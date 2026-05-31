Anne Hathaway on the facelift rumors: ‘No, I didn’t make a huge medical decision’

Anne Hathaway is one of four Elle covers for the female stars of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Hathaway plays Penelope, Odyssess’s long-suffering wife, who waits twenty years for her husband to return from the Trojan War. This interview was conducted before The Devil Wears Prada 2 came out, btw. Anne is speaking from a place where she doesn’t even know that Devil/Prada is about to become one of the biggest films of the year. I’m guessing that The Odyssey will be another major film of the year. Everything’s coming up Annie! Some highlights from Anne’s Elle interview:
Her sons: These days, Hathaway can’t help but smile when she thinks about where she is in life. Her sons, ages 6 and 10, are “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change,” she says. “Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change,” she clarifies, laughing. “So for the moment, we’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”
Bread and roses: “There’s that famous phrase: ‘We need our bread, but we need our roses, too.’ And I would be so sad without them. Life asks so much of everyone to just stay in it. Why would we work so hard if not to experience joy, if not to contribute to beauty or experience beauty? I think you have to learn how to hold all these things simultaneously.”
Christopher Nolan on working with Hathaway for the third time: “There’s a maturity to her performances now. It’s not that something was missing before, it’s just it’s developed, as moving through life develops us all. Her work has a sense of quiet calm to it that’s really remarkable.” And despite her veteran status, he says, Hathaway is always looking to challenge herself. “She’s never satisfied with what she’s done in the past, or what she’s doing in the moment. She’s always striving for something just beyond her grasp.”
Penelope’s rawness: “We think about Penelope as a model of patience. But I was interested in the raw edge of her. I was interested in the fury, the emotion, and the passion that she would have had to ride for him for those 20 years. In a time when so many marriages were made for political convenience, the two of them chose each other, and they understood what they had and that not everybody gets that,” Hathaway says. It helps that she finds herself in such a partnership offscreen. “My whole thing about marriage is…it’s such a big deal to share your life with someone. You know? Because it’s yours. It’s fully yours to do anything you want with. And so to find someone who inspires you to say, ‘As great as this is on my own, sharing it with you feels like it could lead to somewhere even better.’ I imagine that actually is rare, and I do feel like I found that and I don’t take it for granted.”
Facelift rumors: The night before our interview, she shared a video on her Instagram, showing off the trick her hairstylist uses to give her face a little extra lift (two small braids near each temple that are pulled back and pinned). The trick works so well for her that rumors have swirled in recent months that Hathaway has had a facelift. I tell her it seems like posting the video was a pointed denial. “I wouldn’t say pointed. But we’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not,” she says diplomatically. “My preference would be to never comment on anything and to just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself, but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there. And I’ll probably always wonder, ‘Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?’ But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting. Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming.I wanted to show that like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids…And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday.”
She’s gentler with herself: “To have worked so hard in my life to have…sorry, I do get emotional thinking about it,” she says, her eyes welling with tears, “to have become a more positive person, to have become a healthier person, to have become a safer person, I was really happy that I could share that with people who were so formative and responsible for so many of the beautiful things that I have in my life.”
I never thought Anne had a facelift, but it’s hard to deny that she’s been getting Botox. Nothing too excessive, but you can see in The Odyssey clips and in red carpet videos that some of her face is frozen. I think she’s doing what Robin Wright used to say – “sprinkles of Botox.” I’m not saying that to be unkind, it’s just a fact of life and many actresses consider Botox and fillers to be regular maintenance at this point. Also: Penelope and Odysseus’s marriage wasn’t great! It’s not like it’s some historically strong marriage.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Elle.
This is so annoying. If you want to do something to your face, it’s your face, knock yourself out, but don’t show up with a completely different look and tell me it’s from eating Japanese potatoes or the way you braid your hair.
It’s pretty obvious she’s had work done and it’s not just botox and filler. And that’s fine. It’s her face and she looks great. But, she’s going out of her way to lie about it when she could just stay quiet. She does have some control over the questions she’s asked. The question was deliberately so she could deny again.
Yeah, its fine if you want to do it, but just don’t lie about it. Because that insults the public by implying we’re dumb and/or blind, and also pretending that you are sooooo genetically superior to other women that you don’t need the work *they* need as they age.
I totally agree – she’s had work done, my guess is the mid face lift like Emma Stone, good for her, the end. But DON’T lie about it…
She’s a talented actress and singer and she deserved her Oscar. But she’s apparently a bottomless pit of need as a person because she can’t just STFU and own it, which is why many find her tiresome and I get it
I’ve said this since I saw her in The Idea of You: whatever she’s had done, it’s excellent work! She looks refreshed but without losing her personality, the features that made her recognizable, or her charm. She still looks her age, but just… fresher! As Joan Rivers used to say, she looks like she just woke up from THE BEST nap… in the surgery room.
That said, I doubt everyone’s judging her, so I don’t see the need to lie about it. IMHO she’s just making it worse by lying and claiming it’s braids. We all know how far you can get with a tight ponytail in terms of lifting the face, but this is not it, babes.
I agree—I think she has had something beyond Botox but it’s excellent work. Maybe work on her eyes if not a full face lift. In any case, good for her. I have zero problems with plastic surgery. I just wish she’d be honest about it because she’s telling us not to believe what we see with own eyes.
She did say BIG medical decisions. Maybe she’s made what she considers small ones.
So the speculation is she had a ponytail facelift. I think she should have just let it settle more before she decided to go to the Ralph Lauren show. I wouldn’t say she’s looked so tight in the face in her more recent red carpet appearances. it does seem like all these actresses have to get work done at some point and maybe it’s unfair that she’s being so discussed.
What was Anne thinking! Doesn’t she know that randos on these here interwebs know more about her life and how she lives it and what she does or doesnt do with it than she does!!??!!
/snark
Maybe she had threads? I had to them at 46. Black might not crack but it can sag🤣 amazing very little downtime and I looked myself but refreshed and everyone was puzzled like they could quite work out but knew something was a bit different and I looked refreshed
“No, I didn’t make a huge medical decision,” isn’t denying that you had work on your face done. She can do whatever she wants and she looks great, but when your job involves people staring at your face, why not just own up to things that you’ve done to your face? Even just, “I do have some things done, but I’d rather keep the specifics to myself.”
Lol, I don’t know about Penelope and Odysseus’ marriage bring historically strong, but it was Homerically strong. Every generation views the Classics through its own lens – and that’s cool as long as the original still remains.
Girl! Stop the gaslightning, That hairline around the temples and sideburns screams facelift.
Bella Hadid is the same way. She’s had every inch of her face re-made and she swears she had nothing done. Then she finally owns up to one nose job at 14, BUT she regrets it because she “erased” her ethnic origin. What about the subsequent nose revisions, jaw revisions, etc., etc., etc. ? She has had everything done. Either admit it, or just don’t comment on it at all. Saying nothing is better than actively lying, which she does. It annoys me. The only thing she does have her own control over (instead of paying a surgeon to “correct” everything) is her weight. Her mom is the original almond mom, so Bella knows how to starve herself to keep model thin and then some. I think she’s insecure because her sister Gigi got her model mom’s looks and she got her dad’s looks. So she’s been competing with Gigi and also became a model like Gigi and the mom. But she literally had to transform her entire face to do it. I think it’s worth it to her, but please don’t actively lie about it.
She has had something done, but what I don’t understand at all is WHY? To me she was beautiful and regularly working. I just don’t get it. She is lucky that she still looks like herself and looks really good. I think she’s still young and was very nice looking. I’m just glad she didn’t mess up her face.