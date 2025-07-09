“Dakota Johnson wore a sleek & simple Mugler at a film festival” links
  • July 09, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Dakota Johnson looked lovely in Mugler at a Czech film festival. [Go Fug Yourself]
Brigitte Macron wore three Louis Vuitton looks on Tuesday. [RCFA]
Nicholas Hoult & David Corenswet have a true bromance. [Socialite Life]
I begrudgingly admit that Lupita Nyong’o made the right call with her Chanel brand ambassadorship, it’s really been working. [LaineyGossip]
Mahershala Ali deserves better! [Pajiba]
Kesha has new music! [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lawrence was out and about after welcoming her second kid. [Just Jared]
Nicholas Hoult met another Lex Luthor. [Seriously OMG]
16 & Pregnant star arrested for manslaughter. [Starcasm]
All about David Corenswet’s wife. [Hollywood Life]
Women talking about their own red-flag behavior. [Buzzfeed]

4 Responses to ""Dakota Johnson wore a sleek & simple Mugler at a film festival" links"

  1. Kirsten says:
    July 9, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    Love Dakota’s whole look

  2. Sherry says:
    July 9, 2025 at 3:14 pm

    Kate Walsh’s very DESPERATE dress.

    • Mustang Sally says:
      July 9, 2025 at 4:30 pm

      It looked like she was wearing something that was a few sizes too small and was struggling to hold it shut & cover herself. I liked her hair & makeup. Shame on whomever styled her in that dress.

  3. Bri says:
    July 9, 2025 at 6:02 pm

    I love how her subtle tan lines are like their own little summer accessory ❤️

