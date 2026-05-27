Princess Kate worried that the Sussexes wanted more than ‘bit-part player’ status

One of the asinine royal “biographies” out this year was Russell Myers’ William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. The intimate inside story being “William and Kate can do no wrong, and all of their bad decisions and problematic behavior must be twisted so other people are blamed.” For example, Myers reported that the Princess of Wales “felt deeply let down” when the Duchess of Sussex corrected the racist lie that “Meghan made Kate cry.” Kate was super-upset that her wedding-Karen antics were exposed alongside a then-two-year-long false story about Meghan causing Kate’s distress. Well, Myers is at it again? There’s another excerpt from his book, and this one is equally bizarre.

The Princess of Wales was set on an “entirely different course” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to one particular deal-breaker, a royal author has revealed. Kate, 44, had initially believed Prince William’s differences with his younger brother were due to tensions over their “heir and spare” dynamic, royal editor Russell Myers explains in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, published earlier this year. However, there was one notable point of contention between the Wales and Sussex camps that Kate reportedly found difficult to look past. This, according to author Russell, was “Harry and Meghan’s attitude to palace staff”. He writes: “She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.” The author adds: “At first she had thought William and Harry’s squabbles were rooted in immaturity or stubbornness, on both sides, but Harry and Meghan’s attitude towards palace staff, who she and William cared about, set the couples on an entirely different course.” Bullying accusations were made against the Duchess of Sussex during her time as a senior member of the royal family. Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into the claims in 2021, with the Duchess’s lawyers denying the claims. The findings of the review were never made public. Meghan said that the allegations were “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation”. Elsewhere in the book, Russell writes: “As an ‘outsider’, Catherine had witnessed the deterioration of William and Harry’s relationship. She had seen Harry and Meghan become ever more bitter at having to follow the rules of a hierarchical and hereditary monarchy, until they felt as if they could follow them no longer. Sources suggest Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role.”

[From Hello]

As I said, everything Myers wrote in that book is an attempt to shift blame and twist the narrative so that William and Kate always come across as either sympathetic or heroic. But even then, what does “Harry and Meghan’s attitude to palace staff” have to do with “Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.” The argument being… Harry and Meghan were rude to staff because they wanted bigger roles? That makes no sense. It also makes no sense that Kate and William truly believed that Harry and Meghan would be shuffled off to “bit-part player” status. Sounds like both William and Kate had HUGE issues with the reality that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t defer to them constantly, and wouldn’t make themselves smaller and lazier to make Will and Kate look better. Maybe that’s the connection with the “bullying staff” lies – that was clearly William and Kate trying to put Meghan in her place, to denigrate her, to smear her and assassinate her character, all to ensure that she would be a “bit player” rather than a charismatic and hardworking woman who effortlessly overshadowed the Wig.