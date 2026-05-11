« Previous Post       Next Post »

jump to comments

Mail: Pippa Middleton’s latest failures prove she’s another talentless ‘spare’

Last week, we learned that Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews sold their “investment property” in Berkshire. Soon after moving out of London in 2022, Pippa and TMW James bought a grand estate for their family, and they also purchased Bucklebury Farms, a local petting zoo which came with significant acreage. The petting-zoo property seemed mostly for Pippa, like she was using it to experiment with some revenue-generating projects. The problem? No one cared, and her projects went nowhere and people were pissed that she jacked up the prices for the petting zoo. In just a few short years, the investment property racked up £807,543 in debt. So Pippa and TMW James sold the property quietly, to even more dismay from the community. They’re really pissing off everyone in their area. Well, I wondered if there would be any further commentary on the broke-ass grifter Middletons. Would you look at that, Dick Fitzwilliams thinks that this latest controversy proves that Pippa is a fail-spare, just like the Sussexes!

As Pippa Middleton and her high-flying husband James Matthews finally call it quits on their £1.3million petting zoo, one wonders what could possibly be next in store for the sister of the Princess of Wales. She become an overnight sensation due to her figure-hugging dress at Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, but the socialite has struggled to truly escape her sister’s royal shadow.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Pippa’s trajectory ‘echoes’ the experience of Prince Harry, who has often complained about his upbringing as a royal ‘Spare’. Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail: ‘Life’s lottery can be very cruel. No one can influence when they are born. Yet if your eldest sibling becomes famous, the spotlight often falls on you as well. If you lack talent, the obstacles can be insuperable. Despite the temptation, it can be unwise to try to cash in on this peripheral fame. The pity is that, like Harry and Meghan, she seems to want to prove something.’

While Pippa, 42, has dabbled in the world of books, fitness columns and even a brief television stint, none of these ventures have ever materialised. Instead, she has been subject to financial loss, public ridicule, and quickly cancelled deals. Most recently, her big plan was to convert 72-acre Bucklebury Farm into a thriving business and family attraction with her husband James. However, it was hit by six-figure losses every year, resulting in a debt of £807,543 in 2025.

Their plans to expand the site were routinely criticised by the local highways authority, while one nearby resident called the venture a ‘snooty cash grab’ that had become a ‘place of snobbery and middle-class inclusivity.’ Yet while many locals may welcome the downfall of Bucklebury Farm – it marks the latest in a long list of ‘unhappy business experiences’ for Pippa spanning more than two decades.

After amassing attention across the globe in 2011 due to her figure-hugging bridesmaid dress at the royal wedding of Kate and Prince William, Pippa was quick to enter into the world of celebrity and embrace lucrative deals. In 2012, it was announced Pippa had landed a deal from publishing house Penguin worth £400,000 for a book on party planning. But, her party planning book, Celebrate, was not well received and sales were poor.

Mr Fitzwilliams explained: ‘There are echoes here of Harry, whose ill-advised memoir Spare made all too clear that the supposedly inseparable brothers were far from being close. Meghan’s much touted cookery series for Netflix, With Love, Meghan met a similar fate with reviewers to Pippa’s book and viewing figures were low.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Pippa WISHES she could have “failed” like Harry and Meghan – Harry’s book was a bestseller which earned him tens of millions of dollars. Meanwhile, Pippa’s book full of Pippa Tips was a complete publishing failure. Meghan’s entertaining show made the top-ten most-viewed shows on Netflix, while Pippa couldn’t even land a special correspondent gig on NBC because her test shoot was so bad. The Sussexes have earned millions. Pippa just had to sell her investment petting-zoo which was over a million dollars in debt. Maybe Pippa’s situation is less about “she’s a spare, just like Harry” and more like “the grifter Middletons are terrible at business and they ruin everything they touch.”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Mail: Pippa Middleton’s latest failures prove she’s another talentless ‘spare’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    May 11, 2026 at 8:44 am

    There is absolutely no comparison between Pippa and the Sussexes!! The Sussexes are not failures ( the royalist want him to be but they are SUCCESSFUL) the Middletons are a golden digging family full of failures!!

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      May 11, 2026 at 9:03 am

      Pippa like the rest of the Middletons are just horrible business people I think they bank far to much on the Royal connection to float their business and WanK does not have the ability to even make the public interested in them let alone social climbing in laws.

      Reply
  2. Lady Esther says:
    May 11, 2026 at 8:46 am

    From the beginning I saw the whole investment property (a petting zoo? Under what sun is this an attractive investment proposition?) scheme as a tax offset against the purchase of Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James’ 15 million pound house purchase. Running business losses of less than a million pounds a year, for a set amount of years sounds like just the right sum to write off against much, much larger family income. They don’t care about bad press, they’re not trying to run a business like Party Pieces. They just wanted to do things like put in an Olympic-sized swimming pool while on the other part of their tax filing they’d file losses they could easily handle given their actual wealth. Just a thought

    Reply
    • Nikki (Toronto) says:
      May 11, 2026 at 9:11 am

      I think you’re on to it. I do wonder if they sold the property to another corporation that they control. If the farm was failing, why not donate the animals to another petting zoo and keep the land? Especially when that land neighbours your property.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        May 11, 2026 at 9:53 am

        Yeah, I’m more curious about who they sold to and what will happen to the land and the zoo.

  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 11, 2026 at 8:49 am

    I would LOVE to be the “flop” that Meghan is. I’ll never be over how some tried to say that Meghan and Pippa looked alike. I was like “gurl.”

    Reply
  4. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 11, 2026 at 8:56 am

    I think Party Pieces was likely a legitimate business for a while and ran into issues when GDPR legislation came into effect in 2018 IIRC. My son is 14 now, but when he was born, as many mums do, I stocked up on all manner of random kit and gear and once received their catalogue, unbidden. I flipped through it, never ordered anything, never received it again. But you end up on a lot of cross-referenced mailing lists, from purveyors of baby things & toddler things & school uniforms, & kiddie activities, and camps, etc…. Selling access to those contacts lists was a major revenue driver for those businesses, and a lot of them downsized and / or folded when they could no longer traffic in personal information about their clients. I think that’s when they started to shore up the business with dodgy side hustles and load it up with debts to suppliers that went unpaid. Pippa’s petting zoo might have been a similar wheeze: get folks in the door, sell them all manner of tacky tat, get them on a mailing list, get round the rules somehow, get back into cross-promotions or product placements for your kiddie line of parties and all the kit that goes with parties — costumes, themes, cakes, cups, plates, etc…. Photos taken on the day by professionals, the business plan writes itself but it was probably all conceived by Carole as another last ditch effort to shore up Party Pieces.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 11, 2026 at 10:46 am

      That is exactly what happened because they formed the corporation in 2019 after years of being a private partnership. Now I don’t think the company ever made that much money, especially to match the royals level of lifestyle, but they definitely ran into issues when the GDPR cut off their main legitimate way to earn money.

      It still doesn’t excuse party pieces, especially Carole, shafting the local small businesses and using her connection to Kate to have the business agree to do work for her.

      Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    May 11, 2026 at 8:57 am

    For 300£ this man will lie about an interview he has never seen and one that hasn’t been released yet.. he has no credibility, character or integrity whatsoever it’s actually disgraceful that he is still allowed to publish articles. It’s absolutely disgusting that he still is on Willy’s payroll lying about the Sussex’s in every article he writes the words “pompous blowhard” always pop in my head when I see this man being interviewed.

    Reply
  6. Elizabeth says:
    May 11, 2026 at 8:59 am

    None of the Middletons has a head for business. How many failed businesses has James racked up in the past 15 years? Has anyone heard anything about his dog-food business lately? Carole raised her children to marry well, and that’s it.

    Reply
  7. Dee(2) says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:03 am

    This guy just needs for Harry and Meghan to be failures. Anything he comments on is how it’s wrong, or bad, or puzzling or will cause concerns with the BRF. There’s no reality where Harry’s and Meghan and their level of success is comparable to Pippa. And it has nothing to do with being a ” spare” ( and that’s a hell of a way to describe someone’s other sibling).

    Pippa’s ventures sound like they are a mix of her thinking that people are going to have more interest in her ideas than they ever actually do, and them not being as wealthy as they like to pretend, but wanting to compete with the people she has been friends with through her and her sisters associations since their early teeny, and tax friendly ways to keep up their lifestyle.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Fitzwilliams seems pretty fixated on Pippa’s “figure-hugging” dress.

    Reply
  9. Gloriana says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:08 am

    Pippa and her family don’t seem to be press hungry. We don’t see photos of her kids or hear a lot about them. Only that Pippa earned an actual degree focusing on early childhood. So why this hit piece? Is something coming out and they needed a distraction?

    Reply
  10. Amy T says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:35 am

    I wish Jane Austen were alive to write the novel based on the Middleton family.

    {sighs}

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      May 11, 2026 at 10:57 am

      Here’s a start (yeah I used the GPT. Don’t judge, we’re just having fun here):

      In that pleasant and well-ordered part of Berkshire where the lanes are broad enough for courtesy, yet narrow enough for gossip, there stood a cheerful red-brick house belonging to the Middletons of Bucklebury Green. It was not an ancient estate, nor one distinguished by portraits of admirals and earls extending backward into impossible centuries; but it possessed the far rarer advantage of comfort honestly acquired, elegance sensibly maintained, and daughters who had been raised to believe themselves equal to any company in England, provided they behaved with composure in it.

      Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:38 am

    Pippa is not a royal, so she cannot be a “spare.”

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:38 am

    Keen’s matron of honor outfit did not fit her right,

    Reply
  13. Blujfly says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:45 am

    What a wild article. Who did Pippa piss off at the Mail? Her brother is 10 times an actual failure and gets glowing coverage because he sends free dog food to Richard Eden and leaks like a sieve. She must have refused.

    I’m not a huge fan of the Middletons or their children’s business acumen or work ethnic. But prior to the wedding Pippa was enjoying a perfect nice, fun life working 2-3 days/nights a week at a high end catering outfit, being a party goer and girl about town, doing the fitness stuff. Post-wedding the press stalked her constantly while her sister got to swam about under protection from the press. The opportunities she got, no doubt in large part because of her connections, she would have to suddenly sever in the middle once the Palace decided to get involved. In fact in 2016 there was a whole raft of reporting about how William “reined her in.” TL;DR this piece is mean spirited for no real reason and there’s absolutely no comparison to the Sussexes.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 11, 2026 at 9:49 am

      oh there’s a reason for this being meanspirited, and its not about who Pippa pissed off – its about who her sister and BIL pissed off when C&C were in the US.

      Reply
  14. Siri says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:48 am

    It’s amazing how whenever there is an article about anyone in the royal family or adjacent to the royal family, the conversation eventually turns to Harry and Meghan. The whole article could have been written without ever mentioning their names. Harry and Meghan have nothing to prove because the British press and royalists prove it for them, people are obsessed with them.

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    May 11, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Ummm….you can’t compare Spare and Celebrate – I mean you can, but they are very different books in completely different genres, and one broke sales records and the other flopped. So maybe not the comparison that Pippa would want. Same with Meghan’s show. She wishes her book was the same kind of “failure” as WLM.

    Reply
  16. Nerd says:
    May 11, 2026 at 10:30 am

    I haven’t read the article but just based off of the headline, I will say that Pippa is just another talentless Middleton because none of the Middletons have accomplished anything. Laying on their backs doesn’t equate to accomplishing anything, so Kate is just as unaccomplished and talentless as the other Middletons. I at least hope that the others can at least spell, read and speak coherently.

    Reply
  17. Pebbles says:
    May 11, 2026 at 10:37 am

    My guess is that William has been funding most of the Middletons for years now. It might be one reason he doesn’t disclose his finances. I don’t think he’s taking care of Pippa and her family but definitely paid for the older Middletons home and expenses. I think he’ll be forced to give some job to poor James when he gets the throne. That guy is lost and i doubt his dog good business is doing that well. He has increasingly been offering himself up for news articles, Hello mag fraguares and tv morning show appearances still toting his dog along and rehashing how much the dogs saved him.

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    May 11, 2026 at 10:40 am

    I don’t understand rich people math, or even terribly moderately wealthy people math, so I’m not going comment on the petting zoo losses.

    I just think this hit on Pippa is interesting because it ties in with the media hits on W&K. Camilla has been busy.

    Reply

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment