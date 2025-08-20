Andrew Lownie removed the Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein sections from his book

Author/journalist Michael Wolff has written extensively about Donald Trump, Melania, Jeffrey Epstein and the ties that bind. Wolff recently reiterated his belief/knowledge of Melania’s involvement in Epstein’s circle in the 1990s, and Wolff suggested that Epstein was likely involved in introducing Melania and Dementia Don. Well, Prince Andrew’s biographer Andrew Lownie said much the same, that there were all of these connections between Epstein, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Melania, and that his sources confirmed that Epstein was the one who introduced Donald and Melania. Well, that’s what Lownie initially wrote in his new book. But now that Melania is threatening everyone with $1 billion lawsuits, Lownie is removing that part of his book.
A new book about the Duke of York has been edited to remove a claim that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Donald Trump to his wife Melania. The allegation was published in around 60,000 copies of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie, which paints a damning portrait of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
The retractions are being made after Melania Trump threatened to sue Hunter Biden for claiming that paedophile financier Epstein introduced her to her future husband. Lawyers for the US first lady wrote to Mr Biden, the son of the former US president Joe Biden, accusing him of making “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” about her. The letter, sent on Aug 6, is said to have demanded that Mr Biden retract his comments and issue an apology or face a $1bn (£726m) legal action.
Mr Trump said he had encouraged his wife to sue, insisting on Fox News Radio last week: “Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing.” He added: “It was another person actually… but it wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein.”
Mr Lownie’s book made a similar claim, quoting allegations said to have been made by Epstein to an unidentified author in 2007. The passage will be deleted from future print editions, while the ebook and audiobooks have been updated to reflect the changes.
A HarperCollins UK spokesman told the Telegraph: “We can confirm that several passages from Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie have been removed in consultation with the author. Entitled is published in the UK by HarperCollins. In the US, the book is self-published by Mr Lownie.”
Just days ago, Lownie also confirmed that he had to add some lines to the section about Prince Harry as well, because apparently Harry’s lawyers contacted HarperCollins. The Harry section – in which Lownie claims that Harry had a physical fight with Andrew, and that Andrew made disparaging remarks about Meghan – is not being removed from the book, Lownie simply added lines about how Harry has denied these stories. Anyway, this is all part of a larger discussion about Lownie’s book which I’ve been trying to have for weeks. While I think Prince Andrew is a degenerate lout and a nonce and I’ll always believe the worst about him, I also think Lownie has played fast-and-loose with a lot of these stories. The way he reacted to Prince Harry fact-checking him told me all I needed to know about his “sources.”
Obviously, Lownie is easily scared off. Hunter Biden just laughed at the whole thing saying he looks forward to Melania and Donald giving depositions. He also expressed puzzlement at the assertion that saying Epstein introduced her to her husband is defamatory. It could be untrue but that is different than claiming it’s defamatory and demanding a billion dollars. This is just another shakedown which is supposed to make everyone cower and capitulate.
A Melania lawsuit would come with a vengeance party from Trump. His publisher wouldn’t want Trump going after them with all the power of the government.
Yes but Cankles McTaco Tits always chickens out, remember? And Hunter Biden is right–bring it on. Sue me. Let’s sit down for depositions & say this stuff under oath. Let’s submit discovery requests, I’ve got lots. And so on.
He should’ve removed the Prince Harry info rather than just adding the harry denied it statement. His sourcing seem flimsy across the board. And I can believe Epstein did not personally introduce Melania…and that it was someone else…but someone else still in those Epstein circles just saying.
Maybe Ghislane Maxwell.
Right? She’s not actually going to sue anyone because then she’d have to be deposed and be required to air all that dirty laundry from her past. As if!
And adding a line that Harry denies it is not going to satisfy Harry’s lawyers. They are going to make them pull the book and reprint it, which will cost a fortune and teach the publisher a painful lesson.
“It was another person, not Jeffrey” . First person that comes to mind is G..Maxwell.
One thing to realize about why corporations, universities, and other industries are caving to Trump’s threats during his second term in a way that they didn’t in the first, is that this time around he has control over the courts. Oddly enough, Hunter Biden can stand strong because it’s just him. An author who needs the backing of their publishing company is going to have to do what is demanded of them.
The way the media ignored the clear criminality in Trumps past, while pretending the Democrats were constantly breaking the law is my Roman Empire.
“Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing.” He added: “It was another person actually… but it wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein.”
— Translation: it was Jeffrey Epstein.
is it wrong that I’m tempted to rush out an by a copy of Lownie’s book (that I never would have wanted to pay for/support) just to have a version that retains the info about Melania and Epstein?
So judging by photos, Andrew is the one who socialized with Trump and Melania back in the day? I saw the Netflix documentary on the Florida case, but other than that I’m giving myself a hiatus from Trump and Epstein news. I just want to see justice somewhere, anywhere, or at least karma catch up with one of them, any one for a start.
It’s a shame that his fast-and-loose items will overshadow all the truth. Sloppy.
I had high hopes when I heard Andrew Lownie was writing a book about Andrew (he even put out an appeal on Twitter for anyone to share their interactions with Prince Pedo). But so far all these last-minute deletions leave me feeling like this will be a disappointment.