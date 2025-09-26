Livia Firth sent back her MBE after King Charles ‘appeased’ Donald Trump

In 2018, I became obsessed with all of the messy gossip about Colin Firth and his then-wife Livia Firth (or Livia Giuggioli, because I think she’s consistently used her maiden name). Long story short, Livia cheated on Colin with an Italian friend, and when she broke it off, the friend (Marco Brancaccia) went absolute berserk and started stalking Livia and trying to ruin her life and/or her marriage. Props to Colin though, because he handled the mess in an incredibly classy way, protecting Livia and helping her get through the scandal. They didn’t officially split until over a year later.

Since Colin and Livia’s divorce more than five years ago, I haven’t heard much about her and she hasn’t made much news. Apparently, she spends most of her time in Italy, but she and Colin are still very close. Well, back when she was Mrs. Colin Firth, she was honored with an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for her work with sustainable fashion. This week, Livia ripped up her MBE certificate and sent back her MBE medal. She explained why on Instagram:

In 2019 I was given this MBE honour for my services in trying to make the fashion supply chain a more just and less deadly place to work for garment workers across the world. Although I stand against the British Empire and remnants of that toxic system, I accepted the honour on behalf of the many garment worker activists who had educated and supported me. I also had great respect for King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, and his decades battling on behalf of social and environmental justice. As I write this, we see that horrible excuse of a human (called Trump) in full flow at the UN General Assembly, his poisonous rhetoric amplified and legitimized. I have been reflecting on his visit to the UK last week and I am afraid I can’t reconcile the way he was appeased and honoured and, again, legitimized. In fact, last week’s display showed me nothing of those values I thought King Charles upheld – or its spirit. Rather, a frightening and cowardly display of appeasing someone who stands for the obliteration of the natural world and the most vulnerable people on earth. Because I can’t reconcile those two positions, I have shredded my honour and I am returning it to sender. I know so many honourable, decent British people who will be unable to reconcile their deeply held values of fairness and justice with the grotesque pantomime we witnessed. I think it’s only by taking a stand that we can make our feelings known. Yours sincerely,

Livia Giuggioli (Firth)

[From Livia’s IG]

Well then. Good for her! I wondered if anyone else found the Trump state visit to be distasteful and grotesque, and here we are. In her video, she also references Trump’s United Nations appearance, which was another disaster. I’ve said before that I understand why world leaders placate Trump for the good of their countries, but I think it’s completely fair to criticize King Charles (or any head of state) for going out of their way to roll out the red carpet for the demented orange toad.