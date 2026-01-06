Chard: ‘Stoic’ Princess Kate is an ‘eternal influencer’ & a ‘global fashion icon’

Most years, around this time, there’s a lot of forced keenery around the Princess of Wales for her January 9th birthday. Some years, the royalists and royal reporters go way overboard. This is one of those years. There was a surprising amount of random embiggening pieces over the holiday period, all about Kate’s insignificant Early Years busywork, and her bravery for taking a dozen vacations last year. Well, we’re now at the point of “none of these words mean what you think they mean.” This Fox News piece is all about Kate’s style, her stoicism and how she’s the “eternal influencer.” You can tell how hard she influences the public… to never wear the brands she wears. Kate has the anti-Midas touch these days, every label she wears goes out of business.

Kate Middleton has been named the “eternal influencer,” a title royal experts tell Fox News Digital is fitting for the future queen. Earlier this month, British Vogue released its inaugural best-dressed list. The annual list features 50 of the most influential British stars. The outlet said that the “Princess of Wales’s quiet support can change the trajectory of a brand.”

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Middleton’s inclusion came as no surprise.

“Catherine’s style, grace and ability to connect with people certainly aids her accolade of ‘the eternal influencer’ with her style, model-like elegance and fashion choices making her a global fashion icon. High street brands and designers all hope to dress the Princess of Wales and celebrate ‘the Kate effect’,” Chard said. “Catherine emulates a combination of the late Queen Elizabeth’s magic and mystique. Her regal stoicism along with her kind, empathetic, reassuring demeanor is the perfect mix that captivates Royal fans globally.”

British Royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Middleton is a “pillar of strength and popularity.”

“It is becoming increasingly apparent that the ever-stoic Princess Catherine is really a rock star and pillar of strength and popularity. Rather than just surviving cancer, she’s thriving and it shows. She literally looks as if she’s lapping up life. Her resilience is so inspiring for so many. She literally personifies the British spirit of stoicism, restraint and dignity, all so admired by the public. Her dedication to duty rather than perpetual drama really makes her a national treasure. She’s relatable because she is the real deal, truly authentic without having to pretend she is. She’s comfortable in her own skin, with her own family and with her own roots, which are decidedly middle-class, which has actually been her strong foundation rather than a weakness. She doesn’t virtue-signal, she actually does live her family values.”

Who on earth are they talking about? Because that’s NOT Kate. “She literally personifies the British spirit of stoicism, restraint and dignity” – chica was dolled up in a gold doily for Donald Trump, and one of her biggest controversies of the year was when she tossed on a tragic blonde wig because she was desperate for attention. All of the stuff about “the eternal influencer” is clearly about You Know Who. Meghan is the one who can wear anything and it sells out. Meghan is the one “influencing” people to wear certain labels and jewelry brands. Meghan has a natural style and elegance, which is why Kate immediately began copying her (and Kate never stopped). Also: two mentions of “stoicism” means that Kensington Palace has issued a new talking point. 2026 is the Year of Stoic Kate and her Stoic Buttons. The palace gopher is stoic too.

  1. Miranda says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:10 am

    “Stoicism”? Yeah, because of course we all remember those times when Zeno of Citium had a meltdown over tights and Marcus Aurelius lost his shit over an Easter basket, right? 🙄🙄

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      January 6, 2026 at 8:31 am

      🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀

      As I was reading my brain said “Marcus Aurelius would NEVER” and I laughed so hard when I saw your comment.

      Interesting that they’re tagging Kate with the title of ‘influencer’ and trying to make it a compliment now, since that word has previously been used as an epithet by the palace controlled press when referring to the Duchess of Sussex.

      Kate, you Can’t be a fashion leader if you’re forever copying others. Tabs may lie to protect your fragile ego but the rest of the world has eyes and keeps receipts!

      Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      January 6, 2026 at 8:58 am

      🤣😂🤣

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 6, 2026 at 9:59 am

      I believe the Ides of March started because someone spoke about Caesar’s hormones.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      January 6, 2026 at 1:26 pm

      LMAO!!! Thank you, I needed a laugh.

      Reply
  2. Sunniside up says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Fashion icon, they jest.

    Reply
    • Tis True, Tis True says:
      January 6, 2026 at 10:46 am

      Queen of the basic bitches. Yeah, it’s lazy and fugly, but I’m not going to pretend that there aren’t a lot of women who dress just like her and wear their hair in that same long, loose waves look.

      Reply
  3. Smart&Messy says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Hahaha the first picture. It’s like the wig can’t keep up with giggly Kate running away.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:18 am

    It’s Opposite Day again because this isn’t describing Can’t at all!! They are describing Meg but we all know that they are so very jealous of Meg and what they are left with so they are going out of their way with this nonsense opposite of Can’t. This is what they wish was Can’t so they are writing a very big lying story about her. Sucks to be them who are stuck with a fashionless lazy mean girl air head who can’t put out an original thought together!!

    Reply
  5. Ginger says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Has anyone ever looked at Kate’s clothes and said “Yeah, I want to wear that.” Anyone?

    Reply
    • Moondust says:
      January 6, 2026 at 8:54 am

      Or her hair (style and or colour) or makeup? Who is she influencing?

      Reply
    • MissF says:
      January 6, 2026 at 9:17 am

      @ginger, Absolutely not! She’s one of the few tall slender women that can make high end look terribly cheap! And don’t get me on to the dying stoats on her head!

      Reply
    • Unblinkered says:
      January 6, 2026 at 4:37 pm

      For my money, it’s because she’s styled by a woman in her 70s so, no, none of KM’s outfits appeal.
      We look to women with innate style like Kate Moss, Heidi Klum, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even some of the female UK breakfast tv presenters in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. Their styling is always very wearable – and I’ve tried to copy on many occasions!

      Reply
  6. Lissen says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:23 am

    If I may …

    iirc some time ago, Alison Corfield was announced, with great fanfare, as the new secretary to Kate the PoW. The BM described her as a ball-buster or some such odd British term to tell Meghan that she’d better watch out. Then AC left before even starting work and we speculated as to why. Why?

    I was watching the Jamie Oliver documentary on Dyslexia, and there she was, Jamie’s right-hand activist on this campaign. Very interesting.

    Saw some scary stats on dyslexia. And JO’s advocating for early childhood screening and help. [Gosh, early childhood. Early Years. That rings a bell.] Anyhow, seriously, this is a good cause. And a bit of INFLUENCE would not go amiss.

    https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2025/jun/09/jamie-oliver-dyslexia-revolution-review-channel-4

    Reply
  7. line says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:24 am

    The reason why she will never become a style icon, whether globally or even within Britain, is, first of all, that she has no personal style whatsoever: she merely engages in cosplay (Diana, Meghan, the Queen Mother, sometimes Jackie Kennedy). When she is not cosplaying other people, she dresses in an overly literal way, copying what women from the British establishment traditionally wear (frills, buttons, coat dresses, etc.). Except that her mother’s influence means she dresses the way those women dressed more than fifty years ago , which gives her an outdated and sometimes even clownish appearance.
    Secondly, she has no taste and does not know what flatters her—neither her silhouette nor her complexion. She does not know how to accessorize an outfit properly (although she has improved somewhat recently, as she copies Meghan). What is literally disqualifying is that she does not know the difference between daytime and evening jewellery. She is the kind of person who needs a professional stylist and a beauty team in order to look presentable.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      January 6, 2026 at 11:55 am

      All true, all of it. She wears the vulva necklace in the daytime with inappropriate dress all the time. It’s evening jewelry meant to stand out on strapless gowns. And was completely inappropriate to wear to the queen’s funeral. Clueless.

      Reply
    • HuffnPuff says:
      January 6, 2026 at 6:41 pm

      🎯

      Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:24 am

    Such fawning. She is from a social climbing family and is not in touch with her own roots. She put on a posh accent and never had a career. I guess these media people want knighthoods. She helped drive out her brother in law and sister in law. That wig blows in the wind in back of her. Keen the stoic made a big fuss over charlottes dress for the wedding while the other mother’s went to the tailor who fit the outfits.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 6, 2026 at 3:14 pm

      Yes, so stoic she wanted ALL the bridesmaids dresses made anew by her own seamstress. A mere four days before the wedding. Sure. 🙄

      Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Part of why they do this is obviously to try to stick it to Meghan because of businesses, brains beauty and her desire to actually work. The other part is them trying to will her to work so they can heap unearned praise onto her lazy ass.

    It’s so pathetic, it’s like these articles are manifesting mood boards. Losers.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:27 am

    A fashion icon with the huge wigs. I don’t see keen overwhelming wigs a fashion trend. The Disney princess looks make her look older

    Reply
  11. Chloe says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:28 am

    Do you guys remember that tragic outfit kate wore years ago with the print trousers, navy blazer and wedges? I have never been influenced to wear anything like that.

    Reply
  12. HeatherC says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:31 am

    I don’t think the palace gopher is stoic. I think it has disassociated from itself after seeing the horrors of the wiglet closet.

    And if I went on 5 vacations before summer even started I’d be lapping up life too.

    Reply
  13. Lili says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:31 am

    So many times i wish i was a writer or a filmmaker , maybe we need to get ryan coglar to write a film about the Single white femaling of an african Princess, and turn it into a blockbuster film.
    I do wonder what kate thinks about all these embiggening stories does it make her feel loved. i always thought women stopped giving a damn about what people thought when they hit their 40’s . Grow up kitty Rebel and show us what you are made of

    Reply
  14. wolfmamma says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:32 am

    The article is laugh out loud.
    Kate has no style, elegance, presence.

    It starts at the top with her ridiculous wigs, drops to whatever clown collar she is wearing or sad big bow, various buttons, then to her waaaay too thin frame and down to her clunky poor choice for shoes, boots and all done in older woman charity shop styles. She must be on some kind of drugs to look in the mirror and see “ influencer”

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 6, 2026 at 3:26 pm

      The fact that she seems as deep as a puddle and, when she managed to somehow string three words together, she’s unintelligible because of her fake accent is also something to be overcome.

      Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:35 am

    The pillar of strength shirks work and goes on many vacations. Plays expert when she has no expertise. Acts rudely in church services. Did not deny the fake crying story.

    Reply
  16. Jais says:
    January 6, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Meh. Fox News Nation calling Kate empathetic and kind and an eternal influencer is funny. Fox News worships at the altar of cruelty and is full of people like Kristi Noam who shot her dog. So yeah, whatever influencer list they have? I’d be wanting my name off it. Shameful.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    January 6, 2026 at 9:01 am

    I don’t understand why KP wants Kate to be known for her stoicism. It’s so sad that because she has no personality of her own so she has to be constantly compared to Meghan.

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    January 6, 2026 at 9:21 am

    “Her dedication to duty rather than perpetual drama really makes her a national treasure.”

    LOLOLOLOL for days at the thought of Kate’s “dedication to duty.”

    And that girl loves drama, especially mean-girl drama wielded against Meghan.

    Reply
  19. Tessa says:
    January 6, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Comparing mediocre keen to queen Elizabeth 2 is a huge insult to the late queen. Keen is not a monarch and is lazy as all get out and lacks magic

    Reply
  20. Debbie says:
    January 6, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Hm, so in their minds, Kate personifies the “British spirit of stoicism, restraint and dignity” AND she’s a “rock star.” Oh, la la. Just what I think of when I think of “rock stars” Little Richard, the Rolling Stones, and… Kate Middleton. Right.

    Reply
  21. Nerd says:
    January 6, 2026 at 9:47 am

    I hadn’t realized how ultra right leaning Fox News was until I was forced to use exercise equipment at the gym that was directly in front of a television that had Fox News on it. I can’t name a single one of the morons that I saw on that channel, partly because I spent the majority of the time looking at the television screens to the left or right of the one directly in front of me. Any time that I looked forward and saw the TV in front of me, I spent the majority of the time rolling my eyes because I have never heard such stupidity and propaganda in such a short span of time in my life. It was like watching an infomercial at two in the morning hosted by Hitler himself. So of course, this would be the people trying to convince people the lie that Aryan Princess is a style icon. Nothing she wears is iconic. There hasn’t been one year where countless articles are written about all of the amazing items she wore that year because, nothing she wears inspires anyone to do anything but make sure their wig is on straight before walking out the door. That blonde wig was probably the most inspirational thing she’s worn in decades because it was a sad reminder that sometimes a wig can sometimes go askew, like her mouth sometimes and her eyebrows always.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      January 6, 2026 at 4:29 pm

      Wait, you just figured out that Fox isn’t news but a right wing propaganda channel? They think their opinions are news and facts. Really?

      Reply
    • BrackenSweetwater says:
      January 6, 2026 at 5:13 pm

      The only real exception is her wedding dress, and to me that’s more iconic in the sense that when I saw her wearing it the day of I was ABSOLUTELY certain that I had seen it a million times before. I cannot actually find many examples of wedding dresses just like it that pre-date her wedding, though. It feels like that dang thing was precision engineered to capture the very concept of ‘wedding dress’ in its’ purest form, with no opinions or style or anything else to get in the way. It is the most wedding dress of all time.

      So, the dress is an icon in the original sense, a picture representative of a concept.

      Reply
  22. Lala11_7 says:
    January 6, 2026 at 9:47 am

    My 88 year old Mama…recently said she liked how Kate dressed.

    My. 88. Year. Old. Mama.😐

    Btw….my Mama also said that she & Meghan shared the same fashion sensibilities when my Mama was her age…which is true…cause in the 80s my Mama LIVED in Calvin Klein and J. Crew💚

    Reply
  23. Merrie says:
    January 6, 2026 at 10:07 am

    I’m 50 years old and do not have access to all the luxury brands and services Kate does, and my skin looks so much better than hers! Benefits of not smoking? Benefits of not being racist? Benefits of liking my husband? Who knows!

    Reply
  24. Royal Downfall Watcher says:
    January 6, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Do the British people believe this? I am genuinely curious. There will always be the mouth-breathing Fox News/Daily Mail types but like….that can’t be everyone….right? Surely there is a younger generation in Britian who can’t stand this BS Right? Right????

    Reply
  25. Harla says:
    January 6, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Bwahahahahaha!!! thanks for sharing this Kaiser, I needed a good laugh today!!

    Reply
  26. tamsin says:
    January 6, 2026 at 10:58 am

    That gold outfit for Trump’s visit is strikingly similar to Camilla’s wedding outfit for the church blessing. It was blue “overcoat” with gold trim. It was beautifully designed and the “coat” floated in the back as Camilla walked. Actually, at the time, I thought Camilla’s wedding dress was beautiful and suited her and I still do.

    Reply
  27. Lady Digby says:
    January 6, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Each year we had this guff about Kate actually happening, being or manifesting endless grace, beauty, fashion, elegance etc., They are forever trying to make fetch happen which is sad given how diminished she is physically these days. Unlike KC who can be praised for working steadily throughout hard cancer treatment and meeting with other people having treatment and talking about people needing early intervention, Kate hasn’t even done that. She could have chosen to help others with cancer. Instead she’s retreated into her life of luxury and keep the world at bay.

    Reply
  28. MsIam says:
    January 6, 2026 at 11:21 am

    Style influencer? All l can think of is that picture of Kate with the tiara sitting crookedly on her head. Very stylish indeed. Maybe they called her an “influencer “ in a last ditch effort to keep more fashion houses she wears from going under.

    Reply
  29. DianeS says:
    January 6, 2026 at 11:33 am

    Style icon? Are you kidding me? She always looks the same.

    Reply
  30. Elly says:
    January 6, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Are they saying she’s stoic because she puts up with Bulliam? She’s starting to look like Cousin It.

    Reply
  31. kelleybelle says:
    January 6, 2026 at 11:46 am

    My morning laugh. Thankfully I didn’t have a mouthful of tea …

    Reply
  32. Becks1 says:
    January 6, 2026 at 11:57 am

    I “love” how she wore that blonde wig, got so much negative criticism for it, and then it just went away and her hair want back to being darker in her next engagement and the press just never mentioned it lol.

    Reply
  33. Carmen says:
    January 6, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    One thing that stuck with me was, ” her dedication to duty”.

    Reply
  34. maja says:
    January 6, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    Global eternal holy influencer, eternal icon in a house forever, magical pillar, national shrine…?
    My goodness, that sounds just as dehumanising as what they write about Meghan. Dehumanising, stupid and insubstantial. It’s just as misogynistic and idiotic, just as bad, because it’s supposed to be positive. All this malice towards women makes me sick and disgusts me. I don’t care about Kate, but the dehumanising, hostile, misogynistic poison that the population is being fed is so appalling. Kate is a woman with visible problems and what is clear to see is how sick this patriarchal, misogynistic, dehumanising system is making all young women there.

    Reply
    • Elly says:
      January 6, 2026 at 2:34 pm

      You’re right and I feel bad for making fun of Kate but at the same time it’s hard not to because she didn’t give Meghan any support or empathy and even contributed to the persecution of Meghan. The RF (including Kate) threw Meghan to the wolves with no apparent regret or remorse. Meghan was driven to suicidal thoughts . I have no respect for Kate. Kate as a woman should apologize to Meghan.

      Reply
  35. BeanieBean says:
    January 6, 2026 at 3:02 pm

    ‘The outlet said that the “Princess of Wales’s quiet support can change the trajectory of a brand.”’ Sure can. I just read that Tabitha Webb is going out of business. That’s in addition to Issa, Orla Kiely, Seraphine, & Eponine, more brands that Kate wore. Apparently LK Bennett (maker of those hideous platform ‘nude’ patent leather shoes) is looking pretty shaky right now, too.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 6, 2026 at 3:38 pm

      That’s too bad since, isn’t LK Bennett where Kate shopped a lot early in her “royal career”? I’m pretty sure she has those very shoes you mentioned, in every colour, in her closets! Carole’s a fan too, IIRC!

      Reply
  36. mel says:
    January 6, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    Yes, she’s so great as an eternal influencer that almost all the brands she’s tried to rep went out of business. I don’t think that’s how it s supposed to work.

    Reply
  37. Deborah says:
    January 6, 2026 at 10:09 pm

    On what globe???

    Reply

