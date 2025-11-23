Princess Kate on her blonde/caramel hair: ‘It’s gone light in the sunshine’

In early September, the Prince and Princess of Wales were well aware of Prince Harry’s scheduled visit to the UK on the week of the 8th. William and Kate made a point of running around before and during Harry’s visit, desperately trying to win back the newscycle and get attention for their contrived busywork. One of the funniest moments of this desperation-keenery was Will & Kate’s appearance at the Natural History Museum. Kate looked like she plopped a blonde wig high on her head, although sources later claimed that it was not a full wig, but merely too-light blonde extensions. Whatever the case may be, it was hilarious, and Kate’s blonde wiglet was widely mocked online. Kate and her people knew they f–ked up, because the next time she went out, her hair was suddenly much darker. Instead of admitting that she was experimenting with her look or even trying out some new hairpieces, Kate is now trying to play off the “Blonde Keen” moment as just a misunderstanding because her hair got so light in the sun.
Kate Middleton spoke about the secret to her lighter locks for the first time after her blonder hair color made headlines this fall. On Nov. 19, the Princess of Wales, 43, attended the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William in London and told actress Su Pollard about what caused her lighter color.
According to the Daily Mail, Pollard said that she told the royal, “I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter.”
“It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine,” Princess Kate reportedly replied.
The Princess of Wales reportedly revealed the detail during a backstage chat at the event, which marked William and Kate’s return to the red carpet for the first time in two years.
[From People]
My hair is a lot darker than Kate’s, and when I was a kid, I spent so much time outside my hair got lighter too. But when you have naturally dark hair, you mostly get caramel and auburn streaks, rather than big, chunky, blonde wig-looking hair. Basically, Kate just lies all the time now, about everything and nothing. She told that lie about her wedding makeup for YEARS! She’s told lies about her hair for decades! Some might even say that recollections may vary.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales visit Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Serious question, will the British media ever start reporting truthfully when it comes to this woman? This is becoming ridiculous
Why does People magazine repeat it?
People repeats the lies because they have turned into a UK tabloid due to having a UK editor. They’ve been like this for years. I noticed the increase of random articles about Kate, and sometimes William, soon after Meghan married into that family. It hasn’t stopped and it’s just them always repeating the lies and talking points of the UK media.
Simon Perry is the royals editor at People and he’s one of those British weirdos about the royals. He’s got a past history in Uk tabloids.
You can trace People being this way to his arrival there.
My question is why was this reported at all? Did the actress call the DM to give them the story or did KP? And who even tells the Princess of Wales at a royal event that they like her hair when it’s lighter? The story doesn’t make any sense.
Exactly. Since when do actors make personal comments to a royal? And then share the story? I don’t believe this excbange ever took place.
The thing is, her hair didn’t look lighter at the variety show, it was back to her normal darker brown. And in any case, what sun? England isn’t exactly known for its sunshine. Doesn’t that merely indicate she spent a LOT of time outside of the country? I suspect more than one yacht trip.
Fun story. One summer my hair dark brown hair lightened significantly from the sun.
Because I was on a three month back packing trip in the mountains – between 9,000 and 13,000 ft. I wore pigtails one day and my scalp burned and peeled for days and days. We slept inside only a handful of times and we never spent the day inside. It was cloudy one day. One.
My hair didn’t lighten nearly as much as hers nor as uniformly. I had beautiful honey streaks. And more bites and blisters and bruises and random injuries than I can begin to recount. It was amazing. But holy hell it changed how I viewed hiking boots.
What a great trip! Except for the bug bites & assorted injuries, of course!
What an incredible trip! Did you land on hiking boots that you liked? Or hated?
I would lie all the time too, in her position. She doesn’t have anything of value to communicate. Her projects look like busy work to pass the time. Lying goes along with all of that.
So, there are plenty of pictures of Kate out sunbathing and being outdoors when she was younger, so why is this the first time her “hair” has lightened up like this? These pictures get me every time! They remind me of the Game of Thrones episode with the play about the Lannisters and the wig the actress was wearing to play fake Cersei. This wig still makes Kate look like the worst contestant at a Kate lookalike competition.
Not only was it lightened significantly, but a couple days later at her next event it was darker again. Even if your hair does lighten in the sun, it doesn’t just suddenly go back to its normal shade in a couple of days.
Ah yes the proven liar strikes again! I am a very dark brunette and as a child and teenager I wished for the sun to lighten my hair. I did try what some other girls were doing by putting lemon juice on my hair to help the sun but alas it didn’t work lol. Why must she lie about so many things.
I have naturally dark hair as well and work outdoors and the most the sun does to mine is give me the occasional orange hair, like just a single hair here and there??? What is she on about?
Yes, Kate’s early pics show dark brown hair with a reddish cast. The sun would not turn her into an ash blond.
She does it because she gets away with it every single time! Has she not said she spends “as much time as she can outdoors” as being in nature “heals her”, or some other drivel? Why then, hasn’t she been blondish for the last many years? Her lies/excuses are getting more ridiculous as time goes on. Any topic but why she doesn’t work more, right?
There’s no way she spent excessive time in the sun without a hat to protect her face and, at the same time, her hair.
Yeah, there’s that, too. She’d have a very, very tanned face & neck were this the case.
I’ve noticed it in their kids, but thats because William is/was blond. She is a fruitloop. She’s been brunette her entire life!
Have to assume it was a panic response at someone looking too closely at the wig that she forgot adults can get highlights. Even if she’s never going to admit to the hairpieces, she doesn’t need to lie about being all-natural LOL.
Louis has the darker hair.
Wait, I actually cannot stop laughing at this absurd lie! Like, she is 44 and has 3 kids and a “health scare” a year ago- just say you wanted to cover your greys FFS! I hope this lie and the inevitable double down goes viral.
How many HOURS of sunbaking on a yacht would it take to go from a level 3-4 to an 8!! It’s so silly it’s beyond belief. But the lie for sure implies they’ve just had a big sunshiny vacation- or at least certainly doesn’t imply a busy, keen queen.
The RR must be tearing their hair out that she’s inadvertently revealed yet another holiday that they can’t report on (was it the 2nd or 3rd trip to Mustique this year?) or a habitually lazy roster, with extensive “nature time” during the daylight hours everyone else is AT WORK.
William has been looking very tan all year. I wonder how often he has been away to sunnier climes.
Right?! Why use a lie that just emphasizes how many sunny vacations you’re taking? You know people may compliment your hair, since they have little else to talk about.
Plus, no one with hair believes this! Just say you wanted to try something different – lean into the post-cancer, experimenting with new things, whatever. There’s no effort in the lie, it’s practically insulting.
I agree with @Calliope’s take as well. She’s 44 – by 44 I was covering my grays – just admit, “I’m 44 and was experimenting with color while trying to blend in my gray hair.” Or, God forbid she said something “frivolous” like, “I was having fun with fashion and wanted to change it up.” That is backdoor admitting you made a bad choice that was noticed. Easier to lie/make a statement that is so blatantly improbable…but I still feel like the Palace has her make these statements to punish her for daring to something that brought attention to her in the media. Again, I think it is some perverted communications tactic from the Palace. I often think this is gaslighting her to “behave” the way they want her to.
The BRF would NEVER admit that she got a bad dye job/wiglet situation. My guess is she got highlights and after they lifted her dark hair, they did not put toner/glaze over it (and no one bothered to look at it in sunlight or photograph her to test the look). Then they doubled down and added extensions or a wiglet (they used to be called “falls” – my sister had one in the 70s – it looked like she had a BumpIt in her hair!). They would never admit it was a hair experiment gone wrong. And at my age (61) – I’ve had plenty of them. I’ll bet Kate was given a canned answer to give no offense to anyone nor to throw anyone under the bus (e.g., “colorist did not vet the color properly”). Yes – its not truthful, but they’re not going to cop to a mistake – ever. I will also double down and say she did not discuss her hair color update and the Palace had a $sh*tfit.
Do we think it’s not that she can’t admit a mistake but that she also can’t admit to any enhancements that aren’t “natural”? Like, I don’t think the monarchy disintegrates if she admits to coloring her hair, but is she refusing to say that (like back in the beginning when they used the “childhood scar” lie and not extensions or the “no botox” comments)? Or is it the palace? Both?
She looks bad and the large wig does not fit right. Even those weeks on the yacht could not make the hair that light
These photos crack me up!! Even more so than the first time I saw them! It’s like a giant blonde octopus plopped on top of her head & won’t let go! She’s wrestling with the dang thing to stay upright! 🤣
THE KATIE KEEN BLOND SONG
… I’m a blonde
yeah yeah yeah
I see people working and it just makes me giggle,
cause I don’t have to work, I just have to wiggle
Cause I’m a blonde B-L-O-N-D
Cause I’m a blond don’t you wish you were me?
I never learned to read and I never learned to cook
Why should I bother when I look like I look?
I know lots of people are smarter than me,
but I have this philosophy, “So what?”
Cause I’m a blonde yeah yeah yeah
with thanks to Miss Julie Brown 😎
I don’t understand the lie about the wigs. People wear wigs every single day, or pieces because they change their style so much that they don’t want to put the undue stress on their actual hair. No one would care, and anyone that puts value on you as a person because your natural hair isn’t long and luxurious is an ass.
The larger point though is that they lie about the most miniscule things all the time, and the press just dutifully repeats it. The same press that claims that they hold them to account. And also the same press that will go through an entire article about Meghan or something that Harry wrote, actually count the amount of words, and try to find some evidence of hyperbole or a metaphor and claim that they are liars.
And then all of this reporting, notice there’s nothing about their events overshadowing Harry who they knew were coming. It must be nice to live a life where you can only be wronged, never wrong.
Yup, it’s why so many people don’t believe she had cancer — once we know they’re willing to lie to the public, even about small things like this — their credibility is decimated.
‘It must be nice to live a life where you can only be wronged, never wrong.’
For me, personally, no. I cannot imagine walking around feeling so aggrieved all the time. That is no way to live a life! These people are miserable human beings. In all senses of the word.
I think they can’t admit that she is vain enough to wear hair pieces, and can’t admit that she’s not just absolutely perfect. I also wonder whether her thin hair is related to her insubstantial weight – that’s another reason for them to lie about the hair.There are pics of her with her natural hair – they are not fooling anyone.
As she lie to every little useless things, you have to wonder if she is a compulsive liar.
I think it’s very likely the case because this is someone who has lied about the most insignificant things to the most extreme things since the beginning of their relationship and she maintains every lie for years, even decades regardless of how small and insignificant they are. It’s the most bizarre thing.
I mean let’s start with obvious one that her marriage is a lie and not the fairy tale they pretend it to be. Lying about your hair is much easier compared to pretending that William is still attracted to her.
I don’t think its compulsive lying. I think either the Palace feeds her answers THEY want out in the media (which make her look stupid on purpose to mitigate her – I think Cowmilla would enjoy this type of sport) OR she doesn’t know how to answer awkward questions on the fly.
I really don’t know why Kate lies all the time. Anyone with two working brain cells knows that she is wearing a (bad) wig. Just admit it. She always tries to appear perfect and she isn’t the only woman out there to wear a wig.
But she has people help support the lie or try to counter it with saying “ leave her alone cancer”.
So she never really faces up to how stupid this is.
The delusion is really MAGA like.
Why doesn’t she just say “I tried another color” and be done with it? It’s something we all do. She doesn’t even have to admit to wigs or hairpieces, because she wasn’t asked about those. Nobody would blame or criticize her for trying a new color.
These reflexive and completely unnecessary lies are bizarre own goals and raise valid questions about everything else KP could be lying about.
Signed, a natural brunette who never, ever, went that blond in the sun
I don’t know why she feels she has to lie about this? All she had to say is yeah I’ve been trying out some different shades/colours. Plus as a cancer patient she not going to be lying in the sun for so long that her hair turns blonde. It’s just not possible.
It’s not even the lying about the wigs or hair pieces but she’s lying that her hair is just au natural and naturally turned blonde from the sun. Nah. She has enough gray hair that she must be dying the roots brown. So to get blonde at the root she would have to dye it blonde. Are we to believe that she never colors her hair, with highlights or anything? It’s the insistence that she’s naturally like this that gets me. There is no shame in coloring your hair, jeez. Or wearing hair pieces. What a complete weirdo.
Kate had grey in her roots for years. Even before Louis. And it’s not like anyone cares when people dye their hair. But Kate has this disturbing need to pretend all her hair is real and that she is not a middle aged woman.
The uk media only helps with this false image.
I’m really curious if or when she’ll let it go. Bc what’s going to happen? Is she going to be 50 and claiming her hair is all natural, never been colored and yet still devoid of grey? Like it get’s to a point, jeez. The insistence on having done nothing to her hair is wild.
Meanwhile. Meghan touts her colorist so she’s not pretending that she isn’t covering up greys. She even talked about dying over-dark with a box during covid.
It’s so unbelievably stupid because many women have to cover up grays- mine started popping up when I was in my early 20’s, same with lots of my friends — it’s nothing to be ashamed of! Why even bother lying?
I think the fact that she has no girlfriends (and who knows if she’s even still close to Pippa, but it doesn’t seem like it) has helped to warp her mind over time. She has no one to just…*talk* to about things, besides employees, whose main priority will always be the monarchy, not Kate herself. She needs some friends who will be honest with her that her hair situation is not a good look.
@Lorelei – She’s always got Mama Midds.
After the first appearance with lighter hair, didn’t her hair appear to go back to the darker brown color just a few days later? When she wore it up or half up for an event?
Yes it did. It has altered colors at each outing. As someone else wondered, I think she might be a compulsive liar and the media repeating the obvious lies doesn’t help her. It only makes whatever she does or says questionable.
Yes. Yes, it did.
I don’t get it.
She is a woman in her forties, most women in their forties either have visible greys or color they hair and a lot of my friends wenn with lighter streaks to make covering the greys easier and a few are having extensions to cover (peri-) menopausal hair loss.
Why are the still trying to pretend Kate is a young girl and not an adult woman?
If her hair had bleached in the sun it would have done so every year. Mine went lighter every summer until it turned white.
She is lying like a Kardashian here and I don’t know why People is repeating it.
No one goes from dark brown hair to light blonde, especially living in England where the sun is not direct enough. And it sure won’t be an even spread either. Especially hair that long.
And then it suddenly got less blonde days later after people laughed at the wig. Um sure.
I used to see People magazine as a trustworthy magazine but after seeing how they would write about Kate (specifically) it became obvious that they were just as trashy and untrustworthy as the UK media, like the Fail and the Sun, which they use as sources. My rule of thumb is to never believe media that uses any UK tabloids as credible sources about anything, especially the royals.
Not only is this yet another obvious lie, but the wording irks me. In the “sunshine” sounds like something a 5 year old would say. Would an adult not just say “in the sun”? Or maybe I’m not
familiar enough with UK vocabulary.
It’s like “Mr golden sun shined down on me and made me blond, tee hee hee”. Maybe I’m just grumpy this morning.
I’m sorry but i died at your comment lol
Lol. I’m happy to spread some laughs!
What does this woman not lie about? She’s lied for over a decade about putting on her own makeup for her wedding. A scar at her hairline from childhood that suddenly disappeared and has never been seen again. Not getting baby Botox when it was obvious she had. Wiglets and wigs when we can see them clear as day. Meghan made her cry and the ever changing reasons why including the confirmed Tatler article where it was revealed that KP had read the lie in that lie in the article and still gave the okay for it’s release. The fake butt during the Top Gun premiere. The various photoshopped photos she’s put out over the years where poor Louis loses fingers or Charlotte loses part of an arm. The whole Kate missing fiasco where she was at a hospital where her apparently her invisible parents went to see her because no one saw them going in or out of the hospital during that whole ordeal. The pap photo where they hired a photographer to photograph them at a certain location in Windsor but she conveniently turned her head away to make sure no one saw her face. The planned Kate body double at the farmers market where the media later admitted that KP and the media knew they needed to do something to quiet the online noise about her not being seen for so many months. They lie about little and big things so how can I trust that they wouldn’t lie about cancer. She was okay with a pregnant woman being threatened and abused because of her lie, even when that woman became suicidal while pregnant and even when she learned that that woman miscarried her second pregnancy. They lie because the truth isn’t flattering to who they are so I can’t see limits to what they, especially Kate, are willing to lie about.
There is more than enough to show that kate is perfectly fine with lying all the time.
Last year’s kill order on the photo and then all the games for months should have confirmed that for everyone.
What is this story about? What happened?
So so many lies over the years. All to make herself look like something she isn’t. I don’t think there’s anything authentic about this woman, I don’t think she even knows who the original Kate Middleton was, she’s so busy trying to be the new Diana or Meghan or Jecca or whoever she thinks is the one to copy. I’d feel sorry for her if she hadn’t caused so much trouble along the way. Look at the state of them both. Misery. Where are the journalists who will hold these people to account?
They aren’t held to account, Viva, as the press know they’re both stroppy as hell and any negative publicity they’re liable to just walk.
And then what’s left ? Five over 60s would be what’s left.
Amanda Platell in yesterday’s Mail did actually stick her head above the parapet and question KM’s wisdom in last week’s speech if asking big business to value time and tenderness with employees. Let’s see how that plays out
I don’t get what the point of being dishonest about this. It’s clearly a hair piece or something like it. She’s a woman in her forties who just battled cancer, no one cares if she wears wigs or hair pieces. Why lie
Because she already told us that she didn’t lose any hair during chemo and that she stopped treatment over a year ago. She can’t really use cancer or chemo as an excuse since she already erased any possibility of it at the time of her alleged treatments. At the time she could have used it as an excuse she was spending unadvised 🚫☀️time in the sun on the beach and roaming outdoors in nature ☀️🌳 🌾.
Kate lies because she’s protected and there’s no accountability. She knows it. Tomorrow’s tabloid headlines will be negative stories about Meghan, not about Kate’s blatant lie about her hair.
Nailed it. People mag & tabloids will uncritically report this lie as if we don’t have eyes.
But if Meghan ever dared to try similar they’d have pictures with timeline of appearances highlighting the different hair shades within days of appearances & have hair colour specialists comment on impact of sun on hair & their thoughts on it it’s the sun, peroxide or a wig with a headline about did Meghan fib – here’s the experts verdict etc
It’s so gross and I have to hope it changes someday.
I will never believe that KKKhate had cancer BUT IF her cancer story were true, she has no business spending hours in the sun trying to lighten her hair. Chemotherapy patients are advised to avoid sunlight. She’s lying again.
Sure
That is honestly the perfect reply to this inane story 😂
she should have attributed it to chemo.
that said, I have never seen anyone come through chemo with hair that looks the same as before. cuirly where it once was straight, white/dark, etc.
AND after most forms of chemo you are much more prone to sun and windburn. Cellular damage is a thing. Even if you ignore how little sun one gets in the UK.
this more we see of her the more dubious her story seems. I’ve seen/known/treated hundreds of people with cancer over the course of my medical career and I cannot recall a single one that emerged from treatment looking the same as when they went in.
“Even if you ignore how little sun one gets in the UK.” Makes you wonder if she was inadvertently admitting how much vacation time she was on outside of the UK.
‘Light fom the sunshine ” Sure.
*Lucille Bluth winking gif*
I have light brown – dark blond hair. It never gets this light unless I die it….
It’s childish and she always talks like that. Just like when she calls children “the kiddies.” She thinks it is cute and homey. She is so deeply infantilized I don’t think she even consciously realizes it.
And it seems like the infantilization by the press has been getting worse over the years instead of lessening as she ages. It’s bizarre. I guess the RR’s have learned that this is simply all they have to work with and accepted it…? This is their PoW?
So embarrassing after what Diana did with that position.
Do you think it’s a Goldsmith genetic trait?
Gary: ‘Carole was a ‘multi’ (millionare) before she was 30.
‘I’ll be giving Kate away at the wedding’.
‘My sister was the original Sloane Ranger’
Carole: Yes suppliers, you’ll be paid don’t worry.
James: I’m a successful entrepreneur, your capital is safe with me.
Kate : here’s an authentic photo of me and my children.
And on, and on…
Good point. Must have been encouraged in that family. And makes her a good fit to marry into the Windsor family.
@SomeonePinched – brilliant!
She can do whatever she wants with her hair, but of course these people can also say whatever they want because they are above the law. In all their arrogance, they think people are very stupid and they don’t care at all if they get caught spreading lies. They will become king and can do whatever they want, right?
And the fact that they are not held accountable for anything they say, do or fail to do is the real scandal. They may or may not work, they may do terrible things, they may fail, they may treat other people badly, they may use an entire apparatus to construct a fantasy world – none of that matters. Sooner or later, they become kings, and the people bow down before them, pay them, and think the monarchy is great.
The only accountability seems to be on social media, including here and Reddit, where 95% of the comments are mocking her story.
A few brave souls on Reddit are trying to argue that chemo turned her hair that color–but others are quick to make the obvious responses, that chemo only affects new growth not existing hair, and wouldn’t explain why her hair went dark again two days later.
Maybe in 50-60 years someone will do an honest biography of her. It doesn’t have to be all negative, but stuff like this needs a good looking at.
Lol
This reminds me when I dyed my light brown/dark blonde hair to yellow-blonde one summer. I went to a party and a guy was like ‘wow! did you color your hair?’ And I oh so casually shrugged one shoulder and replied like it was no big deal that my head looked like straw: ‘nah, it lightened up in the sun’. It happens! We all have dumb moments like that.
… Except I was 17 years old and an all-around idiot who was just asking her FRIENDS to pretend they didn’t have eyeballs during a time before every second our lives were documented on suicidal media. I was not a 40+ year old woman with darker hair than I ever had who has been in the media for decades asking the world to politely not acknowledge my very blatant lie.
All I can say is this “bronde” hair colour doesn’t suit her.
Deborah1, that’s what really gives this away. I have brown hair, and it would lighten in the summer, but I didn’t look like I had used the wrong hair color. The color she chose simply doesn’t match her skin, IMO. She needs to go to a good hair colorist if this is how light she wants it to be. I now have more of an auburn color, which goes well with my skin color. It’s the Irish in me!
What in the shameless gaslighting everloving F***. Hair does not do this. Some lighter pieces here and there in certain lighting, sure, NO ONE turns full on blonde because of a bit of sun. Not even in the desert. She’s insane.
JFC woman, we know how hair works. Unless you’re submerged in a chlorine pool with your hair completely unprotected every day for a year, hair color does not change that quickly. It also doesn’t grow 6 inches and change color like a mood ring from one day to the next. This family will do anything but tell any semblance of the truth.
Sure, it’s possible for someone with her color hair to get much lighter in the sun. But that usually happens with people who were blond as children and got darker, not people like her who have always been brunettes. I have the same color hair as her, maybe a tad lighter, and the same skin tone. The last time my hair went that color was when I was in Mexico for two weeks and was out in the (very strong) sun daily for hours. I haven’t been that blonde since.
Just admit you are coloring your hair or wearing extensions. No one cares.
Absolutely nothing wrong with wigs or hair extensions when they’re done right!
Why all the lying???
Under one of the stories about this someone posted the Elf meme “you sit on throne of lies” and that perfectly describes Kate.
This reminds me of an interview with Chelsea Clinton shortly after her college years. She was asked “when did you lose your curls’? and she answered that they just sort of LEFT HER. In college she was photographed with very straight hair and I know that up until then she had VERY curly hair like my own…. which is why I was interested in what her straightening method was. I really don’t believe that hair that curly just quickly becomes smoothly straight. It was a very petty matter of course, but I did lose a little respect for her authenticity at that time.
It does seem very brazen that Kate would LIE about her “sun-lightened)” hair when I’m sure the majority of women know that it doesn’t work like that.
Maybe she left Cousin Itt out in the sun for a few days.
Lemon juice!
She has to be trolling people at this point. Pity that the tabloids are putting her BS first page.