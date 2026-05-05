Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne: one of the best looks of the 2026 Met Gala?

Something I didn’t expect from this year’s Met Gala: for Thom Browne to absolutely nail the “Fashion Is Art” theme. But here we are. Chase Infiniti was one of my picks for best dressed of the gala. She was one of the few women to go bold and colorful, and her Thom Browne gown looks like a work of art, like a genuine painting brought to life. Chase’s styling is gorgeous too – her beautiful, full, curly hair, and her beautiful fresh face.
Chase’s “mom” Teyana Taylor also wore Thom Browne and I love this!! It’s the Met Gala, you’re supposed to wear something weird and fun! Teyana looks like a high-fashion Fraggle Rock puppet.
Olivia Wilde’s Thom Browne is boring as hell in the front, but the back was cool – I’m not completely sure about the artistic reference, but I’m sure the “butt cage” is probably about some fashion history.
Artist Amy Sherald had Thom Browne make a gown inspired by her own painting. Stunning.
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Chase Infiniti
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Chase Infiniti
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Olivia Wilde
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Teyana Taylor
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
Chase’s whole look is gorgeous, head to toe!
Even if she fumbled it, I’d still call this one of the best looks just because it’s not black or sheer or black and sheer.
Totaly agree. She truly looked like a work of art.
She is so drop dead gorgeous!
Absolutely Best in Show!
Chase is gorgeous. I haven’t seen a fashion misstep from her yet.
This was my fave look too! The colors are so vivid, and the dress looks like flowing lava. She’s beautiful, and I love her hair also. 10/10!
Whoever measured Chase for that dress deserves a medal. It looks like it is painted straight onto her skin, absolutely perfect.
Teyana was having so much fun with her look
I loved how she was shaking the fringe for the photographers. She looked like she was having a ball.
Chase looks gorgeous. It just looks like someone used her body as a canvas for a painting, which I’m assuming was the idea.
Teyana Taylor’s dress is also gorgeous. That’s definitely one that is NOT a basic red carpet look, lol.
I guess Olivia Wilde is going for a bustle type of thing back there?
Chase was maybe the best of the night. So goood. Teyana in silver was super fun.
I think the “butt cage” is meant to be a deconstructed 1880s bustle. When the style first came about in the late 1860s, and through the 1870s, bustles were somewhat flatter and wider, and usually the look was achieved with what were basically pillows strapped around the waist and “cages” made from softer materials. Bustles became more extreme and structural as the 1880s progressed, so they needed sturdier support, similar to what Olivia’s wearing.
(I’m a historical fashion nerd. My school was on the UES, and the Costume Institute was my afterschool hangout, lol.)
Chase is gorgeous but I hate the dress! It gives off high school fashion society vibes, with a Cubist/Picasso inspo theme.
And the neckline is too high, makes the whole design look way too busy.
The beading on Chase’s dress is stunning. No notes. I quite like Teyana’s fraggle rock looking frock. For this occasion it’s great. Olivia zzzzzzzzz…….
Chase! Chef’s kiss!
I loved most of the dress, but I’m not convinced the nips were necessary
So far, for me, Chase’s look is the absolute best of the night. She nailed it, and she was a vision in color.
I love that Amy Sherald went as her own art. Sell it, sister! Living artists need to make money.
And I love her art, so it was perfect.
So was Chase.
Kudos to Thom Browne. You’re forgiven for Olivia’s get-up.
I love Amy Sherald going as her own art, but muss confess ignorance of her work. So I was glad to find an article where the two were shown side by side, which also revealed she’s a member of the committee behind the Met Gala. Apparently a production of her paintings is planned for New York’s Public Theatre. ‘Miss Everything (Unsuppressed Deliverance)’ – https://baltimorefishbowl.com/stories/artist-amy-sherald-attends-met-gala-dressed-as-her-own-painting/
Love her whole look but I want that purse! 🙂
Chase’s dress is my favorite that I’ve seen. It’s beautifully made and she looks happy wearing it
Chase and Teyana for the WIN.
Seriously. They both look fantastic.
Chase took my breath away. I audibly gasped when I saw her look. THIS is how you dress for a theme. Just stunning from head to toe, and flawlessly styled. Teyana looks great too, although I’m not sure what it has to do with art.
Chase is perfection. No notes.
ITA.
Was going to agree with Beverley above as I love both.
But Chase is a cut above, in a class of her own.
Teyana’s dress was lovely, but it didn’t show Teyana’s knock your socks off beauty bc it covered her up too much, IMO.
Chase was my favorite look of the night. She’s a vision in that dress, she nailed the theme, it’s distinctive but not try hard. Masterclass!
How was Thom Browne going to do anything but crush this?!?!
I was scrolling to the bottom to say the same thing! Totally not shocked.
The big houses largely seem to lack the sense of fun that you need to make outfits that really work for an event like this, regardless of the theme. They’re businesses first.
I just saw photos on Bossip of Teyana Taylor doing a pre-Met gala burlesque show shedid and wow, she brought it! Super-hot, super-gorgeous, super-talented!
Chase had my fav look!