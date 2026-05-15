Jack Antonoff calls AI music ‘new ways you can fake making art’



One of the arguments AI-supporters make that I find truly asinine is “Well, it’s here!” And…? So are forever chemicals, just sayin’. Demi Moore trotted out the “AI is here” line at Cannes this week, in an almost nonsensical statement that tried to take all sides. Shortly after (though not in direct response to Demi), mega music producer Jack Antonoff fired off an alternate take on Instagram. His words are strong, but they’re A) certified written by a human, B) a big deal coming from such a big player in the music industry, and C) a refreshing defense of the artistic process taking more time and effort. As opposed to the easy shortcut of AI slop. Or as he calls it, “new ways you can fake making art.” From Jack’s Instagram:

what we do has become an ancient ritual, you don’t have to write music anymore, you don’t have to record it and you don’t have to bring the band out and play it, and yet for us the idea of optimizing what we do is a complete miss of the entire point of what compels us in the first place. we (myself, the band and everyone i know frankly) have never been looking for this work to become quicker or easier. we were never frustrated by the randomness and magic it takes. we do it for that exact reason — and without the process itself ::: nothingness. so to everyone who is gassed up about the new ways you can fake making art, by all means drive right off that cliff. we’re genuinely happy to see you go. generations coming will be engaging in the ancient ritual of writing, recording and performing as it comes to us from god. so as we embark on this strange detour where the bad actors will willingly reveal themselves through slop, and the struggling greats will be further spread thin to make an honest living doing what they were put on earth to do, we (myself, the band and everyone i know frankly) remain more dedicated than ever to reveal what comes from wtihin. writing music, recording and performing it — that’s it. nothing more embarrassing than considering there is a way to optimize that holy process. …also interesting to me how it’s mainly the out of touch shoting about following this nightmare. the new artists i know are genuinely uninterested in anything that doesn’t come from within.

[From Jack Antonoff’s Instagram]

Is the tone holier-than-thou? Yes, and along those lines, I wouldn’t unilaterally give God credit for artistic expression. I actually think that part makes an unintended parallel to using AI, in that it diminishes the human effort. “As it comes to us from God” makes it sound like certain people are chosen to receive lyricism and poetry; whereas the point I think Jack is really trying to champion here is that there’s nothing easy, there’s nothing merely gifted about art and music-making. Sure, you need talent to be an artist (in theory; some people definitely challenge this point to the max). But the real artistic process takes talent plus effort, talent plus discipline, talent plus time, talent plus a willingness to struggle, to be stuck, and to give yourself the room to work through all that towards the vision (or sound) you were always after. A willingness, if not downright celebration, to “remain more dedicated than ever to reveal what comes from within,” as Jack phrases it.

And that is why AI is absolutely just a way to make fake art. Or just a toy that lets users play pretend at being artists, ignoring the fact they’re using a tool that steals the legitimate artistic work of others. Our friends at Pajiba covered Jack’s post, and their conclusion is bang on: “Creativity is one of the few things humanity does right, and it’s something we’ve been pretty good about for centuries. It evolves with the times and we explore new mediums. It certainly doesn’t need to be refined through a water-gobbling data stealer that sees empathy and curiosity as disposable.” Amen.

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