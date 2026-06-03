Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s small wedding ceremony ‘was exactly what they wanted’

Over the weekend, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married at Old Marylebone Town Hall. It wasn’t what I expected for their wedding, but it looks like this was just supposed to be the civil ceremony, the one they did for legal reasons in the UK. They will have their blowout second wedding in Sicily this coming weekend, but for now, Dua and Callum are super-pleased with their first wedding:
Dua Lipa is feeling the newlywed bliss. The “Levitating” singer, 30, married actor Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, and a source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Lipa “couldn’t be happier.”
“The London ceremony was exactly what they wanted,” the insider says. “It was intimate and meaningful, and they were surrounded by loved ones.”
“They had a small celebration after the ceremony and are so excited for what’s still to come,” adds the source.
Lipa and Turner, 36, are reportedly planning to celebrate a second wedding in Sicily this weekend.
“They get to enjoy the best of both worlds,” the source tells PEOPLE. “A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.”
For Sunday’s nuptials, Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli couture bridal ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The chic look featured an ivory cinched-waist jacket with gold bijoux buttons and a matching asymmetric skirt.
Lipa accessorized with white gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes and a white wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones. She also wore a diamond snake necklace.
I’m including photos from their weekend wedding in the post, so you can see the details of her Schiaparelli suit and her whole wedding look. CB told me she’s obsessed with Dua’s necklace, which is such an interesting piece for a bride! Personally, I’m obsessed with Dua’s daffodil bouquet – such an unusual choice for a bridal bouquet. As for the suit, Dua really wanted something Bianca Jagger-inspired, and it looked great. I saw someone say that the padding on the skirt looked bad, but I don’t see it? The Schiaparelli-signature funky buttons are not to my taste though. Still, I’m excited to see her second wedding look. I’m sure the Italian wedding will probably get a Vogue editorial, right? Speaking of, Dua released some behind-the-scenes pics on her social media. PS… I’ve always thought that Callum looks a bit like Andy Murray, but the resemblance is SO STRONG in these photos.
31.05.2026 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uAe7E5qCps
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) June 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Andy Murray wishes.
The bouquet looks like Iceland poppies.
They are absolutely Iceland poppies!
I think she looks fabulous and they both look really happy!
He may have given her the snek necklace. Sneklace?
The pics from the big blowout party should be fun.
Wishing the two of them all the best for their future together.
Like CB, I’ve admired Dua’s necklace too — and her bouquet, which is actually made of Iceland poppies though…
She wore the same necklace throughout her bachelorette party trip! 🐍
Dumb question: when people have two ceremonies , which date do they celebrate their anniversary? I’m not a hat person especially large ones, but I I really like Dua’s.
I had a civil wedding in November and some months later, in February I had a religious. We celebrate both dates.
Our first wedding, held on my husband’s family’s farm, with just close family and best friends/witnesses, happened over a Thanksgiving weekend after we’d postponed twice due to COVID and just wanted to get it done. We held our Nuptial Mass as soon as circumstances allowed for the huge guest list. We originally intended to celebrate both, and most couples I know who did two weddings do so. But I’m a bit of a Thankszilla and too preoccupied with cooking and hosting to do much for the first anniversary, so in practice, we’ve just done the later one.
We had a civil ceremony and then a religious wedding months later. We only celebrate the wedding date because that’s our real anniversary in my mind. The civil ceremony was to get started on immigration stuff and get him on my health insurance.
Marylebone registry office is where lots of other celebrities got married. It’s beautiful inside. I know, because that’s where I married my first husband. Here are some of the famous people who married there:
Sylvester Stallone
Liam Gallagher (twice: to both Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton)
Jude Law
Ringo Starr
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith
Paul McCartney (twice: to both Linda and Nancy)
Sean Bean
That suit is stunning. I am a bit indifferent to Dua’s music but she looked beautiful.
Those are anemones, not daffodils.
I think The bouquet looks like Matilija poppies, with thee lacy petals and big yellow centers
Gorgeous suit and Dua looks wonderful! Also love the hat that she wore with the suit. Also like a double-breasted suit on some men.