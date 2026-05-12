“We’ll see a lot of Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival” links

The Cannes Film Festival starts today, and we’ll be getting lots of photos of Demi Moore & Ruth Negga, both of whom are on the Cannes jury. [LaineyGossip]
I actually didn’t think we really needed another adaptation of Cape Fear, but the trailer is intriguing, with Amy Adams, Javier Bardem & Patrick Wilson. [OMG Blog]
Felicity Jones has been cast as Agatha Christie. [JustJared]
The “ensh-ttification” of Netflix continues. [Jezebel]
Anok Yai called out the Washington Post. [Pajiba]
The White House Rose Garden looks horrible. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Brady roasts Kevin Hart. [Socialite Life]
Hailee Steinfeld gave people a glimpse of her baby. [Hollywood Life]
Prime greenlit Jury Duty for a third season. [Seriously OMG]
Ayo Edebiri in Chanel, in NYC. [RCFA]

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8 Responses to ““We’ll see a lot of Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival” links”

  1. jais says:
    May 12, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    Good for Anok. Bc wtf WP. Think they were referencing a past met gala but she looked fire in her balenciaga this year. One of the best of the night. Her hair and make-up were insane.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    May 12, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    The Au Bon Pain theory about the cheap looking White House patio (RIP Mrs. Kennedy’s Rose Garden) is hysterical. Their food was effing terrible. I wonder if Trump has a good chef working at the WH or it’s some rando who will cook his steaks into hard bricks served with ketchup.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 12, 2026 at 1:39 pm

      RIP her other White House garden, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, designed by Jackie & named in her honor by Lady Bird, which was completely bulldozed along with the East Wing and will not be replaced

      Reply
  3. Constance says:
    May 12, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    Demi Moore somehow looks right championing the robots…

    Reply
  4. M says:
    May 12, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Netflix is practically unusable. I have to scroll for ages just to get to the Top 10 lists now. I need to drop it. Meanwhile, I go to Tubi (which is free), and they have so many genres to choose from and their search function actually works. Pluto TV (also free) is great too. I don’t mind the ads. I guess that’s because I grew up in a time where you didn’t have the option to get rid of them. Just mute the TV and cope.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      May 12, 2026 at 5:20 pm

      Netflix is aggressively unusable. I resorted to an app that would let me search the content of several streaming services and save my choices. I can look up the specific titles on my tv from there

      Reply
  5. jferber says:
    May 12, 2026 at 7:18 pm

    Demi got her looks just right (the right amount of plastic surgery, weight loss/control, hair styling, etc.) and good for her. I hope the hot guy next to her is her boyfriend (or should be).

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    May 12, 2026 at 7:20 pm

    I loved Ruth Negga and Tess Thompson in Nella Larsen’s Passing. Read Larsen in a Black Women’s Literature class at SUNY Binghamton. Outstanding . First read Toni Morrison there too. Great memories.

    Reply

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