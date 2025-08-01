Justin Timberlake announces that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease

This summer, Justin Timberlake has been on tour in Europe, and Europeans have not been pleased with JT’s energy level. It’s been a discussion on social media for weeks, and even Justin’s biggest fans were disappointed by his (at times) “listless” concert performances, especially given the cost of the tickets. Well, Justin heard all of that conversation. On Thursday, he announced that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, and that was one of the big reasons why his energy has been so depleted during the tour. From his Instagram:
Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) –– and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.
As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.
Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.
Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too.
Bella Hadid has spoken at length about her Lyme disease and how having an “invisible illness” causes so much confusion and criticism. People who have Lyme disease can often have extreme fatigue, joint pain, headaches, loss of appetite and on and on. It can go on for years and years for many people. I feel like this answered a lot about Timberlake’s tour. I kind of wonder if there were additional reasons why Justin didn’t just cancel the tour soon after his diagnosis? I can understand how he simply didn’t know how his body would hold up, so maybe he thought it would be rash to cancel the tour. But I also wonder if he was looking at a big financial hit if he canceled. Anyway, I do feel sorry for him. I hope he gets some rest.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
