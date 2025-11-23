In early September, the Prince and Princess of Wales were well aware of Prince Harry’s scheduled visit to the UK on the week of the 8th. William and Kate made a point of running around before and during Harry’s visit, desperately trying to win back the newscycle and get attention for their contrived busywork. One of the funniest moments of this desperation-keenery was Will & Kate’s appearance at the Natural History Museum. Kate looked like she plopped a blonde wig high on her head, although sources later claimed that it was not a full wig, but merely too-light blonde extensions. Whatever the case may be, it was hilarious, and Kate’s blonde wiglet was widely mocked online. Kate and her people knew they f–ked up, because the next time she went out, her hair was suddenly much darker. Instead of admitting that she was experimenting with her look or even trying out some new hairpieces, Kate is now trying to play off the “Blonde Keen” moment as just a misunderstanding because her hair got so light in the sun.

Kate Middleton spoke about the secret to her lighter locks for the first time after her blonder hair color made headlines this fall. On Nov. 19, the Princess of Wales, 43, attended the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William in London and told actress Su Pollard about what caused her lighter color. According to the Daily Mail, Pollard said that she told the royal, “I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter.” “It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine,” Princess Kate reportedly replied. The Princess of Wales reportedly revealed the detail during a backstage chat at the event, which marked William and Kate’s return to the red carpet for the first time in two years.

[From People]

My hair is a lot darker than Kate’s, and when I was a kid, I spent so much time outside my hair got lighter too. But when you have naturally dark hair, you mostly get caramel and auburn streaks, rather than big, chunky, blonde wig-looking hair. Basically, Kate just lies all the time now, about everything and nothing. She told that lie about her wedding makeup for YEARS! She’s told lies about her hair for decades! Some might even say that recollections may vary.