King Charles mentioned Prince William but not Harry in his speech last night

While it’s still really funny that the Princess of Wales was stuck behind an enormous centerpiece at last night’s Windsor Castle state banquet, spare a thought for poor Prince William. There were almost no shots of William, Brigitte Macron or Queen Camilla during the banquet, and that’s because they were seated across the table from King Charles, President Macron and Kate. I genuinely find this rude, that the Windsors made the Macrons sit separately and so far apart. I also find it weird that Charles constantly deviates from male-female-male seating charts – he placed himself beside Pres. Macron, and he placed Camilla and Brigitte side-by-side (with William on Brigitte’s other side). Well, in any case, Charles made a reference to William during his toast. I’m sure William was grimacing behind another gigantic centerpiece, unseen by his father. Obviously, people are making Charles’s toast all about Prince Harry.
King Charles delivered a powerful tribute to his son, Prince William, during a lavish State Banquet at Windsor Castle Tuesday — but the monarch’s rare speech had no mention of his estranged son, Prince Harry. The king, 76, made a formal address to the Prince and Princess of Wales as he and Queen Camilla welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle.
During the dinner, which was attended by more than 150 special guests, His Majesty stood up from his seat and read aloud a poignant speech that featured candor, laughs and a warm reference to William and Catherine’s family. Charles praised his eldest son’s decision to establish his family home at Windsor — saying the move is doubly special given the castle’s Norman origins.
“The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor — and your sometime countryman — William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070,” Charles said. “It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. So it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, the Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William’s name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors,” the king added.
During his touching speech, Charles also celebrated the deep friendship between Great Britain and France.
However, the speech notably didn’t mention his youngest son, Prince Harry, who quit royal life with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif. It may come as no surprise that Charles chose to forgo mentioning the Duke of Sussex, given that both camps have been locked in a bitter feud for years.
“So it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, the Prince of Wales…has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors.” True story: William and Kate had no interest in living in Windsor until QEII gave Frogmore Cottage to the Sussex family when Meghan was pregnant. Harry wanted out of London, Harry wanted more space for himself and Meghan, and Harry’s brother was sick with jealousy that Harry got a quiet family home in Windsor. Soon after the Sussexit, William and Kate began a public campaign to force QEII and Charles to “give” them a home in Windsor as well. And all of that being said, after all of this time, I still don’t believe William lives in Adelaide Cottage. I think he either lives in Windsor Castle or he’s taken over Frogmore Cottage like a psycho. Anyway, it makes sense that Charles blanked on Harry in his speech. Charles would have to mention that he evicted Harry from their home in Windsor.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Horse shit again.
I just want to know who the lady is with the red bow in the back of her neck! Her dress looks like the kind of thing I want to see at these fancy schmancy occasions.
Thought it was a politician, Suella Braverman, but her party got kicked out in the last election.
Macron seems to be giving her a good appraisal….time for Brigitte to give him another shove in the face.
😂 he’s too short for her.
@Jaded – 😂😂😂😂😂
I agree! I love that look.
Loser of a father and grandfather. His leaving out mention of his youngest grandchildren is vile. Abolish the monarchy.
that table looks like it has been dressed with hatred in mind, as in these people all hate each other so lets block the venomous looks with flowers.
So passive-aggressively ornate!
Over dressed, it looks a mess.
Harry in his next sit-down will talk about healing & reconciliation.😞😞
I agree. Love Harry, but he needs to stop being the kind one. Like democrats. Say he has no interest in having a relationship with such a bad father and grandfather. And brother. Kick them to the curb.
Hey charles you wanted him to be called arthur Diana chose William as the name.
He can’t mention Harry anymore.
When Harry said that Charles is not taking his calls he removed that particular talking point.
Charles can’t pretend anymore that he misses Harry and his grandchildren.
I feel sorry for Brigitte Macron having to sit next to Willy who probably tried to practice his schoolboy French with her.
Wonder if that’s the reason why everyone stood up while he continued to remain sitting down after Macron’s speech? There’s a photo of it going around.
Another Father of the Year speech.
Like he spends any time with Willy or his family, no matter which home they’re in. Ridiculous.
Yeah, what’s with praising his indolent heir and his lazy wife?
Must be a concession to the tabloids’ “clean hands.”
It wasn’t really praise at all–Charles just noted that the castle’s origins go back to William the Conqueror and that Charles’ heir, also named William, also lives there. I mean, wow, that’s about as lowlife petty as it gets. Two guys named William live/lived here! How’s them apples? 🙄
And cause Charles is scared of William.
Looks like Chuck dove into the booze while Macron was still giving the toast.
I wondered if that was a sly callout from Charles bc maybe William actually stays mostly at KP. But honestly who knows where that man sleeps.
Yes. THIS is exactly what I thought: Charles knows full well that William does NOT live in Windsor “with his family” and that he actually spends most nights at KP – and with whom. His speech writers put that in (a) knowing that the media would dutifully report it and (b) as a sly dig at William.
I mean…….why would he mention someone who wasnt there and doesnt live in the UK anymore? I think it would have been weirder if he had mentioned Harry, even if they were on speaking terms.
william was sitting right there but it also felt kind of snarky to me – like the most he can say about William’s relationship with France is that he lives in Windsor and he has the same name as William the Conqueror. What a global statesman.
I agree 100%. I don’t think it’s de riguer to mention all of one’s offspring at a state occasion. William was right there, so including him makes sense. I think there’s no there there in this story.
This is par for the course for Charles
Exactly. Calling it a “touching tribute” is quite farfetched. He only mentioned that William lives in Windsor.
Yep! Just mentioned the same thing before scrolling further. Look, two Williams lived here! ain’t much of a, well, anything. It’s not praise, it’s not love, it’s bare bones nothingness.
“He lives here.” That’s all Charles could bring himself to say about William and Kate? Hardly “powerful” and “warm” as the article claims. Nothing about William’s environmental work or Kate’s work on something. I kind of get that, once Charles boxed himself in by limiting his Willy reference to the fact that he lives there (maybe in an apartment), it would have been awkward to bring Harry into that particular backhanded compliment.
And, don’t forget, my son William who has the same name as another man named William.
It’s like a priest who has to give a eulogy about someone he’s never met.
Like people in that banquet room don’t know the state of Charles’ relationship with Harry? It just started a new round of gossip that makes Charles look bad.
I think it’s pretty clear that Charles & crew live by the standards of one rule for thee, one rule for me.
I don’t have a problem with couples not sitting together, but the boy/girl placement is pretty much the standard. Brigitte should have been on his right then William, and poor Macron on the Sidepiece’s right with, gulp, Kate. Talking about doing your duty for France.
Some people are having a meltdown on Twitter because Macron DARED to wink at Kate.
😂 that’s the most flirting she’d have received that week!
She’s 43! She should be at the top of her game, but she’s got no game!
He doesn’t even go there, why is he supposed to mention Harry?? They are literally obsessed with the ginger Prince.
This.
And those tables look messy. The palace should have watched “With Love, Meghan” for some design tips.
They did have elderflower in the menu which, I think, was in Meghan’s wedding cake.
This event was declassifying for the heir to the throne and his wife. No other royal family would place attending senior family members next to a canopy instead of under one. Elizabeth would never have treated the Prince of Wales like this. You can see from their faces that everyone runs away from this family. And what struck me again. The king’s wife is always talking down to the king. With a nasty face. So that’s not nice.It’s a good thing he didn’t mention Harry’s name. And President Macron had made some really biting remarks about the monarchy.
Why would Charles mention Harry? He wasn’t at the dinner nor does he live in Windsor. Once again the press is just using Harry to get people to click on a story about the dinner. I agree with Kaiser that William and Kate only became interested in moving to Windsor after Harry and Meghan moved there. It was reported last week that Frogmore Cottage is still empty and I don’t believe William would want to live there anyway. He’s more likely to be at Windsor Castle which is where the William and Kate really wanted to move to but were probably told no.
This many generations later I think most English descend from William the Conquerer, definitely most of the nobility.
While Chuck was bragging about his castle, 9.3 million people in the UK are facing hunger and hardship.
Kaiser, I love your picture choices of the S-P-A-C_E between William and Kate . You Never disappoint me Every time .
That dining ‘table’ is a hoot!
Is anyone served even tepid food?