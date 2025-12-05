People: The Sussexes are ‘fully aligned and always operate as a team’

I just read through The Royalist’s lengthy Substack rant about With Love, Meghan’s holiday special. Every glance, every cutaway, every conversational pause within the special is apparently loaded with anger, resentment, hatred and lies. Tom Sykes cannot believe that Meghan would dare mention her children within the special but not put the children on camera. What would be the point of that? Sykes also insists that everyone knows what the kids look like, so why would they need to appear on their mom’s show? And if they did appear, Sykes would have ranted about how Meghan doesn’t value privacy and she is monetizing her children. I guess my point is that it’s always going to be something with these people, and they’re ready 24-7 to whip themselves into a frenzy about something, anything involving the Sussexes.
Well, at least there’s some pushback from Team Sussex. People Magazine had an exclusive about how Harry and Meghan always operate as a team, regardless of the royalists’ years-long attempts to create wedge issues and melodrama.
Meghan Markle’s latest installment of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration offers a rare window into how she and Prince Harry are creating Christmas traditions in Montecito, Calif. Throughout the special, which premieres Dec. 3, Meghan, 44, leans into building family rituals for the couple’s children, Prince Archie, 6 and Princess Lilibet, 4 — crafting giant advent calendars, making snacks like “Reindeer Chow” and cooking the Christmas Eve gumbo she learned from her mother, Doria Ragland.
Harry, 41, makes an appearance too, popping in while she cooks to tease that her gumbo is “close” to being as good as Ragland’s. They joke around as they move through the kitchen, sharing a couple of kisses — an easy, intimate dynamic few ever see.
Meghan has said that Harry is genuinely enjoying seeing her slip back into her creative groove. “My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing I was doing when he first met me,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year ahead of the With Love, Meghan season one premiere. “It’s almost like a honeymoon period again.”
The episode lands after a stretch of Hollywood controversy, including a Kardashian-Jenner photo dustup in which images of Harry and Meghan at Kris Jenner’s 70th-birthday party were posted and swiftly deleted following a request from the Sussexes’ team. The Hollywood bash coincided with Remembrance Day events in the U.K., when the royal family was marking one of the most somber weekends of the year, prompting questions about whether the Sussexes hoped to avoid appearing tone-deaf.
Days later, Meghan’s spokesperson called a claim she had taken a $1,700 designer dress from a 2022 photo shoot “categorically false and “highly defamatory.” Her recent Harper’s Bazaar profile also drew criticism after the writer noted she was formally announced as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” — “even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.”
The flurry of mini dramas underscores how the couple is still learning to navigate the Hollywood spotlight after moving to the U.S. in 2020. But friends say they weather it together.
“It never creates friction between them,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re fully aligned and always operate as a team. It never puts them at odds.”
While Meghan tends to dismiss outside chatter — what she herself calls “just noise” — Harry is known to take the commentary more to heart and remains especially protective of her.
“A Kardashian-Jenner photo dustup” which was such a non-issue, Kris Jenner was back to “liking” Meghan’s social media photos days later. “But people refer to Meghan by her title” is also a pathetic criticism at this point. While I appreciate the fact that Meghan is using her voice to clapback on some of this bullsh-t, I would actually love to see Harry come out more often in defense of his wife. I’m not saying he needs to be issuing statements on her behalf or anything, but he needs to make it abundantly clear and on the record that he’s happy in California and he adores his wife.
I think it’s pretty clear that these two are a team. They show great affection for one another no matter who is present or what they are doing. I don’t think they need to tell anyone that they are both happy with their lives in Montecito. They show it with their actions and we can see that they are happy. The haters will always try to put a wedge between but they won’t let that happen.
Agree. The actions are all there. Going on Colbert and being silly and mentioning that he might know one tv actress that could help him out seems like another way of saying it. Featuring in her insta vids. Popping up on her show and kissing. The signs are all there.
And Harry has said as much more than once. When was the last time? Did he say it in his BBC interview after losing security? Or was it that interview with Will Reeves for IG? Or that time he talked about feeling sorry for the trolls who keep hoping they split. The BM will ignore what he says either way. Or say that they know better.
Harry has said that he feels bad for trolls because they keep getting their hopes up that he’s going to leave her, and it’s never gonna happen. How many times do y’all need him to say it?
Hasn’t Harry already said many times that he is happy in California and loves his wife? We have his book for one, his interviews for another, I mean…what else is he supposed to do? He said America is a great place to live, he even said it’s home to him. If certain people refuse to believe it, that’s on them not Harry.
That man could put up billboards. psa commercials, and skywriters to say that he loves his wife and they’d still be like nah.
So very true!!
Harry told Colbert that his favorite smell in the world was his wife. he can’t keep his hand off her in public and is the biggest ponytail protector in the world, lol. The only people who doubt that he adores her are the haters.
This article is nice but I’m sort of rolling my eyes at the “controversies” – they’re just things that the british press or Page 6 or whoever decided should be controversies. They barely caused a ripple overall.
Sykes has really lost the plot. Are things that bad at the Daily Beast that this Substack is the only way of making money because he is losing what little journalistic credibility he had left! We don’t know what the kids look like and it is perfectly reasonable not to want your young kids to appear on camera. I actually think Harry going on Colbert has killed many talking points. Harry seems happy in America, he is perfectly fine being in the limelight if it’s something he enjoys, he’s not desperate to be a working royal again.
I wonder if his days are numbered at the daily beast which is why he is focussed on growing his Substack with the most ridiculous stuff.
There are celebrities on television all of the time who mention things they might do with their families but never do we ever see or expect to see their children because they mentioned them. We all mention things we do with loved ones either while at work or while out shopping but never does mentioning them mean that anyone should share photos or their children or their children in person with anyone. I will keep pointing out that anyone who has a fixation with seeing these children’s faces is racist because you are okay with the racist rhetoric and vitriolic threats against them and their parents to the point that you are also okay with exposing them to more of that racists rhetoric and vitriolic threats against them and their family. Complacency to racism is racism as far as I’m concerned, especially when it comes to the threats of unaliving against them and their children.
@Nerd, you’ve made an accurate point here. Those who want H&M to publicly display their children want to expose those children to the scrutiny of bigots and haters. They would enjoy the nasty comments from bots and racists. They could manufacture weeks – maybe months – of click-generated tabloid fodder. They WANT to create racist threats against two innocent children.
And as you’ve said, anyone complacent or cool with that is a racist.
I feel like Harry does make it clear that he loves his wife and he’s happy in California. I mean he said that verbatim before, but he’s been pretty consistent in the whole Harry wants to come back is nonsense that he only wants a relationship with his family. He also answered Anderson Cooper in about a thousandth of a second that he will never be a working Royal again.
When they say stuff explicitly, these people pretend that they just didn’t say it. Or when something contradicts their narrative they act like it didn’t occur. With Love, Meghan is a failure even though it ranked 383 out of 5,000 shows, and was in the top 10 for multiple countries. As ever is a failure even though she has expanded the product line every single season, and consistently has sold out, and is now in stores. Everyone hates them even though Harry got a standing ovation for a surprise appearance, Meghan got literal gasps when she showed up at Paris Fashion week.
Upton Sinclair told us this over a hundred years ago.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it,”
I love that quote – very appropriate, DEE(2).
@Dee(2)
💯🎯🎯🎯!!
That Sinclair quote is perfection.
Harry is obviously very happy everyone can see that. Why isn’t the BM more concerned about the future heir who looks miserable and appears in photos to be clenching his fists in anger?
@Elly, ITA. Considering the Royal Lodge clusterf*ck and William’s appearance at the state dinner— like he would have preferred to be ANYWHERE else but where he was, and didn’t make the slightest effort to try and hide it — the BM’s sustained focus on the Sussexes is really looking more irrelevant and ridiculous by the day.
Harry has said ad nauseam that California is now his home and that he loves his wife. He has said it in multiple interviews, in his memoir and in the H&M documentary. This is on top of leaving a country and a family business that was doing its best to destroy his wife. How much more does he need to do? Harry and Meghan don’t need to continuously demonstrate their happiness to combat intentional lies from the rota about a Sussex divorce or marital unhappiness.
Harry and Meghan are glowing and aging backwards because they ignore the detractors and focus on moving forward.
Why is this article even out there? Because Harry had gumbo with his wife on her show? All these “controversies” don’t add up to anything of substance. However do agree they’re fully aligned, Harry references Meghan “my wife” constantly and openly expresses his admiration , as well as his concerns for her and the children’s security or the stupidity of the trolls going after his marriage. I guess he should be demanding satisfaction and have pistols ready at dawn to defend her as well.
I don’t think Harry needs to speak out. Anyone not filled with racism, hatred, jealousy, resentment and needs to earn a living trashing Meghan can see their chemistry. I do think that perhaps a few haters are due for a few legal letters sent to them. Perhaps we will see that once Harry’s legal battles with the press in the UK are settled. I don’t think they want to muddy the waters with too many legal actions. And I find People Magazine annoying passive/aggressive.
Idk if Harry should say anything, honestly. Why give the rumors oxygen? To me it is perfectly clear where he stands.
People magazine has turned into People tabloid trash. Like all tabloid trash in the UK this article wasn’t necessary because Harry and Meghan’s love and commitment to each other is evident to those who aren’t desperate for them to divorce. We’ve seen and heard them express their genuine love, respect and commitment to each other since before they married and it’s even more obvious since they left the UK to protect themselves and their family. This article is completely unnecessary and the snark and lies about drama that they and other media created is really drama. Haters complaining online about stupid things that they’ve convinced themselves is an issue, isn’t really drama. Writing articles based off of social media trolls constant unhinged rants isn’t journalism and this shows how low People has fallen since their unwavering attempt to make Dull and Duller more interesting.
Agreed! People Mag seems to be a mouthpiece for Kensington Palace. The regular saccharine brown-nosing of the Wales has become beyond tiresome! Since when has this American publication become a sycophantic stenographer for the Scooter King and Princess SickNote? It’s gotten ridiculous!
Hmm…this doesn’t really seem like an exclusive. It reads more like the royal correspondent watched the Christmas special, built an article around that and rehashed some old quotes. This is why I don’t click on a lot of stories about Harry and Meghan.