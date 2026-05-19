Demi Moore looked like Cher in a fringe Gucci pantsuit at Cannes



Demi Moore wore a black Gucci pantsuit with an asymmetric fringe overlay and was dripping in Chopard emeralds at the Fjord premiere at Cannes yesterday. Some of you schooled me in the comments of my story about her pink dress that she usually holds her head to the side like that and I see it now! When I say she looks like Cher that’s absolutely complimentary because Cher is the goat. This look is so cool however it needs a little less jewelry. As killer as that choker is, it competes with the high fringe.

Here’s Demi at the Kering Women In Motion Awards on Sunday in a purple Gucci off the shoulder gown with an embossed snake pattern and a Boucheron necklace. I like how the pattern of the bodice and skirt differs slightly.

Also at the Fjord premiere, this is star Renate Reinsve in white Louis Vuitton. She’s so pretty and I love how sleek this is. She’s such a great actress, I know her from Sentimental Value. Renata stars as Sebastian Stan’s wife in this movie from Bulgarian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu. Wiki describes the plot as “The Gheorghiu family, with a Romanian father and a Norwegian mother, have moved to the mother’s birthplace, a remote Norwegian village, and befriend the neighboring Halberg family. When the Gheorghius are suspected of disturbing behavior regarding their children, their lives are thrown into chaos as they become the center of scrutiny.” That reminds me of the 2012 Danish Mads Mikklesen movie The Hunt. I haven’t seen it yet but it’s about a kindergarten teacher falsely accused of abusing children. I STG I started watching it last night randomly, I hadn’t heard about Fjord yet, and turned it off 15 minutes in because it seemed too heavy.

Sharon Stone was at the Fjord screening in Miss Sohee. She’s a Cannes staple. I don’t like the trend of dresses with optical illusion side panels but she’s having a good time and someone put a lot of thought and work into her look.

Here’s Taylor Russell at a photo call for her South Korean scifi film Hope. She’s looking chic in gathered black Shiaparelli. This dress is a work of modern art with how it’s subtly folded and cut. Hope is from Na Hong-jin, the director of The Wailing, and judging from the trailer I’d definitely watch it. Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are also in it along with Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Hwang Jung-min and Zo In-sung.

Here’s Jung Ho-yeon in a crochet Louis Vuitton crop top and mini skirt at that same photo call. She looks like the model she is!

I’m including Lea Seydoux at a photocall today for The Unknown, also in Louis Vuitton. She’s been killing it at Cannes. Lea is actually in two movies showing at Cannes this year. We covered her looks yesterday at the premiere and photo call for Gentle Monster, with Catherine Deneuve.