Donald Trump slurred & ranted about how the White House is a ‘sh-thouse’

In the past seventeen months, I’ve gotten very good at completely avoiding listening to Donald Trump. I can go weeks, sometimes months, without actually hearing him speak. Whenever I tap in and listen to him, I’m inevitably struck by his rapid physical and cognitive deterioration. Maybe the White House press corps hears him every day and his decline isn’t registering on a daily level. But holy sh-t, you guys. The slurring, the fixation on the ballroom, the lies, the rants, the obscenities… this guy’s physical health and executive function has fallen off a cliff in the past year. Here’s Trump on Monday, ranting about how the White House is a “sh-thouse.”

Trump describes the White House as a "shit house" when he moved in and then adds, "the big thing is we're building a ballroom in the back" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) May 11, 2026 at 8:01 PM

Not that I really want to know, but what’s going on with his mouth? Are his dentures not secure? Did he forget how to form words? This is painful in like a million different ways. And I get “why” the Republicans aren’t saying anything – because they’re fascists and terrorists using Trump to enact their extremist agenda – but I’m in a constant state of shock that the press refuses to say much of anything about Trump’s cognitive decline, his physical decline and his dementia-addled fixation on this f–king ballroom. The catastrophic failures of the fourth estate in the past decade are a huge part of why all of this is happening.

I simply cannot believe I live in a timeline where journalists helped force the last president out of his reelection campaign for being too old, so the country put an unstable 79 year old who falls asleep constantly in office and none of the same journalists care at all. https://t.co/SIG91wP3TJ — Jamesetta Williams 💕 (@jamesetta_w) May 11, 2026