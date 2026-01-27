Duchess Meghan’s favorite Girl Scout cookies are Thin Mints, Harry loves Samoas

I was so aghast that Page Six would just blatantly lie about the Sundance Film Festival screening of Cookie Queens, I needed to get that off my chest yesterday. Now for all of the nice stuff around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearances in Sundance. They were there for at least two days, probably more. At the screenings, Meghan was the one chatting with trade papers, and she also got up and spoke to the sold-out crowd. It makes sense, given that she was a Girl Scout and she sold cookies too. Meghan’s blue coat is apparently from Heidi Merrick, and her white/cream sweater is Brochu Walker. I like everything except for her slicked-back ponytail. Anyway, Meghan identified her favorite Girl Scout cookie, and it’s literally everyone’s favorite: Thin Mints!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their Sundance Film Festival appearances. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first-ever appearance at the annual event for a special screening of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens, on Saturday, Jan. 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the film’s official premiere on Sunday, Jan. 25, in Park City, Utah. Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, posed on the red carpet at the Eccles Center Theater alongside director Alysa Nahmias and others involved in the coming-of-age documentary, which follows four Girl Scouts during the organization’s iconic cookie-selling season. Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Meghan — who walked alongside Nahmias — shared a nostalgic favorite when asked about her go-to Girl Scout cookie. “I’m a Thin Mints,” she said with a smile. “It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too.” As for the long-debated freezer question, she added, “I don’t know if you’re supposed to, but it’s certainly a nice plus!” Describing the film, Meghan said it takes “something that is rooted in nostalgia” and reexamines it through director Alysa Nahmias’ creative lens to present a modern view of “the girlhood experience” — including “all the layers and complexities that come with that.” “So yes, it’s cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women,” she concluded.

[From People]

For years, I only bought the Thin Mints from the local troupes, but then one year, I decided to try the Tagalongs (the peanut-butter ones) and I became such a convert. Those f–kers are GOOD. I don’t put any cookies in the freezer, but I do refrigerate them. It helps with the chocolate. As I was looking at the Girl Scouts site, I see that they’ve added a bunch of new flavors since I last bought some cookies. Damn… I hope I run into some Girl Scouts soon.

When Meghan spoke to Deadline, she reflected on her Girl Scout days and how cookie-sales are different these days: “We didn’t have the same perks and leverage of using social media and VENMO, and QR codes that the girls use these days. It was really about a charm and a smile and who doesn’t love a Girl Scout cookie? It’s a pretty easy sell.” They also asked about Harry’s favorite cookie flavors and she said: “The shortbread cookies and he loves the Samoas.” The SAMOAS??? People who want coconut in or on their cookies are nuts.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images





