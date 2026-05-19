Meryl Streep & Martin Short were spotted looking loved up in London

Meryl Streep and Martin Short filming for OMITB in May, 2025. The photo we’re discussing is below

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been dating for roughly two years. They got together while Meryl was a recurring character on season three of Only Murders in the Building. You may remember when it was widely assumed that Selena Gomez was telling Taylor Swift about them at the 2024 Golden Globes. I love this particularly perfect pairing and am still a Meryl/Marty/Selena Golden Globes Truther.

The next, sixth season of Only Murders in the Building takes place in London. Steve Martin has posted tourist-themed pictures from London. Martin and Meryl are also there, both professionally and personally. In fact, a fan spotted them at a London restaurant and took a picture of them looking cozy and loved up. From Us Weekly:

Meryl Streep and Martin Short enjoyed a meal out together in London recently. In a fan photo shared via X on Sunday, May 17, the Only Murders in the Building costars were seen seated side by side inside a restaurant. As Short and Streep, both 76, focused their attention on a phone screen, the actress rested her shoulder on the actor’s chest. “Spending a few days in London, choosing a restaurant at random and ending up eating just a few meters from Meryl Streep and her husband,” the fan’s caption read, mistakenly taking Short to be Streep’s husband. (Streep is currently single following her 2023 split from husband Don Gummer, and Short has been a widower since the 2010 death of wife Nancy Dolman.) Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for Streep and Short for comment. The sighting comes amid reports that the Netflix series is currently shooting its sixth season in London, marking the show’s first filming location outside of the U.S. In recent days, Short and Streep’s costar Steve Martin posted multiple Instagram photos of himself exploring local sites, including Trafalgar Square and a gift store selling beanies inscribed with “London.”

[From Us Weekly]

That picture is so sweet. Martin and Meryl look very comfortable together. For what it’s worth, the person who took the picture of them out at dinner went on record as saying that they looked like they were having a “great time.” They also shared that there was a lot of laughter and “tender” gestures. Martin has been through so much in his life, yet he’s still able to continually rise about it all in a way that I don’t know that I could do. I’m glad that Meryl is there for him.

I had somehow missed that Only Murders in the Building is filming in London for this upcoming season! That is so exciting. As much as I enjoy The Arconia, we’ve had five seasons of murders in that building. I like that they’re switching it up. I’ve read that Tina Fey is returning as Cinda Canning, but not much else is known about it so far. Until recently, my sister lived in London for several years, so I was lucky enough to visit her and become familiar with the local landmarks and sites. I’m excited to see if I recognize anything on OMITB’s next season.

Passer quelques jours à Londres, choisir un resto au hasard et se retrouver à manger à quelques mètres de Meryl Streep et de son mari ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9fO4z4x2zw — Boulet De Canon Nucléaire 🇫🇷 (@AudeJavel79) May 17, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images