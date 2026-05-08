Golden Globes new rules: using AI ‘does not automatically disqualify a work’



For 80 years, the Golden Globes were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a mysterious cabal of international entertainment journalists. While a good idea in theory, the HFPA eventually devolved into a group mired in sexual misconduct and blatant bribes, and were continually called out for overlooking non-white talent both in the awards/nominations they handed out, and in their own ranks. In 2023 the HFPA was finally disbanded, the Golden Globes were sold to Dick Clark Productions and Pemske Media (co-owners of the Beverly Hilton, the hotel that always hosts the awards show, ain’t that convenient) along with promises of BIG CHANGES. So here we are three years later and the Golden Globes are voted on by… a mysterious cabal of international entertainment journalists NOT named the HFPA. Progress in action!

Anyway, hot off the heels of the Academy releasing new Oscar rules and AI guidelines, the current governing body of the Golden Globes (whoever they are) pulled a “don’t forget about uuusssssss!” and announced their own rule updates this week. Whereas the Academy proclaimed that no AI actors or screenplays could be eligible, the Globes have taken a different tack. Right off the bat they say that the use of AI “does not automatically disqualify a work from consideration,” before launching into a protracted outline of how the GG Eligibility Committee (who are these people??) will review each use of AI to confirm that the work was still primarily done by humans. Great, I’m sure it will go just as well as the Globes’ previous endeavors.

The new AI guidelines state: “The use of artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, does not automatically disqualify a work from consideration, provided that human creative direction, artistic judgment, and authorship remain primary throughout the production process. All submitted work will be evaluated based on the extent to which creative direction, artistic decision-making, and execution originate from credited individuals. AI and similar technologies may be used as part of the production process in the manner described below, but may not replace the core creative contributions of human talent. With any use of AI, Golden Globes Eligibility Committee will review the submission and eligibility determination process and may request additional information or materials to assess the role in the creation of the work. Failure to provide requested information in a timely manner may result in ineligibility.” For performances and non-performance categories, the eligibility states that “Performances submitted for acting categories must be primarily derived from the work of the credited performer. Submissions in which a performance is substantially generated or created by artificial intelligence are not eligible. The use of artificial intelligence in connection with a performance does not automatically render a submission ineligible, provided such tools are used only to enhance or support a performance that remains fundamentally human-driven and under the creative control of the credited performer, and that any such use is authorized by the performer. Additionally, submissions may not include performances generated through the unauthorized use of a performer’s digital likeness, voice replication, or biometric data, whether or not the performer is otherwise credited.” In non-performance categories, “submissions will be evaluated under the general AI standards set forth. A work submitted in any such category remains eligible provided that the core creative contributions in the relevant craft — including but not limited to direction, writing, composition, and animation — originate primarily from credited human individuals, and that any use of AI or generative tools serves a supporting or enhancing role rather than substituting for that human creative authorship.”

[From Variety]

“All submitted work will be evaluated based on the extent to which creative direction, artistic decision-making, and execution originate from credited individuals.” How is this supposed to work, practically speaking? Nominations and winners are determined by members watching the TV/films and then voting, yes? Simply watching a movie is not going to address this criteria. So how do the Globes contend they will be able to make these judgments — deploy an ambassador to each set to chronicle all creative decision-making rendered during production and post? Require that each submission come with a companion making of documentary that tracks filmmakers’ decisions? Or, if the Globes spot AI in tiny font in the end credits, will they follow up with filmmakers to clarify the human-to-AI balance, and then it’s scout’s honor that the reporting is accurate? Again, I’m just trying to wrap my head around how the Globes imagine this will actually play out. (Don’t tell me: the answer is more bribes.) With the new Oscar rules we got, I lamented that their anti-AI language — “demonstrably performed by humans” — was too vague. Silly me, I should’ve just been happy that the overall stance was against AI in this human artform.