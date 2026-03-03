Brad Pitt’s ‘pal’ whines about Maddox Jolie’s name change & Angelina

Last week, we learned that Angelina Jolie’s eldest child has dropped “Pitt” from his surname in a film’s credits. Since graduating from Yonsei University in Seoul, Maddox Jolie has been working steadily behind-the-scenes in various films. Both Maddox and Pax worked as production assistants on Maria, and Maddox worked as an assistant director on Couture, the French film Angelina worked on in 2024. In Couture’s credits, he’s listed as Maddox Jolie. Which was his original name when Angelina adopted him, then “Pitt” was added later when Brad adopted him too. Going back to 2016, Brad first targeted Maddox on the private plane, and Maddox reportedly tried to get in between Angelina and Brad when Brad was getting violent and abusive. Over the years, we’ve heard that the 2016 domestic violence/plane terror incident was where many (if not all) of the kids cut their ties with Brad. But in the past ten years, Brad has played the only card he really has: having unnamed sources whine about how Angelina “alienated” the kids from Brad.
Brad Pitt’s close friend is fuming after the actor’s son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, dropped his father’s last name in the credits for Angelina Jolie’s new movie … and the friend is pointing the finger squarely at her.
Brad’s pal tells TMZ … “It’s sad — this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like.”
Maddox, the son of Jolie and Pitt, worked as an assistant director on Angelina’s upcoming movie, “Couture,” and in the credits, he’s reportedly listed as “Maddox Jolie.”
Brad and Angelina’s eldest son joins his sister, Shiloh, in removing the Pitt surname while keeping Jolie … something she did legally in August 2024, just three days after her 18th birthday. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have also distanced themselves from the Pitt name.
I truly wonder if there are genuinely people still out there who buy this. I believe there are a lot of people who simply weren’t paying attention to Angelina’s FBI statements (where she spoke at length about what Brad did to her and their children) which came out via her FOIA actions four years ago. I believe there are people out there who simply never stopped believing that Brad is a “cool guy.” But for those of us paying attention, it’s completely insane that Brad and his crisis managers are still pulling this same gaslighting bullsh-t nearly a decade after Brad terrorized his family on that plane. The kids are not being manipulated by Angelina – they’ve spent the past decade defending their mom, showing up for Angie, and distancing themselves completely from Brad.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Angelina Jolie with her 5 kids at the “Eternals” UK gala screening, BFI Imax Waterloo, Charlie Chaplin Walk in London, England, UK.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pit
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the "Maria" premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the "Maria" premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the "Maria" premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie and her children were spotted attending the after-party for the New York Film Festival premiere of "Maria". The family made a stylish appearance as they celebrated the film's debut. Pax could be seen with what appeared to be a black brace supporting his right arm followign his recent bike accident.
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie attends the "Maria" Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris during the filming of her upcoming movie 'Stitches', radiating beauty as she shot scenes in a wig store and the courtyard of a hospital. Her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt accompanied her on set and appeared to be keeping his energy levels up with a Red Bull!
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon hold hands while returning to their hotel, after dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon hold hands while returning to their hotel, after dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
London, UNITED KINGDOM Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoy a night out at the exclusive F1 premiere afterparty held at the Nomad hotel in London. The couple mingles with fellow guests in a relaxed, stylish atmosphere.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
Pictured: Brad Pitt
London, UNITED KINGDOM Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoy a night out at the exclusive F1 premiere afterparty held at the Nomad hotel in London. The couple mingles with fellow guests in a relaxed, stylish atmosphere.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
Pictured: Brad Pitt
Does he really think this complaining will reunite him with his kids? Really?
Do you think he really cares about reuniting with them?
I think his main goals are 1. punishing Angelina and 2. making himself look good to the public. If he actually cared about his kids, #1 wouldn’t be happening because she’s their mother and #2 would consist of him actually taking responsibility for his terrible actions against his family.
Maybe stop suing their mother and trying to bankrupt her.
Thanks for the reminder that BP is a spiteful bully. How dare the family separate themselves from his abuse and gaslighting tactics. Get a life, Brad.
Look, I’m still mad that F1 movie got nominated for an Oscar. F-ck that. You know what, it could’ve been Sorry, Baby by Eva Victor or No other Choice by Park Chan Wook. Those films are just better than the overly long F1. It was fine, if not mid, for what it was. They should’ve focused more on Damson or included more of Simone. But either way, no it’s not Oscar worthy, GMAFB. Anyways, look the kids don’t want the association of his last name. And they’re allowed to have agency in that, especially after the plane incident and him suing their mother over miraval. Which pretty sure Angelina is still fighting to keep her emails private but idk how well that’s going . So yeah.
She won her appeal. The appellate court agreed to met her burden of proof that the communications is privileged by the attorney/client privilege.
Orrly? Did that happen just recently? Do u have a link? That would be great if so.
…or maybe don’t beat up your kid???
No one will ever convince me that he didn’t terrorize all of them. You rarely hear of a family where all of the siblings are in agreement over going no contact with one parent. Even the terrible Jon and Kate Gosselin have their children divided, but not Angelina Jolie. None of her children have remotely equivocated, and that says it all, for me.
“…this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like”
If by this they mean Brad was successful in destroying and separating his family due to his abusive behavior. Then yes, it was a successful campaign.
Kudos Bradley, well done. /s
Pitt has the toxic media and idiots believing his bullshit. Angelina and the kids will always have each other, but most importantly they have the truth on their side.
Exactly, they have each other. They don’t need support from corrupt Hollywood.
Before long all the children will drop his last name..
I will never be convinced that narcissistic POS gives one single fuck about his adopted POC kids dropping all connections to him. If the white, biological kids disown him, that’s a different story. And not because I believe he’s capable of loving anyone more than himself, but because it would wound his pride to be disowned by his bio kids.
His true name is Brad Hitts.