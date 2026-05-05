Katy Perry wore Stella McCartney & a Miodrag Guberinic mask to the Met Gala

Katy Perry attended the Met Gala and she made some news by wearing a face mask. Like, a full headpiece designed by Miodrag Guberinic, which she could open up. Her dress was Stella McCartney. Apparently, the entire thing is a reference to AI, and in a clever bit, Katy’s glove included a sixth finger. Since AI is always giving people extra digits. It’s actually more thoughtful for the theme than I would have expected from her, it’s just that people are kind of over Katy in general.

Simone Ashley’s dress is possibly the most interesting piece Stella McCartney has ever created. Of course, Simone has a really incredible figure, which serves the design. My biggest problem with this look? Simone’s clip-in baby bangs. Ugh.

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And finally, Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster. They’re really all-in as a couple. She wore Monse, and he wore Armani. He’s showing us that it was totally worth it, for him, to blow up his marriage for this relationship. It is what it is.