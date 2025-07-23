Jimmy Kimmel posted a photo with his family protesting Trump

Embed from Getty Images

Stephen Colbert revealed to the world last Thursday that CBS/Paramount were canning him and the entire Late Show after the next season ends in May 2026. That was the last air date of the week, and we the public, still reeling and apoplectic, clung to the one benefit of this politically-motivated, underhanded situation: an era of the show in which Colbert will let it rip on the corrupt powers that done him (and the 200 staff members) wrong. When the show returned on Monday night, Colbert did not disappoint. He covered all the greatest hits — the network’s settlement with Trump, the conveniently leaked memo about the Late Show losing $40 million, and Jeffrey Epstein. And in an inspired segment, many celebs, particularly from the late night talk show community, turned out to show their solidarity, all while spoofing the kiss cam seen round the world. Noticeably absent from the bit, though, was LA-based Jimmy Kimmel. Turns out Kimmel was on vacation with his family, but that didn’t prevent him from engaging in his favorite pastime of bothering the moron in the White House:

On July 17, top-rated late-night host Stephen Colbert made the shocking announcement that CBS was canceling The Late Show after more than 30 years. The timing of the news quickly prompted speculation about whether politics were involved in the decision, since Colbert had just used his platform to slam CBS’ parent company, Paramount, for courting favor with Trump by agreeing to donate millions toward his future presidential library. The president fired a shot at Kimmel following the Colbert announcement, writing in a July 18 Truth Social post, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” Trump also snuck in a blow at late-night host Jimmy Fallon without using names, calling him “the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.” Kimmel, who has been on summer vacation with his family, happened to spend July 17 at an anti-Trump protest — and he shared photos from his family’s outing with a pointed caption amid the Late Show outrage. “May every day be another wonderful secret,” Kimmel’s Instagram caption read, referencing a line from a cryptic letter that Trump allegedly wrote to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. In the photo, he and his wife, Molly McNearney, are pictured in anti-Trump shirts with their children. Each member of the family is holding a sign, with phrases including, “Don’t bend the knee,” “Make America Good Again,” and “I wish we had a better president!” Colbert’s announcement that his show would be ending after 10 seasons under his leadership was met with boos from his studio audience. The comedian and host revealed during the taping that he “found out just last night” about the decision. In an Instagram Stories post following Colbert’s announcement, Kimmel shared a clip from his competitor’s show, writing, “Love you Stephen.”

[From People]

Wait wait wait, stop the presses, hold the phone, put down the potato chips. The $16 million settlement from Paramount is going to… Trump’s presidential library?!?!? How many copies of the McDonald’s menu really need to be assembled at a venue other than McDonald’s, hmm? No really, what do you put in a library named for someone who doesn’t read? Who’s illiterate enough that when confronted with the creepy birthday note he gave PDFile Epstein, the best denial Trump could muster was “I never wrote a picture in my life.” Sure, and I never drank a bag of Lay’s. And speaking of the incendiary issue that shut down Congress this week, that was a beautifully deployed caption by Jimmy Kimmel, using “may every day be another wonderful secret.” Also, I love that his family’s idea of summer vacation fun is attending an anti-Trump protest. There’s arts & crafts (the signs), physical activity (the walking), plus I’m sure an ice cream or slushy or even just a reeeeally good lemonade was enjoyed along the way. This is how we raise the next generation who’ll make better decisions when voting! (Should we pull out of this sh-t show with future elections.)

Since People Mag published this article, President Deranged doubled down that Kimmel WILL be cut next, followed by Fallon (whom he actually named this time), and he hopes he “played a major part” in making it happen. Keep up the good fight, Jimmys.

Embed from Getty Images