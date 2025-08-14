Pamela Anderson is selling $38 jars of spicy pickles with food-grade roses

I haven’t had a chance to say yet how much I adore Pamela Anderson’s haircut, so here it goes: I love it! The style is like c-nty little bob meets Grace Kelly, and it beautifully shows off Pam’s natural glow. And Pam certainly has lots to glow about these days: more and more acting gigs like the comedic hit Naked Gun and a theater production of Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real, and a budding romance with her Naked Gun costar Liam Neeson. But wait, there’s more — as of this week Pamela is in the pickle business! In collaboration with Flamingo Estate (more on that later), Pamela’s Pickles are now available in 24 fl oz jars for $38 a pop, with all the proceeds going to the California Wildlife Center. Pam says she learned the base of the recipe from her great auntie Vie, but has made it her own with spicy additions and an unexpected floral note: dried rose petals.
“Roses make everything better,” Anderson said in an interview. “Food grade, of course. I put them in my spaghetti sauce and use them for tea. They have many benefits.”
The pickles—$38 for a jar of Spicy Rose Dill Pickles—are a collaboration with Flamingo Estate, the Los Angeles lifestyle brand, and 100 percent of the proceeds is being donated to the California Wildlife Center, a nonprofit wildlife veterinary hospital that provides care to injured, orphaned and sick wild animals.
Her “great auntie Vie” was the inspiration for the venture. “She was an award-winning pickler and canner, a great cook, and such a joy to be around,” Anderson says. “She was bedazzled from head to toe and danced in the kitchen in high heels while spiking your coffee with Kahlua. She wrote a book, From Pickles to Pears. This is legit!”
She lived with her aunt after high school and learned how to cook. “I can’t remember a year we weren’t pickling, canning, or making jam or mustards,” she says. “It’s just in my DNA.”
The recipe for Pamela’s Pickles comes from her cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart. It’s a spicy version of her aunt’s pickles, which called for dill, mustard and garlic. Anderson then adds pink peppercorns, Guajillo chile, smoky sea salt and her signature twist: dried rose petals. “I love carrying the tradition forward in my own way,” she says.
…Flaming Estate’s founder Richard Christiansen said he was eager to collaborate on the project with Anderson. “When we first met Pamela, we bonded over the love of her garden, and her incredible expertise as a chef, activist and green warrior,” he says. “She is a lighthouse for people who want to live a really full, happy, and healthy life on their own terms.”
This first batch of pickles, to be released on August 11, is Anderson’s first foray into selling her products. But she has other recipes up her sleeve—from vegan kimchi to radish pickles and sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil. She says she might branch out into other products, too. “I have too many ideas,” she says. “I harvest my rosehips and have a beautiful body oil and rosewater facial mist.”
Meanwhile, she’s looking forward to sharing the first fruits of her labor. When asked how she herself enjoys them—in a sandwich, perhaps, or straight from the jar—she demurred. “If you love pickles,” she says, “you know how to eat them.”
I’ll be honest, I’m not sure if I agree with Pamela that roses make everything better — at least when it comes to food! Without the exact right touch (which I’m sure Pam has, of course), I find roses can easily make an otherwise edible item taste soapy. On the other hand, the roses are up against pickles and peppercorns and chile! And I readily admit, the jars look gorgeous. The pink and green really photograph well together, and as of this writing they are still available from Flamingo Estate. I’ve never bought anything from them before, but the name was pinging in my head as somehow familiar. This is why: earlier this year Puck News referred to Duchess Meghan’s As Ever as the “Flamingo Estate knock-off brand,” an obviously derogatory comment. So even though Pam recently quashed the idea of any beef with Meghan over their cooking shows, I can practically smell the Daily Mail’s next briny headline. “Pamela Anderson joins forces with Meghan’s arch-nemesis lifestyle brand!!”
PS — Bless this splendid woman for the perfection of this sentence: “If you love pickles, you know how to eat them.”
Photos credit: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, IMAGO/Avalon and via Instagram
I like this for Pamela Anderson, it is a great collaboration.
I love roses. I use rose water as a tonic on my face, I love adding dried rose petals in my tea. They especially go very well with oolong. But my favorite is rose jam. I wish Meghan comes up with a rose spread. I have never heard of rose petals in pickle but I am not opposed to the idea, I’m curious about the taste.
Love this for her. I was at the Wisconsin State Fair last week (before it flooded) and it was all pickles all the time. We had a deep-fried taco with pickles, and bought a container of mustard horseradish pickle slices (there were a ton of flavors to choose from – none with rose petals), along with bag of goat cheese curds from a different vendor. Used the pickle as a cracker, put a curd on it and YUM. Pam is living her best life, and giving great advice!
Yum. All of that sounds really interesting. I’ve always wanted to go to one of those big fairs. And Pamela’s pickles sound really interesting. My brother in law loves weird spicy stuff like that so this would be a really good gift for him.
I think Pamela s hair style is great. It also is a Lana Turner look. Lana wore her hair that way . A classic hairstyle.
I love the idea of flowers in my food but I’ve never had food with flowers as a flavor that didn’t make me feel queasy AF later (ah the joys of having a sensitive digestive system).
I also love her hair. Someone somewhere I read said it was too fussy and high maintenance for her makeup free look, but I think it’s an interesting counterpoint to the simplicity of her look otherwise. If I knew how to style my hair at all, I’d be interested in getting such a cut (and have been for a while).
I don’t think her hair is too fussy, at all. It looks like she has some natural wave and lets it air dry. For a red carpet, like the top photo, she gets it styled, but that doesn’t look to complicated, either.
Roses are gorgeous in ice cream, also peonies. My husband is an ice cream fanatic so we’ve made lots of rose ice cream from our garden.
Her hairstyle suits her face perfectly, it’s beautiful!
By random coincidence I was in a museum in London yesterday that has her Baywatch swimsuit on display. The info plaque said she has her own swimwear range now.
I am so happy that all is going well for her. She seems genuinely kind and her style game is all serve.I am loving her.
I’m telling you, I haven’t ever seen such a rebranding as Pam has pulled off. I don’t know if she had advice or came up with it on her on. But she NEEDED it. I don’t wish to offend anyone, but back a few years my actual thought was that she looked old and cheap. I probably shouldn’t have written that, but I truly thought it. She looked horrible. Her makeup, her boobs, her horrible style. This is the most successful turnaround I’ve almost ever seen. Her makeup or lack thereof has made her look fresh and years younger and sweeter; she has become a fashionista, and reminded me that fashion now days is a great part of advertising and celebrity, and HER HAIR. I was thinking yesterday how glamorous it looks. I’ve never seen such a turn around. And Pam’s pickles? I don’t like pickles, and if I needed pickles, I would shop for cheap. Cause I’m cheap. But I would buy Pam’s pickles. Her branding is very wholesome and appealing and I say kudos to her. Her branding used to be very, very off-putting. I also say that because she didn’t dump on Meghan.
I completely agree about the amazing rebranding. If she had professional help with it, I respect her even more for it. Except the hair. Apparently, I’m alone in thinking that her hair is horribly ageing and looks like a child who cut it herself. Her skin and fashion is so pretty and fresh, but the hair is the opposite for me.
I respect that.
I don’t know about the hair either. It kinda makes her look like an older Michelle Williams. Pickles and flowers same like a strange combination. Do you eat the flowers because soggy flowers seem strange? Does the brine taste like rosewater or is it strong enough to mask it? I generally only eat pickles on sandwiches or maybe sauerkraut. Maybe it’s similar to the pickled strawberries from the Meghan’s Roy Choi episode. Now I’m curious to try that recipe.
The yummiest pickles I ever had were homemade ones at a wedding in Texas.
Roses, wonderful as flowers, but not as flavor or a scent. Just doesn’t work for me,
I love that she has been a champion for animals for years and it’s a wonderful cause she is donating her proceeds to. I hope she sells out! 💗