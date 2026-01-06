Chard: ‘Stoic’ Princess Kate is an ‘eternal influencer’ & a ‘global fashion icon’

Most years, around this time, there’s a lot of forced keenery around the Princess of Wales for her January 9th birthday. Some years, the royalists and royal reporters go way overboard. This is one of those years. There was a surprising amount of random embiggening pieces over the holiday period, all about Kate’s insignificant Early Years busywork, and her bravery for taking a dozen vacations last year. Well, we’re now at the point of “none of these words mean what you think they mean.” This Fox News piece is all about Kate’s style, her stoicism and how she’s the “eternal influencer.” You can tell how hard she influences the public… to never wear the brands she wears. Kate has the anti-Midas touch these days, every label she wears goes out of business.

Kate Middleton has been named the “eternal influencer,” a title royal experts tell Fox News Digital is fitting for the future queen. Earlier this month, British Vogue released its inaugural best-dressed list. The annual list features 50 of the most influential British stars. The outlet said that the “Princess of Wales’s quiet support can change the trajectory of a brand.” Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Middleton’s inclusion came as no surprise. “Catherine’s style, grace and ability to connect with people certainly aids her accolade of ‘the eternal influencer’ with her style, model-like elegance and fashion choices making her a global fashion icon. High street brands and designers all hope to dress the Princess of Wales and celebrate ‘the Kate effect’,” Chard said. “Catherine emulates a combination of the late Queen Elizabeth’s magic and mystique. Her regal stoicism along with her kind, empathetic, reassuring demeanor is the perfect mix that captivates Royal fans globally.” British Royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Middleton is a “pillar of strength and popularity.” “It is becoming increasingly apparent that the ever-stoic Princess Catherine is really a rock star and pillar of strength and popularity. Rather than just surviving cancer, she’s thriving and it shows. She literally looks as if she’s lapping up life. Her resilience is so inspiring for so many. She literally personifies the British spirit of stoicism, restraint and dignity, all so admired by the public. Her dedication to duty rather than perpetual drama really makes her a national treasure. She’s relatable because she is the real deal, truly authentic without having to pretend she is. She’s comfortable in her own skin, with her own family and with her own roots, which are decidedly middle-class, which has actually been her strong foundation rather than a weakness. She doesn’t virtue-signal, she actually does live her family values.”

[From Fox News]

Who on earth are they talking about? Because that’s NOT Kate. “She literally personifies the British spirit of stoicism, restraint and dignity” – chica was dolled up in a gold doily for Donald Trump, and one of her biggest controversies of the year was when she tossed on a tragic blonde wig because she was desperate for attention. All of the stuff about “the eternal influencer” is clearly about You Know Who. Meghan is the one who can wear anything and it sells out. Meghan is the one “influencing” people to wear certain labels and jewelry brands. Meghan has a natural style and elegance, which is why Kate immediately began copying her (and Kate never stopped). Also: two mentions of “stoicism” means that Kensington Palace has issued a new talking point. 2026 is the Year of Stoic Kate and her Stoic Buttons. The palace gopher is stoic too.