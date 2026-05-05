Katy Perry wore Stella McCartney & a Miodrag Guberinic mask to the Met Gala

Katy Perry attended the Met Gala and she made some news by wearing a face mask. Like, a full headpiece designed by Miodrag Guberinic, which she could open up. Her dress was Stella McCartney. Apparently, the entire thing is a reference to AI, and in a clever bit, Katy’s glove included a sixth finger. Since AI is always giving people extra digits. It’s actually more thoughtful for the theme than I would have expected from her, it’s just that people are kind of over Katy in general.
Simone Ashley’s dress is possibly the most interesting piece Stella McCartney has ever created. Of course, Simone has a really incredible figure, which serves the design. My biggest problem with this look? Simone’s clip-in baby bangs. Ugh.
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And finally, Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster. They’re really all-in as a couple. She wore Monse, and he wore Armani. He’s showing us that it was totally worth it, for him, to blow up his marriage for this relationship. It is what it is.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
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New York, NY Guests were seen attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of “Costume Art” in New York City.
Pictured: Simone Ashley
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Katy Perry
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Katy Perry
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
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Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
I’m not at all keen on Simone’s look here. Does anyone watch Waitrose’s Dish podcast? She was on fairly recently and was so much fun and very sweet.
Sutton was my fave Broadway person until all this happened. She also decided to cheat on her spouse and put her young daughter through turmoil. And for what? Hugh isn’t exactly a prize judging by things I’ve read over the years.
The burnt train on Katy’s dress is interesting. I agree some thought was put into it.
I’ve never thought much of Stella McArtney as a designer. Not changing my mind today.
Simon’s gown reminded me of one Rose McGowan wore in her Marilyn Manson days.
Re: Simon’s gown, came here to say the same thing!
Same. She is the nepo baby of design and her designs are milquetoast. She wouldn’t be where she is without being the daughter of Paul.
I just can’t with Hugh anymore. The utter contempt with which he showed Deb, for me makes him extremely unattractive in every way.
I agree completely. Also, he looks like he smells, like Bruce Springsteen looks smelly.
Bruce Springsteen catching strays here!! I object!
Bruce is a much more decent person than Jackass, and I’m certain he smells better, too.
At least they’ve toned it down a notch and have stopped doing the “we’re soooooo happy” bit. Hugh was definitely missing a sensitivity chip and no one wanted to see that
“The utter contempt with which he showed Deb”
This can be common in cases where a spouse cheats. Many betrayed partners express that they find out their spouse is cheating and suddenly they go super cold and cruel on top of that betrayal. It’s weird, like, Hugh, was wth her for decades, and while I despise cheating, ok, so he was moving on with Sutton, he could do so without being absolutly awful to Deb. It’s an odd “adding insult to injury” kind of thing.
What a big mistake with that mask of Katy Perry’s. Is she making a comment about Trumpian times (as in Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own that women are a reflection of any man that “sees” them)? Somehow I think not. And yes to everything about Sutton and Hugh.
All I saw with Katy Perry‘s look was some kind of homage to a nun’s habit and honestly I thought it was a direct slap in the face to those nuns she screwed over in LA.
Same! My first thought was ‘the audacity!’
Was Katy Perry trying to channel one of those robots that Bezos will replace his employees with?
Looks like it, and cleverly done. Her outfit was great for the Gala’s theme.
Katy’s getup looks like what my son wore when he was fencing, except obviously it wasn’t a skirt, the face mask mesh was more open, and probably my son’s fencing outfit was more washable.
Now I know how to save $$$ if I ever get invited to the Met Gala!
Fergie, Bruce Springsteen does not look smelly. He’s adopted the blue collar look for his ethos– the people’s man, just as Zelensky dresses as the leader of a nation under siege in a cruel and illegal war. Bruce is an American hero and the only big name to write and sing an anti-Trump and anti-ICE song. Leave him alone with your calumny!
Umm, yes to everything but he does still look like he smells (badly).
Again, I object.
It’s also kind of classist to think that someone who dresses blue-collar looks like he smells terrible.
(Tough argument to make here, I know, given that Bruce is a zillionaire now, but there’s nothing automatically smelly about denim, etc.)
My comment had nothing to do with denim. When he was younger he had bad skin that always looked greasy, along with dirty hair. He often looked unwashed. Or, is that classist as well?
I thought Perry’s mirror face was in reference to the mannequins in the exhibition, who have mirrors instead of faces.
But I guess Katy wasn’t that clever. I dislike art where the artist’s statement is more interesting than the work itself.
Simone is gorgeous, but that dress has been done so many times before. Stella McCartney is so unoriginal. It looks very dated.
Chaine, totally agree. Stella McCartney is reductive and boring. One of my sisters, way back, did fashion textiles. This is years ago. Her degree class was taken around certain high end London shops to look at the “quality” of designer clothing. Apparently, McCartney’s finish was rough and incomplete. I think of her as Boden for the rich who would never by Boden.
Katie Perry makes me weary.
QuiteContrary, thanks for your support. I can’t stand it when anyone is negative about Bruce. Michelle and Barack Obama went on vacation with Bruce. President Obama said the First Lady kept telling him he should be more like Bruce! What higher praise is there?