Donald Trump won’t attend the Super Bowl because he’s afraid of being booed

Last year, Donald Trump waddled out to the Super Bowl and his dinosaur butt got booed. He continued to attend sporting events though, and the boos just kept getting louder and louder. Well, last week, Trump was asked if he planned to attend this year’s Super Bowl, which is being held in Santa Clara. At first, he whined like a f–king baby about Bad Bunny and Green Day, but then he admitted the real reason why he wouldn’t attend the SB: “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.” Trump can’t handle a cross-country flight from DC to California? What is that flight time in Air Force One, like three hours? If you ask me, it should be a national scandal that Trump admitted that his weak, pitiful body couldn’t handle a cross-country flight. But what if that’s only one of the real reasons why Trump isn’t going to the Super Bowl?

Donald Trump will not be attending the Super Bowl after being warned he would likely be resoundingly booed by the crowd inside the stadium, according to a report. The thin-skinned president had previously offered the unlikely excuse that he would not attend the NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on Sunday in Santa Clara, California, because it was “too far away” and because he disliked the planned performers, Bad Bunny and Green Day. However, several of Trump’s advisers have now told Zeteo that the 79-year-old was urged not to attend the game in the deep-blue Democratic state because he would likely receive a less-than-friendly reception. Clips of Trump being loudly booed in front of tens of thousands of spectators—and potentially more than 100 million viewers at home—going viral would be “another thing we don’t want right now,” one Trump adviser told Zeteo. Trump was met with a mixture of boos and cheers when he attended last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. But since then his approval ratings have plummeted across the board, with the president losing support over his handling of the economy and his hardline immigration policies, particularly in the wake of the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis. Trump’s dire polling numbers, combined with the Super Bowl being held in a state that has overwhelmingly rejected him in the past three presidential elections, led one aide to conclude it was “best to stay away from this one.” “Whatever [the crowd’s makeup] ends up being, it’s not gonna be a Turning Point USA speech,” the aide said.

[From The Daily Beast]

Just a few weeks ago, Trump was booed to hell and back at a Washington Commanders game, so this checks out. That game was probably a dry run to see if Trump could handle attending the Super Bowl. Of course, I also believe that Trump is too weak to handle a flight to California! I wonder what Gavin Newsom would have done if Trump turned up at the Super Bowl though. I feel like Newsom would have planned some kind of stunt.

The boos were so loud that he couldn’t hear himself speak. pic.twitter.com/hP2E2nc4QH — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) January 17, 2026