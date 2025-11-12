Queen Camilla had three events on Tuesday, including meeting Sarah Jessica Parker

Say what you will about Queen Camilla – and we’ve already said it – but she consistently out-works Prince William, and it’s incredibly funny. On Armistice Day, which was Tuesday, Camilla did three events with three costume changes. In the morning, she visited Paddington train station for their Poppies to Paddington event. Then she met with people involved with this year’s Booker Prize, including this year’s judges and shortlisted authors, at Clarence House. Then shortly after that, she and King Charles hosted veterans at a palace reception. Keep in mind, the Princess of Wales only did one event yesterday, and William only attended the palace reception (and he looked like a hostage). William and Kate are more than thirty years younger than Camilla. It’s crazy. I’m including photos from the first two events on Cam’s schedule, including Camilla meeting Sarah Jessica Parker (who is on the Booker Prize committee).
The Queen told actress Sarah Jessica Parker that being a judge for the Booker Prize is “one of your many hats” as she welcomed her to Clarence House. Camilla was hosting a reception for shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prestigious literary prize, which saw the Sex and the City star among the five judges.
“It’s one of your many hats,” Camilla told Sarah, whose fashion-loving character Carrie Bradshaw is known for her flamboyant outfits. “And the one I’m most proud of,” the American actress replied. “It was thrilling, especially to be among this group, who are all extraordinary, smart and wise. We had such riches to discuss, and we are surrounded by such wonderful, exciting authors.”
Chairman of the judging panel Roddy Doyle, along with Chris Power, Ayobami Adebayo, Kiley Reid and Sarah, spent the past year considering 153 novels for the prize, eventually choosing David Szalay’s rags-to-riches novel, Flesh, which Doyle described as “a dark book, but a joy to read”.
I appreciate the fact that SJP decided to be a Booker Prize judge in her spare time. I don’t hold it against her or any of these people for attending this palace reception either – it helps with the prize’s profile, and they’re all so proud to be involved.
Meanwhile, this video of Camilla at the Paddington event was making the rounds. Throughout the year, I’ve wondered aloud if Camilla has some significant health issues which have not been publicized. It would appear so.
Live TV pic.twitter.com/axdq1osFtV
— #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) November 11, 2025
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Camilla looks like a school principal in that outfit. Sarah Jessica Parker s adoring looks are a bit much. Had her show gone another season maybe she could have persuaded Camilla to appear. I think huevo would have wanted to be asked to appear.
People showing up and behaving well for the sake of reading — I’ll take it. And lord strike me down, but I love Camilla’s outfit.
I liked her outfit, too – the polka dots were cheery, the boots were cazh and the first thing I thought when I saw it was “Kate, now THAT’s how you do a collar without Pilgrim cosplay.”
I am wondering if the head nodding is an essential tremor?
I wondered if it was a sign of Parkinson’s. First time I’ve felt a teeny, weeny bit sorry for her.
I don’t know what an ‘essential tremor’ is, but I was thinking Parkinson’s. They’ll never tell us, though.
OK, just looked up essential tremor on the Mayo Clinic website. Yeah, could be that, most likely is.
My father had terrible posture and his doctor said that was a factor in his essential tremors.
Actually, I’ve noticed that when I’m very tired and slouching I sometimes have mild tremors that go away if I sit up straight.
Keens have no shame. With people twice their ahe working more
But the olds only look good by comparison. It’s not like Cami has been working her tail off. She takes long breaks and plenty of spas and vacations. The bar is just incredibly low in that family.
The Left Behinds accuse H&M of Hollywood clout chasing while Seabiscuit Sidepiece poses with American actresses, and Huevo pays out of pocket to rub elbows with Kylie Minogue. Then he magically finds the strength to chase after celebrities on DWTS mere days after claiming to be too much of an exhausted wee sausage to do his ACTUAL day job and show up for half the Remembrance Day events.
Make this 💩 make sense.
I’ll say it out loud: I don’t think the monarchy is dying, I think it’s already dead. Died with Elizabeth. This nonsense is just the institutional corpse lying exposed on the beach like a great rotting whale. The courtiers and government need to wake up and give the crown the dignity of a decent burial already.
Well said where’s my tiara. They may get the decent burial but not one rotten corrupt soul will go up.
Well said.. I believe the monarchy died with QE2 also.
Camilla does exactly what Anne does but just to a lesser degree. She crams in a bunch of engagements and then disappears for weeks. The video of her was concerning, I suspect that she may be dealing with some issues as well. She hasn’t been as visible this year as compared to past years.
I’m not sure what I’m seeing on that video. Knowing how apalling she can behave, she might be trying to mask a fit of giggles. But she is 79, and doesn’t strike me as a particularly health and fitness conscious person. So she probably has daily health struggles.
Her head appears to be trembling, like you might see if someone has mild Parkinsons – not saying that’s her issue but that’s what it reminds me of.
Probably 50/50 odds of either Parkinson’s, or the DTs.
Have there been any reports of her jetting off to India to dry out (again) recently?
@sarahcs. My 1st thought was essential tremor.
@Deedee, I thought the same, that it could be an essential tremor – my mother and sister have it, it’s often genetic…
Doesn’t take much to out work the lazies but she did three in one day. Good for her.
Good for her and right in London – they didn’t have to fly private to Tajikistan. It does look like she has a bit of a tremor.
Keen will have to premiere the autumn vehicle very soon
She’ll have to be quick Tessa – winter snow is forecast here for Nov 22
Reporting in from toronto where we got our first snowfall a few days ago and Christmas decorations are going up lol. They are so bad at this.
I still don’t understand why the seasonal releases are at the end of the season rather than the beginning.
I think because at the beginning of each season they’re always on vacay, right? June–summer break for the kids, so vacation! September, some sort of free break from kids’ school, so vacation! December, Christmastime, so vacation! March, Easter-ish, so vacation!
I don’t care for Camilla but these are the types of events she should be doing. And the outfit at the booker prize event is kinda cute. Ahh I said two niceish things in a row on a Camilla post. So when Kate takes over as queen things like this will never happen again right? Man the monarchy is super dead. Love it!
Kate–not a reader, not a fan of opera, not a fan of orchestral music, not a fan of the theater, not a fan of anything. Sports, maybe, tennis, certainly. What else? Pretty much nothing. Royal events for anything cultural will fade away. Oh, wait, gardening. Is that cultural?
There was some talk about Camilla being in the early stages of Parkinson’s but all the noise around Kate’s disappearance quelled it.
These are the kinds of events the Wales dont do and should – hosting smaller receptions like this at their houses, which are meant to be both public and private space. this event works bc Camilla has a well known love of reading, literacy has been one of her key causes, and I’m pretty sure she has hosted a similar event in the past.
so there we see why this doesn’t work for the Wales. What is Kate going to host, a wiglet reception? She doesnt have a well known love of anything besides avoiding work, she doesnt have key causes besides “early years,” etc. The Wales NEVER host these kinds of receptions. There was a year or two where they attended the pre BAFTA thing at KP but they’ve long since stopped doing that.
Anyway I think its clear that William was ordered to appear at the evening reception. it seems Charles still has some sway over him but probably not a lot. I wonder if charles found out about the DWTS clip and realized how awful it would look for william to not do anything in public on 11/11?
I’m surprised he didn’t just let William look awful;.
I just posted something similar above. Kate has no real interest in anything except maybe tennis. And she doesn’t really do anything to support that other than show up to the Wimbledon men’s finals & be entertained for a few hours.
Yep, Camilla is using the “Anne” template of doing multiple events a day as a way to maintain her number of engagements. And the outfit changes will also allow the press to report on the events on different days, which is smart. I don’t think it matters that much whether the Wales are personally passionate about certain causes like Camilla clearly is about reading and literacy. They have carved out some broad areas (homelessness, mental health, nature, and child development) that would be perfectly fine for doing several weekly events for the rest of their lives. For example, Kate could do school visits and visiting nature reserves for the rest of her days – she just chooses not to.
If the Wales wanted to, they could adopt this system but it would require both an understanding that what they are doing now isn’t good enough and a willingness to do better but also having the kind of organization and staff necessary to carry it out.
I would say that KP’s operations are pretty lackluster (did that tweet with “veterns” ever get fixed?). It’s embarrassing, but I don’t think they could actually manage to plan and execute three events in one day, which is pathetic. They can’t even manage a steady 2 events per week.
And to be clear, that’s on Will and Kate – they are not hiring the best. We have seen over the years that the more ambitious, competent, and driven people don’t last long at KP.
I wonder if the reception for veterans on Remembrance Day is a recent addition. Its seems that attending Festival of Remembrance and Laying Wreaths on the weekend closest to November 11 was the extent of their involvement with veterans. Did Harry’s recent Toronto activities inspire his family to do more?
No, they’ve always done a few events leading up to Remembrance Sunday and then on 11/11 itself.
The shaking looks noticeable. Edward and William have both lost some dramatic weight in this past year or two. Charles has cancer. Kate has publicly discussed her cancerous cells. Anne had the scary horse incident. At this point, Sophie is the only working royal that seems physically healthy, aside from maybe the Gloucesters.
The tremors look like late stage alcoholism.
As for the Booker prize, how did SJP get on that panel? The bar must be really low.
SJP is known for reading heavy stuff. I think she’s written book reviews for serious lit journals + has a book club thingie + a books/library charity.
Being on the panel with Roddy Doyle must have been great. I love his books.
I like the cute Librarian Look Camilla wore to the Booker Prize reception!
Here’s where I fan-girl Roddy Doyle. I love his work.
The Barrytown Trilogy (The Commitments; The Snapper; The Van)