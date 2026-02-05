“Margot Robbie channeled Britney Spears in an early-aughts ensemble” links
  • February 05, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Margot Robbie channeled Britney Spears during Wuthering Heights promotion. I definitely see a Britney influence, but so many women wore this kind of outfit in the early 2000s. Should I call this a “turn of the century” look? LOL. [LaineyGossip]
Bad Bunny’s Vogue Brazil cover is sooooo good. [OMG Blog]
How Serena Williams looks after one year on a GLP-1. [Buzzfeed]
A sampling of the international journalists who were just laid off by Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post. A depressing week. [Jezebel]
The Muppet Show revival is apparently amazing? [Pajiba]
Dove Cameron & Damiano David first met at the VMAs. [JustJared]
Matt Bomer with a mustache??? OMG. [Socialite Life]
Schedule for the Winter Olympics. [Hollywood Life]
Is Brilliant Minds quiet-quitting? [Seriously OMG]
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior. [RCFA]

17 Responses to ""Margot Robbie channeled Britney Spears in an early-aughts ensemble" links"

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    February 5, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    This style does not flatter Margot’s shape at all. I’m the same way. I’m Britney’s age and I’ll never forgive the fashion industry (or whatever) that made me wear this crap for years when I actually look fantastic in mid-rise straight jeans.

    Reply
    • Mandy says:
      February 5, 2026 at 1:33 pm

      SO MUCH THIS. I absolutely loathe low rise jeans and cringe now when I see pics of myself in them. I didn’t realize I looked best in a high waist until I was in my thirties!

      Reply
  2. Tis True, Tis True says:
    February 5, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    Have come to the conclusion that I enjoy Margot Robbie’s performances far more than her public persona. Same with Anya Taylor-Joy.

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    February 5, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    I love celebs being honest about using GLP-1s and tearing down the stigma. But a photo n your undies in a bathroom feels maybe too intimate for the public? IDK a bikini on the beach is fine so maybe that’s just my hang up.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      February 5, 2026 at 1:36 pm

      They all do this, though, it’s been going on for years! We get to see their toothbrushes, dirty towels, toilet seats, etc. No sense of glamor!!!

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        February 5, 2026 at 2:51 pm

        I guess but she’s not a starlet or silly influencer. She’s Serena Friggin’ Williams! I guess I like a little bit of the mystique surrounding our heroes, but I also get that she’s just feeling really great and wanted to share that.

      • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
        February 6, 2026 at 2:24 am

        Agreed @Mightymolly on she’s Serena and can do what she wants and it’s golden! Plus that bathroom is amazing. I don’t care about glamour or location for my favs. But, I guess I wouldn’t police anyone, except mar-a-lago face ppl. Blech.

  4. Sue says:
    February 5, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    I had a champagne color corset top in 2002/2003 that I LOVED. When I look back at photos of me from that time period, my first thought is that I was trying to look like Britney Spears, but I know that I wasn’t consciously thinking that back then. So I think you’re right that it’s a turn of the century look.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    February 5, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    That looks so uncomfortable.

    Reply
  6. kersplasha says:
    February 5, 2026 at 2:22 pm

    Everyone should watch the Muppet show revival!!! It was perfection and a giant nostalgia hug.

    Reply
  7. Lavender says:
    February 5, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    I’m sick of all her teeth and her crappy acting.

    Reply
  8. AnnieC says:
    February 5, 2026 at 4:47 pm

    Oh holy jeezus! Can we all just agree that Margot Robbie has no sense of style??!!

    Reply
  9. L4Frimaire says:
    February 5, 2026 at 8:04 pm

    The corset is not supportive enough and she’s too curvy to wear jeans that low. Should have worn a Vivienne Westwood corset top. If she wore a more tailored pants with a better cut, something really well made, maybe it would work. Style wise this look doesn’t make sense.

    Reply
  10. Isabella says:
    February 5, 2026 at 10:30 pm

    At least she looks happy in that outfit. Makes for a change on this press tour.

    Reply
  11. Elly says:
    February 6, 2026 at 12:47 am

    Margot looks like someone gave her an atomic wedgie

    Reply

