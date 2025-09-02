“Is Britbox’s new ‘Lynley’ series worth the trouble?” links
  • September 02, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Is the new Lynley series worth the trouble? I’ll admit – I was a huge fan of the original Inspector Lynley series starring Sharon Small & Nathaniel Parker, and I’m kind of mad that they’ve made this new series. #NotMyEarlofAsherton. [Pajiba]
The trailer for Hamnet isn’t doing much for me? [LaineyGossip]
Benson Boone covered Adele. [Socialite Life]
Allison Janney is such a fashionista. [Go Fug Yourself]
Bob The Drag Queen says Black people love Sarah Paulson. [OMG Blog]
Chloe Moretz married Kate Harrison this weekend. [Just Jared]
Stacy Martin wore Louis Vuitton in Venice. [RCFA]
Andrew Garfield helped his ladies out of their boats. [Seriously OMG]
Every 90 Day Fiance headline is so… awful. [Starcasm]
Anne Hathaway scolds the paparazzi. [Hollywood Life]
The Trump economy is in shambles, as is his approval rating. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Is Britbox’s new ‘Lynley’ series worth the trouble?” links”

  1. Little Red says:
    September 2, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    Well, the book Lynley was blond if I remember correctly so Leo Suter is physically suited for the role. The rest remains to be seen.

    Reply
  2. Charlie says:
    September 2, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    I love Leo Suter since I saw him in Sanditon and Clique. I can’t wait!

    Reply
    • manda says:
      September 2, 2025 at 4:43 pm

      OMG, he was the hot builder/architect guy in season one! THAT’S where I recognized him. I totally thought him and charlotte would get together

      Reply
  3. jlwilso says:
    September 2, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    I’ll definitely check out the new Lynley. Something about Nathanial Parker makes it hard for me to watch.

    Reply
  4. Mel says:
    September 2, 2025 at 1:53 pm

    I’m going to watch. I loved the old series, so I’ll check it out.

    Reply
  5. NotMika says:
    September 2, 2025 at 2:09 pm

    My girl Allison Janney is aging like a fine wine.

    Oh, also, The Roses is soooo good. I didn’t know Benedict Cumberbatch was a good actor becase he’s in boring movies but apparently he’s great! He just needed something fun!

    Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      September 2, 2025 at 2:44 pm

      I nearly went to see it this weekend. I love Bendy, Olivia Coleman, and Kate HerLastNameEscapesMe. It looked fun, but I’ve been under the weather. Glad to hear it’s good.

      Reply
  6. Megan says:
    September 2, 2025 at 2:26 pm

    The book Hamnet didn’t do much for me.

    Reply
  7. Sue says:
    September 2, 2025 at 2:32 pm

    Congratulations, Chloe!
    You tell them, Anne!

    Reply
  8. BeanieBean says:
    September 2, 2025 at 2:48 pm

    Sacrilege! Nathaniel Parker & Sharon Small were perfection! Gotta say, though, there was one episode where I swear, all Havers got to say was, ‘but sir!’. I hope in this new series her character has more to do, as she did in the books.

    Reply
    • Indica says:
      September 2, 2025 at 2:54 pm

      I am currently slowly savoring the Nathaniel Parker & Sharon Small series. I only let myself watch one a day, and am enjoying it so far :). I may check out the new ones but…

      Reply
    • Tis True Tis True says:
      September 2, 2025 at 5:36 pm

      They were both so hot. What made the show appealing.

      Glad that this show goes into the ridiculousness of an Earl being a police detective. The books were written by an American. As someone wrote about the original series, one can imagine an Earl as a detective, but there is no way an Oxford educated Viscount would become a beat cop or if they did, last long enough to become a detective. Curious how the new show will handle that question.

      Reply
      • Kaiser says:
        September 2, 2025 at 5:48 pm

        Lynley was a detective in the books & the first show! He was Detective Inspector Lynley, and Havers was his detective sergeant.

  9. Mightymolly says:
    September 2, 2025 at 4:07 pm

    Congratulations to Chloe & Kate! I wish them much happiness. (Just a side benefit that incel heads are probably exploding).

    Reply
  10. manda says:
    September 2, 2025 at 4:41 pm

    After seeing all these great reviews of the old series, I will have to check it out! I was given the opportunity to watch an advance screening of the new lynley, and I liked it for the most part, I figured I would watch it when the rest it came out

    Reply
  11. therese says:
    September 2, 2025 at 5:45 pm

    Leo Suter was also in Victoria. I am watching the series again. So good. He heroically stopped a bullet.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment