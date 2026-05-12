“We’ll see a lot of Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival” links

The Cannes Film Festival starts today, and we’ll be getting lots of photos of Demi Moore & Ruth Negga, both of whom are on the Cannes jury. [LaineyGossip]

I actually didn’t think we really needed another adaptation of Cape Fear, but the trailer is intriguing, with Amy Adams, Javier Bardem & Patrick Wilson. [OMG Blog]

Felicity Jones has been cast as Agatha Christie. [JustJared]

The “ensh-ttification” of Netflix continues. [Jezebel]

Anok Yai called out the Washington Post. [Pajiba]

The White House Rose Garden looks horrible. [Buzzfeed]

Tom Brady roasts Kevin Hart. [Socialite Life]

Hailee Steinfeld gave people a glimpse of her baby. [Hollywood Life]

Prime greenlit Jury Duty for a third season. [Seriously OMG]

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel, in NYC. [RCFA]