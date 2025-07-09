Telegraph: Princess Kate’s Dior look was part of her ‘French Girl Summer’

In May and June, the Princess of Wales dusted off a years-old Self Portrait ensemble and wore it twice to two high-profile events within a six-week period. The Self Portrait look featured a structured and belted blazer and a loose, below-the-knee, billowy-yet-janky skirt. The skirt ruined the whole ensemble and it was bizarre that she wore it twice so close together. I was reminded of that Self Portrait ensemble when I saw Kate’s $9600 Dior ensemble yesterday for the French state visit. Kate managed to make an expensive Dior look like she got the same Self Portrait outfit in a pinky beige. Well, the Telegraph called this Dior look part of Kate’s “French girl summer.”
If the term “French girl summer” hasn’t reached you yet, it’s just a matter of time. Google searches for the phrase are up by 100 per cent since June. Now the Princess of Wales is the latest to embrace the idea, but naturellement, she’s taken it to the next level.
In a masterful display of fashion diplomacy, Catherine chose a blush coloured Christian Dior look to meet the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at RAF Northolt on Tuesday morning.
Dior is, of course, a French house, and one of the world’s biggest luxury brands, within the stable of French conglomerate LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company.
Central to the ensemble was the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar jacket – a signature Dior piece, known for its hourglass silhouette. This particular iteration, the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents, was from 2024, designed during the tenure of Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s only ever female creative director who announced her departure from the storied house in May.
While this is the first time that Catherine has worn Dior for a formal engagement, the house has a long history with the British royals. Wallis Simpson loved to wear Dior, as did Princess Margaret, who wore Dior for her 21st birthday in 1951. In the Nineties, Princess Diana was such a devoted fan, the “Lady Dior” bag was renamed after her.
The Duchess of Sussex has also long been a devotee of Chiuri’s Dior, choosing it for one of her first official engagements in 2018, and regularly in the years since, to the extent that both the Sussexes and Dior were forced to deny rumours that Meghan was set to be the new face of the brand. This loyalty extended to her husband’s wardrobe too – Prince Harry wore Dior to his father’s Coronation.
I actually find it remarkable that this is the first time Kate has ever worn Dior. She’s worn most luxury brands at least once, and she obviously wanted to copykeen after Meghan wore Dior so often. Hm. As for “French girl summer” – The Telegraph left that part up for several hours before the piece was rewritten. Quelle horreur, Kate is no longer having a French Girl Summer. Perhaps the deletion of that part of the article signifies that Kate will be having a Hot Workshy Norfolk Summer.
Incidentally, People Mag had an article highlighting a moment of awkwardness for Kate – when she and William arrived at Windsor Castle yesterday, Kate tried to curtsy to both King Charles and Queen Camilla, but they ignored her. So she did it again when they were paying attention.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Bless them. They’re doing their best to make something trendy about this blandness and baby doll curls.
It’s just so off-putting. Someone needs to get this woman some help, everything is bad with her and William, it’s palpable.
That suit fits him horribly, it looks designed to show off his girlish figure. Just divorce already, nothing can be worth all of this. Harry and Meghan genuinely look more in love every time we see them. Does no one care enough about these two to tell them the truth about how painfully awkward they are, and it’s getting demonstrably worse by the appearance. I am uncomfortable looking at photos of them together.
Desperate times for them. 🥱
Yep they are trying to hard sell the “look”.
waaaaaait, what? the “french girl summer” part was rewritten!? also LOL at curtsying four times bc no one was paying attention to her
The curtsying thing was SO weird but when I watched the video (I only saw her curtsy twice before turning it off) it seems like she was just curtsying randomly. Like Charles looked at the Macrons and Kate was kind of behind them (but like 5 feet away) so she just curtseyed, but he wasn’t looking at her. Wait until you’re actually saying hi to them (if they’ll acknowledge you), dont just curtsy randomly to the air.
The curtsies were hilarious. I mean, curtseying in general is pathetic (I could never) but Kate’s curtsies were so thirsty.
Their posture is atrocious! Has no one taught them how to stand tall?
Their slouching is giving self-consciousness and a lack of confidence.
$9,600? You’ve got to be kidding. This is the fashion equivalent of Business on top, Boho on bottom…with more stilettos. It kills me with all the money at her expense, she still dresses like an upscale Guranimals aficionado. I wish she would come in this millennium.
And you would think one of them would be in French blue! That color is the worst…Church Lady that’s given up.
That’s a fortune. I know it’s Dior but for that money she should have hit it out of the park. She didn’t.
Also, cackling at “French girl summer,” that’s got to be shade, right? Emphasis on “girl” for a woman of 43. What she looked like was Madeline in Paris so I guess it’s accurate!
Well her hair, from the back, is looking really tween , so that part is true.
The Rapunzel syndrome.
Should the future british queen really be having a French girl summer?
And I am not sure Dior wants to be associated with that look from yesterday. Trust Kate to make Dior boring and dull.
It’s the hyperbole that gets me. In a masterful display of fashion diplomacy, Kate wears Dior. Okay. Sure. However, I’d argue that nothing is masterful when the clothes cannot be worn with anything close to decent posture.
😭😭The pic where she touches Will is so funny. It looks like she finally wore him down about her touches. It is like she wants to show off to everyone how she is allowed to touch her own husband now. How can two people who made 3 kids look so non-romantic?
At least she wasn’t grabbing his ass this time.
@jais, from a few incidents, it looked to me, she grabbed his ass because he refused to hold hands. There are moments caught in video Kate trying to hold his hand and he is avoiding it like a ninja. Then, Kate is grabbing his ass like a punishment.
She was clearly aware of where the camera was when she did it.
I’ll be interested to see if any commentators/the Daily Fail drag Katie for “always looking for the cameras” like they did whenever there was a shot of Meghan when she was looking at the camera. Oh wait … of course they won’t.
Her first time wearing Dior and she looks an absolute mess. How fitting for a person like Kate.
The fashion house must be gnashing its teeth having all these clueless déclassé women wear their clothes. It’s not a good look for the brand. It reminds me of Burberry’s dilemma when it became popular with the chavs.
These taxpayer funded royals have no excuse to be so unstylish.
Glinda called; she wants her outfit back.
So after Wimbledon, she’s off to France – again – for another round of holidays.
In general I do not like pink! So this dress is not for me. “French girl summer”? For the 40th or 50th, last century, but not 2025. With all due respect to connect Kate with the word girl is far fetched and ridiculous.
I might get scolded for my bad taste, but I think this ensemble suits her. I think Dior has created an interesting mix of styles and it somehow looks appropriate in contrast to the x-ray dress at the banquet. She also doesn’t look quite so frighteningly thin and haggard in the ensemble.
It’s also a thousand times classier than those cheap polyester Self Portrait dresses. At least the quality in fabric & craftsmanship is there, even if we don’t like the style (as apparently a lot of us don’t). And that lovely jacket can be worn on its own, although it’s doubtful Kate will try that. She doesn’t seem to grasp the concept of mix & match separates.
Sporting DOUBLE jowls. Guess her favorite photographer is on leave. No photoshopping here!
Her new stylist needs to tell her to stop with the wigs and get a shorter haircut. That log hair is dragging her prematurely aging face down even further.
Kate cannot carry off the new look
She’s always been so old fashioned it’s no surprise she can’t make the 1950’s work, too modern.
Oh wow another commercial looming about keens French girl summer. The kids could dress up too. And huevo could too.
Her hunch reminds me of how I walk when my stomach hurts (typically from being a wee tad hungover in my case) when it just hurts too much to stand straight.
It’s shocking to compare her now to a decade ago and how upbeat and flouncy both her posture and her hemlines used to be.
I’m French and I do not wish to be associated with any of that, thank you very much.
🤭
She seems to have two go-to looks: coatdresses and the Self-Portrait tailored jacket/lacy or pleated or messy tulle skirt combo. She must think these are the most flattering, or perhaps she wears them as comfort blankets.
It would be nice to see her in a dress like other European royals. Even a trendy dress a la Brigitte.
Love the color, love the outfit, love it on her. That is all!
I’m going to guess that French Girl Summer wasn’t getting the clicks that the Telegraph was expecting and that’s why it was changed. The right wing hate the French so connecting Kate with them was probably a mistake. The curtsey video was so painful, I almost felt sorry for Kate. I don’t think Kate’s relationship with Charles and Camilla is good. As I said on another post, I think Kate’s getting some of the same treatment that Meghan got when she was a working royal.
CC like each other but have relationships ,ow you say “difficile” with Will and Harry, Meghan and Kate.
I confess I’m in the camp that thinks they’ll never divorce and I also generally think that they likely have a mostly boring marriage with occasional issues but I don’t necessarily think they hate each other even if it’s not deep, passionately abiding love. All that being said, I do find it strange/funny how they never used to touch much in public before M & H but they’re so free with it now (with the press loving it after excoriating M & H for it 🙄) but it’s also kind of funny that in the picture with her arm around him she doesn’t really seem to be looking at him and it’s perhaps uncharitable but it makes her look as if she’s looking to see where the camera is to capture this gesture. Ah well.
It looks distinctly odd.
My God. William looks more and more distressed, defeated and desperately unhappy each time I see him. The Middletons know why.
I said yesterday that Rupunzel Kate makes everything she wears look cheap and she did it again with Dior .
Kate and William got caught using a private jet to vacation in the South of France back like 2016, 2017. They got caught using Michael Green’s villa or someone like that. Add in the fact that her sister in law is from France and you do have to wonder if the abrupt rewrite is because they will be vacationing there this year.
She wears Dior & Givenchy in one day & now it’s French Girl Summer? Two outfits, one day? That’s it? So, two ski trips over the winter meant French Girl Winter?
When Harry wore Dior at the coronation the press went on and on about how he was wearing French clothes and how inappropriate it was when compared to Catherine in her (French owned) McQueen, and now silence
The look on mrs Wails face was just as bad, if not worse than the expensive outfit. Truly it is like looking at a petulant 12 year old. What is it that drives mrs Wails to have Shirley Temple curls, waist length so one report said, then choosing a French school girl type of hat from a century ago and then try the “I am the Cinderella in this pantomime” and I mean choosing the mismatched Jacket and net skirt as if to emphasize that she just did not want to be there.
I wonder if the world is now seeing all the faces of mrs Wails and not a pretty sight. Petty but not pretty.