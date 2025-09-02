“Is Britbox’s new ‘Lynley’ series worth the trouble?” links

Is the new Lynley series worth the trouble? I’ll admit – I was a huge fan of the original Inspector Lynley series starring Sharon Small & Nathaniel Parker, and I’m kind of mad that they’ve made this new series. #NotMyEarlofAsherton. [Pajiba]

The trailer for Hamnet isn’t doing much for me? [LaineyGossip]

Benson Boone covered Adele. [Socialite Life]

Allison Janney is such a fashionista. [Go Fug Yourself]

Bob The Drag Queen says Black people love Sarah Paulson. [OMG Blog]

Chloe Moretz married Kate Harrison this weekend. [Just Jared]

Stacy Martin wore Louis Vuitton in Venice. [RCFA]

Andrew Garfield helped his ladies out of their boats. [Seriously OMG]

Every 90 Day Fiance headline is so… awful. [Starcasm]

Anne Hathaway scolds the paparazzi. [Hollywood Life]

The Trump economy is in shambles, as is his approval rating. [Buzzfeed]