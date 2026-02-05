Now they’re saying that Duchess Meghan’s As Ever bookmark is defective

Throughout the past month, various morons and wannabe royalists have tried to convince the world that they were sent defective As Ever candles. The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand introduced the two candles late last year, and they seem to be selling well, even though they’re at a steep price point ($65 for a candle!!). I think Dan Wootton was the first dumbass to claim that he was “given” an As Ever candle, but whoops, the candle didn’t have a wick! Obviously, it was all Meghan’s fault! She made Dan Wootton remove the wick from his candle and she made him claim that As Ever’s products are defective! After Wootton’s claims, various other royalist/deranger influencers have tried to pull the exact same “wickless candle” routine. Idiotic.
Well, these people have a new thing. Mid-January, Meghan introduced a new limited-edition product: an $18 leather bookmark, made by a woman-owned British small business. It sold out within minutes of the product launch.
Well, guess what else is defective??
Meghan Markle’s limited edition bookmark has sparked backlash online after a video appeared to show it struggling to hold pages. The bookmark launched at a price of £13, but now that fans have received the product, social media users have begun to claim it is “cheaply made.” The item was made in the UK and was described to buyers as “a small reminder that rest is part of the ritual.”
A video posted on X features a user reposting an As Ever Instagram story, which appears to show the bookmark struggling to hold the page in place, which they captioned: “Omg! The As Ever bookmarks are so cheaply made!”
Another said: “Who in their right head space would buy this?” With a third concluding: “As expected!”
Despite the criticism, the release of the bookmark was met with praise from the duchess’s fans, who took to social media at the time, and said: “It’s made in the UK. Our duchess is cheeky, and I love it!” Another said: “This is great!”
Meghan’s latest product was made in collaboration with a New Forest-based workshop and featured an inscription saying “fell asleep here” in the duchess’s handwriting. The company, Sbri, is “a small UK-based female-owned workshop specialising in handcrafted, made-to-order keepsakes.”
I actually found the post, but I can’t embed it. I don’t even understand what they’re trying to show in the video – the bookmark is functioning as it should, it’s staying in the book? But I’ve never been able to follow deranger logic. “It’s so cheap, look at how it… keeping place in the book?” It’s a self-own for British outlets to complain about the bookmark too, considering it was made in Britain by a small business. “I can’t believe As Ever sent out a malfunctioning bookmark, a wickless candle AND a bottle of wine which I drank immediately but hated!”
Photos and screegrabs courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram, Bloomberg’s video.
Fans of Meghan would not post these ridiculous claims. Derangers and bots do. Derangers order the products and damage them and whine about the product being defective.
The person responsible for this utter nonsense is one of the American, unhinged, Sidley twins. Well known for their years-long hatred and denigration of all things Sussex (especially Meghan), they make money from this. Even GB News should know better than to give lunatics a platform.
AsEver bookmarks are well crafted and do as as a bookmark should, hold your last read place in a book.
Now those complaining about the markers evidently don’t read books. They may not know or understand that this does not clip to the digital pages of a phone or tablet.
I need to purchase more as gifts. So, I can’t wait until they’re back in stock.
This whole narrative is so boring 🥱🥱 is this what we call content creators?? God help us 🙏🏾
Wow, people are admitting they are too stupid to use a bookmark. I’m not sure that’s hitting the way they think it is.
Lol. Facts and thanks for the laugh. Damaging a British business, not the smartest either (well, trying to).
That’s what cracks me up! It’s a bookmark! How on earth can a bookmark ‘malfunction’??! You stick it between the pages of a book! Done!
@Mac, my thoughts exactly 😂
I want the bookmark! I hope she has more made by the same company.
Same!!! I was saving up to by some new trainers (my current ones leak when it rains) but I’d much rather buy her bookmarks, jam and other produce. Meghan’s such a wonderful woman, she deserves my money way more than anything or anyone else.
So do I! I love books and reading! (Jeez, guess I have something in common with Camilla besides that we both breathe oxygen, hahaha.) I love “I fell asleep here” so much.
I want the 8/4 candle too. It sounds yummy, and that is also my bday!
I’m not a big purchaser of luxury items, but it seems like Meghan is doing it right.
Oh, toss in some flower sprinkles while my box is being packed! Please!
Anything to try and take her down with their lies! Salt isle derangers should be ashamed of themselves because the bookmarks are made in the UK but they don’t look at the big picture they just want to put out lies about Meg everyone else be damned.
🫤…SEO… 🤷🏽♀️
It has been 10 years and all the haters have are lies. It would be laughable if it weren’t so vicious and cruel.
So they’re trashing a welsh company in order to trash Meghan. Lordy.
right? this was what i was thinking. i watched the video and there is nothing wrong with how the bookmark is ‘working’? and i’ve been a librarian for 30 years, so i’ll call myself an expert :). i don’t think the bookmarks are defective or the quality is bad, but if anything, these posts just tell me that meghan should have chosen a different company. anything the uk touches turns to dust (i don’t honestly believe that, but that’s the vibe from the original posts).
Just popping in to say YAY LIBRARIANS! 💖
When I was growing up, libraries were my safe space. Even beyond the enrichment, I could just chill out and read for a while. Thank you for all you do!
It really is horrible.. makes me want to find her Etsy page and support her business. Targeting someone’s business for no real reason beyond hate is just wrong and cruel I hope her sales don’t get hurt.
They have a regular website: sbri.co.uk. The heart shaped bookmarks are very cute.
I’m in Canada so I couldn’t get Meghan’s bookmark but I bought two of the heart ones with my kids names on them from their etsy shop. They arrived quickly and are really sweet.
I got the bookmark but also went to the site and bought different bookmarks for my daughters and a cross body phone case for myself. It’s worth the money and shipping was fast.
@Jais, logic isn’t exactly their thing :/
Is it weird that I’m really jealous of Meghan’s handwriting? People always compliment mine, and I even won penmanship awards in school, but it looks like lefthanded chicken scratches compared to hers!
lol no I feel the same way, I have very good penmanship when I am not in a hurry, have the school awards and did the handwritten “donated by” notes for the local library books in my area for decades but Meghans penmanship blows mine away, but I love that it is highlighted throughout her business.
My penmanship is terrible – I was taught “classic” cursive and took a class where I used penmanship practice books up to high school. And yet here I am 😆
I believe Meghan said she took calligraphy classes in high school? I might be incorrect. Her penmanship is truly beautiful.
Left handed writing is not all chicken scratches. I’m sure you can find another way to praise Meghan without denigrating 10-15% of the population.
Sorry, that wasn’t my intention! I meant that it looked as though I tried to write with my left hand, but I guess without the context that I’m right-handed, it could sound insulting.
Uh oh! ‘Everybody knows I wrote the best hand!’ ~ The Bad Seed
i am also that (left-handed…) girl with the handwriting in my social circle. meghan’s hand is stylistically like a more polished/accomplished version of mine and it tickled me to find out that synergy. would love to pick her brain on the topic!
Same same! I used to have decent handwriting before we typed everything, but never as gorgeous as hers
You only need to mark the page you are reading, it all sounds rather silly, people with nothing better to do.
I know. It’s a bookmark, how can it not work properly? If they can’t operate one that says more about them than Meghan
Who hasn’t experienced the heartbreak of a malfunctioning bookmark? Well, me.
Exactly, if there is one thing a bookmark isn’t, it’s a feat of engineering brilliance. I can’t imagine what sort of person thinks, “OOOH, I’ve really got her this time, down with the Duchess of Sussex!”, and then goes around proclaiming they can’t use a bookmark.
@Ginger it’s unreal that they’re too stupid to realize this 😭
Such a shame that bookmarks are in the hands of derangers when there are so many fans who would love to own one.
We leave their princesses stuff for them to buy/consume why can’t they leave our alone?
And the wick thing is just pathetic. Notice everyone seems to have been ‘gifted’ one… Sure Jan
I have never heard of a defective bookmark. The hate is really making them…..well, deranged.
Right???? A defective BOOKMARK. LMFAO. I think the derangers are unhinged but this time it is actually hilarious.
What is the bookmark supposed to *do* exactly? Stay in a book? Check. Keep place in a book? Check…..It isn’t supposed to clean your house or do calculus. The derangers are well and truly insane.
That’s what I came to say. WTAF is a defective bookmark? A friend of my knits bookmarks, which I think is funny. They’re cute but honestly too bulky for my tastes, but like, defective? They do the job without compromising the structural integrity of the book.
ummm…it’s a … bookmark. It’s not supposed to “do” anything but mark your spot in a book. They need to stop. They’re getting ridiculous.
Right?? I use whatever is near me when I don’t have an actual “bookmark,” all it has to do is set between the pages. The only way I can think of for a bookmark to be “defective” is if it is wet? But that wouldn’t be anybody’s fault except mine for using it anyway.
I tend to lose bookmarks so it’s best I don’t have a fancy one. I tend to use things like old train tickets, theater tickets, museum tickets, etc. They’re small & if I lose one, oh well.
I have the bookmark and it does exactly what a bookmark is meant to do. It’s not Meghan’s fault that her “haters” don’t know how to properly operate a bookmark.
I’m also baffled as to why haters purchase her stuff
I must say – complaining about a book mark “not working” is a deeply embarrassing self goal. She is bragging about being unfamiliar with the concept and use of books and their accessories. How is that not embarrassing.
maybe it should have come with an instruction manual lmao
Ha! Just what I was thinking! They need a variation on ‘lather, rinse, repeat’ apparently. What’s the bookmark version? ‘Open book, place bookmark between pages, close book’?
Hey-hey, Einstein, would you dumb it down just a little bit? We didn’t all go to an ivy league college, you know!
The new strategy now is – since they (the British media) can’t directly criticize Meghan’s products, they get derangers to post misleading videos about defective products, than they plaster it all over their papers and television programs, just to try and damage Meghan’s business. This is how I see it. Truth be told, I think that small business would love to collaborate with Meghan again. The business probably made more money from those bookmarks than all of their other products combined. I think they will collaborate again. The British media, the derangers and the royal family will go crazy, when Meghan offers international shipping (more of her products will move).
*then (not than).
The “derangers” – many of them – are actually members of the British media (including royal rota members) posing under assumed names and posting via their burner accounts. And also staff members of the royal households, chiefly Kensington Palace. Remember that Jason Knauf was outed as a user “Maria” who posted numerous vile things about M. Others served as echo chambers and wilfully spread the disgusting things which others had posted. And many in the rota knew this and still amplified the lies, even as they spread propaganda about William and Kate.
I couldn’t get one of Meghan’s bookmarks but I did get one from Sbri’s Etsy shop. Which is lovely and does what a bookmark is supposed to do, hold your page. What a bunch of lunatics these people are 🙄
Purchased and use the bookmark. Love every product I have purchased from as ever. Those gutter rats will realize they are Meghan’s best advertisers and she walks to the bank, pure nonsense and attention seeking. They want to be in Meghan’s orbit so badly. Complaining about a bookmark?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Considering how much GB News goes on about protecting British businesses why would they even report on this? I’ve always said that the British press lack discipline. Plus the product has already sold out so what are they doing here? The derangers hate Meghan so much that they are giving her their own money. So dumb.
I bought both candles and can confirm that both came with wicks. I had one burning last night and it smelled lovely.
You should make a video 😆 I’m expected to burn my purchase? This amazing candle?? When it’s so beautiful, smells delightful and is crafted with quality and care?!? Major design flaw 😆😂
They are rage baiting themselves, it’s kind of hilarious when you think about it.
Is there some law against tampering with products? I guess with the bookmark they would just look like idiots, but they must have taken the wicks out of the candles.
Restraint of trade?
Something’s defective here and it’s not the bookmark.
🤭
Texts and statements by people who earn their living through hatred, lies and malice are “deficient”.
Meghan’s products are clearly not among the deficient things produced by these people.
If you don’t like her products for whatever reason, don’t buy them. But these endless articles bashing her products is beyond bizarre. And if you don’t like Meghan, stop writing about her! Why does the press keep doing this? It makes them look so bad!
Wow, that’ll distract us from the Epstein files. Who knew bookmarks could be so controversial, lol. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
I don’t care for that style of bookmark. They always seem to warp the pages. But I know other people prefer them, so I don’t make it weird. They certainly aren’t inherently defective.
What is interesting is that each candle shown with amissing wick has a hole where the wick would have been. The wick is not put into the candle seperately. The attack on the bookmark is an attack against a UK manufacturer, what they are saying is the manufacturer is making a poor product.