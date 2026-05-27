Ralph Fiennes: Putting blue cheese in a martini is ‘gross’ & ‘blasphemy’

Ralph Fiennes is in such an interesting/fun era of his career. A few years ago, he randomly appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve live show and did the “very demure” viral monologue. He randomly appears on podcasts and talks about martini recipes. Bless him. Ralph recently appeared on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, and he called Jessie Ware “gross” for a hilarious reason. It honestly cracked me up so much, I decided to write about it.

Does Ralph Fiennes want to be the next Bond? He certainly shares some similar traits with Ian Fleming’s 007 – one of which is droning on about how he likes his martini.

‘I like Tanqueray gin, kept in the freezer, and the glass should be rinsed with vermouth,’ he says.

Just like Bond, Fiennes, 63, is fixed in his beliefs and is utterly horrified by singer Jessie Ware’s martini recipe which includes a blue cheese olive.

‘That is blasphemy. Heresy. Cheese in a martini? Gross.’

[From The Daily Mail]

When I used to drink, I was never a martini person in general, because I think I have that genetic thing where gin makes me sick as a dog. Probably an allergy to juniper berries. But I would have stopped drinking a lot sooner if bartenders were putting damn blue cheese in my drinks. I’m with Ralph – that is super-gross. I like the idea of “rinsing” a glass in vermouth though. That’s probably the best way to just have a touch of vermouth.

In other Ralph news, he recently signed on to a film called Art, which will be directed by Fernando Meirelles. The other cast members? Wagner Moura and Colin Farrell. Insane!! Putting Wagner, Colin and Ralph in the same movie might break the internet (for women over the age of 40).

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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21 Responses to “Ralph Fiennes: Putting blue cheese in a martini is ‘gross’ & ‘blasphemy’”

  1. Jferber says:
    May 27, 2026 at 7:21 am

    Perfect example. Fiennes is considered a feasible Bond and he’s 63.

    Reply
  2. AngryJayne says:
    May 27, 2026 at 7:58 am

    He’s not wrong.

    While I enjoy martinis (made with vodka not gin) and blue cheese olives -they don’t really go together.
    Garlic stuffed olives on the other hand…different story lol

    Reply
    • Bev says:
      May 27, 2026 at 9:04 am

      This. Vodka martini with a splash of dry vermouth, two garlic stuffed olives with a splash of the garlic brine and some olive juice. I like mine filthy, not just dirty.

      And I am sure this is not a popular opinion but blue cheese on anything is gross and blasphemy, including a cobb salad.

      Reply
  3. Tarte Au Citron says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:10 am

    See… I would actually try the blue cheese martini, but olives are a deal breaker for me! 😄

    Reply
    • AngryJayne says:
      May 27, 2026 at 8:19 am

      I prefer it dirty with a splash of olive juice – and the olives themselves are delicious but the brine doesn’t quite hit right

      Reply
  4. Lady Esther says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:21 am

    He’s deep into his DGAF phase and it is glorious. The demure monologue had me laughing for days…

    I love Martinis, but they’ve been getting wetter over the years (insert your own joke here). I like the bit of spice from Bombay Sapphire over the good Tanqueray now, it’s cheaper. A 4:1 gin to Vermouth ratio (used to be the Churchill martini where you nod in the direction of the vermouth), I like Noilly Prat. Shaken over ice for 20 seconds, chilled glass, twist of lime. Perfection in drink form

    Reply
  5. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:43 am

    I’m another who doesn’t do well on gin — I’ve evolved into a good whiskey or Scotch girl.

    But in years past, I did a stint as a bartender, and took the opportunity to read up on the lore, which is my idea of a really excellent time.

    There is much to amuse (and some to frighten) in the arcane depths of cocktail construction. But one of my favorites is the classic instruction for making a Martini:

    Pour the ice-cold gin into the glass.
    Threaten the drink with the vermouth bottle.
    Garnish if you feel the need.
    Serve.

    Reply
  6. Karmaflower says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:51 am

    Im a Grey Goose dirty martini woman, and I love Bleu cheese stuffed olives. So, I say, “Shut it, Voldemort!”

    Reply
    • Lexilla says:
      May 27, 2026 at 5:35 pm

      Same! This was my exact favorite drink for years. Fresh blue cheese, though. Some bars tried to pass off gorgonzola or jarred blue cheese olives. This post is making me want one again.

      Reply
  7. Margaret says:
    May 27, 2026 at 9:12 am

    I’m definitely with Ralph on this. When I used to drink, I loved a nice dry martini – Bombay Sapphire & Noilly Prat by choice. I also loved blue cheese, and still do. And I ate blue cheese with martinis. The thought of blue cheese in my martini makes me shudder. I think I might enjoy eating a blue cheese stuffed olive though.

    Reply
  8. FWIW says:
    May 27, 2026 at 10:11 am

    I won’t order a dirty martini if it DOESN’T have blue cheese stuffed olives haha. The “nasty dirty martini” (rough name, I feel like a dbag ordering it) at Coopers Hawk is THE BEST

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    May 27, 2026 at 10:18 am

    For God’s sake, ice cold vodka from the freezer; threat of vermouth; shaken, not stirred; poured into glass that had been sitting in ice for the past hour, lemon twist,

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      May 27, 2026 at 10:49 am

      According to Martin Sheen as Jed Bartlet, when James Bond orders “shaken not stirred,” he’s ordering a weak drink and being snooty about it. Because shaking chips the ice, which melts & dilutes the gin.

      Now I’M not making such an ungenerous judgement. Blame it on Aaron Sorkin!

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        May 27, 2026 at 10:56 am

        Sorkin can have his swirly gin concoction. I’m having ice cold vodka from the freezer, shaken with ice, and poured into an icy glass. With a twist!

      • IdlesAtCranky says:
        May 27, 2026 at 11:11 am

        You go for it! 😎🍸

        Meanwhile I’ll stick with a double of The Glenlivet, icewater back.

  10. Grant says:
    May 27, 2026 at 11:12 am

    I love both vodka and gin martinis. I like ’em dry. If I’m drinking a vodka martini, I love olives. If it’s a gin martini, I prefer a twist. Bleu cheese olives in martinis are all the rage down here in Austin but I hate bleu cheese.

    Reply
  11. Tn democrat says:
    May 27, 2026 at 11:31 am

    Sometimes, I reflect on my youth and remember youthful misadventures with Boone’s Farm and Mad Dog 20/20. I simultaneously smirk and wince in pain. Blue Cheese in alcohol sounds beyond disgusting. Kids today… lol.

    Reply
    • butterflystella says:
      May 27, 2026 at 7:47 pm

      OMG – Mad Dog 20/20!! For many years, you could not buy liquor on Sundays in Michigan, where I lived until I was 25. We had Mad Dog, Boone’s Farm, Bartles & James wine coolers instead. Ugh, the hangovers from all of that sugar!!!

      Reply
  12. Kirsten says:
    May 27, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    He’s right. The cheese in the olive gets kind of a weird texture to it and it starts to make the martini cloudy. Not good.

    Reply
  13. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 27, 2026 at 6:00 pm

    ok I know it’s late & no one will see this but I’m DYING

    I finally went and watched the Ralph “very demure” monolog (yes he nailed it) but I had no idea what the heck they were talking about so I went looking for context… OMG. Here’s all I can say:

    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTBj4yeRB/

    Reply

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