Jessica Chastain is ‘not aligned’ with Apple’s decision to postpone ‘The Savant’

This week, AppleTV+ announced that they were postponing the premiere of their new series The Savant. The eight-part limited series stars Jessica Chastain, and Chastain executive-produced it as well. It’s based on a true story of a female investigator who worked to track and at times infiltrate white nationalist hate groups and other domestic terrorist groups. In their postponement announcement, AppleTV+ cited the murder of Charlie Kirk, suggesting that the timing is too sensitive to watch a show about tracking groups and individuals who share the same kind of violently bigoted, racist, misogynistic, white-supremacist ideology as Charlie Kirk. Well, Jessica Chastain disagrees with AppleTV’s decision. She wrote this on her social media:
I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.
In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country.
These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted.
I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.
[From Jessica Chastain’s social media]
The perpetrators of all of the crimes she listed were white men. The Savant apparently shows that vividly, the proliferation of radicalized white men who are planning mass shootings or violent attacks on public figures or politicians. If you ask me, what AppleTV+ is doing here deserves more attention and deserves more pushback from the public. While Apple isn’t saying that the show is being shelved forever, it also seems like they’re waiting to see how Apple subscribers respond to this decision.
More likely waiting to see what the stock market says about this decision!
Ugh! Boo on AppleTV…and as it’s one of the final major streamers I subscribe to, I’m quite annoyed that this is happening just as season 5 of Slow Horses has dropped! What to do…grrr.
PBS Passport is the best streaming service, and the least expensive. You won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.
I prepaid several years of Apple TV+ with discount cards from Costco. So my response has been to search for the show and add it to my watchlist. Love Jessica Chastain to go through a long list of bad actors who could be the subject of the show.
It was pretty easy to cancel through my phone just saying. I actually liked Apple TV though so bummed but oh well.
Right after I canceled my Disney + package, I figure maybe I’ll pick up Apple TV and the saw one of those free Apple TV for 2 months and had a couple friends recommend their shows. But now this happened. So I’m thinking no Apple TV for me right now.
Although it’s probably impossible to completely avoid the ick and stench of MAGA and those with standing appeasing, capitulating to the Trump wanna-be authoritarian dictatorship (no one on the Internet is going to avoid sending traffic over Bezos/Amazon’s aws backbone) when there are cowardly moves like this, those with power trying to “stay on the good side” of white nationalists, and people actively tearing down our democracy, I’m out. I don’t want to give my time, attention or money to corporations, individuals who support Trump and his ilk – loudly, actively or passively, through avoidance, silence, inaction … because all of those things allow the same result.
PBS/Passport and The Guardian it is.
And not to be all prepper adjacent, but guess I should finally set up that HD tv antenna I bought a few years ago, so that if Comcast (the only viable cable/internet option where I live) goes full Trump compliance, I can at least still pick up over the air broadcasts from WGBH the Boston PBS affiliate, and non-Sinclair commercial stations.
It’s just never the right time to talk about the real causes of gun violence. And now it’s not even the right time to talk about the proliferation of angry, dangerous, and violent white males. Then that “right” time never seems to come. We’re dying of white maleness and we’re not allowed to talk about it.
Really well said. Agree completely.
Really cowardly of Apple imo. Now is the right time to discuss this especially as CK is being deified and MAGA wants to use this as a referendum on “liberals”. But hasn’t Tim Apple been sniffing around Trumputin? Didn’t he give him a new IPhone or something or am I hallucinating?