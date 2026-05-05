Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne: one of the best looks of the 2026 Met Gala?

Something I didn’t expect from this year’s Met Gala: for Thom Browne to absolutely nail the “Fashion Is Art” theme. But here we are. Chase Infiniti was one of my picks for best dressed of the gala. She was one of the few women to go bold and colorful, and her Thom Browne gown looks like a work of art, like a genuine painting brought to life. Chase’s styling is gorgeous too – her beautiful, full, curly hair, and her beautiful fresh face.

Chase’s “mom” Teyana Taylor also wore Thom Browne and I love this!! It’s the Met Gala, you’re supposed to wear something weird and fun! Teyana looks like a high-fashion Fraggle Rock puppet.

Olivia Wilde’s Thom Browne is boring as hell in the front, but the back was cool – I’m not completely sure about the artistic reference, but I’m sure the “butt cage” is probably about some fashion history.

Artist Amy Sherald had Thom Browne make a gown inspired by her own painting. Stunning.

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Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images and Getty Images.

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33 Responses to “Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne: one of the best looks of the 2026 Met Gala?”

  1. Beth says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:14 am

    Chase’s whole look is gorgeous, head to toe!
    Even if she fumbled it, I’d still call this one of the best looks just because it’s not black or sheer or black and sheer.

    Reply
  2. MsKrisTalk says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:17 am

    Chase is gorgeous. I haven’t seen a fashion misstep from her yet.

    Reply
  3. Nlopez says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:21 am

    This was my fave look too! The colors are so vivid, and the dress looks like flowing lava. She’s beautiful, and I love her hair also. 10/10!

    Reply
  4. FancyPants says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:26 am

    Whoever measured Chase for that dress deserves a medal. It looks like it is painted straight onto her skin, absolutely perfect.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:27 am

    Teyana was having so much fun with her look

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      May 5, 2026 at 8:19 am

      I loved how she was shaking the fringe for the photographers. She looked like she was having a ball.

      Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:33 am

    Chase looks gorgeous. It just looks like someone used her body as a canvas for a painting, which I’m assuming was the idea.

    Teyana Taylor’s dress is also gorgeous. That’s definitely one that is NOT a basic red carpet look, lol.

    I guess Olivia Wilde is going for a bustle type of thing back there?

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:34 am

    Chase was maybe the best of the night. So goood. Teyana in silver was super fun.

    Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    May 5, 2026 at 7:53 am

    I think the “butt cage” is meant to be a deconstructed 1880s bustle. When the style first came about in the late 1860s, and through the 1870s, bustles were somewhat flatter and wider, and usually the look was achieved with what were basically pillows strapped around the waist and “cages” made from softer materials. Bustles became more extreme and structural as the 1880s progressed, so they needed sturdier support, similar to what Olivia’s wearing.

    (I’m a historical fashion nerd. My school was on the UES, and the Costume Institute was my afterschool hangout, lol.)

    Reply
  9. HandforthParish says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Chase is gorgeous but I hate the dress! It gives off high school fashion society vibes, with a Cubist/Picasso inspo theme.
    And the neckline is too high, makes the whole design look way too busy.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:10 am

    The beading on Chase’s dress is stunning. No notes. I quite like Teyana’s fraggle rock looking frock. For this occasion it’s great. Olivia zzzzzzzzz…….

    Reply
  11. SarahLee says:
    May 5, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Chase! Chef’s kiss!

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:08 am

    So far, for me, Chase’s look is the absolute best of the night. She nailed it, and she was a vision in color.

    Reply
  13. Sue says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:22 am

    I love that Amy Sherald went as her own art. Sell it, sister! Living artists need to make money.

    Reply
  14. Henny Penny says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Chase’s dress is my favorite that I’ve seen. It’s beautifully made and she looks happy wearing it

    Reply
  15. Beverley says:
    May 5, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Chase and Teyana for the WIN.

    Reply
  16. Grant says:
    May 5, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Chase took my breath away. I audibly gasped when I saw her look. THIS is how you dress for a theme. Just stunning from head to toe, and flawlessly styled. Teyana looks great too, although I’m not sure what it has to do with art.

    Reply
  17. Julie says:
    May 5, 2026 at 10:30 am

    Chase is perfection. No notes.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      May 5, 2026 at 12:18 pm

      ITA.
      Was going to agree with Beverley above as I love both.
      But Chase is a cut above, in a class of her own.

      Reply
  18. Jferber says:
    May 5, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    Teyana’s dress was lovely, but it didn’t show Teyana’s knock your socks off beauty bc it covered her up too much, IMO.

    Reply
  19. LeahTheFrench says:
    May 5, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    Chase was my favorite look of the night. She’s a vision in that dress, she nailed the theme, it’s distinctive but not try hard. Masterclass!

    Reply
  20. ally says:
    May 5, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    How was Thom Browne going to do anything but crush this?!?!

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 5, 2026 at 1:37 pm

      I was scrolling to the bottom to say the same thing! Totally not shocked.

      The big houses largely seem to lack the sense of fun that you need to make outfits that really work for an event like this, regardless of the theme. They’re businesses first.

      Reply
  21. Jferber says:
    May 5, 2026 at 2:33 pm

    I just saw photos on Bossip of Teyana Taylor doing a pre-Met gala burlesque show shedid and wow, she brought it! Super-hot, super-gorgeous, super-talented!

    Reply
  22. Jan says:
    May 5, 2026 at 6:32 pm

    Chase had my fav look!

    Reply

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