Duchess Meghan’s favorite Girl Scout cookies are Thin Mints, Harry loves Samoas

I was so aghast that Page Six would just blatantly lie about the Sundance Film Festival screening of Cookie Queens, I needed to get that off my chest yesterday. Now for all of the nice stuff around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearances in Sundance. They were there for at least two days, probably more. At the screenings, Meghan was the one chatting with trade papers, and she also got up and spoke to the sold-out crowd. It makes sense, given that she was a Girl Scout and she sold cookies too. Meghan’s blue coat is apparently from Heidi Merrick, and her white/cream sweater is Brochu Walker. I like everything except for her slicked-back ponytail. Anyway, Meghan identified her favorite Girl Scout cookie, and it’s literally everyone’s favorite: Thin Mints!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their Sundance Film Festival appearances. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first-ever appearance at the annual event for a special screening of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens, on Saturday, Jan. 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the film’s official premiere on Sunday, Jan. 25, in Park City, Utah.
Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, posed on the red carpet at the Eccles Center Theater alongside director Alysa Nahmias and others involved in the coming-of-age documentary, which follows four Girl Scouts during the organization’s iconic cookie-selling season.
Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Meghan — who walked alongside Nahmias — shared a nostalgic favorite when asked about her go-to Girl Scout cookie.
“I’m a Thin Mints,” she said with a smile. “It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too.” As for the long-debated freezer question, she added, “I don’t know if you’re supposed to, but it’s certainly a nice plus!”
Describing the film, Meghan said it takes “something that is rooted in nostalgia” and reexamines it through director Alysa Nahmias’ creative lens to present a modern view of “the girlhood experience” — including “all the layers and complexities that come with that.”
“So yes, it’s cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women,” she concluded.
For years, I only bought the Thin Mints from the local troupes, but then one year, I decided to try the Tagalongs (the peanut-butter ones) and I became such a convert. Those f–kers are GOOD. I don’t put any cookies in the freezer, but I do refrigerate them. It helps with the chocolate. As I was looking at the Girl Scouts site, I see that they’ve added a bunch of new flavors since I last bought some cookies. Damn… I hope I run into some Girl Scouts soon.
When Meghan spoke to Deadline, she reflected on her Girl Scout days and how cookie-sales are different these days: “We didn’t have the same perks and leverage of using social media and VENMO, and QR codes that the girls use these days. It was really about a charm and a smile and who doesn’t love a Girl Scout cookie? It’s a pretty easy sell.” They also asked about Harry’s favorite cookie flavors and she said: “The shortbread cookies and he loves the Samoas.” The SAMOAS??? People who want coconut in or on their cookies are nuts.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Always loved the Thin Mints!! We had a site where I used to live that told you which store the girls scouts would be at on which day and times. Don’t have that where I live now and for me maybe that’s best because I really love those cookies lol!!’
Well I found the cookies where I live!! Just went to their site went to find cookies and typed in my zip code!!! I’m so in trouble but thin mints here I come!!!
I’ve been on a diet for two years and have now met my goal! All along the way Thin Mints have been my reward at the end of the day. I keep a supply in the freezer and get two each night. I love those Thin Mints and I also love supporting the Girl Scouts.
I love thin mints as well. This year along with the thin mints, I might add the lemon flavored cookies as well. I like Meghan’s pony tail, looks nice on her
Nooo. I love Samoas. But love thin mints and Tagalongs too. This doc is such a cute fit for Meghan. I’m curious to see where it will end up. And side note, asever is releasing something new today. I hope they restock the single raspberry jam too bc I’m on my last one.
I agree, Jais! The Samoas are great. My husband swears by the shortbread.
They are my absolute favorite!!!!
In one of the released pics, there was a bowl of blackberries…? Blackberry spread would be killer!! Or perhaps single jar strawberry for V-day? Either way, my card is ready!! And perfect timing; I’m expecting my case of the Rosé delivery today, too! WOOHOO! 😊
I’m hoping for the chocolate to make a comeback. And the raspberry spread. But it did say new. I would love blackberry.
I need that dark chocolate with raspberry and sea salt back. I have half a bar left bc I only have a little piece at night but its so good.
Restock of raspberry, yay, and the strawberry sold individually. Also keepsake and trios for those flavors. No chocolate though.
Can’t wait to see this and remember the days with my daughter and the other moms and girls at a table outside Giant. And the smiles on everyone’s faces when they saw us. I’d say I’ll watch it with my daughter, but I bet she’ll go first with her former Girl Scout BFF!
Are samoas the round ones with the coconut and caramel and chocolate drizzle? Because, sorry, Kaiser, they are the best. They’re my absolute faves and I can’t even have them in the house or I’ll just eat them all. So delicious. Sigh. I miss those cookies. #IstandwithHarry (in cookies and in his newspaper takedown)
Yes. Team Harry on this one
YES! They’re divine!
I don’t even like coconut and I love Samoas.
Samoas and Tagalongs are my absolute favorite!
Same, Samoas are the bomb! I used to like the shortbread growing up but for some reason they don’t taste the same to me now.
I agree about the Samoas being great. I’m a diehard Thin Mints no matter what, but a box of Samoas will usually accompany a box or two of Thin Mints.
When any brit say they love butter chicken and samosa, they are very much cool, adventurous, open minded. It is no surprise Harry said he loves samosa. He is very much that type.
tomorrow there will be stories of scooter loves butter chicken and curry or making a suprise visit to an Indian kitchen. But for sure he can’t endure the heat. Because he is not harry.
LOL, SAMOAS, not samosa. It’s a type of GS cookie. It has nothing to do with Indian food lol.
Lmao. But now I want Indian food. At 8:30am. Samosas followed up by some samoas sounds like perfection.
Besides the point that this post is about Samoas and not Samosas, let me remind you that Indian food in the UK is pretty much a staple. Chicken Tika Masala is the national dish and has been for years. My Brexit voting, anti immigration, right wing mother in law is a big fan of Indian food, so I have to wonder where you got that information. Loving Indian food in the UK does not mean a person is open minded lol.
I worked in the National Office of the Girl Scouts, and one of the perks was that there were always cookies around. I love the Thin Mints, but I also love the lemon cookies.
Dream job! 🍪
I love coconut in bake goods in any form.
Ditto. I also love using coconut flour in baking and, of course, coconut oil on toast!
I miss having access to girl scout cookies. Shortbread is my favorite.
I love Caramel De-lites/Samoas. I’m a convert from Thin Mints.
Well considering I just placed an order for 12 boxes of cookies…..I take GS cookies seriously.
Favorites are the thin mints, and yes, we freeze them (My husband didn’t know that was a thing until very recently lol, like maybe in the last two years?)
I do love the tagalongs (ours are “peanut butter patties,” apparently it has something to do with which bakery/factory supplies them?) and yes the samoas are delicious. Those three are my favorites out of the classics.
But a few years ago they came out with a flavor called “adventureful” and they’re amazing. I recommend everyone try them if you can. and THIS year there’s another new flavor and I forget the name, but it sounds like rocky road ice cream in cookie form. I can’t wait to try it.
I told my cookie dealer I needed two cases and she looked concerned. Girl. I’ll spend the money with you or someone else. Give me my cookies and keep the judgment! 🤣
Just had my eight boxes delivered and I too am a big Adventureful fan, the new one is the Exploremores and it’s pretty darn good, especially with coffee. I loved the Smore’s cookie too, but it’s no longer available in our area. I never feel bad about supporting the Girl Scounts!
Former Girl Scout here and Thin Mints and Tag-a-longs are still my favorites. I don’t buy many boxes of Tag-a-longs bc there’s not that many cookies in a box for the price. I definitely will buy both this season, unfortunately I missed out last year bc I couldn’t find the locations where they were selling them. More flavors = more temptation. If I buy several boxes of Thin Mints, I also freeze some.
Thin mints are absolutely my go to. And I do put them in the freezer. Harry didn’t grow up with the cookies, so he had to experiment and find his favorite as an adult. That probably changes the experience.
When I was growing up in Colorado, I was a girl scout for many years. My mom volunteered to be the area cookie coordinator. So a big semi truck would deliver 2 thousand cases of cookies to our garage, and then all the local troops would pick up their orders from our house. (Oh yeah, and the delivery company sent 2 black guys to help unload the first year–guess who had the police called on them?) But anyway, we were cookie headquarters. That meant we got to keep all the extra boxes so it was girl scout cookies all year long for several years. We gave them away all year. I couldn’t look at a girl scout cookie for a few years. But I have such fond memories of the excitement of the truck arriving, and all the cars coming full of excited troop leaders and their daughters to pick up the orders, and my brothers and I helping my mom sort through all the boxes and get the troop orders together. It was a ritual, every year for 3 or 4 years until I aged out around 7th grade (when it wasn’t cool anymore to be a girl scout where I lived). Thin mints are still my jam. I can eat a whole sleeve if I’m not careful. And while I’m not usually fond of coconut, I do like an occasional samoa. Tagalogs have a weird aftertaste for me. Too much peanut butter.
The Thin Mints are a favorite in my household. We started putting them in the freezer and that makes them so good. I love anyplace I go where they add them to ice cream. There’s an ice cream chain where I live where they mix or chop in different candies, cookies, nuts or fruits into whatever ice cream flavors you choose. My favorite used to be Mexican Vanilla ice cream and Whoppers candy with strawberries. It’s the best, hands down. The stopped supplying the Whoppers candy but I found out the last time I went there that they will add whatever candy or whatever you bring in yourself for them to add. So I of course will bring some Whoppers next time I go, but I’ll also try and buy some Thin Mints cookies for a separate bowl of ice cream goodness.
I love how kind and thoughtful Meghan is and her speaking about the young girls in the present tense, but more so in the future tense was what I loved the most. She spoke into existence of their strength and leadership in the future and that is so empowering.
honestly, my favorite girl scout cookies have all been discontinued, lol. the french toast one, the s’mores one.
of the classics, I love the shortbread. I loved thin mints when I was younger, but not so much as an adult. I wonder if the recipe or my taste just changed.
You made me think, I too have gone of mint since I’ve got older.
Glad to see them getting out and about to promote an Archewell Production backed film project. I hope that with Harry at the end of the road with his lawsuits, they can now throw their energy fully behind their Archewell projects and get out more. I believe they were limiting their public circles until after the last case went to trial. 😊
I love Meghan’s hair slicked back into a bun or a pony tail, she has the classic bone structure to get away with it.
Me too, and that picture above looks like when she returned to the U.S. to live after they just had Archie.
Harry’s got it right. I’m disappointed at Thin Mints lately. They’ve lost their rizz.
If you can’t find cookies near you or can’t make it to a local selling location during their hours, you can order cookies directly shipped to you during cookie season through the Girl Scout website.
Nice to see Cookie Queens getting positive publicity from the trade magazines. Hopefully it will drown out anything from Page Six and Tom Sux
I usually get thin mints for the husband and I get the Tagalongs and Samoas for myself. I miss the lemon cookies they sold years ago, the new ones don’t really cut it. Last year I tried a French toast cookie and they were delicious but don’t seem to be available this year, which is disappointing.
Team Meghan! My favorite will always be the tagalongs though. She looks lovely.
Team Meghan! My favorite will always be the tagalongs though. I used to really like the shortbread, but they don’t taste the same to me nowadays.
I think Megan’s hair usually looks great pulled up and/or back, but this particular ponytail isn’t doing it for me. If there aren’t going to be any front pieces (tendrils, bangs, or a notable side part with a swoop), then the ponytail needs to be higher on the back of her head. Hair pulled straight back to the middle of the back of her head is a gym ponytail and looks wrong with the level of effort and polish the rest of her look contains.
Kaiser , don’t come for my coconut on cookies. I am with Harry , those are the absolute best . Although I do also like thin mints. And I have not had a Girl Scout cookies in years . Now I want some .
I never made it past Brownie level because it was difficult to get all the events. But it was such a fun time and the activities that I did experience brought me true joy. I remember getting to he cookies and the form to track who ordered what. What a special time.
Thin mints are my favorite too!
I used the thin mints as scoops for the DQ Blizzards. 😁
I LOVE Thin Mints, refrigerated and with a tall glass of milk.
My favorites are thin mints and shortbread. This is my first grade granddaughter’s first year as a Girl Scout (she’s a Daisy) and she’s SO excited to sell cookies. She said she wants to sell 11,000 boxes and be the top cookie seller in the country lol. I placed a cookie order with her (she was so proud to fill out the order form herself), but with the convenience of ordering them online and shipped directly to my house I’m going to be in trouble – she may get close to reaching her sales goal after all, lol.
The Samoas are the best! Thin mints are a close second!
Team Thin Mints and Samoa’s all the way!!!!
If you need a GS cookie connection, this site offers links to transgender Girl Scouts who are selling cookies online. It’s a lovely way to make a small difference and get your Thin Mints. #TeamDoSiDos
https://www.erininthemorning.com/p/2026-trans-girl-scouts-to-order-cookies
Thank you for the link… I will be using it 🤗
Thanks for the link!
Love a good cookie debate! It’s like people arguing if pineapple belongs on pizza. There’s also the different names given two different bakeries take care of all the cookie sales.
For my 2 cents, nothing beat a frozen Tagalog! Just like frozen Reese Cups after Halloween. And I love Samoas.
I highly recommend Adventurefuls if you are up for trying a new cookie in addition to the old standards. Chocolate, caramel, and sea salt and they are great! A determined little salesperson convinced me, and she was right!