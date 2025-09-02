“Is Britbox’s new ‘Lynley’ series worth the trouble?” links

Is the new Lynley series worth the trouble? I’ll admit – I was a huge fan of the original Inspector Lynley series starring Sharon Small & Nathaniel Parker, and I’m kind of mad that they’ve made this new series. #NotMyEarlofAsherton. [Pajiba]
The trailer for Hamnet isn’t doing much for me? [LaineyGossip]
Benson Boone covered Adele. [Socialite Life]
Allison Janney is such a fashionista. [Go Fug Yourself]
Bob The Drag Queen says Black people love Sarah Paulson. [OMG Blog]
Chloe Moretz married Kate Harrison this weekend. [Just Jared]
Stacy Martin wore Louis Vuitton in Venice. [RCFA]
Andrew Garfield helped his ladies out of their boats. [Seriously OMG]
Every 90 Day Fiance headline is so… awful. [Starcasm]
Anne Hathaway scolds the paparazzi. [Hollywood Life]
The Trump economy is in shambles, as is his approval rating. [Buzzfeed]
Well, the book Lynley was blond if I remember correctly so Leo Suter is physically suited for the role. The rest remains to be seen.
I love Leo Suter since I saw him in Sanditon and Clique. I can’t wait!
OMG, he was the hot builder/architect guy in season one! THAT’S where I recognized him. I totally thought him and charlotte would get together
I’ll definitely check out the new Lynley. Something about Nathanial Parker makes it hard for me to watch.
I’m going to watch. I loved the old series, so I’ll check it out.
My girl Allison Janney is aging like a fine wine.
Oh, also, The Roses is soooo good. I didn’t know Benedict Cumberbatch was a good actor becase he’s in boring movies but apparently he’s great! He just needed something fun!
I nearly went to see it this weekend. I love Bendy, Olivia Coleman, and Kate HerLastNameEscapesMe. It looked fun, but I’ve been under the weather. Glad to hear it’s good.
The book Hamnet didn’t do much for me.
Congratulations, Chloe!
You tell them, Anne!
Sacrilege! Nathaniel Parker & Sharon Small were perfection! Gotta say, though, there was one episode where I swear, all Havers got to say was, ‘but sir!’. I hope in this new series her character has more to do, as she did in the books.
I am currently slowly savoring the Nathaniel Parker & Sharon Small series. I only let myself watch one a day, and am enjoying it so far :). I may check out the new ones but…
They were both so hot. What made the show appealing.
Glad that this show goes into the ridiculousness of an Earl being a police detective. The books were written by an American. As someone wrote about the original series, one can imagine an Earl as a detective, but there is no way an Oxford educated Viscount would become a beat cop or if they did, last long enough to become a detective. Curious how the new show will handle that question.
Lynley was a detective in the books & the first show! He was Detective Inspector Lynley, and Havers was his detective sergeant.
Congratulations to Chloe & Kate! I wish them much happiness. (Just a side benefit that incel heads are probably exploding).
After seeing all these great reviews of the old series, I will have to check it out! I was given the opportunity to watch an advance screening of the new lynley, and I liked it for the most part, I figured I would watch it when the rest it came out
Leo Suter was also in Victoria. I am watching the series again. So good. He heroically stopped a bullet.