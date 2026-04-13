Hailee Steinfeld lets her dogs on the couch: Emotionally, I say no, but they’re family

Last week just before the holidays, Hailee Steinfeld and husband Josh Allen announced the birth of their baby girl. Mazel Tov to the new family! My own family is helmed by extraordinary, fiery, hilarious Aries women, so Hailee and Josh lucked out in that combination. Sometime before Baby Girl Allen-Steinfeld made her grand debut, Hailee did an interview with Architectural Digest. It’s one of their 10 Minutes At Home With… pieces, and the title made reference to her preparing her home for baby’s arrival. With that setup, you’d think there’d be talk of the nursery, yes? No! Only a vague reference at the beginning of the article. Which is fine if they want to keep the details of such an intimate space private, I get that. I guess I just got excited since I used to design nurseries for a baby magazine (no really, I did). Anyway, Hailee was officially plugging her new gig as the face of Ashley Furniture’s new line, Ashley Luxe, and though the answers weren’t nursery-related, they were definitely thoughtful:

What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I have been prioritizing opening my curtains and getting natural light immediately. It used to be reaching for my phone, and then that would prolong lying in bed. Even if I jump back in bed for a little while, at least I feel like I’m waking up in a more natural, slow way. What is one gadget in your home that you wouldn’t be able to live without?

My Hatch alarm sound machine. I’d been hearing about it forever. Friends love it, so I went ahead and got one, and it’s been life-changing [and] also helps with a slow morning natural wake-up that really sets the tone for your day in a different way than just an abrupt alarm. What is the most recent thing that you purchased for your home?

We just got a new coffee machine. I’m not the biggest coffee drinker, but I really do appreciate the ritual of it. There’s something about just watching my husband on a slower morning—when he has time to make himself a coffee—[partake in] that grounding, small act of care before the day begins. I love that. What is your stance on pets on the furniture?

I’m a little funny about this one. Emotionally, I say no, but realistically, they’re family. So the rule gets bent. With my dogs, they’re so little. The minute I sit down on the couch, they’re at my feet, and it’s almost impossible to resist their cuteness, and I end up picking them up. But I tend to have them freshly bathed and on a blanket. Take us through your bedtime ritual.

Dimming the lights, skin care, a shower or a bath, and then getting into bed with something calming. Sometimes that’s music, sometimes conversation, sometimes it’s just quiet. Is there an item in your house that has sentimental value?

There’s one that I am looking at right now that we’ve actually started a little collection of. It’s this porcelain, hand-painted sleeping pig that we brought home from the place we got married, and it represents prosperity and good fortune, and it’s also just so beautiful. I just love it, and we have a few of them around the house.

[From Architectural Digest]

OK, hold on, what is this Hatch alarm clock business and why am I only hearing about it now? The world knows that getting up in the morning is the great Sisyphean struggle of my life!! I’m looking at the website… she isn’t cheap ($170!!!), but the reviews describe mythical scenarios of waking up peacefully. Is such a thing possible?! Any Hatch users in our Bitchy community? No pressure to weigh in, but this device may have the power to change the entire trajectory of my life.

All right, getting back to Hailee now… I like what she says about letting the natural light come in in the morning, even if she gets back into bed. Ideally, some Disney birds would come along and open the drapes, eliminating the need to get up in the first place. AD’s final question actually made me laugh, the way they phrased it “Is there an item” with sentimental value. Shouldn’t your home be teeming with things that have meaning? Mine is! Also, Hailee had her own odd phrasing in her answer, saying they “brought home” the porcelain pig from where they got married. Did they just swipe a tchotchke, lol? But of course, we simply must discuss the most important topic of all: dogs on the furniture. She said “Emotionally, I say no,” but I think Hailee’s actions reveal she actually says yes, emotionally! And I agree! All my floofs have always been welcome up on the couch (where I also put a blanket down) or in my bed. That’s non-negotiable for me. Unlike Jessie Buckley, I’d sooner kick out an extra human than my dog. Like Hailee, it’s because my dog is family.