Duchess Meghan’s As Ever site gets two-thirds of its traffic internationally

In the past week, the Duchess of Sussex offered yet another leather bookmark on her As Ever site. Her first bookmark, made by a woman-owned company in the UK, sold out in a matter of minutes. The second bookmark sold out quickly too, at least the individual bookmark sold out. Meghan is offering the bookmark as part of various bundles, so you can still get a “Hold That Thought” As Ever bookmark if you’re also buying tea or honey or what have you. I just skimmed through the other As Ever stock, and it looks like the strawberry jam is still available, as are the teas and lots of other bundles. Basically, Meghan has really worked out her supply issues in less than a year (chocolate and special bookmarks notwithstanding) and now people can just… order As Ever products whenever they want, without feeling the need to be one of the first people to order a certain product. Still, many outlets like to gloom-and-doom As Ever. They’re trying to pretend that Meghan didn’t successfully launch a small business with a bright hot spotlight on her and an entire national media trying to sabotage her.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever online shop has been slowly building traffic month by month, but digital footfall remains substantially below where it was when she first launched. The Duchess of Sussex sells jams, flower sprinkles, wine and other produce through asever.com, a partnership with Netflix that was promoted through her TV show With Love, Meghan. No sales data has been made public, but website traffic has been growing month-on-month, which will come as good news to the duchess after a website glitch in January revealed that she had $21.8 million worth of stock. There have long been debates about how well the business is doing, with Newsweek’s sources indicating her team has been happy with the progress she has made. Meanwhile, critics argue she has more stock than she can sell, after asever.com accidentally revealed Meghan’s full stock totals in January, when she had 650,190 products worth $21.8 million at sale price. This included more than 80,000 tubs of edible flower sprinkles, worth a total of $1.2 million. Meghan’s website recorded 196,831 visits in October and has since risen to 268,200 in January, a growth of 71,369 or 36 percent, according to data from SimilarWeb. In the months between, the growth was steady, with December recording 245,982 visits. Interestingly, though, only a third of visitors to As Ever were from the United States, and Meghan does not currently ship internationally, meaning many of her potential customers may have left empty-handed.

Absolutely screaming at “only a third of visitors to As Ever were from the United States.” I would love to know the breakdown of just how many British people are obsessively tracking As Ever’s product launches and offers. But of course, there’s simply wide international interest in Meghan and everything she touches, sells or wears. It would be funny if she starts shipping internationally but still refuses to sell to the UK. I don’t think she would do that, btw, I’m just saying it would be funny. Anyway, it sounds like As Ever is doing well domestically and there’s already a big demand for her products if and when she expands internationally.