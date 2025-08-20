Andrew Lownie removed the Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein sections from his book

Embed from Getty Images

Author/journalist Michael Wolff has written extensively about Donald Trump, Melania, Jeffrey Epstein and the ties that bind. Wolff recently reiterated his belief/knowledge of Melania’s involvement in Epstein’s circle in the 1990s, and Wolff suggested that Epstein was likely involved in introducing Melania and Dementia Don. Well, Prince Andrew’s biographer Andrew Lownie said much the same, that there were all of these connections between Epstein, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Melania, and that his sources confirmed that Epstein was the one who introduced Donald and Melania. Well, that’s what Lownie initially wrote in his new book. But now that Melania is threatening everyone with $1 billion lawsuits, Lownie is removing that part of his book.

A new book about the Duke of York has been edited to remove a claim that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Donald Trump to his wife Melania. The allegation was published in around 60,000 copies of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie, which paints a damning portrait of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The retractions are being made after Melania Trump threatened to sue Hunter Biden for claiming that paedophile financier Epstein introduced her to her future husband. Lawyers for the US first lady wrote to Mr Biden, the son of the former US president Joe Biden, accusing him of making “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” about her. The letter, sent on Aug 6, is said to have demanded that Mr Biden retract his comments and issue an apology or face a $1bn (£726m) legal action. Mr Trump said he had encouraged his wife to sue, insisting on Fox News Radio last week: “Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing.” He added: “It was another person actually… but it wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein.” Mr Lownie’s book made a similar claim, quoting allegations said to have been made by Epstein to an unidentified author in 2007. The passage will be deleted from future print editions, while the ebook and audiobooks have been updated to reflect the changes. A HarperCollins UK spokesman told the Telegraph: “We can confirm that several passages from Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie have been removed in consultation with the author. Entitled is published in the UK by HarperCollins. In the US, the book is self-published by Mr Lownie.”

[From The Telegraph]

Just days ago, Lownie also confirmed that he had to add some lines to the section about Prince Harry as well, because apparently Harry’s lawyers contacted HarperCollins. The Harry section – in which Lownie claims that Harry had a physical fight with Andrew, and that Andrew made disparaging remarks about Meghan – is not being removed from the book, Lownie simply added lines about how Harry has denied these stories. Anyway, this is all part of a larger discussion about Lownie’s book which I’ve been trying to have for weeks. While I think Prince Andrew is a degenerate lout and a nonce and I’ll always believe the worst about him, I also think Lownie has played fast-and-loose with a lot of these stories. The way he reacted to Prince Harry fact-checking him told me all I needed to know about his “sources.”

