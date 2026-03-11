“Zendaya wore a wedding band at the Louis Vuitton show??” links

Zendaya was front-row for the Louis Vuitton show this week. She’s an LV brand ambassador. This was probably her first public appearance since her secret wedding to Tom Holland? She did wear what appeared to be a wedding band. [RCFA]
I hope they did have a lovely intimate wedding under the radar. I’m sure a chosen magazine will have the photos eventually, but this beautiful couple deserves every chance at marital bliss without pap harassment.
I like the new tradition of photos showing up on Instagram on wedding anniversaries. Sharing memories not current events.
I thought the cutest photo from the red carpet was Zendaya photo bombing Alysa Liu. And they were spotted chatting. Hope one Oakland gal whose been through some fame can give advice to the newbie who seems to being having some trouble adjusting.
Same! I would love to see the dress, of course, but I have always my whole life believed that anniversaries matter more than weddings. Weddings are celebrations of what’s to come, but anniversaries are accomplishments.
I am very sorry to read about Luka and AnaMarija’s break-up, and I cannot believe ESPN came to the maternity ward in Slovenia. They were usually a discreet couple.
ESPN reviewed the emergency call; ESPN wasn’t at the hospital, unless I translated wrong (which is certainly a possibility). Either way, this is all very sad. They were high school sweethearts and you have to hope the love goes deep enough to eventually result in positive co-parenting, if nothing else!
Reading the just Jared, the baby was born in December. So that’s a 8-12 week old baby and a 2 year old. Sad to hear about them breaking up, they’ve been together so long and got together so young.
I don’t follow her career, but every time I see her I’m shocked by how stunning she is. She makes any outfit look good.
Absolutely stunning. What’s crazy is how she transforms into a scruffy teen with light acne and a drug addiction in Euphoria. She is a truly gifted actress. You don’t see her glamour at all in that role but she masters some very challenging scenes.
The Rihanna house shooter is clearly insane. That’s too bad nobody who knew her caught her Facebook posts. Not that Zuckerberg gives a shit what red flags get posted on there other than anything calling out the current fascist regime in the U.S.
And yet someone with severe mental health issues and a documented history of posting threats was able to obtain an assault rifle. America is gonna Murica.
In 2025 after Zendaya got engaged an interviewer asked Law Roach if he had ideas about what dress she could wear and what can he share. He said that it would be a private wedding, she’d have a beautiful dress, and that there would never be a Vogue spread, no pics shared of any of it because she keeps her private life private. If that’s what happened, cheers for having boundaries! 🍸🍸
Zendaya’s hair is adorable but she looks great in any hairstyle.
Why does Zendaya look pregnant to me in that LV pic? Her face has a certain fullness to it. Her waist does NOT, but she’s so tiny she could probably go a full nine months to term and we would never know it.
She looks very happy.
That’s the first thing I caught!
There were pictures over Christmas ish time where her face looked very pregnant (like it does now) and she was wearing huge clothes. I wonder if she did a bunch of things in secret? Good for her, no matter what. I like her and Tom.
I kind of think this also — like they just did wedding and baby in secret.
Yep, this is what crossed my mind as well.
I 100% think that is the case. Even in promo pictures with Robert Pattinson for their new movie she is in larger tops/longer tops that don’t show her body. That would actually be amazing for them.
Think the same. She looks more full in the face. One of my sisters hated that her belly was smaller than her face when she was pregnant. fyi, her face wasn’t actually smaller than her belly.lol. Either way, congratulations to Tom Holland and Zendaya on anything and everything.
Love them. I need to smile and I watch this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1i5DEipIWh4&list=RD1i5DEipIWh4&start_radio=1