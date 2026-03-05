Everyone is mocking the McDonald’s CEO trying to eat a Big Arch burger



McDonald’s just launched its latest limited-edition burger, the Big Arch Burger, which is already out in the UK, Canada, and Portugal. The Big Arch is made up of two quarter-pound beef patties with three slices of cheese, and their brand new tangy Big Arch sauce. It’s topped off with the usual burger garnishes like onions, pickles, and lettuce. Add it to the menu whenever the White House Ballroom is complete, boys.

The Big Arch Burger went viral this weekend after McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski released a video talking about the burger before taking a bite to prove its deliciousness. It did not go well. You know that moment in I Love Lucy where Lucy takes that first spoonful of Vitameatavegamin and realizes that it does not, in fact, taste just like candy? Well, Lucy did a better job convincing people to drink that stuff than Kempczinski did of convincing people to eat this burger. Why? Because after describing his new “product” in the driest way possible, he then proceeded to take a teeny, tiny bite of it. Kempcz’s awkward bite has gone so viral that even his fellow CEOs are mocking him online.

the internet has found its new favorite comedy: McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski attempting to eat the company’s massive new Big Arch burger without actually looking like he wants to eat it. The viral clip, which has been making the rounds on social media, features Kempczinski introducing the beefy newcomer as a “product“—a term usually reserved for shampoo or industrial solvent—before taking a bite so tiny it would make a hamster look like a competitive eater. In what was likely intended as a polished promotional moment, the CEO offered a nibble that can only be described as cautious. Rather than the hearty, “I’m lovin’ it” enthusiasm the brand has spent decades cultivating, social media users said Kempczinski looked visibly uncomfortable, remarking, “There’s so much going on with this,” with a flash of what viewers called “genuine regret.” The reaction on Reddit was swift and ruthless. One user captured the collective confusion, asking: “Is this intended to drive sales lol?” While McDonald’s is the ultimate everyman brand, its leader handled the burger as if it were radioactive. The disconnect provided an open goal for social media critics. “I thought about that, but then I thought who’s gonna tell the CEO ‘we can’t upload it because you come off like you’ve never eaten a burger in your life’?” one commenter noted. Another observer added: “Easy. ‘It didn’t do well in internal testing.’ He knows he’s not really the face of the brand.” As if the viral roasting weren’t enough, Burger King decided to turn the heat up. In a masterfully timed piece of troll-marketing, Burger King North America President Tom Curtis showed the internet how a burger is actually consumed. Curtis posted a clip where he didn’t just take a bite—he attacked a Whopper, ending up with a smudge of mayonnaise on his face. It was messy, it was authentic, and it made the McDonald’s micro-bite look even more like a taste test gone wrong. Whether this was camera shyness or a man who truly prefers a kale salad, the “McNibble” is now internet history. As one commenter put it: “Yeah this is my first time ever seeing the CEO of McDonald’s and, well, it tracks.”

[From Parade]

The Internet has had a lot of funny things to say about Kempczinski’s video, but “McNibble” is my favorite one. It’s simple and to the point! The video is so cringe, but I can’t stop laughing at it. Kempczinski has actually done other videos before, but this one really reads that despite his claim of eating Mickey D’s “three or four times a week,” it’s the first time he’s ever tried any McDonald’s hamburger before. If you close your eyes and imagine that you’re in a board room and he’s trying to pitch it to fellow executives and stockholders, it makes a lot more sense.

The one net positive here for Micky D’s is that the Big Arch Burger is getting way more publicity than it would have otherwise. I’m not sure if it increased sales, but they should be relieved that at least they’re not in the news as a punchline about being Trump’s favorite poison to pump his body full of. Full disclosure: in the burger wars, I’m 100% Team Whopper, so I laughed at Burger King’s initial response. Beyond Tom Curtis’ trolling, the executives from A&W and Wendy’s also joined in the fun. Whoever does the copy for Wendy’s prolific social media posts struck again, because Pete Suerken ate the sh-t out of a Baconator and dipped his fries in a Frosty while throwing down with a ”Oh wait…our machines are always working” as he filled up the Frosty cup. The whole thing has been fun to watch, but it got me thinking about how nice it would be if these CEOs could also suddenly start competing over who could pay their workers the most.

Burger King CEO takes a big bite of a Whopper in new video after McDonald’s CEO went viral for reluctantly nibbling the chain’s new Big Arch Burger. pic.twitter.com/JrV3hw4Xz2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2026

a new burger exec has entered the chat @wendys pic.twitter.com/FVsYKzA7rJ — ADWEEK (@Adweek) March 4, 2026