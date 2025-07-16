Eden: The ‘peace summit’ news ruined Prince William & Kate’s Wimbledon!

Unsurprisingly, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden got an exclusive on the royal story of the week, the “secret peace summit” between representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry. Prince William was clearly panicked and furious about the news and William’s people spent most of Sunday and Monday rage-briefing and centering William in the story. Eden takes a different tack – won’t someone think of poor Bill and Cathy, their day at Wimbledon was just ruined by the news of the summit, and the summit might have even ruined their summer vacation!!
As the Prince and Princess of Wales were driven from Wimbledon to Kensington Palace on Sunday evening with their two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the excited chatter in their Range Rovers is likely to have been about Jannik Sinner’s brilliant victory over Carlos Alcaraz. They’d watched the final, captivated, from the Royal Box.
Preying on William and Catherine’s minds during the 40-minute journey across south-west London from the All England Club would, however, have been the world exclusive story published by The Mail on Sunday that morning – and its implications. Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths disclosed on the front page that King Charles and Prince Harry’s senior aides had held a secret peace summit, marking the first significant move towards resolving their rancorous family feud.
Sources said last week’s meeting was the initial step in a ‘rapprochement process’ to restore the broken relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family. Insiders described the talks, held at a London private members’ club, as the strongest sign yet of the determination on both sides to resolve the bitter House of Windsor feud.
Yet for William and Catherine, as they looked forward to the holidays with their children, news of the talks was something of a dark cloud in the otherwise blue summer skies.
For friends of the couple claim they had not been aware of the meeting, which was attended by the King’s communications secretary Tobyn Andreae and Meredith Maines, Harry and Meghan’s chief communications officer. The meeting took place at the Royal Over-Seas League, which is situated just a stone’s throw from Clarence House, the London residence of the King – the club’s patron. Also present was Liam Maguire, who runs the Sussexes’ public relations team in this country.
‘It’s no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League,’ says one of their friends. ‘They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution. The fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know.’
This refers to one of the biggest obstacles in the way of a ‘rapprochement process’ between the Sussexes and the Waleses: the complete loss of trust. Harry and Meghan’s decision to betray William and Catherine by disclosing private conversations and incidents not only in the duke’s memoir, Spare, but in numerous interviews and in their Netflix ‘docuseries’ has destroyed trust between them.
Trust and loyalty have always been the most important qualities that William expected from friends. For his brother and sister-in-law to betray that trust in the most public way is something that he will never forget, even if he does eventually forgive them. And forgiveness must, of course, be accompanied by repentance, of which there is little sign in Montecito, California.
The Sussexes have never apologised, privately or publicly, for the hurt they caused with their explosive claims in the Oprah interview or on several other occasions. There will be no ‘olive branches’ offered, or meetings at private members’ clubs between aides, until William and Catherine receive apologies from the Sussexes. Frankly, that’s the least they deserve.
William and Kate are two of the most toxic people I’ve ever seen – using their office to brief racist lies about Meghan, Kate using her tacky family to put Meghan in her place, and William violently attacking Harry because Harry refused to divorce Meghan. And now they’re simpering in their own idiotic self-victimization, woe is me, Harry and Meghan need to apologize to US!
“It’s no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League. They were not asked to send anyone…” From what I’ve seen of William’s rage-briefings, he can’t even keep his story straight about what he knew and when and whether his father even bothered to include him in any way. Panic at the palace! And gosh, I thought the Wales fam lived at Adelaide Cottage? Why were they being driven to Kensington Palace?
It’s a very sad day when one brother becomes unhinged that his brother wants a relationship with THEIR father. It is not a good look for Peg but he is so hateful of his brother he can’t see the big picture.
Africa is mine! Mummy is mine! Daddy is mine!
Daddy is mine! Despite the fact that he barely talks to daddy himself. But still, Harold can’t have him!
I think he is more scared of harry and charles doing to him what charles and william did to harry. Although i don’t know why. Harry would never stoop to that level and i doubt he even has tea on william as the brothers haven’t spoken in years
Nah. I think Harry and Charles do have more tea for sure. But since he’s the heir, they can never do to him what they did to Harry.
@Chloe and @Jais, the elephant in the room is the Wales’ marriage, about which I’m sure Harry knows plenty. Being stupid, incompetent, a drunk, a racist, an abusive rageaholic or a sexual enthusiast with Turnip Toffs has never stopped a rightful heir from becoming King or having a “successful” (in British terms) reign. The only thing, literally the only thing that William has going for him is his wholesome family image. That’s the grenade Charles, William and the Establishment hope Harry never throws.
FWIW I don’t think Harry would ever do that, out of principle and remaining love for his family but if they push him too far with security threats….I think all bets are off
But yeah, William is acting scared of something. I don’t think Harry would expose his secrets unless really pushed but maybe he’s realizing that it might Charles who does.
A guilty mind is always scared someone will let the cat out of the bag. Peg is guilty of something or something’s and Harry probably knows exactly what they are so yes he is scared of Harry that’s why he goes fully unhinged on Harry at the behest of Pegs bedmates in the press. I don’t think Harry would say anything but you just never know.
Didn’t Harry call Kate “the limpet”. He had reason, mind.
They’re afraid something really bad will be revealed . . . as if Wiliiam physically assaulting someone and Kate being a racists isn’t bad enough. What did they do that is *even worse*?
Also, William’s insistence on painting himself as the victim when committed the assaults, is disgusting. The victim doesn’t need to apologize, HE does. But of course he never will. William really is gargage.
I have two comments regarding Wimbledon and the Cambridges. On what planet does a pre-cancerous cells patient go and sit in bright sunshine, during the hottest part of the afternoon for two days during a heatwave.
My second relates to Prince George and his rather offensive facial expressions. He quite often looks well constipated, but his face when meeting one of the ball boys showed abhorrence, he looked like he had stood in dog poo
Two deadbeat do-nothings who expect the world to fall at their feet. Victimhood is their major hobby. Titles without any skills, other than complaining and procrastinating. Sadly they do not seem to be teaching their children empathy or basic human kindness.
Honey ain’t nothing could prevent Kate from enjoying Wimbledon and her well deserved luxury vacations! However, Nog Bad the Bad rages about all and everything related to his younger brother so no dowbt he is raging! Suggest Will takes up Buddhism and / or mediation and gains a sense of proportion. Free fact world does NOT revolve around his ass!
Background to Nogbad the bad reference for everybody not British of a certain age?
Noggin was King of the Nogs, son of King Knut and Queen Grunhilda. His Queen was Nooka Princess of the Nooks, and their son was Prince Knut. The gentle Noggin was aided by his warrior captain Thor Nogson, by the inventor Olaf the Lofty, and the bird Graculus from the Hot-Water Valley. During the sagas Noggin encountered others including Groliffe the Ice Dragon, Ronf, and the Omruds.
Opposition to Noggin came from his uncle, Nogbad the Bad, who coveted Noggin’s throne. When Nogbad was thwarted, he would sometimes retreat over the mountains to visit his granny in Finland.
BBC link
https://www.bbc.com/historyofthebbc/anniversaries/september/noggin-the-nog
Seems a few generations on, things were no going well for the Nogs, where the heir to the throne was Huevo Noggin. Huevo was jealous of his warrior brother Nogson the Good, who had escaped royal life to settle with his family in an idyllic land west of the Hot-Water Valley …
Thank you for this! It reads like something you just made up while typing even though I know its a real story. LOL
Such fragile little pumpkins if their Wimbledon was ruined by news that Charles and Harry *may* be moving towards an in person conversation. And I’m sure sharing the headlines on their big day was devastating.
If the mail is so concerned about ruining Kate and Williams peace summit perhaps they should have reported the story last week when the summit actually occurred instead of sitting on it until Kate and William attended Wimbledon this week.
Oh, but then they couldn’t write 90 billion articles about poor W&K.
But what you say about the timing is interesting. Basically, everyone – Charles, Harry, the DM – kept this a secret from William for days? We know Harry wouldn’t leak to William, but nobody from BP, no “pro-William” people from the DM? It wasn’t worth it to anyone to let him know? Very interesting.
Yes! Its interesting that its not just that William didn’t know about this meeting in advance. It seems he didn’t find out until the MoS ran the story. Someone REALLLY wanted him to find out via the Mail.
I’m laughing bc is Becky English on vacation? Did her co-workers keep it from her bc man she would have messaged KP for comment in a hot minute. Or not. Maybe she let it play put too.
Good spot @Eurydice I was so busy wondering if KCIII was being genuine about wanting to meet with his youngest son, it hadn’t occurred to me that absolutely no-one had “leaked” to William and/or his wife. As you say it is very interesting.
@Jais “is becky english on vacation” 🤣🤣🤣
Maybe they were going to KP to catch a helicopter back to AC? Or some of them were anyways. Honestly, William sounds angriest that he was in the dark and not invited to the summit. He wants to make sure we all know that he would have refused to go! If he was invited that is…
yeah I think they were either being driven to the helipad to go wherever or Eden was making a point of mentioning their home at KP.
I think its clear at this point that William was not invited to this summit AND had no knowledge of it.
I also think the MoS knew what they were doing running that story during Wimbledon. yes, its the Mail on Sunday so of course they were going to run it on SUNDAY – but at that point they could have held off a week since the summit was already a few days in the past.
But nope – knocked kate off the front page and I’m sure that was done with Charles’ approval.
Maybe it was only William in the car briefing?
It’s a degree of freezing out that kind of astonishes me. Also a degree of control from Charles that he denies, but we know is true – If Charles doesn’t want something to be leaked from his side, it won’t.
I’m somewhat surprised that Charles has waited this long to mess with William by freezing him out. It’s wild to see how much William seems to be crash out over this. And yes, Charles can apparently keep things close to his chest…when he wants to.
i wonder if that was Harry’s call or Charles’ – to freeze out William like this. I’m sure there were negotiations set up before the meeting happened – who would be there, where it would take place (notice they keep mentioning it was a private club of which Charles is patron). all very “decisions are happening over dinner” with William cut out like Burr.
Did Harry ask that William not be made aware of the meeting (so he couldn’t try to block it) and in exchange okay-ed the first part of the meeting on the balcony? Was cutting out William the exchange for Charles leaking this to the MoS?
Or did Charles not want William to now so he could drop this story publicly like this?
Or were they both in agreement that William did not need to know about this?
@Becks1 – great questions. Both Charles and Harry have reasons to keep William out. For Harry, it’s the potential blocking of and leaking to his minions and the press. For Charles, William has been a visible pain in the ass ever since the coronation. He won’t follow orders, he won’t do any of his own work, he won’t stop talking about Charles’ imminent demise and what he’ll do afterwards and he’s generally a rotten deputy. Everything he touches turns to embarrassment and his wife’s no picnic, either. This would be the royal way of administering a slap upside the head.
Maybe the first part of reconciliation is agreement about William.
My main issue with this story was the suggestion they went by car. No helipad at Wimbledon?
And is it really just a 40-minute drive after the Wimbledon men’s final???
Sure, if you have the streets cleared for you etc.
“their day at Wimbledon was just ruined by the news of the summit”
Just what Charles intended.
The meeting happened a few days earlier.
The timing of the news was strategic.
The rats like to hold off their soap opera news until Sunday.
Don’t really know what the fuss is about except Chuck wanted to appear to be doing something about his awful reputation.
That’s what Eden is sidestepping. No one knows (yet) who reached out first but all three people at that meeting agreed on the date, the time, and the place so yes, Charles had full knowledge of a public space meeting that would soon become very public and definitely step on his other son’s news cycle.
I don’t think, at this stage, Charles gives too much of a flying fig about Will and his reign. As he nears the end of his life (however long this stage lasts) and he sets up as much as he can for Camilla, he is well aware that when he dies the knives come back out for Camilla, and he won’t be there to wage a campaign against it.
It’s very obvious that Charles cares for Camilla and his plants and that’s it.
Camilla and his plants and that’s it is making me laugh.
I could only read a small part of that article, my goodness it sounded like a very unhinged Mills and Boon novel .
What fool would write absolute rubbish nonsense like that and not feel embarrassed .
There is a real world out there where absolutely horrific things are happening .
What on earth is wrong with these people .
Dick is lonely. I do hope Willy sends him a nicer Christmas tree for his efforts this year.
Isn’t he gay too? Knauf’s Gay Mafia must be running both the rats and the Palaces. Fertile ground for gossip to sell out the family menders.
No. Rich Eden actually has a wife and at least one college age daughter
It shocked me
Well said, Cassie. I posted similar below. I think they are being trolled.
Ditto. Utter rubbish.
Did Will really order Harry to divorce? Because that’s crazy.
He ordered Harry to shave off his beard before the wedding so Harry spent the days leading up to the wedding concerned his brother would drug him and shave off his beard.
But this is the man who physically assaulted Harry, so yeah, it tracks.
Harry should have reported this incident of domestic violence by filing a police report. That would have triggered a whole lot of drama to shine light on the violent heir. As is, the rats have downplayed this assault and this violence. It’s going to rebound on them big time.
He is unhinged.
He said to Harry repeatedly that she needed to be put in her place, while she was heavily pregnant. When Harry tried to calm him down, he attacked him physically. Then, he asked Harry not to tell Meghan about the attack. Will was repeating tabloid lies to Harry by the way as a reason, not anything she actually did.
@SevenBlue that was always the part that got me – William telling Harry not to tell Meg about him assaulting Harry
@Lizzie Bennett, bullies are cowards at their core. Meghan was probably the only person who told Will to get his finger out of her face. He even did the finger thing to the new PM of UK in public, in front of all the cameras. Will didn’t want Meghan to know because he knew she won’t just watch her husband get abused. It is still incredible to me that Harry accepted this as his life before Meghan. That is what brainwashing does to people.
IIRC, there are also photos of some of the bruises on Harry on the Morocco trip he and M took when she was like 8 months pregnant– the ones I remember most were on his hands but I think there was also something on his face/neck.
@Adele, I remember some rota reporters tried to make a joke about it, saying Meghan was beating Harry. Then, they all deleted it. Probably they didn’t want anyone to dig deeper about who attacked Harry. I can’t believe a Prince went out there with bruises and nobody asked who did that. It reminds me of how multiple BRF members got accidents / bruises around the same time. Something is rotten in UK.
I was waiting for Dick to opine. His unhinged contribution does not fail to amuse! 😂
“ Trust and loyalty have always been the most important”
For me, but not for thee. Piers Morgan’s photo in front of the KP gates show how much the Waleses sold out the Sussexes to the rats. Willy doesn’t know what trust is nor what true loyalty means – fidelity to his wife for one.
Nobody is around him because of his character, but because of his status. Sucks to be Willy when Dick and the rats come to your defence.
And why would Willy be invited to a meeting not concerning him? The world does not revolve around Willy. He isn’t king yet and at his poor work rate, he won’t last in his kingly duties. Enjoy your lazy wife and your kids Willy, that’s the only true thing that you have. The rest, like Harry, you betrayed.
The idea that they should apologise for calling out racism is a reflection of the journalist who wrote this article.
Every villain needs a sniveling and cowardly minion to do their bidding.. Eden is WanK’s sniveling cowardly minion.
You know, if you’ve ever had family members with parasitic or malignant narcisisistic personalities, or borderline personalities, you know this routine: they need to keep tabs on everyone else. They need to be the rule-giver. They need to be the peace-maker. They need to be the broker of truces. They need to set the record straight. But they also need to maintain back channels to every separate family member, and they sit at the centre of what they believe to be a great web. They need to deliver the party line. So everyone else can nod, and smile, and take their cues, sagely. The notion that other people speak to each other, talk amongst themselves, even about innocuous and mundane subjects, arouses their antennae. They perk up their ears, they scan for influence. And then for danger. Only they are allowed influence. I sound like I’m joking but I’m not. It’s a neurotic drive for power that passes for sociable concern. And micromanaging. And a misplaced brand of empathy. It’s really just bizarre. I was so lucky to have *one* normal parent and one step-parent (married to the normal one) who was robustly sane and selfless. God I got lucky there. The worst is when the two narcissists make common cause with each other. That was my mum and my stepbrother. Egads. Like co-conspirators. Eventually my stepfather and I were just kind of united by — if nothing else, literally — a mutual bafflement tinged with disgust. At all the manoeuvring. Not that that gave us any great fellow feeling. But it did produce the occasional sanity check. He passed away eight years ago. Haven’t spoken to the other two egotists since ten years before that. Happily still speak to my step mum and my dad. I get it. This stuff sucks. I give Harry and Meghan credit for just taking it on the chin and ploughing on. Good for them. And their kids.
100% true PRM! You nailed it, take a bow. we have one of those and it’s exhausting putting up with her. Fortunately, we cut the ties and have no intention of letting her back in.
Damn right, PRM. Have at least two of these to deal with, and your analysis explains it perfectly.
This is a perfect analysis of someone with BD.
Dark clouds over their vacations. Such
drama in edens prose. This would not have happened if huevo had not scapegoat ed his brother and keen had behaved in a civilized way to Meghan. I notice derangers and bots blaming it all on meghan
Charles should not dither over the father and son reconciliation with Harry. Charles as King should decide what is good for his legacy as King and there is no need to get William’s approval for reconciliation .
Charles needs to reconcile with the entire Sussex family. For any credibility. And stop the daily Sussex bashing in the media
It’s all about power and control to maintain himself as the center of attention and keep the family in an uproar.
He needs his Rottweiler’s though so I don’t know if her minion’s offer of wine to Meredith was taking the piss out of Meghan.
If yes, then poor form. Again.
Given that Richard Eden constantly complains that Harry and Meghan’s team doesn’t talk to the DM, he knows that the leak didn’t come from them. As for William and Kate, it doesn’t matter what they think about this. They know what they did to Harry and Meghan and that they should be the ones to apologize.
Keen. With the straw hat channels Scarlett. I can see her pouting to William. This harry talk is ruining Wimbledon and my standing ovations. Much like scarlett complained about the war talk spoiling her fun
Yes! Although lately, Kitty has reminded me of less of Scarlett during the Charles Hamilton years and more of Scarlett in the final pages of GWTW (old, wrinkled, delusional, etc). Either way, Harry is Rhett (obvs) and William is Ashley Wilkes with an anger problem, and nobody can tell me any differently.
It also channels recent photos of Meghan in her straw hats. I’ve never seen Kate were a straw hat like this. Ever.
And Kate’s isn’t even a GOOD or flattering straw hat. Frumpy, floppy and completely wrong for the dress she is wearing… it’s an awful choice.
The Katie Scarlett O’Hara comparison is perfect 🎯
Good, may H&M live rent-free in their heads forever.
Not that Harry and Meghan should be obligated to defer to every trivial, obscure royal event on the royal schedule — and now, apparently, W & K’s leisure time as well — but even if they wanted to, how the hell could they know what to plan around in the first place when the Left Behinds go to such extreme lengths to ostracize them at every turn?
Remember way back when the Sussexes got their Netflix contract and there was a briefing spree about how the palaces were upset that no royal staff was able to look at and approve the contract? this is that.
Go away, stay gone, I’m not going to talk to you but I must approve everything you do or you’ll risk my wrath.
Love this for the Wails. Their Wimbledon and summer vacation ruined, ruined! by their own hateful actions in the past and by their still-boiling hate five years later.
All because their father started preliminary talks. No wonder William looked grumpy at Wimbledon.
It’s never about the Wails’ hateful behavior. It’s about talking in public about that behavior and daring to correct the lies the Wails, Camilla and Middletons spread. Eden’s strident insistence about who needs to apologize to whom, which he has to repeat several times to try to convince us, sounds like he can’t even convince himself.
Something interesting is going on with this newly formed alliance between the Sussex and BP comms teams. Not only they have left Wills and his courtiers out of the loop, they have also kept the rota in the dark as well. This shows you what Charles is capable of when he wants to control the narrative. Charlotte Griffiths as the chosen royal editor has also kept this scoop from her DM colleagues. Very. Interesting.
Weeks ago it was CG who reported about the new Sussex comms team and that report was surprisingly positive about the new team although it included the usual Sussexes can’t keep staff bs. CG is also the one who broke the story about Harry’s recent Angola visit and in it she argued that the reason Meghan is not joining Harry is because of safety. Normally a DM article would use this opportunity of Meghan’s absence as another mention of divorce or separate lives etc. Don’t get me wrong anyone who works for DM is not to be trusted but it seems she is getting briefed by the new Sussex team and in return reporting somewhat objectively.
Knauf will soon write another article for the Daily Beast, signing off as Tom Sykes.
No one from Team Sussex is talking to the Daily Mail. It’s okay to accept this. Harry and Meghan stated that themselves over 4 years ago and Harry is suing the DM with trial set for next year.
I know what Harry and Meghan have stated and that they are suing the DM. That is why I am commenting that I find the recent change of tone from the DM interesting. Very interesting. It is also ok to have a different opinion than yours.
Yeah, the Sussexes made an official statement about exactly which papers they would not be talking to. I doubt very much they’ve changed their minds, particularly with a lawsuit still pending. And the fact that nothing has changed in the tabloid writing.
Its hilarious because in some ways it just highlights how useless the Waleses are. they were easy to knock off the front page because all Kate did was hand out a trophy two days in a row. They brought their kids but that only gets them so much coverage now, especially when many are asking “where’s Louis?” So if the choice for a tabloid is “Kate in a dress handing out a trophy as a photo op and nothing more” or “major step forward in Sussex- Windsor feud”*, for a tabloid looking for clicks and engagement, its clear which one will win. The most a paper can say about Kate, after 14 years, is that she wears a dress and smiles. But its been clear for a while now that that’s not enough for clicks so the MoS and all other tabloids were probably thrilled to have something royal related to talk about that wasn’t Kate.
*or however a tabloid wants to spin it
@becks1
No one cares about the overexposured spawn.
I bet “trust and loyalty” is the most important thing for William. Abusers thrive in silence! How dare Harry and Meghan tell the public that William is a violent abuser and that Kate is a racist bully! They should apologize for not staying silent about all the ways in which William and Kate participated in trying to push Meghan to suicide. But moreover, they should apologize about not buying Easter gifts.
It’s rich how the abuser thinks he gets to decide what conversations are private and which aren’t. When Will hit Harry? That became Harry’s story to tell, Will doesn’t own it. When Kate questioned Archie’s skin color? and harassed Meghan about bridesmaid dresses? That became Meghan’s story to tell. These things were done directly to the Sussexes, they have no obligation of loyalty to keep that silent to protect their abusers. On the other hand, the Windsors leaking the contents of a private letter from Meghan to her father? Now THAT’S a breach of trust and loyalty.
What Richard really means is that HE was upset that his ‘royal source’ coughthewalescough were not in the know and HE didn’t get the scoop. I have doubt that William was also upset because he things he controls everything. He isn’t king yet and if Harry and Charles want to reconcile that is none of William’s business. Reconciling does not mean coming back as a working royal… because I can’t imagine a world in which Harry/Meghan would willing go back to being a working royal and having to rely on William’s good nature for everything.
Also imagine being being the big age of 43 and complaining that because representatives of your brother and father met to possible start mending their relationship RUINED your day of tennis. Grow Up already.
Lol, Richard thinks there should be repentance in Montecito.
“There will be no salvation for the Sussexes unless they abhor their past rejection of Peg and to embrace faith in Peg as their messiah and savior.”
Barf!
Miss me with “the Sussexes deliberately ruined the Wales’ Wimbledon.” William and Eden are such children. Charles’ team would have been as much involved, or more, in picking the meeting date. I read somewhere the meeting was last Wednesday but not sure about that.
What’s really interesting is the decision not to publish until Wimbledon day. Sunday is apparently the Fail’s highest readership day, and maybe BP really, really wanted the biggest possible PR bang. But although BP may have had input on the timing, ultimately that decision about when to publish is mostly on Eden’s own bosses at the Fail.
Yeah, DM deliberately waited on the story. Weekend is their highest selling numbers as far as I know. It might be also Charles’s way to overshadow Kate’s return, after cancelling Ascot. The reports were saying that Charles was angry about the cancellation.
If the keens behaved decently to the sussexes this would not have happened. The two families all could have gone to wimbledon.
Maureen’s been channeling Austen, what with the free indirect discourse and all… 😂
Won’t someone feel sorry for mcbuttons and sir pegg .
William and his hideous electric blue jacket should be glad they were knocked out of the headlines. Anyway, this whole thing just seems like more manipulation from Charles. BP has been trying to throw WandK under the bus for months, implying they are the obstacles to any “reconciliation” when everyone knows its Charles himself that is the problem. He never lets anyone get in the way of what he wants, his relationship with Camilla is proof of that. He’s the one causing the issues and he’s using William’s tantrums as a coverup. Imagine the heir being used as a scapegoat lol, how does that feel William?
What stood out to me was the narrative of just how lazy and entitled the Wales’ family is, and the children are learning all the wrong things. Their schedule was: enjoying the men’s final at Wimbledon, being driven home in Range Rovers, no doubt boasting about meeting the champion and shoving tennis balls in his face to autograph, looking forward to holidays with their kids (how many is that this year?), so … how dare this peace summit intrude on their perfect lives! It’s akin to royal duties intruding into their lives. Charles’ cancer be damned.
You would think that they’d saved up all year for these Wimbledon tickets in the cheap seats and now had to go without food to pay for the strawberries and champagne.
This article, in my view, is a “let them eat cake”. Whatever else it is trying to convey, it is not flattering in the least. Or is to deflect from the toxicity between William and Kate?
It’s an astonishing article and I can’t imagine that any of that Wimbledon fiasco would have happened had the late Queen EII been alive. She would be horrified at William’s growing laziness, dereliction of duty and penchant for celebrity love-ins.
Lazy Lurch is the future Mad King. What it would be like to be a fly on the wall watching him crash about about Harry and Sicknote crying about Meghan. The sad part is what they could be saying about Archie and Lilibet to their children.
Judging by George and Charlotte’s reactions, caught on camera, toward that darling little boy with cancer, likely that they are “less than”.
This is getting even more ridiculous than it already was. How much more unhinged can they get when thinking that the Sussexes would give up their independence (home that THEY own, not the Crown, no need for an “allowance”, etc) to come back to be under the Windsors thumbs. I can see Harry wanting to make peace so he can bring his kids to the UK with security, but nope. Not buying them coming back into the fold.
Methinks Wimbledon would carry on with or without a royal patron. Is a patronage really necessary? Is anyone going or watching just to catch a glimpse of a royal grifter? Could we not fill that box with people who have earned their money? Tennis stars and Olympians?
This reminds me of Kate visiting the Downton Abbey set after Sophie had already gone. Like that whole franchise needed a royal boost? They were making money hand over fist already.
Dee – I agree. Diana used to slip in to watch Wimbledon. It was a couple of hours leisure time.
The Duchess of Kent was a lovely patron who made it all about the players.
Kate makes it all about her – it’s nauseating.
These articles are giving me back seat, road trip vibes. “Dad, Harry coughed on me”! “Mom, Meghan looked at me”!
👏🏼🤣👏🏼😂👏🏼
Abusers count on silence, so William probably does see Harry’s revelations as a betrayal.
He’ll get an apology from Harry when Harry also decides to send W&K the Easter presents they thought they deserved. Which will be never, because both expectations were ridiculous.
This all has descended long ago into the realm of soap operas.
But now it’s reached the level of cheaply made soap opera!
Simply no fun any longer as a “guilty pleasure”, just boring and repetitive. 🙁
“Rage briefing”, “Bill and Cathy”
Things of beauty…
“ As the Prince and Princess of Wales were driven from Wimbledon to Kensington Palace on Sunday evening with their two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the excited chatter in their Range Rovers …”
Multiple Range Rovers?
I wondered about that, too. And how exactly the conversation went if all four were not in the same Range Rover.
And this is interesting phrasing: “Harry and Meghan’s decision to betray William and Catherine by disclosing private conversations and incidents not only in the duke’s memoir, Spare, but in numerous interviews and in their Netflix ‘docuseries’ has destroyed trust between them.”
Not that the stories were untrue, exaggerated, or misrepresented — only that they were supposed to be kept *private*.
Abusers are never upset that they abused you, they only get upset when they are exposed publicly for their abuse.. Peggy is such a textbook abuser it’s really hard not to see it.
But an abuser presents a story to outsiders that allows them to control the narrative and portray the victim as the abusive one. “Recollections may differ”
Saying that the betrayal of trust was disclosing conversations and incidents that were supposed to be kept private is a different matter.
Just based on the children’s sour faces and unsportsmanlike behavior at the event, I totally believe this to be the case. Which begs the question: Is there no one in the entire UK available to help these people save themselves from themselves? Is there no one available anywhere to tell them how petty and immature they appear to the rest of functional humanity? Is there nobody in this entire world, other than Harry, who can help them?
What I get from all of this is that Charles’ days are numbered, and he’s finally realizing here at the bitter end that he’s going to be remembered very poorly, if he’s remembered at all. I also wonder if he’s realizing that without Harry as the stabilizer and worker bee, all that’s left of this monarchy when he departs this mortal coil is William, an angry, violent, alcoholic who is clearly unfit to rule anything and poor George, an unhappy and unwell-looking child. On top of that, William is already doing the unthinkable by leaking openly about all of his grand plans when he ascends the throne as the King of England. Do these lofty plans include anything to do with the country or its people? No! King William V has vowed to focus all of his Royal time and attention on harassing his brother and endangering his brother’s wife and children. So regal!
Wait a minute. The DMs front-page story was on their minds during the car ride home from Wimbledon? Not on the way to Wimbledon or during, but on the way home? What kind of idiotic BS is this???
This is sad. There’s no one in their camp who can tell them that they’re making entire asses of themselves? Willard is unhinged and needs at least one person in his corner to tell him to sit his ass down and be quiet.
Maybe I’m failing to see something as an American, but how aren’t things like this–even from The Daily Fail–not considered bad press for Prince William?
If King Charles wants to make peace with Prince Harry, his own son, William needs to respect his father as heir. Right?
There’s no way that Queen Elizabeth II, when she was alive, ever asked then-Prince Charles if she could talk to any of her children or anyone else. That was not a thing that ever happened, not even after they did the most embarrassing things imaginable–and all four of her children did!
I don’t know how royalists can continue supporting this monarchy at this point. It’s a total joke. The wrong brother is set to be their King and there’s not a damned thing they can do about it. The contrast between these two brothers could not be more stark. Harry is raising awareness in Angola by literally walking through landmines right now, while William and Kate are whining about how Wimbledon was RUINED!! L’HORREUR!!