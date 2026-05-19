Demi Moore looked like Cher in a fringe Gucci pantsuit at Cannes

Demi Moore wore a black Gucci pantsuit with an asymmetric fringe overlay and was dripping in Chopard emeralds at the Fjord premiere at Cannes yesterday. Some of you schooled me in the comments of my story about her pink dress that she usually holds her head to the side like that and I see it now! When I say she looks like Cher that’s absolutely complimentary because Cher is the goat. This look is so cool however it needs a little less jewelry. As killer as that choker is, it competes with the high fringe.
Here’s Demi at the Kering Women In Motion Awards on Sunday in a purple Gucci off the shoulder gown with an embossed snake pattern and a Boucheron necklace. I like how the pattern of the bodice and skirt differs slightly.
Also at the Fjord premiere, this is star Renate Reinsve in white Louis Vuitton. She’s so pretty and I love how sleek this is. She’s such a great actress, I know her from Sentimental Value. Renata stars as Sebastian Stan’s wife in this movie from Bulgarian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu. Wiki describes the plot as “The Gheorghiu family, with a Romanian father and a Norwegian mother, have moved to the mother’s birthplace, a remote Norwegian village, and befriend the neighboring Halberg family. When the Gheorghius are suspected of disturbing behavior regarding their children, their lives are thrown into chaos as they become the center of scrutiny.” That reminds me of the 2012 Danish Mads Mikklesen movie The Hunt. I haven’t seen it yet but it’s about a kindergarten teacher falsely accused of abusing children. I STG I started watching it last night randomly, I hadn’t heard about Fjord yet, and turned it off 15 minutes in because it seemed too heavy.
Sharon Stone was at the Fjord screening in Miss Sohee. She’s a Cannes staple. I don’t like the trend of dresses with optical illusion side panels but she’s having a good time and someone put a lot of thought and work into her look.
Here’s Taylor Russell at a photo call for her South Korean scifi film Hope. She’s looking chic in gathered black Shiaparelli. This dress is a work of modern art with how it’s subtly folded and cut. Hope is from Na Hong-jin, the director of The Wailing, and judging from the trailer I’d definitely watch it. Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are also in it along with Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Hwang Jung-min and Zo In-sung.
Here’s Jung Ho-yeon in a crochet Louis Vuitton crop top and mini skirt at that same photo call. She looks like the model she is!
I’m including Lea Seydoux at a photocall today for The Unknown, also in Louis Vuitton. She’s been killing it at Cannes. Lea is actually in two movies showing at Cannes this year. We covered her looks yesterday at the premiere and photo call for Gentle Monster, with Catherine Deneuve.
photos credit: Julie Edwards/Avalon, Lionel Guericolas/Avalon, Olivier Huitel/Avalon
I have been wondering for a while about Demi’s uneven cheeks. Those sunglasses make it pretty obvious that something has gone wrong with her right cheek. Looks like perhaps some filler went south. I believe in live and let live, but what so many actresses have done to their faces and bodies is really sad to me.
IDK how legit this is but I saw a plastic surgeon theorizing she did the buccal fat removal a a few years ago (remember the Fendi show?) and then had juvederm (or something similar) injected to correct that joker look that is so often the result of that procedure. IDK. Like, I’m happy she’s having fun in her 60s but I just cannot understand why so many women want to erase their original features as they age. She was uniquely beautiful but now she has the same face as everyone else in Hollywood.
Hopefully she at least feels good about herself because I genuinely want that for her.
I just wondered if she’s leaning to the right to make it appear as though that’s why that cheek is different—gravity and all that.
Jung Ho-yeon looks so cute. I love that look on her.
I don’t like anything that Demi has worn at Cannes this year. The feathery thing is actually dress and went down the runway without the pants and it looks better that way. Renate’s is the only look that I like here — she’s gorgeous and that dress looks amazing on her.
The Hunt is SO good! Mads gives such a stellar performance — it is heavy but definitely worth watching.
Just call her Karen Carpenter. She is sick and no one gives a damn. Her face is full of fillers in order to hide how gaunt she is, but the arms, neck, and chest give it away.
Whatever the outfit all I can see is how unwell she looks.
Not dogging Demi but I think she would look so much better with 10 pounds on her frame. To me that ultra thinness makes you look older as you age.
I get uncomfortable every time I see a picture of Demi.
Demi needs help and probably isn’t being told that she needs it by anyone she would trust. The pic in the purple she looks like a skeleton some posed in a gown.
Is Demi Moore OK? Every photo I’ve seen of her, she seems off balance and leaning to the left.
She also seems very…..tense. Never relaxed and really happy looking, which she should be with the way her career has really blossomed again. I love the black pantsuit, but Cher would have worn it better. And the dress Sharon Stone is wearing is slammin’. She looks amazing.
Demi’s outfit is giving captain caveman, IMO
Kudos to Demi Moore and Sharon Stone for lasting and showing up for an industry particularly brutal to women. I have nothing but grace for them both.