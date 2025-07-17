“Sarah Michelle Gellar is not feuding with Jennifer Love Hewitt” links
  • July 17, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

No, Sarah Michelle Gellar has not been beefing with Jennifer Love Hewitt for the past three decades. SMG cleared the air about the long-rumored feud on her IG. [JustJared]
Suni Lee looked gorgeous in Oscar de le Renta at the ESPYs. [RCFA]
Joaquin Phoenix apologized for his infamous Letterman interview. [Socialite Life]
Yeah, I really might buy this Gwyneth Paltrow biography. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump is so mad at his MAGA cult. [Jezebel]
Nicholas Hoult is riding a wave of love. [Pajiba]
Joe Rogan turns on Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Pete Davidson’s dating history. [Hollywood Life]
Ariana Grande will keep singing in 2026! [Seriously OMG]
Kesha & Conan O’Brien went on a spiritual journey. [OMG Blog]

9 Responses to ““Sarah Michelle Gellar is not feuding with Jennifer Love Hewitt” links”

  1. Jill says:
    July 17, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    That’s a fantastic dress on SMG!

  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 17, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    Never forget that Sarah Michelle liked post after post of Gary Janetti making fun of and being nasty to Meghan. So if there is beef, it’s not Jen’s fault.

  3. mightymolly says:
    July 17, 2025 at 2:02 pm

    Not all women feud. But SMG was killed in the first few minutes of that dumb movie. And went on to front a very successful and cult favorite show. JLH continued to lead the franchise. Why would they feud?

    • Becks1 says:
      July 17, 2025 at 3:33 pm

      Aw come on give Helen some credit, she survived for about 2/3 of the movie!!! lol

      • mightymolly says:
        July 17, 2025 at 8:26 pm

        LOL! I admit I haven’t seen it since the 90s, but it was my first introduction to SMG, while I of course knew JLH from that teen show she was on. But then about two years into Buffy I finally discovered it and SMG was a star to me.

        They’re both 90s/00s icons. I hate women feuding BS.

      • Becks1 says:
        July 18, 2025 at 7:11 am

        Haha we just watched it two weeks ago so its fresh in my mind!!! Such 90s gloriousness.

  4. IFoxi says:
    July 17, 2025 at 4:43 pm

    Pete Davidson’s going to be a dad. I mean, I wish them good luck and everything, but the guy hasn’t had any long term romantic relationships more than a year or so long. Now he’s in for a lifetime. And not much alone time between girlfriends, seems like he needs to be involved with someone at all times. I’m pulling for them, though.

    How bout the ol skool Ariana?? She had nice glowy skin, and now she’s deathly pallor blondie. It’s almost as weird a transition as Khloe K.

    • Mustang Sally says:
      July 17, 2025 at 6:26 pm

      In addition to her appearance, her gestures (head tilts, blinking, hand gestures, simpering smile, posture, etc.) are a departure from her (shall I say) former appearance/persona – it’s like she tried to reinvent herself as a whole new person.

  5. Bethy says:
    July 18, 2025 at 1:45 am

    @MIGHTYMOLLY OMG SMG must be an awful person cause she found jokes about saint MEghan funny, grow up. You weirdos and your parasocial relationships.

