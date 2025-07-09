Princess Kate was apparently sending a message to Meghan by wearing Givenchy?

In 2018, the Duchess of Sussex surprised the world when she selected Clare Waight Keller to design her wedding gown under the Givenchy label. Keller was, at the time, Givenchy’s artistic director. Givenchy is famously a French label, but Keller is British. So that’s how Meghan “got away” with wearing Givenchy on her wedding day. Well, the Princess of Wales would NEVER! Kate never wore Givenchy and she never wore Dior, another label worn frequently by Meghan. Kate avoided those two labels for years… until this week, when she wore both on the same day for the French state visit to the UK. Kate wore Dior during the day, then she wore Givenchy for the state banquet. The reason why Kate “gets away” with wearing Givenchy is because Sarah Burton left McQueen in 2023 and moved to Givenchy last year. Obviously, they’re making it all about Meghan! From GB News: “Princess Kate’s Givenchy dress appears to send message to Meghan Markle.”

Princess Kate made a striking return to state banquet duties on Tuesday night, donning a caped red dress by Sarah Burton for Givenchy at Windsor Castle. The choice of Givenchy carried particular significance given the fashion house’s connection to Meghan Markle. Givenchy famously designed the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding gown for her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. Kate’s decision to wear the French luxury brand represents a notable fashion moment. The Princess of Wales has historically favoured British designers for major royal occasions. The red Givenchy dress potentially sent a subtle message, with Kate choosing to wear the same fashion house that created one of Meghan’s most memorable royal looks. The timing of this fashion choice, at a high-profile state banquet, added weight to its potential significance within royal circles. Sarah Burton’s appointment to Givenchy represented a significant shift in the fashion industry landscape. The designer spent close to three decades at Alexander McQueen before departing the British house in September 2024. Burton was subsequently appointed by Givenchy to replace Matthew M Williams as the French fashion house’s creative director. Her move from Alexander McQueen to Givenchy marked a notable transition between two prestigious luxury brands. The red dress worn by Kate at the state banquet represented the first occasion the Princess of Wales had worn a new Burton design since the designer’s career switch. This marked a continuation of their professional relationship, which previously saw Burton create Kate’s wedding gown in 2011 during her tenure at Alexander McQueen.

[From GB News]

I kept waiting to hear what message was supposedly being sent to Meghan? I’m sure “friends of Catherine” will tell the Daily Beast that Kate intended for this to be a “humiliating blow for Meghan,” and that Kate is triumphant in wearing a label famously worn by Meghan! Kate’s friends will do her no favors if that is the talking point. The way for Kate’s camp to play this is “Kate has a long-standing relationship with Sarah Burton, regardless of where Burton works.” Which also happens to be the truth! As in, stop making this about Meghan. We get it. Everyone gets it – Kate is constantly copying Meghan and trying to colonize every single part of Meghan’s life, interests and style.





