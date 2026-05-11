Mail: Pippa Middleton’s latest failures prove she’s another talentless ‘spare’

Last week, we learned that Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews sold their “investment property” in Berkshire. Soon after moving out of London in 2022, Pippa and TMW James bought a grand estate for their family, and they also purchased Bucklebury Farms, a local petting zoo which came with significant acreage. The petting-zoo property seemed mostly for Pippa, like she was using it to experiment with some revenue-generating projects. The problem? No one cared, and her projects went nowhere and people were pissed that she jacked up the prices for the petting zoo. In just a few short years, the investment property racked up £807,543 in debt. So Pippa and TMW James sold the property quietly, to even more dismay from the community. They’re really pissing off everyone in their area. Well, I wondered if there would be any further commentary on the broke-ass grifter Middletons. Would you look at that, Dick Fitzwilliams thinks that this latest controversy proves that Pippa is a fail-spare, just like the Sussexes!
As Pippa Middleton and her high-flying husband James Matthews finally call it quits on their £1.3million petting zoo, one wonders what could possibly be next in store for the sister of the Princess of Wales. She become an overnight sensation due to her figure-hugging dress at Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, but the socialite has struggled to truly escape her sister’s royal shadow.
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Pippa’s trajectory ‘echoes’ the experience of Prince Harry, who has often complained about his upbringing as a royal ‘Spare’. Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail: ‘Life’s lottery can be very cruel. No one can influence when they are born. Yet if your eldest sibling becomes famous, the spotlight often falls on you as well. If you lack talent, the obstacles can be insuperable. Despite the temptation, it can be unwise to try to cash in on this peripheral fame. The pity is that, like Harry and Meghan, she seems to want to prove something.’
While Pippa, 42, has dabbled in the world of books, fitness columns and even a brief television stint, none of these ventures have ever materialised. Instead, she has been subject to financial loss, public ridicule, and quickly cancelled deals. Most recently, her big plan was to convert 72-acre Bucklebury Farm into a thriving business and family attraction with her husband James. However, it was hit by six-figure losses every year, resulting in a debt of £807,543 in 2025.
Their plans to expand the site were routinely criticised by the local highways authority, while one nearby resident called the venture a ‘snooty cash grab’ that had become a ‘place of snobbery and middle-class inclusivity.’ Yet while many locals may welcome the downfall of Bucklebury Farm – it marks the latest in a long list of ‘unhappy business experiences’ for Pippa spanning more than two decades.
After amassing attention across the globe in 2011 due to her figure-hugging bridesmaid dress at the royal wedding of Kate and Prince William, Pippa was quick to enter into the world of celebrity and embrace lucrative deals. In 2012, it was announced Pippa had landed a deal from publishing house Penguin worth £400,000 for a book on party planning. But, her party planning book, Celebrate, was not well received and sales were poor.
Mr Fitzwilliams explained: ‘There are echoes here of Harry, whose ill-advised memoir Spare made all too clear that the supposedly inseparable brothers were far from being close. Meghan’s much touted cookery series for Netflix, With Love, Meghan met a similar fate with reviewers to Pippa’s book and viewing figures were low.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Pippa WISHES she could have “failed” like Harry and Meghan – Harry’s book was a bestseller which earned him tens of millions of dollars. Meanwhile, Pippa’s book full of Pippa Tips was a complete publishing failure. Meghan’s entertaining show made the top-ten most-viewed shows on Netflix, while Pippa couldn’t even land a special correspondent gig on NBC because her test shoot was so bad. The Sussexes have earned millions. Pippa just had to sell her investment petting-zoo which was over a million dollars in debt. Maybe Pippa’s situation is less about “she’s a spare, just like Harry” and more like “the grifter Middletons are terrible at business and they ruin everything they touch.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Various Celebrities at Wimbledon 2018 Day 11,Image: 377727029, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
-
-
Kate Middleton (M) waves to the crowd outside the Goring Hotel in London, Great Britain, 28 April 2011 together with her Sister Pippa (L) and her mother Carole. London is preparing for the royal wedding of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29. Photo: FRANK MAY,Image: 507285791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND – NO 3RD PARTIES – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Frank May / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Pippa Middleton et son mari James Matthews
CELEBRITIES : Roland Garros 2018 – French Open – 05/27/2018,Image: 515285120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Gwendoline Le Goff / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774203418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Pippa soeur de Kate Middleton Princess of Wales -,Image: 889695576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Pippa Middleton puts on a stylish display with husband James Matthews as they attend the Cirque du Soleil’s Luizia at the Royal Albert Hall
Pictured: Pippa Middleton, James Matthews
BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Pippa Middleton attends the Heart Hero Awards 2023 in London.
Pictured: Pippa Middleton
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend The Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK.
Pictured: Pippa Middelton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: Prince George, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-31379309.jpg
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince George, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: Pippa Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-31379325.jpg
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
VIP guests attend the mens final at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK
Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jul 2024
Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
25 Responses to “Mail: Pippa Middleton’s latest failures prove she’s another talentless ‘spare’”
There is absolutely no comparison between Pippa and the Sussexes!! The Sussexes are not failures ( the royalist want him to be but they are SUCCESSFUL) the Middletons are a golden digging family full of failures!!
Pippa like the rest of the Middletons are just horrible business people I think they bank far to much on the Royal connection to float their business and WanK does not have the ability to even make the public interested in them let alone social climbing in laws.
From the beginning I saw the whole investment property (a petting zoo? Under what sun is this an attractive investment proposition?) scheme as a tax offset against the purchase of Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James’ 15 million pound house purchase. Running business losses of less than a million pounds a year, for a set amount of years sounds like just the right sum to write off against much, much larger family income. They don’t care about bad press, they’re not trying to run a business like Party Pieces. They just wanted to do things like put in an Olympic-sized swimming pool while on the other part of their tax filing they’d file losses they could easily handle given their actual wealth. Just a thought
I think you’re on to it. I do wonder if they sold the property to another corporation that they control. If the farm was failing, why not donate the animals to another petting zoo and keep the land? Especially when that land neighbours your property.
Yeah, I’m more curious about who they sold to and what will happen to the land and the zoo.
I would LOVE to be the “flop” that Meghan is. I’ll never be over how some tried to say that Meghan and Pippa looked alike. I was like “gurl.”
I think Party Pieces was likely a legitimate business for a while and ran into issues when GDPR legislation came into effect in 2018 IIRC. My son is 14 now, but when he was born, as many mums do, I stocked up on all manner of random kit and gear and once received their catalogue, unbidden. I flipped through it, never ordered anything, never received it again. But you end up on a lot of cross-referenced mailing lists, from purveyors of baby things & toddler things & school uniforms, & kiddie activities, and camps, etc…. Selling access to those contacts lists was a major revenue driver for those businesses, and a lot of them downsized and / or folded when they could no longer traffic in personal information about their clients. I think that’s when they started to shore up the business with dodgy side hustles and load it up with debts to suppliers that went unpaid. Pippa’s petting zoo might have been a similar wheeze: get folks in the door, sell them all manner of tacky tat, get them on a mailing list, get round the rules somehow, get back into cross-promotions or product placements for your kiddie line of parties and all the kit that goes with parties — costumes, themes, cakes, cups, plates, etc…. Photos taken on the day by professionals, the business plan writes itself but it was probably all conceived by Carole as another last ditch effort to shore up Party Pieces.
That is exactly what happened because they formed the corporation in 2019 after years of being a private partnership. Now I don’t think the company ever made that much money, especially to match the royals level of lifestyle, but they definitely ran into issues when the GDPR cut off their main legitimate way to earn money.
It still doesn’t excuse party pieces, especially Carole, shafting the local small businesses and using her connection to Kate to have the business agree to do work for her.
For 300£ this man will lie about an interview he has never seen and one that hasn’t been released yet.. he has no credibility, character or integrity whatsoever it’s actually disgraceful that he is still allowed to publish articles. It’s absolutely disgusting that he still is on Willy’s payroll lying about the Sussex’s in every article he writes the words “pompous blowhard” always pop in my head when I see this man being interviewed.
None of the Middletons has a head for business. How many failed businesses has James racked up in the past 15 years? Has anyone heard anything about his dog-food business lately? Carole raised her children to marry well, and that’s it.
This guy just needs for Harry and Meghan to be failures. Anything he comments on is how it’s wrong, or bad, or puzzling or will cause concerns with the BRF. There’s no reality where Harry’s and Meghan and their level of success is comparable to Pippa. And it has nothing to do with being a ” spare” ( and that’s a hell of a way to describe someone’s other sibling).
Pippa’s ventures sound like they are a mix of her thinking that people are going to have more interest in her ideas than they ever actually do, and them not being as wealthy as they like to pretend, but wanting to compete with the people she has been friends with through her and her sisters associations since their early teeny, and tax friendly ways to keep up their lifestyle.
Fitzwilliams seems pretty fixated on Pippa’s “figure-hugging” dress.
Pippa and her family don’t seem to be press hungry. We don’t see photos of her kids or hear a lot about them. Only that Pippa earned an actual degree focusing on early childhood. So why this hit piece? Is something coming out and they needed a distraction?
I wish Jane Austen were alive to write the novel based on the Middleton family.
{sighs}
Here’s a start (yeah I used the GPT. Don’t judge, we’re just having fun here):
In that pleasant and well-ordered part of Berkshire where the lanes are broad enough for courtesy, yet narrow enough for gossip, there stood a cheerful red-brick house belonging to the Middletons of Bucklebury Green. It was not an ancient estate, nor one distinguished by portraits of admirals and earls extending backward into impossible centuries; but it possessed the far rarer advantage of comfort honestly acquired, elegance sensibly maintained, and daughters who had been raised to believe themselves equal to any company in England, provided they behaved with composure in it.
Pippa is not a royal, so she cannot be a “spare.”
Keen’s matron of honor outfit did not fit her right,
But at least she had a fairly normal body!
What a wild article. Who did Pippa piss off at the Mail? Her brother is 10 times an actual failure and gets glowing coverage because he sends free dog food to Richard Eden and leaks like a sieve. She must have refused.
I’m not a huge fan of the Middletons or their children’s business acumen or work ethnic. But prior to the wedding Pippa was enjoying a perfect nice, fun life working 2-3 days/nights a week at a high end catering outfit, being a party goer and girl about town, doing the fitness stuff. Post-wedding the press stalked her constantly while her sister got to swam about under protection from the press. The opportunities she got, no doubt in large part because of her connections, she would have to suddenly sever in the middle once the Palace decided to get involved. In fact in 2016 there was a whole raft of reporting about how William “reined her in.” TL;DR this piece is mean spirited for no real reason and there’s absolutely no comparison to the Sussexes.
oh there’s a reason for this being meanspirited, and its not about who Pippa pissed off – its about who her sister and BIL pissed off when C&C were in the US.
It’s amazing how whenever there is an article about anyone in the royal family or adjacent to the royal family, the conversation eventually turns to Harry and Meghan. The whole article could have been written without ever mentioning their names. Harry and Meghan have nothing to prove because the British press and royalists prove it for them, people are obsessed with them.
Ummm….you can’t compare Spare and Celebrate – I mean you can, but they are very different books in completely different genres, and one broke sales records and the other flopped. So maybe not the comparison that Pippa would want. Same with Meghan’s show. She wishes her book was the same kind of “failure” as WLM.
I haven’t read the article but just based off of the headline, I will say that Pippa is just another talentless Middleton because none of the Middletons have accomplished anything. Laying on their backs doesn’t equate to accomplishing anything, so Kate is just as unaccomplished and talentless as the other Middletons. I at least hope that the others can at least spell, read and speak coherently.
My guess is that William has been funding most of the Middletons for years now. It might be one reason he doesn’t disclose his finances. I don’t think he’s taking care of Pippa and her family but definitely paid for the older Middletons home and expenses. I think he’ll be forced to give some job to poor James when he gets the throne. That guy is lost and i doubt his dog good business is doing that well. He has increasingly been offering himself up for news articles, Hello mag fraguares and tv morning show appearances still toting his dog along and rehashing how much the dogs saved him.
I don’t understand rich people math, or even terribly moderately wealthy people math, so I’m not going comment on the petting zoo losses.
I just think this hit on Pippa is interesting because it ties in with the media hits on W&K. Camilla has been busy.
Leave a comment after you have read the article