Now they’re saying that Duchess Meghan’s As Ever bookmark is defective

Throughout the past month, various morons and wannabe royalists have tried to convince the world that they were sent defective As Ever candles. The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand introduced the two candles late last year, and they seem to be selling well, even though they’re at a steep price point ($65 for a candle!!). I think Dan Wootton was the first dumbass to claim that he was “given” an As Ever candle, but whoops, the candle didn’t have a wick! Obviously, it was all Meghan’s fault! She made Dan Wootton remove the wick from his candle and she made him claim that As Ever’s products are defective! After Wootton’s claims, various other royalist/deranger influencers have tried to pull the exact same “wickless candle” routine. Idiotic.

Well, these people have a new thing. Mid-January, Meghan introduced a new limited-edition product: an $18 leather bookmark, made by a woman-owned British small business. It sold out within minutes of the product launch.

Well, guess what else is defective??

Meghan Markle’s limited edition bookmark has sparked backlash online after a video appeared to show it struggling to hold pages. The bookmark launched at a price of £13, but now that fans have received the product, social media users have begun to claim it is “cheaply made.” The item was made in the UK and was described to buyers as “a small reminder that rest is part of the ritual.” A video posted on X features a user reposting an As Ever Instagram story, which appears to show the bookmark struggling to hold the page in place, which they captioned: “Omg! The As Ever bookmarks are so cheaply made!” Another said: “Who in their right head space would buy this?” With a third concluding: “As expected!” Despite the criticism, the release of the bookmark was met with praise from the duchess’s fans, who took to social media at the time, and said: “It’s made in the UK. Our duchess is cheeky, and I love it!” Another said: “This is great!” Meghan’s latest product was made in collaboration with a New Forest-based workshop and featured an inscription saying “fell asleep here” in the duchess’s handwriting. The company, Sbri, is “a small UK-based female-owned workshop specialising in handcrafted, made-to-order keepsakes.”

[From GB News]

I actually found the post, but I can’t embed it. I don’t even understand what they’re trying to show in the video – the bookmark is functioning as it should, it’s staying in the book? But I’ve never been able to follow deranger logic. “It’s so cheap, look at how it… keeping place in the book?” It’s a self-own for British outlets to complain about the bookmark too, considering it was made in Britain by a small business. “I can’t believe As Ever sent out a malfunctioning bookmark, a wickless candle AND a bottle of wine which I drank immediately but hated!”