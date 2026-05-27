Ralph Fiennes: Putting blue cheese in a martini is ‘gross’ & ‘blasphemy’

Ralph Fiennes is in such an interesting/fun era of his career. A few years ago, he randomly appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve live show and did the “very demure” viral monologue. He randomly appears on podcasts and talks about martini recipes. Bless him. Ralph recently appeared on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, and he called Jessie Ware “gross” for a hilarious reason. It honestly cracked me up so much, I decided to write about it.

Does Ralph Fiennes want to be the next Bond? He certainly shares some similar traits with Ian Fleming’s 007 – one of which is droning on about how he likes his martini. ‘I like Tanqueray gin, kept in the freezer, and the glass should be rinsed with vermouth,’ he says. Just like Bond, Fiennes, 63, is fixed in his beliefs and is utterly horrified by singer Jessie Ware’s martini recipe which includes a blue cheese olive. ‘That is blasphemy. Heresy. Cheese in a martini? Gross.’

[From The Daily Mail]

When I used to drink, I was never a martini person in general, because I think I have that genetic thing where gin makes me sick as a dog. Probably an allergy to juniper berries. But I would have stopped drinking a lot sooner if bartenders were putting damn blue cheese in my drinks. I’m with Ralph – that is super-gross. I like the idea of “rinsing” a glass in vermouth though. That’s probably the best way to just have a touch of vermouth.

In other Ralph news, he recently signed on to a film called Art, which will be directed by Fernando Meirelles. The other cast members? Wagner Moura and Colin Farrell. Insane!! Putting Wagner, Colin and Ralph in the same movie might break the internet (for women over the age of 40).