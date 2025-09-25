Rihanna welcomed her first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13th

During Rihanna’s first pregnancy, I remember how her fans were absolutely convinced that she was expecting a girl. It felt certain for everyone: of course Rihanna was going to have a daughter, it was obvious. Then she gave birth to RZA in 2022, her first son. Her second son, Riot, followed in 2023. Rihanna was a boy mom after all, and she completely adores her two sons. But she and ASAP Rocky decided that they weren’t done with RZA and Riot. No, they still wanted to go for the girl. Well, it happened! Rihanna welcomed her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers on September 13th.

I’m so happy for Rihanna, Rocky and Rocki. I actually love it when daughters are named after their fathers – Serena Williams did something similar when naming her first daughter (Olympia’s first name is Alexis, her father’s name). That being said, ASAP Rocky’s real name is Rakim Mayers. Does Rihanna call him Rakim though? I’m pretty sure she calls him Rocky. Well, now she has two! My question: do you think Rihanna will stop having babies now that she has her much longed-for daughter?

21 Responses to “Rihanna welcomed her first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13th”

  1. Lurker 🇨🇦🇨🇦 says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:30 am

    It’s so distasteful when people say “Oh they kept having kids until they got their girl/boy/the actual gender that they wanted!”

    • pj says:
      September 25, 2025 at 8:35 am

      “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

      They’re her own words.

      • Smalltowngirl says:
        September 25, 2025 at 11:14 am

        I can relate to her here. I had two boys and we had a third, partially because I always wanted 3 but also for that last shot at a girl. I would have been happy for a third boy but I was so excited to have a daughter.

        And I mean, it definitely goes both ways. We have an extended family member with all girls and he has made numerous, envious comments about us having 2 sons, which is where I think it goes too far.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      September 25, 2025 at 9:19 am

      I can’t say I judge it, but I can’t identify with the sentiment. I have two daughters and I never wished for a particular sex. I don’t get how it could motivate someone to have more kids to “get” a certain sex. I have been asked if we wanted more kids to try for a boy and I was deeply upset by the question.

      • Delphine says:
        September 25, 2025 at 9:31 am

        Growing up I always dreamed of having a daughter. I even cried when I found out I was having a boy. Then I dried my tears and moved on and embraced having a boy. I’m in my 50s and will never have another kid, and I’m happy with having a boy. But I definitely understand the desire for a certain gender of child. It’s not abnormal and it’s definitely not worthy of the level of scorn in the first person’s comment.

  2. Ariel says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:39 am

    I know it’s silly, but there is this want for women who are powerful and incredibly stylish to bring women into this world.

    Is it because we want to see someone stealing from momma’s closet in 15 years?

    Don’t know. But I think it’s sweet they have a girl.

    Though that whole keep going until you get a boy or girl – is a hell of a crap shoot.

    Doesn’t always work out that way.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:39 am

    Congratulations on the birth of your daughter!

    • Wash says:
      September 25, 2025 at 8:59 pm

      See how easy it is to send congratulations? All this riff raff about women, children and daughters is exhausting. Just be happy and save the dissertation for another time. Welcome to the world, Rocki Irish! May you enjoy it and live it to the fullest!!

  4. TQ says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:49 am

    How great for them — welcome Rocki!

    And they seem to really really really love being parents, so wouldn’t surprise me if they keep going! All I know is they are 💯 one of the most fashionable celebrity families out there, if not THE most stylish.

    Rihanna’s maternity looks for all three pregnancies were 🔥🔥🔥 and super inspiring!

  5. Don Mendenhall says:
    September 25, 2025 at 9:00 am

    💘

  6. B says:
    September 25, 2025 at 9:08 am

    Congrats to RiRi!

  7. Libra says:
    September 25, 2025 at 9:25 am

    I find all this talk about gender inappropriate. My sportsman husband wanted sons and after the delivery of our second daughter, even my doctor commiserated with him. Comments from our families left me humiliated and shamed. I would not wish that on anyone. Stop all this “keep on trying” for that girl, that boy.

  8. otaku fairy says:
    September 25, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Congrats to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

  9. Looty says:
    September 25, 2025 at 10:51 am

    One of my favorite families! Congratulations to every single adorable one of them !

  10. lisa says:
    September 25, 2025 at 11:05 am

    I don’t know, due to the patriarchal standards in our society, I dont think wanting a boy is the same as wanting a girl.

    Reply
    • Smalltowngirl says:
      September 25, 2025 at 11:16 am

      It really does have a different feel. I think there is so much historical pressure on women to have sons and the bloody consequences of them not delivering that wanting boys does feel different than a mother wanting a daughter.

  11. Honey says:
    September 25, 2025 at 11:29 am

    I know ASAP has a real last name, but I like the idea of Rocki Rocky. Beautiful photo of mother and daughter.

  12. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    September 25, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    This is what science describes as a weighted coin toss—your chances aren’t actually 50/50 at conception depending on the couple getting busy (men determine sex and some tend toward a particular sex). So you could end up with a lotta pregnancies if you have your heart set on a certain flavor. I stuck with one son whom I adore and the pleasure of never being pregnant again (no shade, I just personally didn’t enjoy it a lot. But definitely worth the trouble).

  13. martha says:
    September 25, 2025 at 2:34 pm

    She strikes me as a 5 kids mom!

  14. dreamchild says:
    September 25, 2025 at 2:57 pm

    I have 3 sons. Men always congratulated me for having boys, especially certain cultures. Women always ask do I want a daughter. I kinda understand because men make a big deal about sons. Conversely my ex wanted daughters. He would have been a much better girl dad. I had dreams of my babies so I knew well in advance I would have boys. I pretended to my ex my last pregnancy that I didn’t have the dream. I also told my friends the same. They all insisted it was a girl and even gave me a girl baby shower. In my baby dream it was Prince singing on a loop “what’s the matter with your world, is it a boy when you wanted a girl” from Pop Life. Ha thanks Prince. 3 was my limit and now I have 10 grands, 5 boys, 5 girls and 2 great-granddaughters!

  15. Arhus says:
    September 25, 2025 at 4:09 pm

    Happy for them. Adorable name.
    I love that pic of her in the blue with the umbrella in the rain!

