Brooklyn Beckham made $1 million for his Doordash ads, much to his family’s chagrin

Brooklyn Beckham’s very public estrangement from his family has made me understand something weird about the British press. For years, I thought that they were treating the Duchess of Sussex as a singular issue, and making up nonsensical talking points and arguments around her, because she alone had broken their collective brain. But nowadays, it’s wild to watch the copy-and-paste for Brooklyn. He’s got “critics” crying about how he too needs to “give up his name” and that he can’t or shouldn’t tell his side of the story because “we thought you wanted privacy!!” Don’t forget “a man should always choose his parents over his partner, and if he doesn’t do that, then he’s breaking up the family!” It’s absolutely wild. They’re also mad that Brooklyn is making jokes about the family estrangement too. Last week, DoorDash unveiled their commercials starring Brooklyn, all part of DoorDash’s partnership with the World Cup. The bit is that Brooklyn has “given up his World Cup tickets” and that regular people can go on a treasure hunt to find free tickets. Apparently, Brooklyn got paid $1 million for the ad.
Brooklyn Beckham raked in at least $1 million for his mocking ad for DoorDash — in which he pokes fun at his ongoing family feud — Page Six is told.
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was hit by a wave of online backlash from commenters disgusted by the commercial, in which he implies he’s watching the World Cup at home to avoid seeing his family and gives away “his” tickets. “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the Fifa World Cup 2026 from home. It’s not like I don’t have tickets,” he says in it. “Um, it’s because … it’s a long story.”
When a teaser for the ad hit earlier this week — just days after Brooklyn’s adoring younger sister Harper, 14, was spotted trying to reunite with him in Los Angeles — one source familiar with the fallout told Page Six, “To do an ad based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke, when his family is devastated and his sister and grandparents are inconsolable, is terrible…DoorDash must be reconsidering this campaign, for sure.”
Instead, DoorDash doubled down by releasing the full commercial on Wednesday, which showed the 27-year-old handing off his tickets to a delivery driver. “These can go to someone else,” he says. “Put them somewhere fun.” Customers can follow clues hidden by DoorDash to find tickets.
“It’s a little cheesy,” a source who knows Brooklyn said of the ad. However, he likely got paid around $1 million. “Anything that makes him money is good — it shows that his brand is there and flourishing,” the source added.
Brooklyn’s estranged family, however, did not find it so amusing, we’re told. And sources found it a bit hypocritical. When the wayward son released his scathing statement about his parents back in January — accusing them of trying to ruin his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz, and using him as a money-making tool since childhood — he stressed, “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”
Said the source familiar with the fallout, “Brooklyn claims he wants peace and privacy and nothing to do with his family — now he’s trying to cash in on it all.”
Let’s dissect this, shall we? “Brooklyn claims he wants peace and privacy and nothing to do with his family — now he’s trying to cash in on it all.” He didn’t mention any family member by name, nor did he invite the public into his private thoughts on his family (he already did that in his Instagram Stories months ago). The DoorDash ad was a lot of things – cleverly written, a funny use of Brooklyn’s backstory – but it wasn’t any kind of scathing tell-all or privacy invasion. It’s clear that the Beckhams are completely furious that Brooklyn… is a grown man who is building his brand separately from his family. I’m glad he agreed to DoorDash’s offer too, it’s clever.
we’re dropping Brooklyn’s FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets across the US. Stay tuned for details on when his tickets hit your city.👀 pic.twitter.com/c3JT1EjqSH
— DoorDash (@DoorDash) June 17, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Nicola Peltz’s Instagram and screencap from Doordash ad.
Ok, so now the ad makes sense to me – not just relying on Brooklyn’s name but also a treasure hunt that will bring people back to the DoorDash site.
I’m slightly confused. Can someone actually find these WC tix and go to a game?
You enter online–it’s essentially a sweepstakes like HGTV’s Dream Home.
I’m sticking with my interpretation that this is all viewed by the British media as copyright infringement. Like, they are the gatekeepers of the Grand Narrative. The Grand Narrative holds that British values are the most virtuous, the most selfless, blah, blah, blah. Which may or may not be true, in fact, but the reason they gatekeep is because it is profitable. It’s a brand and they manage it. So everyone whose profile they have boosted is supposed to observe the morality clause of this contract: play the role we assign you. Free will is not an element in the calculation of interest. David and Victoria were hounded by the media for years and Victoria especially was demonised by the tabloids in a furiously sexist way. The fact that she is willing to send those harpies after her son’s wife is proof of one thing: she will never meet her grandchildren.
And didn’t David and Victoria want bklyn to sign the copyright of his name over to them or something? His name is a brand to an extent. Not on the level of his parent’s imo; theirs is bigger. But they set the ball rolling when he was a baby and so he does have some name recognition and it is due to them. But he’s an adult now and so his name is his. That’s just life.
I honestly don’t understand the venom against him. He can’t help his own birth, and honestly I hate the entire conversation around ” nepo babies”. They go to college and they’re stealing a seat from someone who could use it more. They go into the industry their parents are in, and they can’t possibly be legitimately interested or talented, because that type of talent never runs in families. They are jokey about their privilege and they aren’t acknowledging how good they have it, they acknowledge it and try to do good and they are playing at being deep. It just comes across as why don’t you just die, because nothing you do will be authentic or earned.
There’s so many snarky comments. I don’t even think a side needs to be picked.
It’s so weird to watch them do the exact same thing that they do to Harry and Meghan to someone else, like they have a template and they just replace names. Right down to claiming that this person said they wanted privacy, so that means that they can never be seen or speak in public, and that online commenters bashed them, as if it’s universal and everyone dislikes and has a hatred of them.
This weird sense of ownership they have over celebrities they feel they made is so bizarre. They behave like toxic, jealous exes rather than media entities. Anytime I read anything from them I just get the feeling of, if I can’t have you no one can.
And like I said when the first article came out about the commercial, is not like he referenced any details about his father and his reported peccadillos, or his mother’s company’s financial difficulties, he made a passing reference to a situation that actively involves him. Whether you agree it’s fanning the flames or not, he’s allowed to do so.
Brooklyn is talentless. He is a nice young man, though. Anything that has happened to him success-wise is because of his family. Like the cooking gigs he got on primetime TV morning shows, where it was so basic, and even then, the hosts had to try to help him out. Nepo baby is an understatement. He would have nothing without his parents’ name, financial investment, and now without MAGA Daddy Peltz’s money and his wife. I saw a very recent interview, and Brookyn hasn’t improved as he’s matured. I was embarrassed for him while watching the interview.
Still, good for him, make that money off the Beckham name. Why not? It’s what he’s always done. The Beckhams can’t cry about it now, just because he’s estranged from them. It’s the Beckham brand family way.
Yep, talentless, agree 💯 %
So falling back on an advertisement for tickets to the World Cup. Yawn.
@jayna I’m curious do you think it matters that Brooklyn wasn’t just a nepo baby, he was a minor child whose privacy appears to have been totally disregarded by his parents for their own goals financial and clout?
I’m no Brooklyn or Nicola fan, definitely not a Peltz fan, but to me it seems pretty clear his parents have major narc tendencies and that on its own can be hard enough to heal from in your 20s – without the “brand Beckham” financial piece that sounds even more cutthroat. It sounds like the wedding was traumatic and inappropriate and I think we can all empathize with weddings being a flashpoint and often a breaking point with family.
As an adult man he broke up with his parents. This commercial is joking about the breakup and to me that’s still his story to tell.
I agree with every word, including the part where you say good for him. He was used for brand building and financial gains all his life, it’s OK in my book to continue that on his own. It’s his name too.
Along with being talentless, he also looks kind of… I don’t know… out of it? Like he watches tv while stoned all the time and just takes a break for a photo or video. Looking at him makes me sad.
The Beckhams definitely went to the Camilla school of working the British tabloid media because there was a time when the British media despised them – held them up as the definition of tacky. Now that they have royal approval and have left the 90s/2000s logomania behind, they are held up as a paragon of virtue.
Unlike his parents, his family drama is the most successful project he’s ever tried. I don’t understand why people suddenly support his and Nicola’s take on things, we know that Nikola is a terrible person for multiple sources. The billionaires have a good PR team I guess.
@TIFFANY 🙂 …. You said it! 👏
No matter what the British Media says, both Brooklyn and Harry are standing by the women they took a vow to, and they are honoring those vows. This is a quality not a defect. And we all know neither KC, or David have honored their own!
DoorDash and Brooklyn are Master trolls!
Good for him. This isn’t a “woe is me, my parents are awful” whinging, but someone who is seizing control of the narrative in his own way. If he has to be part of the drama that his parents heaved upon him, he may as well have fun and make some money out of it.
Sorry, I’m stuck on ONE MILLION DOLLARS. One million dollars so this unaccomplished nepo baby can show up on a boring 30 second ad? One million dollars to this man whose entire fortune comes from other people’s accomplishments? One million dollars when the economy is tanking, wage growth has regressed four years, and hardworking people are losing their homes, their cars, their retirement funds?? Are you f*cking kidding me? What a joke modern day economy is for anybody who isn’t born rich.
Celebrities get paid to advertise, regardless of why they’re famous or the state of the economy. Brooklyn might not have any noted talents, but at least he’s smart enough to capitalise on his situation.
I am aware of how celebrity culture works here. I’m saying the conspicuous greed of the ultra wealthy infuriates me. Do not forget his in-laws are Trump supporters who got richly rewarded by having THEIR taxes cut, while the rest of us are watching the cost of living skyrocket due to this admin’s incompetence. I am Team Nobody. I want them all taxed out of billionaire existence.
there is something deeply wrong with the British media–and with the culture it has shaped. that the kind of pettiness and famewh*ring drives clicks and engagement like the endless cud-chewing over this sort of trivial nonsense is really mind boggling.
I don’t really feel like one side is “right” in this estrangement. I understand that the Beckhams are very press savvy and know how to manipulate public opinion – both are huge stars who have been public figures for decades at this point. But I’m not prepared to side with Brooklyn and his MAGA billionaire in-laws. Posh was always my favorite Spice Girl so maybe I’m just being biased and naive, lol.
I’m with you. Both sides are wrong. The Beckhams shouldn’t care about this and are ridiculous to leak this and Brooklyn is exploiting exactly what he said he didn’t want. Everyone here sucks.
I also can’t sympathize with anything relating to Nicola. She’s awful. Brooklyn seems nicer but overall not much better.
The real anger has to do with David and Victoria being cut out of the Doordash deal.
This must be the first money Brooklyn’s ever earned, yes?
No. Unless you think all his other paychecks went to his parents.
I’m thinking because only Posh and David get to monetize their kids? 😂 I’m happy for him and the ads are clever.
Me too. Good for him, I say. If his parents want to be controlling a-holes, then they deserve it. Neither of them strikes me as likeable at all.
I have to wonder..while they were busy monetizing his name when he was a kid did they give any thought to teaching him how to make money without doing what he saw them doing?
I think he comes across as charming in this ad.
Quitecontrary, agree.
There is nothing wrong with his parents saying they love him, as I am sure they do. I don’t like his ad, and I think it is very tasteless, rude and mean. Besides boring. Boring. I think he is a very cute young man, but he is as charismatic as bad hot sauce.
therese, you’re entitled to your opinion, of course. But the commercial is so short. How can it be boring if it’s that short? Before you know it, it’s over.
Good for him. Made some money and made fun of the ridiculous over-the-top hysterics people are having over his family feud. Maybe if his parents and siblings calmed down, this would blow over.