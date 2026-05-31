Jennifer Lopez ‘really likes’ Brett Goldstein but she’s happily in her Single Era

Last week was the big premiere for Netflix’s Office Romance, a romantic comedy co-written and starring Brett Goldstein. Brett wrote it for Jennifer Lopez, because he’s been obsessed with Jennifer for many years. He’s never been shy about it either – for years before he even met Jennifer, he was talking about her in interviews and saying how much he admired her and how he always thought that he would marry her. Like, the lore on this rom-com is AMAZING. And J.Lo is such a cheeseball, you know she loves every second of this, and she loves that Brett has been obsessed with her for so many years. So, obviously, people want to see them together for real. Jennifer has never dated a British guy, right? It would be interesting, wouldn’t it? But sources close to J.Lo want people to know that she’s in her Single Era.
Jennifer Lopez is single and thriving amid her return to her rom-com roots.
The Office Romance star, 56, “had a great time filming” the new movie (premiering on Netflix on June 5) with its leading man and co-writer Brett Goldstein, a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s excited for people to see the movie.”
Lopez and Goldstein, 45, have fans buzzing about their on- and off-screen connection following multiple appearances on red carpets and in interviews. The “On the Floor” singer told PEOPLE on May 13 that she and the Ted Lasso Emmy winner “had great chemistry to begin with,” and said earlier this week that he was her “No. 1” rom-com costar.
“Her flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him,” says the source, adding that Lopez is “in a great place on her own right now though and doesn’t need a relationship to feel happy.”
The Grammy nominee is “enjoying her life as it is. She’s busy with work, family and the people closest to her.”
Lopez shares twins Max Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz, both 18, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “She’s looking forward to taking a special trip with the kids before they leave for school,” says the insider. “It’s an emotional time for her, but she’s incredibly proud of them.”
Following her marriage to Ben Affleck from August 2022 to August 2024 and finalizing the divorce in January 2025, Lopez has reportedly been single and in her “happy era,” as she said on Good Morning America in March. “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good.”
[From People]
First of all, many of us J.Lovers have begged her to just sit still and be single for a very long time. Like, we’ve suggested that she take a break from dating and figure out her life since she ran off and married Marc Anthony on the rebound from Ben Affleck (Bennifer 1.0). It’s crazy that J.Lo Nation is now arguing “actually, THIS is the guy you should date, he’s perfect for you!” But that is how I feel – of all of J.Lo’s potential or actual boyfriends, Brett is great and he would be great for her. Still, it’s possible that he hasn’t made any move, in which case, I understand this positioning from Jennifer. “Hot, happy, single, protecting her peace” is the way to put herself out there. Maybe Brett will ask her out when the promotion is done.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – MAY 13: Jennifer Lopez wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2004, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the Netflix Upfront 2026 held at Sunset Pier 94 Studios on May 13, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1099140822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105899921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105899928, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105900004, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 27: Jennifer Lopez wearing a Bronx Banco Brielle Sage Diamond Gown with a Tyler Ellis clutch arrives at the 25th Edition Of The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival – Opening Night held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX at Ovation Hollywood on May 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1106161124, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Arrivals at the 2026 Netflix Upfront at Sunset Pier 94 Studio 755 12th Avenue in New York
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 13 May 2026
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the Los Angeles world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 May 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the Los Angeles world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 May 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the Los Angeles world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 May 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
I would love it if J.Lo and Pamela Anderson got together on a podcast or something and talked about the lessons they’ve learned from their love lives and from finally embracing being single in their later years.
That’s actually an excellent idea……..if they are very honest and not B-S-ing. I’m not getting vibes from JLO and Brett. I like him, I think. But I’m just not getting any vibes from them. I think JLo was VERY stung from her last marriage. Probably still recovering.
He’s there! He’s there! He’s everywhere! I will be watching this this the day it comes out!
If JLo was *actually into* Brett (and Brett into her personally, not just professionally) they’d be dating. They seem friendly but not into each other that way, she isn’t resisting her attraction in order to stay single, please pull the other one