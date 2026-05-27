The Sussexes’ anniversary overshadowed King Charles’ Northern Ireland visit!!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last week. On Instagram, Duchess Meghan posted a slew of never-before-seen photos from her wedding and wedding receptions. Additionally, she also posted some cute videos and photos on her anniversary, of Prince Harry presenting her with a cake and a bronze penguin sculpture. Well, we saw in real time last week that the left-behinds were FURIOUS about all of this anniversary stuff. The British press was enraged as well, but they were still greedily reposting all of Meghan’s Instagram photos and doing 24-7 critical analysis of what it all meant. This keeps happening, whenever Meghan posts anything on her Instagram – the Sussexes dominate the headlines in the UK, and completely overshadow whatever the left-behinds are trying to do. Speaking of, at the same time people were obsessing over anniversary pics, King Charles and Camilla were on their annual multi-day tour of Northern Ireland. Reportedly, the king is once again incandescent with rage over an American woman’s social media!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again making headlines, reportedly for wrongdoing. According to a source, royal insiders have accused the Sussexes of ‘hijacking’ King Charles’ recent high-profile visit to Northern Ireland by releasing their unseen wedding pictures on social media around the same time of his travel to mark their 8th anniversary.
On the occasion of their anniversary, Meghan Markle shared many never-before-seen wedding pictures of her and Prince Harry on Instagram, piquing everyone’s interest. And this move by the couple was not appreciated by royal insiders, as they believed the Sussexes tried to hog the limelight during King Charles’ recent three-day visit to Northern Ireland.
“There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself,” a source told RadarOnline.com. Revealing the reason for “frustration,” the individual stated that “every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves,” and the royal family views this as a “cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles’ activities.”
The tipster even added that Markle’s “timing” to share her wedding photos during Charles and Camilla’s Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately, as staff “feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California.” Even advisors around the monarch believe that his younger son “is trying to rebuild relevance in Britain through carefully staged interventions tied to emotional causes.”
The feeling became stronger, especially after Harry overshadowed the monarch on multiple events, including his visit to Ukraine on the eve of his father’s visit to the US and his recent article on The New Statesman during Kate Middleton’s visit to Italy. Looking at the pattern, critics feel “that every speech, article, or appearance has become part of a broader image rehabilitation campaign for Harry.” However, the source thinks, “it is clashing badly with the public efforts of the rest of the royal family.”
Yes, this keeps happening, but not in the way these sources are framing the issue. What keeps happening is that the left-behinds are mad that they can’t control Harry and Meghan, and that they can’t dictate what the Sussexes do, say or post anymore. I would argue that Harry keeps the palace informed of many of his travels and bigger events, but it’s insane for the palace to demand notice for “Meghan is going to post photos ON HER ANNIVERSARY.” The palace knows when the Sussexes’ anniversary is located on the calendar and they should have planned the king’s big tour more carefully if they didn’t want to be overshadowed. But I enjoy how constant this is, and how it’s been happening for years now – these people are just in a years-long state of agitated rage and hysteria because Harry and Meghan exist and get attention. Also: it’s so funny to me that the Princess of Wales basically disappeared last week – it gives the impression that she couldn’t handle seeing all of those loved-up photos.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Netflix, Meghan’s Instagram.
More unhinged stuff to rage vomit over the Sussexes. Instagram photos is all it takes for the insanity to rear its ugly head. I’m waiting for Meg to take a deep breath so they can complain that she is trying to get all the air!!!
Good one!
One question for the RF & the toxic UK press: Why didn’t Chucky & Cam decide to choose the date of Harry & Meghan’s wedding anniversary to visit Northern Ireland?? Were they hoping that their visit will drown out the interest in Harry & Meghan’s wedding anniversary?
And another thing: Why were the tabloids so eager to write about H& M’s wedding anniversary? They could have easily ignored it. But they chose to obsessively write endless articles about it!
Charles scheduled his coronation on his grandson’s birthday. So, you know, maybe STFU?
🎯 !
I’ll only add that Cluck needs to stop going full surprised Pikachu face every time one of his shitty decisions produces consequences for him.
@Miranda: I’m by no means a Charles apologist but try to be fair to him. After all, there are only 365 days in a calendar year. So, how could he not schedule his event on Archie’s birthday?
The same reason Meghan can post pics on her anniversary on instagram and it not be seen as a snub in a whole other continent.
@Miranda, I just shrieked, thank you for the laugh.
I guess it hasn’t occurred to these people that C+C just aren’t super interesting (to put it kindly), and most people weren’t going to pay attention to their trip regardless of whether or not Meghan posted anything.
It’s almost like they don’t know how calendars work. Weird.
Yup! Coronation on your grandson’s birthday!!! How petty can you get?? Chucky certainly exposed his mean side!
Anne scheduled her first wedding on Charles’s birthday. Pettiness runs in the family.
Did it ever occur to the palace aides to ask their royal rota why they overshadow the king by publishing article over article about Meghan’s private Instagram account? Did the Palace ever proactively look into the calendar and notice “oh, Sussex anniversary, Lili’s birthday, Harry’s birthday….maybe we should tell the King to take a day off and plan the next public outing 2 days after Meghan’s new post?”. The dates are all on the Palace’s own website and it is easy to predict that Meghan will celebrate her loved ones with an Instagram post. Not her problem that all British media ignore the King, Queen, WillNot and CanNot in favour of dissecting every photo Meghan posts.
Charles could have sent them an anniversary gift and stopped being so petty.
Or maybe post something acknowledging the happy event and share in the glow of the day….
Hah! The Sussexes had the nerve to post anniversary pix on their actual anniversary! And all of those palace courtiers are frustrated that they are not smart or creative enough to command the spotlight of the sovereign? Just shows how pathetic the leave behinds are that they obsessively worry about how to bask in the glow they can’t seem to attract for some reason … like they are doing nothing relevant to the public.
Hey Chuck – they’d still be paying attention to you if you hadn’t thrown out Harry’s mother.
C&C rendered themselves at minimum irrelevant, at most a reprehensible source of public irritation, as a direct result of the choices each of them made.
H&M chose safety; and when that wasn’t coming from the palaces they chose to forge an independent path.
Cluck and Cloppy are upset that they aren’t getting enough attention after they literally drove the Sussexes away with their abuse and racism? Bishes, cry harder. Go weep in your hydrangeas, the public dgaf. We know what y’all did to H&M, and Diana. That’s why public has turned their backs on you.
This “C&C rendered themselves at minimum irrelevant, at most a reprehensible source of public irritation” is such a perfect description, imo
@WHERE’SMYTIARA “Chuck and Cloppy”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣I’m dying 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂.
They could, you know, stop trying to compete by organising trips and events on Sussex anniversaries and birthdays. That would work.
The fact that Cluck and Huevo have always viewed their family relationships as transactional, zero sum games says a lot about the brittle fragility of the monarchy currently, and how doomed it is in the future.
This!
&seaflower, if they were to stop scheduling things on significant Sussex days, that would involve BP admitting to themselves they can’t draw the attention. Add to Chuckles, being king means never surrendering the attention. Voluntarily anyway.
C&C Should release a new tampon phone call on the next such day. Would that be Lili’s birthday? I guarantee that will make the news.
Those who care about the monarchy will follow the Windsor/Wales activities. Those who care about the Sussexes will follow them. Case closed!!j
Big old world out there and everyone has a chance to contribute and celebrate wedding anniversary ‘s as they see fit. How on earth does a wedding anniversary celebration cancel out CC visit to Northern Island? These people are petty and absurd and have no sense of proportion! Did they expect Meg and Harry to hide in a cave and not please themselves as to what they decide to share online? They seem to imagine the Sandringham agreement was for them to do nothing of interest with their lives and just remain silent. The irony being that it is Will and Kate who would love to just be rich and 💯 private without the fetter of public service.
So….I guess the rota/British tabs could stop covering the Sussexes if they don’t want them to get attention?
Exactly. The people who are constantly giving this coverage, are complaining that it constantly gets coverage! If a wedding that took place eight years ago is a bigger headline than a royal trip that’s taking place now. What does that tell you about how effective these trips are.
But, but…
The BM always tell us how the Sussexes are irrelevant.
How can someone who’s irrelevant overshadow anything, much less an actual king and queen (sidepiece, but anyway) — something the Derangers always gleefully tell us the Sussexes will never be.
H&M’s anniversary is the same day each year. The date doesn’t change. If C&C don’t want to be overshadowed on that date, then they shouldn’t plan events for that date. They are just upset that the public is more interested in the Sussexes and in spite of all their manipulation by the press they still garner more attention than the pathetic Left-behinds.
They can stay mad.
I was going to post the same thing.. if the leftovers don’t want to be overshadowed they need to stop scheduling events on the set dates the Sussex’s will be celebrating like birthdays & anniversary’s etc.. those dates don’t change and the leftovers should have learned by now one post from Meghan and no one is paying attention to them.
I mean how many people actually want C and C to visit northern ireland? Like aren’t the locals pretty fed up with the monarchy in general? Maybe C and C should read the writing on the wall if they can?
That’s why they’re sent, because politics.
I’ve read there are now more Catholics in Northern Ireland than church of England followers (ie. More likely to be royalists). That is one of many things that could tilt an Irish freedom/ independence vote.
Brexit has accidentally done the heavy lifting towards a possible reunification of Ireland. People would rather be in the EU than out of it.
One of Will’s mouthpieces gave the game away recently when they said why can’t Harry just go live on a farm somewhere and stay out of the public eye.
The absolute lack of self-awareness by these people and all of their advisors is so embarrassing. They truly live on another planet.
I can just picture those stodgy morons sitting there saying “the Northern Ireland tour is schedule for Harry and Meghan’s anniversary because we are very smart and surely this time Charles and Camilla, dynamic and interesting 75 year olds, will draw all the attention with their bland clothes slack-jawed facial expressions!”
“why can’t Harry just go live on a farm somewhere and stay out of the public eye.”
Because when they tried that, media sent drones over their house to spy on their bedroom…
The only thing preventing them from staying out of the public eye, is every asinine wannabe journalist tabloid hack obsessing over every breath they take.
If UK press don’t want H&M in the public eye, then they know what to do: leave the Sussexes TF alone.
The press don’t want that, they make money off Harry and Meghan.
It’s Charles, William, and their associated sycophants who want that.
I bet a lot of the RF including CC and Kate and the Yorks and whoever else has pissed on Will’s chips is destined to live on a farm and never be heard of again!!
Is “go live on a farm” William’s new “send them to Africa”?
Says a lot about how William really feels about the depressed Duchy farmers he’s rendering homeless and jobless
Laughable and bizarre to criticize Harry and Meghan for celebrating their anniversary. I also don’t get the overlapping criticism. Somebody from the Royal Family is doing something almost every day. It would be impossible for Harry and Meghan to avoid doing something on the same day.
Laughable, bizarre, AND incredibly pathetic, IMO
At a bare minimum, the schedulers could not accept events that coincide a week before or after Sussexes bdays, and anniversaries etc.
Same as it ever was. Boo hoo. The sussexes can post photos on their anniversary, please.
The anniversary photos were posted from half a world away, for God’s sake. I mean, if you find yourself (as king and queen sidepiece) being overshadowed by a lemon elderflower cake and some penguin costumes, then you may want to reexamine your reign.
Is this even true? I mean the Palace knows when it’s Harry and Meghan’s anniversary. So either they put events on that date on purpose as counterprogramming or they don’t care about the day. To be upset that Harry and Meghan celebrate their anniversary on Instagram is just stupid and deluded.
I’m not sure its entirely true. I cant imagine Charles having a hissy fit over the instagram photos – I mean I CAN – but if he had a hissy fit over this then he must have blown a gasket when William and Kate pulled their shenanigans while he was in the US. So I think either he doesn’t care as much as the press says OR he does, and the press just doesn’t report when he’s ticked at William and Kate too. Kate’s visit got a lot of coverage, a lot of cancer recovery posts, etc. I think that would bother him more than Meghan posting on IG.
I can’t with this nonsense anymore. Just do your damned event and don’t worry what other royals are doing that day. If you care about the event, it’s more important that you just get on with in rather than jealously looking over your shoulder at everybody else.
This! Just like us mere mortals, they could stop being petty and pathetic, and just get on with their lives and ‘work’. If they thought that the Sussexes would just disappear and stay silent, they were totally foolish and underestimated the power, work ethic and impact of the ‘banished ones’. Gargantuan mistake those fools will never live down!
Why do they never rebuke the press for constantly covering H&M?
If you dislike the way the message is delivered, discuss that with the messenger service.
Excellent Question!
Sorry, “get on with it,” not “get on with in”
So Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, can’t handle the fact that his second son and daughter-in-law post photos of themselves on their wedding anniversary? He and the rest of his family need to get a grip on reality.
Funny. Here I was, thinking that the BP advisors deliberately scheduled Charles’ Northern Ireland visit in the vain hope of overshadowing the Sussexes’ predicted anniversary posts. 😀 Don’t the leftover taxpayer funded royals always become super-busy every time they get advance notice that H+M will be making an appearance somewhere, or doing something? Wait till they find out what high profile things Prince Harry did for Memorial Day…
If an entire monarchy, once the most powerful monarchy in the world, can be overshadowed by Instagram posts from someone half a world away, then that monarchy has bigger problems than they’re willing to face.
🤣👍
Thank you.
The press could choose not to cover IG posts (from someone they tell us is terrible and irrelevant). The Sussexes don’t dictate what goes on the front pages.
So let’s just all remember that when Charles and Camilla were on their state visit to the US – something that was announced and scheduled months in advance (and the NI trip wasn’t announced in advance, which is a security protocol for those trips but as a result its perfectly plausible Harry and Meghan had no idea it was happening) – William did a solo engagement, William and Kate posted a new anniversary photo, and W&K did a joint engagement to commemorate that happy day.
Let’s also remember that when Charles was opening parliament, one of his most important duties to be honest – Kate was in Italy stealing headlines by “speaking Italian.”
Someone is trying to overshadow Charles and its not Harry and Meghan.
I remember Kate hijacking the Chelsea Flower Show, bussing in a picnic full of children to overshadow C&C’s official appearance.
Isn’t Britain several hours ahead of California time? By the time Meghan posted on IG the headlines should have already been about the King’s trip to Northern Ireland. And if you don’t want Harry and Meghan having all the headlines, then perhaps just don’t, I don’t know, give them all the headlines?
“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again making headlines, reportedly for wrongdoing.”
Wrongdoing??? Wrongdoing??? Like sexually assaulting a teenager? That kind of wrongdoing?
FFS, they were just celebrating their anniversary on the actual date they married!
You caught that wording too, huh? Joseph Goebbels would be proud of that bit of propaganda.
The use of that word made me so mad, too! “Wrongdoing?” Please give me the biggest break ever. But it shows how insidious the media can be, because after being exposed to this kind of constant negativity, over time (some, obviously not all, but it’s still too many) people start to believe this BS.
Maybe they should stop scheduling their appearances on big days on the Sussex calendar in their pitiful attempts to compete or divert attention from the Sussexes. Remember when some clown scheduled his big hat day on Archie’s birthday. I do. So, karma is a you know what. They get what they get.
After Donald Trump, the Royals have to be the most petty, insecure, and vindictive people on earth. Whose fault is it that the Sussex’s draw attention away from them? The royals created this monster and can’t control it. If they would instruct the British press and rag papers that they will limit access to themselves if they don’t stop the production line of articles stalking the Sussex family, they by default would get more coverage for their events.
Unfortunately the coverage of both factions can not coexist without one overshadowing the other. If Harry and Meghan sneeze, by default, they will get coverage. Why? Because when the royal family handed Meghan and Harry up to the press on a pink diamond encrusted platinum platter without foresight, they inadvertently created a cash cow for the press. They have no one to blame for this debacle but themselves. How stupid are their advisors that they didn’t see this coming? I guess their little polls keep telling them that they are so popular, but the amount of clicks stories about them brings tells a completely different story.
🎯💯💯💯💯💯
I suspect it may be a bit more complex than that. If the BRF started limiting access the press just might resort to talking about things they should not…
So the UK royals constantly schedule events that just happen to coincide with the Sussexes milestones like birthdays and anniversaries, then get mad when the Sussexes get all the attention. It’s not like those dates are going to change or that the Sussex family won’t celebrate them. Remember these are just posts on instagram. The other Royals can do whatever they want but don’t complain about people in another country and time zone going about their business and sticking to their own schedule. The press tries to not talk about the Sussexes work and trips like Geneva and Jordan, but then obsess over cake and penguins, and come up with outlandish stories. Charles should stop complaining and follow the Sussexes lead. Focus on the moment, his event and stop looking across the pond.
We know from Spare and other reporting that Charles, Camilla, and other senior royals all care and spend a lot of time fretting about who gets the front pages of the tabloids, who gets coverage, and who doesn’t/shouldn’t. There’s always hurt feelings about one royal “stealing” the spotlight or “overshadowing” another, but they all try to do it and I bet they all would do more of it if they had even half of Harry and Meghan’s charisma and appeal. But they don’t, so they are essentially fighting for crumbs in an unfair and unfriendly playing field. That’s just the facts: The media, much like the monarchy, is inherently a rigged system where only a chosen few can benefit, and unfortunately that’s just the way it is. You’re either born with it…or not. You’d think the Windsors would understand, but they seem to have this notion that your media share is proportional to your rank in the line of succession.
The Sussexes are always going to get media attention and their anniversary falls on the same date every year. At some point, trying to schedule competing events for the other royals is a sign of delusion, incompetence, or some twisted need for sympathy/ victimhood.
What does a visit to Northern Ireland have to do with an American uploading pictures to her account to share with her supporters and followers?
The guy who is celebrating the coronation and now the anniversary of the coronation on his grandson’s birthday, who is having the entire royal family at a garden party on the same day and at the same time as the 10th anniversary of Invictus and a solemn mass with veterans and the military, should just shut up…!!!
If someone sharing pictures from their wedding from 8yrs ago upends your big trip, well, I guess it wasn’t much of a trip or event. They keep telling on themselves: they’re so boring it doesn’t take much for us to look away!!!!!! LOL!
This is another example of propaganda that the royals and the UK media want to lie about regarding the Sussexes. During each of the recent events that Charles had, Kate and William were also seen out doing their own things trying to upstage Harry and Meghan’s Australian trip. Harry and Meghan aren’t senior working royals anymore and they aren’t required to schedule their lives around the left behind royals. Will and Kate are senior working royals who are supposed to arrange their schedules around the more senior royals (or that’s the BS they told us about Harry and Meghan when they were there) and it’s Will and Kate who managed to overshadow Charles and his state visit and parliament speech. Charles decided to schedule his conAnation on Archie’s birthday and each of them have scheduled things during each of the Sussexes birthdays and anniversaries, yet the Sussexes are supposed to plan their lives around them, when none of the left behinds have shown an ounce of respect or courtesy to any of the Sussexes ever. Meghan had every right to post about her anniversary and if the left behinds don’t like it, maybe next time they will stop scheduling on important Sussexes dates. As for the media and derangers whining about them publicly celebrating their anniversary, birthdays or living their lives freely, maybe you all should stop stalking everything they do and talking or writing about it.
I saw a video on instagram of this Northern Ireland visit where Charles turns around and has bird poo on the back of his jacket. He’s probably annoyed about that and trying to divert attention as per usual.