Donald Trump slurred & ranted about how the White House is a ‘sh-thouse’

In the past seventeen months, I’ve gotten very good at completely avoiding listening to Donald Trump. I can go weeks, sometimes months, without actually hearing him speak. Whenever I tap in and listen to him, I’m inevitably struck by his rapid physical and cognitive deterioration. Maybe the White House press corps hears him every day and his decline isn’t registering on a daily level. But holy sh-t, you guys. The slurring, the fixation on the ballroom, the lies, the rants, the obscenities… this guy’s physical health and executive function has fallen off a cliff in the past year. Here’s Trump on Monday, ranting about how the White House is a “sh-thouse.”
Trump describes the White House as a "shit house" when he moved in and then adds, "the big thing is we're building a ballroom in the back"
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— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) May 11, 2026 at 8:01 PM
Not that I really want to know, but what’s going on with his mouth? Are his dentures not secure? Did he forget how to form words? This is painful in like a million different ways. And I get “why” the Republicans aren’t saying anything – because they’re fascists and terrorists using Trump to enact their extremist agenda – but I’m in a constant state of shock that the press refuses to say much of anything about Trump’s cognitive decline, his physical decline and his dementia-addled fixation on this f–king ballroom. The catastrophic failures of the fourth estate in the past decade are a huge part of why all of this is happening.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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United States President Donald J Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The White House is hosting an event to honor NCAA collegiate national champions.
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: Daniel Heuer/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald J Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The White House is hosting an event to honor NCAA collegiate national champions.
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: Daniel Heuer/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald Trump makes remarks during an event promoting maternal healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House. President Trump is meeting with healthcare workers as his administration launches Moms.gov to highlight resources for unexpected pregnancies.
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald Trump makes remarks during an event promoting maternal healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House. President Trump is meeting with healthcare workers as his administration launches Moms.gov to highlight resources for unexpected pregnancies.
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald Trump makes remarks during an event promoting maternal healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House. President Trump is meeting with healthcare workers as his administration launches Moms.gov to highlight resources for unexpected pregnancies.
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States PresidentDonald Trump during an event in the Oval Office of the White House. President Trump is meeting with healthcare workers as his administration launches Moms.gov to highlight resources for unexpected pregnancies.
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
It became a sh-thouse the day he moved in.
This is the truth!
It’s a glorified outhouse/porta potty now
And because he’s constantly shitting himself in it.
Rick Wilson was so right: Everything Trump touches dies, including the White House and Washington, D.C.
It is so infuriating watching him turn the People’s House into Mar-a-Lago, the Reflecting Pool into a tacky swimming pool and historic D.C. into a celebration of himself.
Painting the Reflecting Pool swimming pool blue instead of a dark grey/black means it ~won’t reflect as well~
Hardly the most egregious thing he’s doing, but it just makes me want to smack my face against something
Which reminds me, has the poor journalist who he called dirty and bitch been backed up by her employer whatsoever? Like an open letter to the administration for an apology to their employee? No?
It also doesn’t fix the filtration system so within a month, it will be clogged with algae and debris again.
@Smart&Messy, excellent questions. I hope the journalist files a complaint with her HR department (and possibly a lawsuit as well) for being forced into a hostile work environment in which she has been subjected to gender discrimination and harassment.
Same for the one he told to “Quiet, Piggy,” and all the others he harasses as they simply perform their jobs professionally.
Maybe if these media companies start to feel the repercussions of DT’s behavior, rather than just forcing their employees to bear the brunt of it, they will finally begin to demand a stop to it, or permit their employees to turn around and walk out when DT starts harassing them, etc.
Because gluing plastic, gaudy ornaments spray painted gold to the wall made it nicer?
He’s been experiencing those denture failures for a while now which begs the question why a billionaire is unable to get dentures that stay in properly.
The only thing that excites this alpha manly-man is decorating his big gay ballroom. Everything else, like the needless war he started or skyrocketing gas prices, bores him to sleep but he really loves talking about marble armrests, gold overlay and other Very Manly Things that are frequently discussed in The Manosphere.
I don’t think it’s just his dentures, if he does have frontal temporal dementia he is probably having difficulty swallowing so he has excessive saliva.. whatever is going on with him one thing is certain he is declining fast, those around him know this also.. someone is putting that makeup on his hands.
It could be. If you listen to him without looking at him it’s REALLY obvious that something weird is going on with his mouth. He sounds completely different than he did last time he destroyed our country.
I don’t know why anyone would go with dentures if they could afford implants? I mean, he could probably actually get gold and marble dental implants if he wanted. It wouldn’t even crack a top 10 list of the tackiest shit he’s done.
Right? Maybe he doesn’t have enough bone in his jaw to support implants. Imagine that dumpy orange f*ck with a gold grill. Puke.
The only ones I know have to use dentures due to bone loss in the jaw bone and they can’t get implants..
His bowels gave up long long ago turning him into a walking s—house wearing a diaper. You can see the reactions sometimes in the oval office
I’m exhausted by the constant greedy lies to justify whatever dream he wants next. Release the files dammit.
Agree. Release the files, but the hardcore magats will never turn on this vile, vulgar abomination. He is a direct reflection on them and allows them to be as nasty, racist, homophobic, transphobic, sexist and all-round awful as they have always wanted to be. They do not care that he his a ra#ist and ra@ist and never will care because they think they are above experiencing the consequences of his horrid policies. Mango is having strokes/clotting issues and losing the ability to control his swallow reflex, which leads to cascading health problems. He is a few glutinous fast food feasts away from joining Epstein. Every evangelical I have ever met is a complete hypocrite, but enabling this man to curse and defile the people’s house really exposes them for what they are (grifters just like the tech bros). We have to separate big tech from the media to ever really get out of this current hellscape. Media consolidation has been a disaster and the direct cause of a lot of this insanity.
So sick and tired of being pulled down the drain by this monster and his cult.
People who voted for him, voted third party (where did Jill Stein disappear to?🤔), or just didn’t vote at all are facing the consequences of their actions. But it’s almost a crime against humanity that the rest of us are forced to live with this deplorable human destroying our lives as well.
Every place he lives is a sh_thouse. The media is radio silent about Mafia Don’s obvious physical and mental declines bc such reporting would not only jeopardize the journalists’ jobs, but the Felon is using his FCC thug to threaten to yank the broadcast licenses of any networks that displease him. And he’s also weapon used the DOJ to go after anyone who upsets him. 1 of the Big 3 already bent over (CBS) and the other 2, NBC & ABC (Disney) are treading lightly.Smashed Patel used the FBI to launch an investigation into the journalist who reported his drinking problems (in addition to the $250m lawsuit against The Atlantic). So many journalists, like our 1st Amendment rights, aren’t really protected in this country.
It’s not helping when the audience (presumably the press) laughs at what he says about OUR White House!
When a clown enters a palace, he does not become a king. The palace becomes a circus. – Turkish proverb
there’s an expert who discusses neurological health and breaks down the slurping and the slushiness as well as things like the increasing lack of motor control, etc. i have found her to be really illuminating. i’m linking her substack (i hope that’s okay, mods! apologies if i am causing you work!!). i initially found her on yt and her shorts are great. also her dog is adorable. https://open.substack.com/pub/hilarymacccslp
If I was up for most of the night posting rubbish on my Temu Twitter, I’d fall asleep in meetings too. The sychophants that pretend to find this stuff funny are as bad as he is.
His voice gives me a migraine
This man has no business being president.
How could it become a sh*thouse in just four years? He only left–begrudgingly, dragging his feet the whole way–four years prior to moving back in.