Trump administration: 1 in 3 Americans is ‘underbabied’, we need ‘Trump babies’

Donald Trump spent this past weekend threatening to send an “Election Integrity Army” into every state for the midterms. The midterms are already f–ked beyond belief because the Supreme Court just gutted the Voting Rights Act and many states are already redrawing their congressional maps to marginalize Black voters and Democrats. Oh, and Trump also started saying bizarre sh-t about how he wants to “personally” open up Fort Knox and look at the US’s gold reserves.
On Monday, Trump then decided to hold an Oval Office press conference with Mehmet Oz and Robert Kennedy Jr. The topic at hand? American fertility, and how one in three Americans is “underbabied.” These people are going to unironically remake The Handmaid’s Tale before they’re done.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz is saying some of the U.S. population is “underbabied.”
“That means that you either don’t have children or you have less children than you’d want to have,” Oz said during a White House event on Monday. He pointed to the falling fertility rate in the U.S. and called it a “fertility crisis.”
According to data released by the National Center for Health Statistics, the fertility rate fell a little more than 1% in 2025. In that year, there were 53.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44. To replace a population, researchers say each woman needs to have 2.1 children during their lives. In 2024, the most recent year where data is available, the fertility rate was 1.6 births per woman.
“We’re way below what we need to replace the people that we have in America,” Oz said.
He pointed to the challenges people in rural America face when it comes to maternal health. In rural parts of the country, the maternal mortality rate reached 39.7 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to The Commonwealth Fund.
To address the issue, the Trump administration has created a $50 billion fund called the Rural Health Transformation Program to help rural hospitals struggling across all areas of care, especially maternal care. The program has led to more doctors being trained for hospitals in the rural U.S., using new technology and telehealth services being introduced as well to help women deliver babies wherever they live to combat a shortage of maternity wards.
“Your zip code should not determine your mortality rate if you’re having a baby,” Oz said. “That is going to change.”
The reason rural hospitals are understaffed with obstetricians and gynecologists is because Roe v. Wade was overturned and Republican-controlled states outlawed and criminalized a wide swath of reproductive care. When politicians say outright that they’ll put ob-gyns in prison for caring for their patients, those doctors leave the state. Oz also said that the goal is to have “more Trump babies,” a concept which makes me want to hurl. In the same press conference, Dementia Don dozed off and Robert Kennedy started ranting about sperm. We are living in hell.
Trump seemingly falls asleep during an Oval Office meeting. pic.twitter.com/YfhWSbYUj4
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 11, 2026
Dr Oz: "We'll have more Trump babies"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) May 11, 2026 at 12:16 PM
RFK Jr. thanks Trump for working to increase young men's sperm count
— FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) May 11, 2026 at 11:47 AM
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Trump looks like a corpse.
Please God, let that come true.
Isn’t AI supposed to be coming for everyone’s job? Seems like fewer babies to later become unemployed adults is a good thing.
Yeah, this just always strikes me as a racist trope. The breeding programme. Because the planet is heaving with people. I mean. We don’t lack humans, FFS. What’s happening is that — to cite Russell Peters — white people are on limited release. So either societies will integrate immigrants into the work force to prop up social safety nets that are threadbare, with tax contributes and labour, in care homes and hospitals, or, we’ll just get older on balance, and the average age of a citizen of a US / Western European state will be 65. Wrinkly. Saggy. No offence, but, youth, globally, is not white. That should be cause for celebration. They’re more attractive anyway, tend to have fewer tattoos, and eat less junk food. If trump were not racist, he would welcome this.
Perfectly stated
They can join the former AG of Missouri who wanted to outlaw misepristone because not enough teenagers were having babies. As a mother of a teen mom, they all can go F themselves. We should not be talking about a woman’s choice to have or not have babies. And to encourage teens to have babies is abominable.
Never have I been happier to not have any children. The term “Trump Babies” has me looking for the vomit emoji. And yes, the real priorities in America right now should be increasing the sperm count of young men. Where do they find these clowns??
If I had children I would never sleep again because the future is beyond bleak.
If the fascists are worried about low birth rates in the US – I presume because they’ve scared immigrants away, and billionaire tax cuts don’t pay for themselves – then this country needs to support women who want to have children. We need to end trickle-down economics and tax the wealthy, so the tax burden is alleviated for middle class families. We need paid family leave, equal pay, universal child care and health care. Oh, and we also need a federal government that’s not pissing away our money on a war that’s driving up costs in oil, fertilizer, and other materials globally.
And the real crisis in maternal mortality is among Black women. Of course, these Nazis are fine with that.
“Trump babies” = Lebensborn.
Never forget that Trump said that Hitler “had some good ideas.”
PS: Sperm counts are down, and women are experiencing infertility at high rates because of the petrochemical plastics and other chemicals that are all around us, in everything. We need to support innovation that will move us away from petrochemical products, and make plastic from plants again. Watching this documentary, The Plastic Detox on Netflix, has made me overhaul how we buy and store food. https://www.netflix.com/title/82074244
I am so disgusted by this I want to scream like Willy at a soccer (football) match! The Epstein crowd is trying force women and children to have babies.. and teenagers are children no matter what they want you to believe I was a teen mom I love my kids but it is something I’m so happy they never had to do… my kids waited until their late thirties for kids and they are so much better off than I was, both emotionally and financially. I would not trade my kids for the world but if they had come later in life we wouldn’t have had to struggle so much especially in the beginning.
Sure, let’s all just squat on the side of the road and pop out a baby. And let’s have lots of them in case we lose a few because they won’t be vaccinated.
Seriously, he’s asking women to make a lifetime commitment for the betterment of what? Certainly not for the betterment of women. Aside from the health and medical aspects, raising a child from birth through college is something like half a million dollars. So, who’s going to pay for that when job participation by young men has dropped below 70%?
I can’t stand these a-holes! Since the Repubs gutted Medicaid, over 700 rural hospitals and clinics have either closed or are closing. The teen pregnancy rate has fallen to its lowest – they’ve been screaming about reducing teen pregnancy for decades so why aren’t they happy?!? Meanwhile, bc of the draconian abortion laws stipulating that docs save the unborn at the expense of the mothers life, regardless of viability, we’re seeing more news reports about mothers are dying of sepsis or other pregnancy related complications. Since medical abortions weren’t considered in these laws, sometimes both mothers and their fetuses have died/are dying. So women who wanted to have a child and/or more children, are dying – not bc of their personal decision/choice based on medical advice, but bc the govt and state made legal mandates that supersede the Hippocratic Oath. These women have to seek care in a Democrat state if they want to live (assuming that urgency and money aren’t prohibitive). And the Repubs do not care about these babies once they are born, as proven by their deep cuts to food stamps (SNAP) and Medicaid since the Felon’s return.
I’ve said for years that for Republicans life begins at conception and ends at birth. This aspect of their misogyny didn’t begin with Trump.
Hmmm. Childcare costs are astronomical, the cost of college is insane….this war with Iran has spiked gas prices, and food prices are out of control. Not to mention the Republicans are making healthcare more expensive. Oh, and they hate family leave. Who can afford to have kids? I always thought I’d have 2-3 kids, but I have one because I can’t afford another on my teacher salary. Until they do something about the cost of living, nobody will be having multiple babies.
Those they consider “the right people” will. They only want “the right people” to vote as well.
The average age of a first time home owner is 40 and they somehow think this is conducive to having a large family.
To be honest, as much as I loathe this administration, the problems with rural maternal health existed long before Roe v Wade was gutted for a variety of reasons (one being that rural hospitals dont pay as well and Ob-gyns have a ton of student loans since our higher education is so insanely expensive.) A good friend of mine actually works in just this area (rural maternal health) for CMS and she’s been talking about the various issues for years and years, long before Roe v Wade was overturned. But it did make things worse for maternal health in the red states (but RvW being overturned doesn’t explain why doctors are leaving rural hospitals in Maryland for example.) like many things the Trump administrations have done, his supporters suffer more and they don’t seem to connect the dots enough to care.
Now that said – the idea of “trump babies” is disgusting.
And I’m pretty sure Trump has cancer of some sort. I was reading a thing yesterday on Threads with a doctor pointing out all the signs and it seemed to fit.
Yes, one of my aunts was a visiting nurse in the West Virginia mountains – for years, that service was the only health care in the area.
First: infant mortality and maternal death during childbirth are major problems in the USA that do need to be addressed
Second: we do not need to have more babies, just make sure those being born are healthy.
Third: these creeps need to learn to mind their own crotches