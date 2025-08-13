Collin Gosselin says he and his siblings were ‘forced apart, pitted against each other’



The Gosselin sextuplets turned 21 this past May. The twins are 24. It’s blowing my mind that all eight of the Gosselin children are old enough to legally drink. Two of the sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, have lived with their dad, Jon, since they were 12. Collin and Hannah havebeen estranged from their mother, Kate, and the rest of their siblings for the last nine years. It was triggered by Kate sending Collin to an institution for “disruptive behavior” that he, Jon, and Hannah claim was actually a result of Kate’s abuse.

Collin must have been thinking about his other siblings a lot lately, because he posted an emotional TikTok with a message to them, set to an Adele song. The TikTok included a picture of them all together when they were little kids and a caption about how they were “forced apart, pitted against each other.”

Kate and Jon Gosselin‘s son Collin, 21, recently took to TikTok with a message for his seven siblings. He shared a photo of himself and his brothers and sisters as kids — with twins Mady and Cara, now 24, and his fellow sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel, also 21, featured in the post. “Born to be a team, us against the world,” he wrote. “Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could’ve looked like.” Collin reflected on how being in the spotlight affected his connection with his family, adding, “Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?” He concluded: “I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys.” In 2007, Collin and his family rose to stardom with the premiere of Jon & Kate Plus 8, which ran for 11 seasons. (Kate, 50, and Jon, 48, welcomed twins Madelyn and Cara in 2000. Four years later, the sextuplets were born.) After a decade of marriage, Kate and Jon called it quits in 2009 and began battling for custody of their children. Jon was the primary guardian for Hannah and Collin until they turned 18 but has been estranged from his other children for several years.

[From USWeekly]

Collin’s TikTok is really sad. My heart breaks for him and what he’s been through. I’m sad for all of those kids because they really didn’t get a chance to be kids. Their entire lives were disrupted when they were six and three. I’m absolutely sure they were also pitted against one another. We saw it play out publicly in 2023, when Kate sent Mady out to do her dirty work and hurl nasty accusations at Collin for speaking his truth.

Jon left a comment underneath Collin’s post that said, ”Maybe someday we can all be together again.” I bet it’s tough for him to not have any contact with his other kids, too. I sometimes wonder if any of the siblings have made attempts to reach out through the years, but I doubt it. I really hope that Collin and Hannah can reconcile with Alexis, Aaden, Leah, Joel, Mady, and Cara one day. Sadly, it’ll probably take a lot of deprogramming from whatever their mother has told them, and they’re going to have to want to put in that work.

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