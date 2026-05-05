Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne: one of the best looks of the 2026 Met Gala?

Something I didn’t expect from this year’s Met Gala: for Thom Browne to absolutely nail the “Fashion Is Art” theme. But here we are. Chase Infiniti was one of my picks for best dressed of the gala. She was one of the few women to go bold and colorful, and her Thom Browne gown looks like a work of art, like a genuine painting brought to life. Chase’s styling is gorgeous too – her beautiful, full, curly hair, and her beautiful fresh face.

Chase’s “mom” Teyana Taylor also wore Thom Browne and I love this!! It’s the Met Gala, you’re supposed to wear something weird and fun! Teyana looks like a high-fashion Fraggle Rock puppet.

Olivia Wilde’s Thom Browne is boring as hell in the front, but the back was cool – I’m not completely sure about the artistic reference, but I’m sure the “butt cage” is probably about some fashion history.

Artist Amy Sherald had Thom Browne make a gown inspired by her own painting. Stunning.

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