The Sussexes’ anniversary overshadowed King Charles’ Northern Ireland visit!!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last week. On Instagram, Duchess Meghan posted a slew of never-before-seen photos from her wedding and wedding receptions. Additionally, she also posted some cute videos and photos on her anniversary, of Prince Harry presenting her with a cake and a bronze penguin sculpture. Well, we saw in real time last week that the left-behinds were FURIOUS about all of this anniversary stuff. The British press was enraged as well, but they were still greedily reposting all of Meghan’s Instagram photos and doing 24-7 critical analysis of what it all meant. This keeps happening, whenever Meghan posts anything on her Instagram – the Sussexes dominate the headlines in the UK, and completely overshadow whatever the left-behinds are trying to do. Speaking of, at the same time people were obsessing over anniversary pics, King Charles and Camilla were on their annual multi-day tour of Northern Ireland. Reportedly, the king is once again incandescent with rage over an American woman’s social media!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again making headlines, reportedly for wrongdoing. According to a source, royal insiders have accused the Sussexes of ‘hijacking’ King Charles’ recent high-profile visit to Northern Ireland by releasing their unseen wedding pictures on social media around the same time of his travel to mark their 8th anniversary. On the occasion of their anniversary, Meghan Markle shared many never-before-seen wedding pictures of her and Prince Harry on Instagram, piquing everyone’s interest. And this move by the couple was not appreciated by royal insiders, as they believed the Sussexes tried to hog the limelight during King Charles’ recent three-day visit to Northern Ireland. “There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself,” a source told RadarOnline.com. Revealing the reason for “frustration,” the individual stated that “every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves,” and the royal family views this as a “cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles’ activities.” The tipster even added that Markle’s “timing” to share her wedding photos during Charles and Camilla’s Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately, as staff “feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California.” Even advisors around the monarch believe that his younger son “is trying to rebuild relevance in Britain through carefully staged interventions tied to emotional causes.” The feeling became stronger, especially after Harry overshadowed the monarch on multiple events, including his visit to Ukraine on the eve of his father’s visit to the US and his recent article on The New Statesman during Kate Middleton’s visit to Italy. Looking at the pattern, critics feel “that every speech, article, or appearance has become part of a broader image rehabilitation campaign for Harry.” However, the source thinks, “it is clashing badly with the public efforts of the rest of the royal family.”

[From Reality Tea]

Yes, this keeps happening, but not in the way these sources are framing the issue. What keeps happening is that the left-behinds are mad that they can’t control Harry and Meghan, and that they can’t dictate what the Sussexes do, say or post anymore. I would argue that Harry keeps the palace informed of many of his travels and bigger events, but it’s insane for the palace to demand notice for “Meghan is going to post photos ON HER ANNIVERSARY.” The palace knows when the Sussexes’ anniversary is located on the calendar and they should have planned the king’s big tour more carefully if they didn’t want to be overshadowed. But I enjoy how constant this is, and how it’s been happening for years now – these people are just in a years-long state of agitated rage and hysteria because Harry and Meghan exist and get attention. Also: it’s so funny to me that the Princess of Wales basically disappeared last week – it gives the impression that she couldn’t handle seeing all of those loved-up photos.