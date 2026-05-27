Princess Kate worried that the Sussexes wanted more than ‘bit-part player’ status

One of the asinine royal “biographies” out this year was Russell Myers’ William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. The intimate inside story being “William and Kate can do no wrong, and all of their bad decisions and problematic behavior must be twisted so other people are blamed.” For example, Myers reported that the Princess of Wales “felt deeply let down” when the Duchess of Sussex corrected the racist lie that “Meghan made Kate cry.” Kate was super-upset that her wedding-Karen antics were exposed alongside a then-two-year-long false story about Meghan causing Kate’s distress. Well, Myers is at it again? There’s another excerpt from his book, and this one is equally bizarre.
The Princess of Wales was set on an “entirely different course” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to one particular deal-breaker, a royal author has revealed. Kate, 44, had initially believed Prince William’s differences with his younger brother were due to tensions over their “heir and spare” dynamic, royal editor Russell Myers explains in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, published earlier this year.
However, there was one notable point of contention between the Wales and Sussex camps that Kate reportedly found difficult to look past. This, according to author Russell, was “Harry and Meghan’s attitude to palace staff”.
He writes: “She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.”
The author adds: “At first she had thought William and Harry’s squabbles were rooted in immaturity or stubbornness, on both sides, but Harry and Meghan’s attitude towards palace staff, who she and William cared about, set the couples on an entirely different course.”
Bullying accusations were made against the Duchess of Sussex during her time as a senior member of the royal family. Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into the claims in 2021, with the Duchess’s lawyers denying the claims. The findings of the review were never made public. Meghan said that the allegations were “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation”.
Elsewhere in the book, Russell writes: “As an ‘outsider’, Catherine had witnessed the deterioration of William and Harry’s relationship. She had seen Harry and Meghan become ever more bitter at having to follow the rules of a hierarchical and hereditary monarchy, until they felt as if they could follow them no longer. Sources suggest Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role.”
[From Hello]
As I said, everything Myers wrote in that book is an attempt to shift blame and twist the narrative so that William and Kate always come across as either sympathetic or heroic. But even then, what does “Harry and Meghan’s attitude to palace staff” have to do with “Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.” The argument being… Harry and Meghan were rude to staff because they wanted bigger roles? That makes no sense. It also makes no sense that Kate and William truly believed that Harry and Meghan would be shuffled off to “bit-part player” status. Sounds like both William and Kate had HUGE issues with the reality that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t defer to them constantly, and wouldn’t make themselves smaller and lazier to make Will and Kate look better. Maybe that’s the connection with the “bullying staff” lies – that was clearly William and Kate trying to put Meghan in her place, to denigrate her, to smear her and assassinate her character, all to ensure that she would be a “bit player” rather than a charismatic and hardworking woman who effortlessly overshadowed the Wig.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190608- The Royal family enjoy a day out as they participate in the Trooping the Colour ceremony, taking place at Horse Guards Parade, as they Queen celebrates her official birthday.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals attend Trooping The Colour – The Queen’s official birthday parade. The Queen’s Colour of First Battalion Grenadier Guards is trooped in the presence of The Queen to mark her official birthday.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
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Trooping the Colour 2019: The Queen’s Birthday Parade
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jun 2019
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
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North America Rights Only, London, UK – 20180610-British Royals Attend 2018 Trooping the Colour Ceremony
-PICTURED: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, UK, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jun 2018
Credit: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
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Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
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(180711) — LONDON, July 11, 2018 () — Britain’s Prince William (3rd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (2nd L), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry (5th L), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (4th L), Duchess of Sussex, attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in London, Britain on July 10, 2018. (/Ray Tang) (ly)
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The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
The only half bit players in that family are the Wails – plus Katty was never going to accept Meghan (or anyone Harry married). The Wails are the bullies here – they are the ones with the revolving door of staff. These 2 are not fit to be allowed near the throne – Chuck needs to grow a pair when it comes to his heir.
LOLOLOL!!! Whichever of the Wails’ PR team came up with the “bit part players” slip of the tongue term really bungled it! Cos that’s blatant projection!!! Since it’s clear that it’s the Wails who are indeed bit part players in their own show!
We’re talking about Kate, a woman who hides for MONTHS if there’s even the tiniest criticism about herself written in the press and constantly needs to be embiggened if she’s to even lift a finger. This is simply another excuse as to why Kate is simply lazy. She was literally trying to tell Harry and Meghan “don’t work hard.” Girl, no.
Exactly. Kate could see that Meghan would work more in one week than she did all year. She knew she was clearly being outshined, even before H&M’s wedding.
@Lorelei
More than Kate did in 10 years. Before Meghan’s the WKs spent almost every year on vacation. The Queen summoned them a few times, but they only managed to keep their trips more secret.
In those two years, despite pregnancy, then a newborn, and the harassment, Meghan accomplished more and more spectacular things than Kate did in her entire life. During that time, she and Harry also made official trips to TEN countries, even though Meghan was pregnant and then traveling with a newborn. Ireland (July 2018), Australia and Oceania (October 2018) – a long tour, they visited Australia (Sydney Melbourne), Fiji (Suva), Tonga (Nuku’alofa) and New Zealand (Wellington, Auckland, Rotorua). In advanced pregnancy, Morocco (February 2019) – (the palace probably hoped that Meghan would be hit by an epidemic), then with four-month-old Archie, South Africa (September 2019), where a not-at-all accidental fire broke out in his room near the crib; Meghan also worked alone in South Africa for a few days, and Harry also traveled alone to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi. Add to that the collaboration with the women from… a cookbook, the proceeds of which went entirely to them (Meghan had to fight William, who wanted the money to go to the royal foundation), the spectacular Vogue that sold the largest number of copies in history, the development of a capsule collection and collaboration womens on return-to-work programs, the collaboration with a dog shelter and, after leaving, funding for its expansion, and I’ve probably missed something…
Phew, there’s that, like the fact that Harry had two Invictus Games at the time.
And WK…null…
Thanks Black Elderberry for this excellent encapsulation of all that Harry and Meghan accomplished in such a short time! It’s easy to lose track until you see this summarized.
As has been commented on before, William and Kate and Charles and Camilla (and many of their less than competent staff) were all threatened and jealous so they made it intolerable for Harry and Meghan.
The Royal Family deserves whatever negative situations come their way. It could have all been so different!
“Bit player”
Takes one to know one, right, Kate?
I’m sure the Sussexes didn’t *want* anything though. They’re much too polite *and* intelligent to demand anything, and Harry and Meghan both knew the hierarchy and the pecking order.
I can actually see truth in this. Meghan came in big with the cookbook, Vogue and the smart set clothes line.
Kate has done literally nothing comparatively, still.
I absolutely believe that the KP staff were blocking them at every turn and when Harry and Meghan got annoyed or looked for workarounds they said it was “bullying” or “undermining”.
It’s easy for them to say Harry and Meghan weren’t respecting the hierarchy because they were doing work that was better than the work of higher ranked royals and weren’t listening when those staff tried to stop them or slow them down.
Absolutely nobody in that institution worked for them.
Yes. KP staff were blocking them and simultaneously leaking to the press that she was a degree wife and they called her Me-gain. So yeah if Meghan stopped listening or confiding in KP staff, that would not be a surprise. If she had to ask more than once for help on something bc she was getting the runaround, that would not be a surprise. What it’s not, is bullying. We’re essentially talking about Jason Knauf and Simon Case and anyone who helped them, like that Melissa person. The true bullies, one of which who had no problem doctoring emails and texts in a court of law.
@Jais: I think this is exactly what was happening to Meghan at KP.
@shazbot, I absolutely agree and believe that there is some truth to this. They weren’t able to contain Meghan’s professionalism, charisma, hard work and eagerness to help and joy in helping others. They wanted her to be an Anne or Sophie, someone who trudges along with the bread and butter engagements but doesn’t attract attention and “overshadow” the more senior Royals. Remember when Meghan said she was told by a senior female Royal to, essentially, dial herself down by 50 percent? Kate realized that wasn’t going to happen and wanted her out (instead of actually getting off her as* and working hard herself).
Just a reminder that kate made sure to feed Becky English that story about broken Britain, later renamed to early years, on the Friday before Meghan was going to launch the cookbook in September 2018. Kate clearly learned about the launch and got chief rota Becky to write some nonsense story to try and pretend that Kate hasn’t been sitting on her ass since 2011.
So from the beginning kate was jealous of Meghan doing valuable work with her platform, something she has failed to do.
This is a good take on it. I do think Kate and William were upset that Meghan and Harry didnt seem content to “stay in their place.” I mean before Meghan came on the scene Harry went around William to start Invictus and we know that ticked William off. William and Kate seemed to think that Harry and Meghan should get approval from THEM first before working on anything and they clearly weren’t going to do that. So I can see in their minds that becomes “Harry and Meghan refuse to be bit players.”
and I can see the staff absolutely thinking Meghan was bullying them. We know they were angry bc Harry wasn’t making them coffee anymore. We know they were angry because they had to show up for more than one meeting a month. It seems pretty easy to figure that they thought Meghan was bullying them if she asked them to complete even the simplest of tasks.
But in these scenarios, the issue is not Harry or Meghan or their behavior. The issue is the staff’s laziness, entitlement, superiority and racism etc. In all of these stories there’s a strong whiff of “how dare SHE ask me to do something?”
I’m sure William and Kate treat their staff horribly but they probably don’t really ask them to work so the staff accepts that tradeoff.
Didn’t staff admit weeks go by without any communication from W&K?
@Irisrose yes! We heard it most recently in the context of Kate’s illness in 2024 – that they weren’t in contact with the staff so they had no idea what was going on – but we’ve heard it before and I think even in 2024 it was kind of like “yeah the staff doesnt know bc they never see W&K and that’s normal”.
As the least working “working royal” they have that’s absolutely hilarious.. Waity’s life is being a bit player but that’s what she chose by not actually “working”.
I guess the Sussexes have reached the status of Harry’s mother. You would think so by the number of unhinged conspiracies those gutter rats write and how the narrative changes from book to book. You just know the Sussexes are doing well because they scare the daylight out of those gutter rats. Daily some nutter is predicting gloom or doom for this couple. And as much as they try to deny, all of their nonsense brings this couple closer to each other. Their books do not sell well they just give the tabloids talking points.
“I guess the Sussexes have reached the status of Harry’s mother.”
Definitely YES!
If Diana were alive, there definitely wouldn’t be Kate, but there would be Charles and the rest of the clan, and they would have a bigger problem: instead of a duo, there would be a trio. 🙂 Harry, Meghan, and Diana would definitely collaborate internationally and appear together. Imagine the crowds and the media frenzy. Kind of like the Beatles in the ’60s:)))) Charles and his tampon wouldn’t survive that:))))
The “bit part players “ were in FACT the Wails. They wanted the Sussexes to do the work but they wanted the credit from that work!! The Sussexes did the work and the CROWDS loved them and that is what the Wails and the rest of the family could not tolerate so they ran them out of the country!! This is the real story not what this bullshit FICTION book is trying to sell!
If you’ve ever had a colleague who expected you to organise all the work of your joint team, to deliver all the results, without ever communicating with you, without ever explaining her thought process, without acknowledging she was in any way accountable for any joint endeavour, but who yet expected to receive all the credit for the team’s work, you’ve been Katey’d. I came to London in 2007. And in nearly twenty years, the cost of living has — I swear — doubled, and salaries are basically flat in real terms. So it’s not to say that people are “culturally lazy” as one British woman remonstrated with me, when I was once expressing disbelief about the situation. But there is a collective cultural coping skill, that has taken on its own life, and it resembles the old slogan from the Soviet Union: we pretend to work and they pretend to pay us. On the Continent you might get unions staging marches and contract negotiations. You might get gilets jaunes insurrections. It’s too bad. But it’s all “fake it till you make it.” Never seen another country work this way. Not the US or any other one I’ve worked in. UK productivity is 20% lower than Germany. And like 30% lower than the US. If you look at the Palace like a workplace, it all makes sense. It’s like the post-Imperial hangover that Dean Acheson alluded to: they’ve lost an economy and not yet found a role.
15 years in the UK and I fully agree.
I never saw people work so little.
As a French national., I thought we were the worst, especially with a maximum of 37 hours per week and 5 weeks of paid vacation. Well, it turned out that when comparing productivity, we still do 18% to 20% higher than the UK.
Thank you @yankee for the fascinating insight into the working culture in the UK. I have also wondered if it isn’t akin to some countries where there is a very strong “face” element. In the US, in a professional working place, if a mistake has been made by someone, attention is called to it and every effort made to fix the problem. You just get it done. That is NOT what is accepted in a society that has strong face elements. You are never to call attention to someone’s error and if the problem isn’t fixed you just cover it up or explain it away.
It’s amazing to me that in the UK you seemingly can’t give an honest assessment of a prior employee’s work performance. They could have been a total f*ck-up but you can’t say that when a reference from another employer is sought from you. Is my understanding correct? Is this how the Sussexes former employees at KP are getting away with slinging crap at Meghan but she is not able to fully respond? For example, if one of their former employees did commit theft, can the Sussexes not say that now?
I guess I am wondering if Harry and Meghan expected their staff to act professionally and when they did not, it was pointed out to them and the former staff are reacting like someone would in a country where a “face” element exists – shutting down or anger and hitting back at someone for calling them to account (but make no mistake, I do believe there was sabotage on the part of the Sussexes’ staff as well).
I don’t disagree but Jason Knauf was bringing in his American approach with his direct attacks on Meghan being a bully. I don’t think a British courtier would have been so open about attacking Meghan just before the Oprah interview.
@nic919, Knauf is maybe a weird hybrid, leaning more toward acting like an underhanded UK courtier. I refreshed myself on the timeline and we did not even know that the complaint had been lodged by Knauf for about two and a half years AFTER the Oprah interview. I don’t think Knauf expected his identity and the part he played in the complaints about Meghan to be divulged.
While he was born in Texas and raised in Virginia he received most of his schooling in New Zealand and then the UK. He is also great friends with Dan Wooten from his uni days. This is the kind of person he hangs around with! He only ever worked, as an adult, professionally in New Zealand or the UK.
It was not clear to me that Knauf was open and direct with Harry and Megan about any complaints he may have received about her “bullying” staff. Professionals try to be open and direct in instances like these to hopefully resolve a matter. Knauf just used it as a cudgel and I think his identity as the complainant only became known because of the kerfuffle that the Sussexes (rightly) caused in responding to the complaint and then the ensuing litigation where he testified.
Knauf’s actions were sneaky, underhanded and malicious. He seems to act more like a UK courtier than a US professional (at least the ones I’ve interacted with in the Pacific Northwest), imho.
I believe that this is true in the sense that I believe that William and Kate put so much weight on hierarchy, that anyone basically challenging them is wrong. And this is where the weird mixture of family and a business always comes to head. Because in a healthy organization people lower on the totem pole, can still challenge higher level staff. You can sit in a meeting with your director and disagree, present different options, and express concerns about strategic plans.
But this is not a healthy family nor a healthy organization, so the way that William and Kate saw it is you are a bit players, your entire purpose in life and in your job is to make us look better. And, any challenge to that is them not understanding at best, or outright hostility in their eyes.
In most organizations people can be removed from their position if they are not competent. Healthy organizations don’t protect dead weight.
William and Kate would have been turfed in any other healthy organization as neither is fit for purpose.
Seems to me they were more worried about the fact that H&M’s mere presence highlighted how boring and utterly lacking of charisma WandK are. And lazy as well.
This. Edward and Sophie have outworked w& for years, but they haven’t been attacked by KP and told to work less.
All royals set their own schedules they’ve admitted it through the years.
Charles didn’t order w&k not to work, that was another lie willliam told Harry. W&k didn’t want to work, and even Philip begging them in his birthday interview didn’t change things
I will never get over that Philip situation. An elderly man—your grandfather—with various health issues, who’d done his job diligently for decades, basically publicly implored you to take up *some* of the slack (amazingly in the context of the royal family) and you still show him the back of your hand? It’s why I wasn’t surprised when Charles’s cancer diagnosis didn’t get William off his butt and working.
Staff they care about? The staff who ran to court to submit unasked and tampered communication? That staff? Jason Knauf? Yeah, I bet H& M had an attitude towards him.
Keen is bit player status. She does not work a lot.
Don’t kate’s pr team realize that these stories make her sound like Regina George in the flesh?
I always think of that first joint panel discussion of the so-called Fab Four when Kate mumbled some crap and then Meghan said, in response to a question, “‘Women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it,” completely dazzling everyone.
It became immediately clear that there was no Fab Four. There was just the Amazing Sussexes and their dumb and lazy sidekicks, the Waleses. It was apparent at that moment that the situation would be untenable for William and Kate. They couldn’t compete, so Meghan would need to be taken down.
@QuiteContrary, SAME. My memory is generally terrible, but I remember watching that panel talk so clearly. Meghan was running circles around Kate, and it was visible how proud Harry was, how irritated William was, and how terrified Kate looked. I feel like that was the day that W&K realized their only option was to get rid of the Sussexes, before they made W&K look any worse by comparison.
Absolutely! Isn’t it something that the Wails’ could put so much effort into getting rid of people who were making them look bad? Imagine if they put that much energy into anything that benefits the public. And speaking of which, if you are a public figure and you just went through cancer and you used the cancer as your excuse to take time off to recuperate and reflect, wouldn’t you switch gears from a fake cause to your now real cause? So Kate is either too lazy and inept to do that or the cancer was overblown/false.
That panel always sticks out in my mind. And I think Meghan’s ability with answering questions, obvious intelligence, and lack of discomfort is why they never did anything like that with the four of them again.
They clearly thought that it was going to be like it was when Harry tagged along with them, doing the heavy lifting and creating ease with jokes, but not standing out in any real manner. They didn’t expect for her to take the job seriously, and be good at it. And they definitely didn’t expect for her to immediately highlight what a gulf there was between the born heir, someone that had been a working Royal at that point for close to 6 years, and “just” an actress.
It’s funny that someone with so little to offer resents someone who has so much to give. If I were Kate at that time, okay, I would be a little jealous of Meghan, but I believe (I hope) I would get over it and play nice. And even if I didn’t get over the jealousy, in no way would I ever do to Meghan what Kate has done. It shows what a horrible person she is. The thing to do if it bothered her so much, was to work on herself so she were better at her own job. But Kate never wanted that. She just wanted to eliminate the competition, not work on herself to be better.
💯
I agree with you completely. Still the fawning sycophants treat Cathy as if she is a saint and nothing can be further from the truth.She is a very bitter and jealous woman, it showed in her treatment towards Meghan from the start.Her behaviour when the four of them went walking together just after the Queen’s death made her look deranged. Also the way she glared at Meghan at the Commonwealth service, disgusting attitude in church.
We can only imagine how terrifying that ride to the walk was for Meghan. Meghan looked shaken and unsteady after getting out of the car whereas Kate was having a full blown meltdown. I think aside from the Oprah interview, Kate was furious that her plan to strut around for the first time as Princess of Wales had to be shared with the Sussexes. The way Kate lunged at Meghan was unhinged. But, yes, tell us more about how perfectly even tempered Kate is.
What are we doing here? William and Kate wanted Harry and Meghan to do all the work but not get attention for it. This was just an untenable situation and made Harry and Meghan’s life very difficult. I also believe that the staff was told to not to do what Meghan was asked and to frustrate and to undermine her.
Exactly @Amy Bee Will and Kate keep brandishing their roles as heir and missus heir to justify their entitlement to everything going their own way at all times. All glory and gold and titles and deference are theirs by an accident of birth. No talent, knowledge, acquiring skills not just listening, required. Meg and Harry left an intolerable situation in which they were being controlled, silenced, undermined, sabotaged and briefed against by close family members and their minions. They had no alternative but to leave and thrive without restraint in US.
Yeah, this isn’t the flex they think it is. The more these royalist try to embiggen W&K, the more they make them look petty, jealous and illogical. Harry was supposed to be William’s right hand man, right? Hasn’t that been the story? Harry deserted William for Meghan (or Meghan stole Harry) and all the plans were for Harry to dump Meghan and return to the fold. Why all that angst-filled plotting and planning for someone who was only supposed to be a bit player?
I just love that third photo of them in the carriage. Kate tries to give Meghan that intimidating look she gave to Rose when they were walking with William at the height of the “rose bushes” scandal. Rose, bless her heart, looked very chastened and embarrassed about something, she certainly looked sheepish while Kate looked smug. But this is Meghan, she’s not Rose and her smile says it. As someone who has navigated professional perils in her life, I love that look Meghan is wearing.
I recall a story about Meghan watching as Harry served palace staff and everyone thought it was funny, and she put an end to it. I tend to believe this story because of Harry’s accounts of constantly being undermined by palace staff. Meghan, being the American the she is, probably wasn’t having it and put her foot down. The palace staff already knew what they could get away with regarding Harry, and probably had never dealt with the bold, straightforward attitude of a confident American woman before.
Seriously? This “family” thought it was funny to make fun of how crappy the “servants” jobs were right in front of them? While making Harry play the court jester in order to play out this “hilarious” scenario? These people are disgusting.
Jeebus Christus!
I am dying!!! for the day when someone – who is NOT showered in the Firm’s effluence like all the Rota🐀 and adjacents are – sees that there’s a great money-making opportunity in joining this royal book-writing palooza but with a twist!: write the truth about the juicy bits of what really goes on behind the dirty brf curtain.
I meeeeaaaannnnn……….even a collection of some of the comments of Celebitches on theses brf threads could constitute a ‘book about the royals’ and would generate mega global attention and mucho moolah.
@Kingston, I would pay good money for a book containing every CB royal post and the accompanying comments, not even kidding! @celebitchy, I’m ready to pre-order 💸
I’m sure Harry and Meghan are lying awake at night worrying about what KKKate thinks. This lazy, incurious, spiteful, lying, racist, bitter mean girl. She has achieved nothing all whilst sponging off the British taxpayer. A waste of weave and oxygen.
Oh, those 2019 trooping carriage pictures! You can see KKKate giving that phony “bless your heart” look to post-partum Meghan, which our girl returned with the “I see you and I see exactly who you are” look in the other picture.
The KP lackeys think they can just keep spreading old lies. They are unwittingly providing Meghan justification to release her own receipt-supported memoir in the future and for Harry to publish those 400 pages. They should buckle up and find some pearls to clutch.
Well, this is funny because never in the many years prior to Harry marrying Meghan, when we were told a slimmed down monarchy would just be Charles’ family, was it ever mentioned that Harry and his family would be bit players. To the contrary, they seemed key to the whole enterprise, doing all the overseas work the Cambridges wouldn’t do and being much more natural with the public. Second, nothing will ever convince me this isn’t about the Australia trip. Jason Knauf planned a trip meant for the likes of Sophie. It was all deliberate to put Harry and Meghan in their place. The seismic popularity of that tour led to crowd crushing and dangerous situations like Meghan at the market with little to no barrier between her and the general public. I am sure there were heated words exchanged – it was an utter logistical failure. The one sort of on the record account of one of the staff “crying” was a Rebecca English tweet backed up by other rota of a young woman staffer crying in a car after the market debacle. Well, she should have been. The entire intention of everything with the Sussexes has been to ignore reality in favor of hierarchy.
So according to this source’s description, Kate is anti-Sussex…
Yet other sources tell another story….