Queen Camilla had three events on Tuesday, including meeting Sarah Jessica Parker

Say what you will about Queen Camilla – and we’ve already said it – but she consistently out-works Prince William, and it’s incredibly funny. On Armistice Day, which was Tuesday, Camilla did three events with three costume changes. In the morning, she visited Paddington train station for their Poppies to Paddington event. Then she met with people involved with this year’s Booker Prize, including this year’s judges and shortlisted authors, at Clarence House. Then shortly after that, she and King Charles hosted veterans at a palace reception. Keep in mind, the Princess of Wales only did one event yesterday, and William only attended the palace reception (and he looked like a hostage). William and Kate are more than thirty years younger than Camilla. It’s crazy. I’m including photos from the first two events on Cam’s schedule, including Camilla meeting Sarah Jessica Parker (who is on the Booker Prize committee).

The Queen told actress Sarah Jessica Parker that being a judge for the Booker Prize is “one of your many hats” as she welcomed her to Clarence House. Camilla was hosting a reception for shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prestigious literary prize, which saw the Sex and the City star among the five judges. “It’s one of your many hats,” Camilla told Sarah, whose fashion-loving character Carrie Bradshaw is known for her flamboyant outfits. “And the one I’m most proud of,” the American actress replied. “It was thrilling, especially to be among this group, who are all extraordinary, smart and wise. We had such riches to discuss, and we are surrounded by such wonderful, exciting authors.” Chairman of the judging panel Roddy Doyle, along with Chris Power, Ayobami Adebayo, Kiley Reid and Sarah, spent the past year considering 153 novels for the prize, eventually choosing David Szalay’s rags-to-riches novel, Flesh, which Doyle described as “a dark book, but a joy to read”.

I appreciate the fact that SJP decided to be a Booker Prize judge in her spare time. I don’t hold it against her or any of these people for attending this palace reception either – it helps with the prize’s profile, and they’re all so proud to be involved.

Meanwhile, this video of Camilla at the Paddington event was making the rounds. Throughout the year, I’ve wondered aloud if Camilla has some significant health issues which have not been publicized. It would appear so.