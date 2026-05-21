“Hannah Waddingham is not an almond mom” links

Hannah Waddingham is not an almond mom. She’s raising her tween daughter to enjoy food, even (gasp) junk food. [Buzzfeed]

Kylie Jenner isn’t going to any more Knicks games! [JustJared]

Brad Pitt went to a Mercedes car unveiling but not Zahara’s graduation. [LaineyGossip]

The guy who was thrown in jail for posting a meme got a six-figure settlement. Good, but he deserved a lot more money! [Jezebel]

I’m only four episodes into The Other Bennett Sister, I don’t want to know how it ends! I didn’t even know that it’s getting a second season! [Pajiba]

Charles Melton in Cannes! [Socialite Life]

We’re going to see the Loch Ness Monster before we see Aaron Rodgers’ mystery wife, I swear to god. Rodgers also announced that he’s retiring after this coming NFL season. [Hollywood Life]

I’m still in awe of the fact that this Jimmy Stewart biopic was greenlit. [Seriously OMG]

Cannes photocall pics. [RCFA]

Current tweens could not care less about Gerri Halliwell. [OMG Blog]