Lena Dunham wore Valentino for her big return to the Met Gala: terrible?

Oof, Valentino had a TERRIBLE night. Valentino dressed several people for the 2026 Met Gala and few of these looks landed whatsoever. Let’s start with Lena Dunham – this is literally what every fashion designer and magazine does to every plus-sized woman: they put her in a glittery sack and throw feathers around her face. Lena explained that her gown was based on Artemisia Gentileschi’s “Judith Slaying Holofernes” and that she was supposed to be “the blood.” Girl, stop.

Dree Hemingway possibly got the best Valentino, but as I said, it’s a low bar.

Tessa Thompson’s Valentino was a reference to Yves Klein’s work. This is cool and costume-y, but that’s only because Tessa is really selling it. SHE is the one making this work.

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Colman Domingo’s Valentino is supposed to be a Basquiat reference.

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Tyla’s Valentino was supposed to be peacock inspired.

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