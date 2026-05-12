“We’ll see a lot of Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival” links

The Cannes Film Festival starts today, and we’ll be getting lots of photos of Demi Moore & Ruth Negga, both of whom are on the Cannes jury. [LaineyGossip]
I actually didn’t think we really needed another adaptation of Cape Fear, but the trailer is intriguing, with Amy Adams, Javier Bardem & Patrick Wilson. [OMG Blog]
Felicity Jones has been cast as Agatha Christie. [JustJared]
The “ensh-ttification” of Netflix continues. [Jezebel]
Anok Yai called out the Washington Post. [Pajiba]
The White House Rose Garden looks horrible. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Brady roasts Kevin Hart. [Socialite Life]
Hailee Steinfeld gave people a glimpse of her baby. [Hollywood Life]
Prime greenlit Jury Duty for a third season. [Seriously OMG]
Ayo Edebiri in Chanel, in NYC. [RCFA]
Good for Anok. Bc wtf WP. Think they were referencing a past met gala but she looked fire in her balenciaga this year. One of the best of the night. Her hair and make-up were insane.
The Au Bon Pain theory about the cheap looking White House patio (RIP Mrs. Kennedy’s Rose Garden) is hysterical. Their food was effing terrible. I wonder if Trump has a good chef working at the WH or it’s some rando who will cook his steaks into hard bricks served with ketchup.
RIP her other White House garden, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, designed by Jackie & named in her honor by Lady Bird, which was completely bulldozed along with the East Wing and will not be replaced
Demi Moore somehow looks right championing the robots…
Netflix is practically unusable. I have to scroll for ages just to get to the Top 10 lists now. I need to drop it. Meanwhile, I go to Tubi (which is free), and they have so many genres to choose from and their search function actually works. Pluto TV (also free) is great too. I don’t mind the ads. I guess that’s because I grew up in a time where you didn’t have the option to get rid of them. Just mute the TV and cope.
Netflix is aggressively unusable. I resorted to an app that would let me search the content of several streaming services and save my choices. I can look up the specific titles on my tv from there
Demi got her looks just right (the right amount of plastic surgery, weight loss/control, hair styling, etc.) and good for her. I hope the hot guy next to her is her boyfriend (or should be).
I loved Ruth Negga and Tess Thompson in Nella Larsen’s Passing. Read Larsen in a Black Women’s Literature class at SUNY Binghamton. Outstanding . First read Toni Morrison there too. Great memories.