“Sarah Michelle Gellar is not feuding with Jennifer Love Hewitt” links

No, Sarah Michelle Gellar has not been beefing with Jennifer Love Hewitt for the past three decades. SMG cleared the air about the long-rumored feud on her IG. [JustJared]

Suni Lee looked gorgeous in Oscar de le Renta at the ESPYs. [RCFA]

Joaquin Phoenix apologized for his infamous Letterman interview. [Socialite Life]

Yeah, I really might buy this Gwyneth Paltrow biography. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump is so mad at his MAGA cult. [Jezebel]

Nicholas Hoult is riding a wave of love. [Pajiba]

Joe Rogan turns on Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]

Pete Davidson’s dating history. [Hollywood Life]

Ariana Grande will keep singing in 2026! [Seriously OMG]

Kesha & Conan O’Brien went on a spiritual journey. [OMG Blog]