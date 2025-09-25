Rihanna welcomed her first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13th

During Rihanna’s first pregnancy, I remember how her fans were absolutely convinced that she was expecting a girl. It felt certain for everyone: of course Rihanna was going to have a daughter, it was obvious. Then she gave birth to RZA in 2022, her first son. Her second son, Riot, followed in 2023. Rihanna was a boy mom after all, and she completely adores her two sons. But she and ASAP Rocky decided that they weren’t done with RZA and Riot. No, they still wanted to go for the girl. Well, it happened! Rihanna welcomed her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers on September 13th.

Rocki Irish Mayers

Sept 13 2025

🎀 pic.twitter.com/ibHGXxegTN — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 24, 2025

I’m so happy for Rihanna, Rocky and Rocki. I actually love it when daughters are named after their fathers – Serena Williams did something similar when naming her first daughter (Olympia’s first name is Alexis, her father’s name). That being said, ASAP Rocky’s real name is Rakim Mayers. Does Rihanna call him Rakim though? I’m pretty sure she calls him Rocky. Well, now she has two! My question: do you think Rihanna will stop having babies now that she has her much longed-for daughter?