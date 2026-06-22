Brooklyn Beckham made $1 million for his Doordash ads, much to his family’s chagrin

Brooklyn Beckham’s very public estrangement from his family has made me understand something weird about the British press. For years, I thought that they were treating the Duchess of Sussex as a singular issue, and making up nonsensical talking points and arguments around her, because she alone had broken their collective brain. But nowadays, it’s wild to watch the copy-and-paste for Brooklyn. He’s got “critics” crying about how he too needs to “give up his name” and that he can’t or shouldn’t tell his side of the story because “we thought you wanted privacy!!” Don’t forget “a man should always choose his parents over his partner, and if he doesn’t do that, then he’s breaking up the family!” It’s absolutely wild. They’re also mad that Brooklyn is making jokes about the family estrangement too. Last week, DoorDash unveiled their commercials starring Brooklyn, all part of DoorDash’s partnership with the World Cup. The bit is that Brooklyn has “given up his World Cup tickets” and that regular people can go on a treasure hunt to find free tickets. Apparently, Brooklyn got paid $1 million for the ad.

Brooklyn Beckham raked in at least $1 million for his mocking ad for DoorDash — in which he pokes fun at his ongoing family feud — Page Six is told. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was hit by a wave of online backlash from commenters disgusted by the commercial, in which he implies he’s watching the World Cup at home to avoid seeing his family and gives away “his” tickets. “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the Fifa World Cup 2026 from home. It’s not like I don’t have tickets,” he says in it. “Um, it’s because … it’s a long story.” When a teaser for the ad hit earlier this week — just days after Brooklyn’s adoring younger sister Harper, 14, was spotted trying to reunite with him in Los Angeles — one source familiar with the fallout told Page Six, “To do an ad based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke, when his family is devastated and his sister and grandparents are inconsolable, is terrible…DoorDash must be reconsidering this campaign, for sure.” Instead, DoorDash doubled down by releasing the full commercial on Wednesday, which showed the 27-year-old handing off his tickets to a delivery driver. “These can go to someone else,” he says. “Put them somewhere fun.” Customers can follow clues hidden by DoorDash to find tickets. “It’s a little cheesy,” a source who knows Brooklyn said of the ad. However, he likely got paid around $1 million. “Anything that makes him money is good — it shows that his brand is there and flourishing,” the source added. Brooklyn’s estranged family, however, did not find it so amusing, we’re told. And sources found it a bit hypocritical. When the wayward son released his scathing statement about his parents back in January — accusing them of trying to ruin his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz, and using him as a money-making tool since childhood — he stressed, “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.” Said the source familiar with the fallout, “Brooklyn claims he wants peace and privacy and nothing to do with his family — now he’s trying to cash in on it all.”

[From Page Six]

Let’s dissect this, shall we? “Brooklyn claims he wants peace and privacy and nothing to do with his family — now he’s trying to cash in on it all.” He didn’t mention any family member by name, nor did he invite the public into his private thoughts on his family (he already did that in his Instagram Stories months ago). The DoorDash ad was a lot of things – cleverly written, a funny use of Brooklyn’s backstory – but it wasn’t any kind of scathing tell-all or privacy invasion. It’s clear that the Beckhams are completely furious that Brooklyn… is a grown man who is building his brand separately from his family. I’m glad he agreed to DoorDash’s offer too, it’s clever.

we’re dropping Brooklyn’s FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets across the US. Stay tuned for details on when his tickets hit your city.👀 pic.twitter.com/c3JT1EjqSH — DoorDash (@DoorDash) June 17, 2026





