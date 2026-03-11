Variety’s final Oscar predictions: major wins for ‘Sinners’ & Amy Madigan

Variety has laid down their final Oscar predictions list in every category. This year is so exciting because there were several great films and some really outstanding performances. While I have strong favorites in every category, I won’t be mad if some other people (besides my faves) win. Variety predicts that Sinners will end up taking home seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. I’m not sure about all of that, but let’s get into Variety’s list. Here are the predictions for all of the big awards – keep in mind, the other “sure thing” big awards, the two screenplay Oscars, are absolutely going to be split between Sinners (original) and One Battle After Another (adapted). The rest is pretty much anyone’s guess:
Best Picture
Will Win: “Sinners”
Could Win: “One Battle After Another”
Should Win: “The Secret Agent”
Should Have Been Nominated: “The Voice of Hind Rajab”
Best Director:
Will Win: Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Could Win: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Should Win: Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
Should Have Been Nominated: Kleber Mendonça Filho, “The Secret Agent”
Best Actor
Will Win: Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
Could Win: Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
Should Win: Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Should Have Been Nominated: Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
Best Actress:
Will Win: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Could Win: Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
Should Win: Jessie Buckley
Should Have Been Nominated: Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”
Best Supporting Actor:
Will Win: Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
Could Win: Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
Should Win: Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
Should Have Been Nominated: Miles Caton, “Sinners”
Best Supporting Actress:
Will Win: Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
Could Win: Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
Should Win: Wunmi Mosaku
Should Have Been Nominated: Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”
[From Variety]
Weeks ago, I read the tea leaves and said that the Sinners team was making a huge push Best Picture, rather than BP plus Best Director. After seeing some of the anonymous ballots, I believe that it’s quite likely we see a split between director and picture – the long-awaited Best Director Oscar for popular auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, with Sinners as the consensus Best Picture winner. Now, if Ryan Coogler ends up winning director… well, I’ll be thrilled. It will be historic too, he’ll be the first Black director to win that award.
As for the acting awards… I still don’t know. I feel like there could be a “split” in supporting too, with Sinners only taking one of the supporting categories. Like, it’s either/or for Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo. My guess is what Variety predicts – Lindo will be the “shock” winner, and then Amy Madigan will win for Weapons. The same arguments have been made for Madigan and Lindo: they’ve been around forever, putting in excellent work, and they’re both more than deserving. I really, really hope Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor. His SAG win felt amazing and I could totally see the Oscar voters wanting to recreate that feeling. The only other nominee in Best Actor who I would be okay with winning is Wagner Moura – I really loved The Secret Agent, and he’s excellent in it.
I’ve been pulling for Sinners since it first came out. I’m choosing to believe my hard work in manifesting will continue to pay off. 😆 I remember when Wunmi and Delroy weren’t on some lists to even be nominated. Teyana Taylor and Benecio were favored and I’d argue on Reddit and get scoffed at. Vindication! Really Jessie Buckley for actress and the two screenplay awards are the only locks. Probably Golden for best song too. But I still believe that for the Oscar, the song from Sinners fits this category better. It’s not the best song Grammy. That song was so impactful in the movie. But I think the KPop Demon Hunter steamroller will keep moving.
I hope it turns out for sinners too. Imagine if these are wrong and Timmy still wins. The mess. MBJ, Moura, Hawke, and then Leo and then Timmy would be my ranking.
I’m just hoping Sinners wins a lot of awards.
I’m hoping Sinners cleans up. Overall I did like OBAA and thought it was well done, but not compared to Sinners. to me, sinners is just the type of movie that should win Best Picture – a masterpiece all around, just an example of superior filmmaking, from the costumes to the music to the acting to the sets to the script. and I really want to see that rewarded.
i was worried about Michael B Jordan’s chances but the SAG win felt significant.