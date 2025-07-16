“Sarah Jessica Parker was speechless about Lauren Sanchez’s Vogue cover” links
Sarah Jessica Parker reacted to Lauren Sanchez’s Vogue cover (the clip is below, cued to the relevant part, she’s basically speechless). [Buzzfeed]
Rihanna wore Alaia to visit her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. [RCFA]
HGTV is canceling so many shows, damn. [Just Jared]
Cooper Koch is thrilled & devastated by the Emmy noms. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Aniston: new man, new jeans. [LaineyGossip]
Bruno Mars is in on the “gambling debt” joke. [Pajiba]
Zuhair Murad deserves more love. [Go Fug Yourself]
JD Vance went to Disneyland. Boo him! [Jezebel]
Aw, baby Timothee Chalamet. [Seriously OMG]
A drug arrest for an Unexpected star. [Starcasm]
Is the Annabelle doll missing? [Hollywood Life]

  1. NikkiK says:
    July 16, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Did she get an actual Vogue magazine cover? Or just one of those digital spreads for her wedding? Either way, why?? If being married to or getting married to a billionaire is the only requirement, there’s a long list of women who should have Vogue covers. SMH. Every part of our society has been infected with this ridiculous and unnecessary worship of these amoral (and sometimes downright immoral) rich people. It’s both disgusting and disheartening.

  2. JanetDR says:
    July 16, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    OMG, the baby Bruno clip! 💗
    Sarah being speechless was funny!

  3. Jackie says:
    July 16, 2025 at 5:18 pm

    Sarah was clearly raised under the dictum “if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it”

    • pyritedigger says:
      July 16, 2025 at 6:21 pm

      She definitely didn’t want to piss Bezos off but also clearly thinks it’s tacky and horrendous. Lol.

