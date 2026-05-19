Duchess Meghan’s ‘critics’ are mad about a WHO field vest & various selfies

The past 72 hours have been full of good works from the Duchess of Sussex and melodrama from her biggest “critics.” Over the weekend, Meghan flew to Geneva, Switzerland to inaugurate the Lost Screen Memorial. Meghan’s speech at the inauguration happened on the eve of the WHO’s World Health Summit in Geneva, and Meghan stuck around the city to meet with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and have dinner with some government and humanitarian officials. Dr. Tedros presented Meghan with a WHO field vest “as a gesture of my regard for her commitment to promoting and protecting people’s health.” Many “critics” are mad about that.
Before Meghan even arrived in Geneva, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast/Royalist Substack was trying to bash her for daring to post a closet selfie, which included the back of Lili’s head. Sykes’ argument – which was picked up by many other outlets – was that Meghan is a hypocrite for bashing social media while using social media. Keep in mind, the Lost Screen Memorial is specifically about kids using social media without guardrails. The Sussexes’ anti-social media campaign is centered on how destructive it is for young people. As a commenter noted, Meghan’s critics sound like they’re arguing that one can’t be against drunk driving and enjoy a cocktail at the same time. And I will always believe that Meghan’s biggest “critics” are furious that she doesn’t show her kids’ faces online and that no one really knows what these kids look like.
And finally, Meghan attended a WHO dinner in Geneva. She posed for a selfie with a Finnish politician named Wille Rydman. Sykes just published a new screed about it, because Sykes read Rydman’s Wiki page. Apparently, Rydman is pretty problematic, with a history of sexual-abuse accusations and a history of racism. Sykes reached out to the Sussexes’ team and their spox basically said that Meghan was approached for selfies from several people at the dinner and she politely obliged, and Meghan was obviously not aware of Rydman’s whole deal. The spox said: “Understandably, vetting the background of every person who asks for a selfie, is not possible.” It’s true. It’s impossible to vet every rando who asks her for a selfie at a WHO dinner. It’s not like Meghan decided to set up several photo-ops with the guy who ordered the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, after all. It’s not like she agreed to take suitcases full of cash from the Bin Laden family.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Dr. Tedros’ Twitter and Rydman’s Twitter.
Two thoughts: one. Some rando Finnish politician (an entire category of which I was blissfully oblivious) is *so* gleeful to get a photo with Meghan, who looks stunning, as ever, no pun. Two. *why* do they find her *so* threatening that they are tripping over their toes to pin anything to her that can be construed as unsavoury? I mean. It’s the definition of reaching. *Why* do they *care*? ….?????
They care because they know alllllll of the illegal and dirty deeds the king and his liege man for life have gotten up to and continue to get up to (why is Scooter really selling off all that property?!). And they want to lump Meghan in with those criminals so they can distract everyone from the real stories. In addition to just being racist misogynists and not being able to tolerate a Black woman having nice things and marrying the better prince.
What sad, pathetic lives these rota rats live. You’d think they’d tire themselves out after a while, like a toddler throwing a tantrum. It must be so exhausting to be filled with so much bile for someone you don’t even know, and who has done nothing but good things in her life.
Word.
We should stop referring to these rota rats as critics. They are trolls or harassers. Critic implies MM has done something wrong that legitimately merits criticism.
Well said. It doesn’t matter what Meghan does, those trolls will be bullies about it. I’d suggest these so called reporters/critics seek treatment for their deep love-hate feelings towards Meghan, but they’re to busy counting their cash money from all the deranger clicks…it’s sick to create such hateful content for money.
He is in overdrive with his nitpicking her every move! It’s to be expected that because they have absolutely no control over Meg and what she does or doesn’t do that they must try really hard to get others to hate her like they do. This is a classic tactic!!
Read a piece in Yahoo this morning, saying that Meghan only did this presentation to overshadow Kate’s trip to Italy. Forgetting of course that Meghan’s trip was was probably arranged months ago, as was the State opening of Parliament, on the day that Kate decided was a good day to go to Italy. Kate did well, not only did she overshadow the King but she did the same to Meghan. Wonder whether is was a clever trick by William, two birds with one stone.
The installation had to have been planned well ahead of time so Meghan being there was no last minute decision.
So the writer of that piece in Yahoo thinks Meghan could arrange a collaboration within the WHO and a whole art installation for the lost screen memorial in a couple of days? These things take months to organise.
They don’t think that. They thought that they would be able to get more mileage for longer out of that Italy trip, but it’s been largely forgotten, and Megan’s getting great feedback on not only the importance of why she was in Switzerland, but her masterful speech. Again, this is Meghan’s third international trip this year, and was Kate’s first in years. If anyone slapped together something at the last minute for attention we know exactly who it was.
Yahoo is a has-been and just like AOL, may get KP PR money to abuse Meghan. Same with Newsweek. What a downfall.
NAh…KKKate’s trip to Italy barely created any buzz. So her Comms Team scrambled to arrange an “overseas trip” last minute to take focus off H & M’s hugely successful Australian trip, but it didn’t work. Meghan’s speech at the Lost Screen Memorial with WHO in Switzerland got all the publicity, as it should!
Derangers buried that Bob The Builder relevation lol
‘Evil can be funny’ so also Madness…a Nigerian saying.
Enjoy the british🤣
I love this!
Evil can be funny. Especially if you don’t have to deal with it directly. Madness too.
The social media criticism reminds me of that meme/tweet that’s like, “aha! You criticize society while participating in it?!
I think the combination of the Australia trip, Kate’s Italy trip and now this trip again is sending many of the rota -including Sykes – into a full out downward spiral. The past month just illustrates why the Sussexes (both of them) were such assets to the Firm and what a lightweight Kate is (William too but Kate’s the one who got sent to another country at the last minute.)
And it shows that the hate campaign really has failed on a global scale. Sure, there are haters online. sure, there are trolls everywhere. And yes, there are those KP bots all over social media. Stay away from the comment sections.
But overall…..the hate campaign failed, and at this point I think its backfiring. Whenever I do take a peek at comments (I try not to) there are so many along the lines of “I’m not a fan of Meghan, but why is this a big deal?” or “I dont follow the royals but she seems nice enough” or ‘I dont care about any of them but she’s just posting an anniversary pic like millions do every day.”
So she stays winning.
Sykes is beyond caring about what he writes. He is in such a sunken place, he fries desperately to drag Meghan there with him. A pathetic man.
“He is in such a sunken place,”….you’re dead on, Sheila Kerr!
All this tells me is that the speech went well and was well received. Them constantly pretending that they don’t understand nuance is obnoxious. It’s the same argument they make as to why she can post Archie and Lili photos and videos on Instagram but she doesn’t want you sending drones into her backyard. There’s no hypocrisy there.
“Hey you should have boundaries around how much access you can have to minors”, isn’t controversial. Nor is everyone isn’t ready for everything at the same time so there should be restrictions in place based off of age and experience level.
That they are constantly upset that they don’t have control over a stranger and her children is very disturbing.
Famous people, politicians, and celebrities of all kinds take selfies with people they don’t know all the time. Sykes is really showing his ignorance about how the modern world works to try to make a thing of it. Or he’s just desperate for negative content. Folks used to ask for autographs. Now they want selfies.
Doesn’t Sykes know that other royal family members allow selfies? Without background checks, lol! I recall Kate posing with a notorious and unhinged anti-Meghan ‘royal commentator’, for example (RNN). Yikes.
They hate that a biracial American woman has more respect from the real world than the BRF who live in the bubble of irrelevance..
They are mad because that WHO vest reminds them of the vest Diana wore when she crossed a field laced with land minds — and because Kate won’t ever be in a position to receive something like it.
They know who the true inheritors of Diana’s powerful legacy are — Harry and Meghan — and they’re enraged by that knowledge.
They are comparing apples and oranges.
Meghan is asking for social media providers to ensure that children are not bullied, that children can safely use the various platforms.
Putting photos of her children on social media is totally different, unless they feel bullied by seeing the back of Lili’s head.
Meghan innocently took a selfie with an unknown political figure at a dinner party, while the left behinds have not only known the murderous, racist and sexual assault allegations of the people they intentionally meet with. William knew that the man he met ordered the assassination if a journalist when he met him. He knew that Epstein was a convicted sex trafficker and pedophile when he took a donation for his charity. He knew that the man he met in a recent trip had shared disturbing text messages with Epstein before he met with him. The entire family has formed a very disturbing friendship with the convicted racist rapist pedo and chief and it’s obvious that they have a more than diplomatic connection that goes beyond diplomacy. Kate was the happiest we’ve ever seen her when she brought out her big wig and gold dress to be served on a silver platter for a convicted rapist. She and William almost had a girl fight trying to hangout with Trump and the first and only First Lady we’ve had the misfortune of seeing naked photos of. The media were falling all over themselves for the Windsor clan until there was backlash. We have seen the company this family keeps with pedophiles like Mountbatten, Saville, Spacey, Epstein and Maxwell to list a very disgusting and disturbing few. These are the same people who have allowed racists into their homes and allowed them to write biographies of them after they have attacked Meghan, Harry and their children and some of whom have made vile threats of harm against them. So Meghan casually taking a selfie with a stranger at a dinner party that she didn’t host or vet, is a nothing burger.
Yes to everything you said!
I saw a deranger talking about this. I guess she reads Tom Sykes substack. These people lack self awareness and suffer from cognitive dissonance. As Kaiser said how can the derangers be complaining about Meghan posing with this guy when William posed with MBS. Plus they are ardent supporters of the British Royal Family who are well known for their racism and pedophilia.
They’ve also lost it because she was sad: The Mail’s Meghan Body Language Fail https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/05/19/the-mails-meghan-body-language-fail/
When are they going to realize that complaining about being “overshadowed” makes you look pathetic and dull, unable to hold anyone’s interest?
YOU KNOW WHAT now that I think about it, I wonder if these UK nutballs scheduled this whole “for the children” Italy trip for Kate because they caught wind that Meghan was going to Geneva? Children initiatives are supposed to be Kate’s block, at this point even though it seems insanely petty I wouldn’t even put it past them.
I’ve seen so much nonsense from the trolls over this event. Yes dumb stuff like she didn’t have a huge crowd, at a private event, for a somber occasion 😐. That she can’t have an Instagram and share snippets of her life, even though she said in the Oprah interview that we should be able to share aspects of our lives of our choosing. Her speech was very touching and she was clearly moved by the memorial and the parents in attendance. At times this can be quite heavy on the heart. This issue of online guardrails and protecting younger people is gaining traction with legislation passed in places like Australia and Meta being sued in the US. It must be frustrating to support difficult causes like this that affect public health, when your own government has withdrawn from WHO and isn’t interested in protecting anyone except billionaires. Glad Meghan and Archewell are consistent and dedicated in their support of this cause. Her full speech is on her Instagram.