Brad Pitt’s ‘pal’ whines about Maddox Jolie’s name change & Angelina

Last week, we learned that Angelina Jolie’s eldest child has dropped “Pitt” from his surname in a film’s credits. Since graduating from Yonsei University in Seoul, Maddox Jolie has been working steadily behind-the-scenes in various films. Both Maddox and Pax worked as production assistants on Maria, and Maddox worked as an assistant director on Couture, the French film Angelina worked on in 2024. In Couture’s credits, he’s listed as Maddox Jolie. Which was his original name when Angelina adopted him, then “Pitt” was added later when Brad adopted him too. Going back to 2016, Brad first targeted Maddox on the private plane, and Maddox reportedly tried to get in between Angelina and Brad when Brad was getting violent and abusive. Over the years, we’ve heard that the 2016 domestic violence/plane terror incident was where many (if not all) of the kids cut their ties with Brad. But in the past ten years, Brad has played the only card he really has: having unnamed sources whine about how Angelina “alienated” the kids from Brad.

Brad Pitt’s close friend is fuming after the actor’s son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, dropped his father’s last name in the credits for Angelina Jolie’s new movie … and the friend is pointing the finger squarely at her. Brad’s pal tells TMZ … “It’s sad — this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like.” Maddox, the son of Jolie and Pitt, worked as an assistant director on Angelina’s upcoming movie, “Couture,” and in the credits, he’s reportedly listed as “Maddox Jolie.” Brad and Angelina’s eldest son joins his sister, Shiloh, in removing the Pitt surname while keeping Jolie … something she did legally in August 2024, just three days after her 18th birthday. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have also distanced themselves from the Pitt name.

I truly wonder if there are genuinely people still out there who buy this. I believe there are a lot of people who simply weren’t paying attention to Angelina’s FBI statements (where she spoke at length about what Brad did to her and their children) which came out via her FOIA actions four years ago. I believe there are people out there who simply never stopped believing that Brad is a “cool guy.” But for those of us paying attention, it’s completely insane that Brad and his crisis managers are still pulling this same gaslighting bullsh-t nearly a decade after Brad terrorized his family on that plane. The kids are not being manipulated by Angelina – they’ve spent the past decade defending their mom, showing up for Angie, and distancing themselves completely from Brad.