“Hannah Waddingham is not an almond mom” links

Hannah Waddingham is not an almond mom. She’s raising her tween daughter to enjoy food, even (gasp) junk food. [Buzzfeed]
Kylie Jenner isn’t going to any more Knicks games! [JustJared]
Brad Pitt went to a Mercedes car unveiling but not Zahara’s graduation. [LaineyGossip]
The guy who was thrown in jail for posting a meme got a six-figure settlement. Good, but he deserved a lot more money! [Jezebel]
I’m only four episodes into The Other Bennett Sister, I don’t want to know how it ends! I didn’t even know that it’s getting a second season! [Pajiba]
Charles Melton in Cannes! [Socialite Life]
We’re going to see the Loch Ness Monster before we see Aaron Rodgers’ mystery wife, I swear to god. Rodgers also announced that he’s retiring after this coming NFL season. [Hollywood Life]
I’m still in awe of the fact that this Jimmy Stewart biopic was greenlit. [Seriously OMG]
Cannes photocall pics. [RCFA]
Current tweens could not care less about Gerri Halliwell. [OMG Blog]
At least there were reported sightings of Nessie. Brittani lives in Aaron’s computer, I think.
I agree. You can’t spell Britani without AI … 😀
@Indica LMAO!
I have watched every reel about The Other Bennett Sister that has come my way and it looks delightful! I am not subscribed to BritBox, because if I did, I would never get anything done, but expect there will be a way eventually.
The book is really, really good. I am watching the series, too, but the book is more focused on her journey as a person vs. the romance angle. And about the first third of the book is P&P from Mary’s viewpoint, so they launch it in familiar territory. It is a really enjoyable read!
I had never heard the term “almond mom” and I am deeply grateful. As the mom of a teen girl, I do my absolute damnest to not talk about food in any way other than nutrition (ie your body needs protein for fuel and here’s why veggies are good for you and soda is bad, etc) and I really work hard not to be critical of my own body in an effort to set a good example (that one is so hard). Teen girls are going to get so much pressure from the world, they need to have the sense that they are enough and perfect as they are coming from home so that they go out into the world confidently and not be crushed by the anti-women sentiment that they will encounter (from men and other women).
Just wanted to say, I love Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso. I love the character she plays, her vulnerability & her ballsiness! I’m somewhat behind & just watching season 2 right now. Looking forward to catching up before the new season arrives!
You’re doing a great job.
Growing up, my mom talked obsessively about her weight and dieting (she was always 5’2″ and 90 lbs), broke down crying in the car once because she thought I was eating too many potato chips but could never understand why I developed an eating disorder. I love my mom–she’s a great person overall–but she STILL does that shit at 80 years old. I’m really happy to hear that moms nowadays understand the damage inflicted by outwardly obsessing over one’s body.
Yeah, Jimmy Stewart was a yt supremacist who made it his second job to make sure Black actors never worked.
Look up what he did to Hal Williams, who was to have a arc on The Jimmy Stewart Show. Yeah.
Tiffany, that sucks about Jimmy Stewart, especially since his best friend, Henry Fonda, was a liberal Democrat. I always thought Fonda was the better actor and now I think he was the better human, too (though not, unfortunately to his kids Jane and Peter). It just goes to show that you can always be surprised by people, both for the good and the bad.