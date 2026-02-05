“Margot Robbie channeled Britney Spears in an early-aughts ensemble” links

Margot Robbie channeled Britney Spears during Wuthering Heights promotion. I definitely see a Britney influence, but so many women wore this kind of outfit in the early 2000s. Should I call this a “turn of the century” look? LOL. [LaineyGossip]
This style does not flatter Margot’s shape at all. I’m the same way. I’m Britney’s age and I’ll never forgive the fashion industry (or whatever) that made me wear this crap for years when I actually look fantastic in mid-rise straight jeans.
SO MUCH THIS. I absolutely loathe low rise jeans and cringe now when I see pics of myself in them. I didn’t realize I looked best in a high waist until I was in my thirties!
Have come to the conclusion that I enjoy Margot Robbie’s performances far more than her public persona. Same with Anya Taylor-Joy.
I love celebs being honest about using GLP-1s and tearing down the stigma. But a photo n your undies in a bathroom feels maybe too intimate for the public? IDK a bikini on the beach is fine so maybe that’s just my hang up.
They all do this, though, it’s been going on for years! We get to see their toothbrushes, dirty towels, toilet seats, etc. No sense of glamor!!!
I guess but she’s not a starlet or silly influencer. She’s Serena Friggin’ Williams! I guess I like a little bit of the mystique surrounding our heroes, but I also get that she’s just feeling really great and wanted to share that.
Agreed @Mightymolly on she’s Serena and can do what she wants and it’s golden! Plus that bathroom is amazing. I don’t care about glamour or location for my favs. But, I guess I wouldn’t police anyone, except mar-a-lago face ppl. Blech.
I had a champagne color corset top in 2002/2003 that I LOVED. When I look back at photos of me from that time period, my first thought is that I was trying to look like Britney Spears, but I know that I wasn’t consciously thinking that back then. So I think you’re right that it’s a turn of the century look.
That looks so uncomfortable.
I would be so paranoid about them slipping below the equator, but that’s just me.
Everyone should watch the Muppet show revival!!! It was perfection and a giant nostalgia hug.
It was wonderful. Perfection, yes! The best I’ve felt in so long.
I’m sick of all her teeth and her crappy acting.
Oh holy jeezus! Can we all just agree that Margot Robbie has no sense of style??!!
The corset is not supportive enough and she’s too curvy to wear jeans that low. Should have worn a Vivienne Westwood corset top. If she wore a more tailored pants with a better cut, something really well made, maybe it would work. Style wise this look doesn’t make sense.
At least she looks happy in that outfit. Makes for a change on this press tour.
Margot looks like someone gave her an atomic wedgie