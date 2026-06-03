Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s small wedding ceremony ‘was exactly what they wanted’

Over the weekend, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married at Old Marylebone Town Hall. It wasn’t what I expected for their wedding, but it looks like this was just supposed to be the civil ceremony, the one they did for legal reasons in the UK. They will have their blowout second wedding in Sicily this coming weekend, but for now, Dua and Callum are super-pleased with their first wedding:

Dua Lipa is feeling the newlywed bliss. The “Levitating” singer, 30, married actor Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, and a source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Lipa “couldn’t be happier.” “The London ceremony was exactly what they wanted,” the insider says. “It was intimate and meaningful, and they were surrounded by loved ones.” “They had a small celebration after the ceremony and are so excited for what’s still to come,” adds the source. Lipa and Turner, 36, are reportedly planning to celebrate a second wedding in Sicily this weekend. “They get to enjoy the best of both worlds,” the source tells PEOPLE. “A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.” For Sunday’s nuptials, Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli couture bridal ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The chic look featured an ivory cinched-waist jacket with gold bijoux buttons and a matching asymmetric skirt. Lipa accessorized with white gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes and a white wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones. She also wore a diamond snake necklace.

[From People]

I’m including photos from their weekend wedding in the post, so you can see the details of her Schiaparelli suit and her whole wedding look. CB told me she’s obsessed with Dua’s necklace, which is such an interesting piece for a bride! Personally, I’m obsessed with Dua’s daffodil bouquet – such an unusual choice for a bridal bouquet. As for the suit, Dua really wanted something Bianca Jagger-inspired, and it looked great. I saw someone say that the padding on the skirt looked bad, but I don’t see it? The Schiaparelli-signature funky buttons are not to my taste though. Still, I’m excited to see her second wedding look. I’m sure the Italian wedding will probably get a Vogue editorial, right? Speaking of, Dua released some behind-the-scenes pics on her social media. PS… I’ve always thought that Callum looks a bit like Andy Murray, but the resemblance is SO STRONG in these photos.